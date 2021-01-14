Coronavirus

If Carelessness Gave Us the Current COVID-19 Surge, Individual Precautions Can Abate That Trend

Recent upward trends in cases and deaths seem to reflect virus transmission tied to holiday gatherings.

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States, after falling between December 18 and December 29, have risen to record levels since then, a trend that may reflect infections tied to Christmas and New Year's gatherings. Daily deaths also have climbed to record highs since late December, with no sign of letting up.

According to Worldometer's tallies, the seven-day average of daily new cases was more than 250,000 yesterday, down slightly from the high recorded on Monday but still seven times the average in mid-September. The seven-day average of daily deaths yesterday was more than 3,400, the highest toll recorded so far. The dip in deaths recorded between December 22 and December 27 probably was mostly a function of holiday-related reporting issues, which would have shifted the recording of some deaths that happened during the Christmas weekend to the following week.

COVID-19 symptoms that might prompt someone to seek testing appear two to 14 days after infection, which makes it plausible that holiday gatherings toward the end of 2020 contributed to the recent surge in daily new cases. The falloff in recent days could be a sign that the impact of those celebrations is abating.

Researchers at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that "deaths often occur 2–8 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 symptoms." That suggests a lag as long as a month between laboratory confirmation and death, which means the daily death toll is apt to continue climbing for the rest of the month, reflecting the increase in newly identified infections since the end of last year.

The U.S. death toll—currently about 395,000, per Worldometer—has more than doubled since the beginning of September. The United States has seen more COVID-19 deaths per capita than all but a handful of countries.

If there is anything hopeful in this dark news, it is the impact that individual decisions have on trends in cases and deaths. The factors that drive new infections—such as gathering indoors for extended periods of time in close proximity with people from other households—are hardly ineluctable. If new cases continue to fall after the post-holiday surge, that will be further evidence that the course of the epidemic is largely determined by how Americans choose to behave in the months until vaccines are widely available.

It seems likely that dramatic increases in case and death numbers encourage people to exercise more care, which in turn helps counter those trends. The danger is that the success of basic COVID-19 precautions, reflected in fewer daily cases and deaths, may lead people to be less careful. If that's true, we could be caught in a self-perpetuating cycle of ups and downs.

It is one thing to resent arbitrary, scientifically dubious, and sometimes unconstitutional COVID-19 control measures imposed by frequently hypocritical politicians. It is quite another to eschew even sensible precautions, thereby endangering people around you, as if it were some sort of political statement.

At least half a dozen members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 after they were sequestered in close quarters with Republican legislators who refused to wear face masks during last week's riot at the Capitol. The fact that such discourtesy and carelessness has become a badge of honor among many Trump supporters is understandable in the sense that they are taking their cues from a president who has repeatedly denigrated the value of face coverings, even after he described wearing them as "patriotic." But as a matter of basic decency, it is baffling.

San Mateo County, California, Health Officer Scott Morrow, an early advocate of lockdowns last spring, has criticized recent legal restrictions supposedly aimed at curtailing the pandemic, noting that they are often illogical and empirically questionable. But that hardly means he thinks Americans should throw caution to the winds and let the pandemic proceed unimpeded.

"I think people should stay at home, avoid all non-essential activities, wear masks, and not gather with anyone outside their households," Morrow says in a statement he posted on his department's website last month. "I've been saying this for about 10 months now. If you didn't listen to my (and many others') entreaties before, I don't think you'll likely change your behavior based on a new order. I appreciate that some of you think I (or the government) have magical abilities to change everyone's behavior, but I assure you, I (we) do not."

You may quibble with Morrow's advice, which on its face does not allow for "non-essential" but low-risk activities such as outdoor dining and recreation. But his basic point is valid: When it comes to reducing virus transmission, individual choices matter more than government policy. "What I believed back in May, and what I believe now," Morrow says, is that "the power and authority to control this pandemic lies primarily in your hands, not mine."

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Idle Hands
    January.14.2021 at 12:37 pm

    fuck off and die. Seriously let us live our lives don’t blame us for being human you fucking lizard people.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.14.2021 at 12:39 pm

      fucking health official hasn’t missed a fucking paycheck all year. He can go straight to fucking hell.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        January.14.2021 at 12:44 pm

        It would be pretty poetical if politicians’ pay depended on the average actual earned pay in their districts. Not unemployment insurance, UBI< or anything but cold hard earned take home pay.

        1. Kathy Williams
          January.14.2021 at 12:51 pm

        2. Dan_In_Philly
          January.14.2021 at 12:58 pm

          Whoops, sorry, inadvertently flagged your post. Was aiming for the real spam posts above and below but mis-moused 🙁

    2. Ron
      January.14.2021 at 1:45 pm

      the Flue is down because people are wearing mask but the Covid is up because people aren’t wearing mask. the two can not be true in the same universe. someone somewhere is lying to us.

      1. AnyoneStillCareAboutFreedomInHere?
        January.14.2021 at 1:55 pm

        You better be careful with your logic. It can get you in BIG trouble.

  2. Overt
    January.14.2021 at 12:45 pm

    “Recent upward trends in cases and deaths seem to reflect virus transmission tied to holiday gatherings.”

    Missing from Sullum’s article is ANY evidence that people gathered for the holidays. While complaining about the dubious conclusions of scientists, Sullum states an opinion based on nothing more than the incubation period of the virus and the date of the holidays.

    And by the way, his conclusion is easily refuted. The slope of growth in cases AND Deaths has been relatively the same since the end of October for Cases, and mid November for Deaths. i.e. BEFORE Thanksgiving and Christmas.

    I stayed the fuck home during the holidays. Everyone I know in my state did the same. They closed our fucking restaurants, and locked down everyone while sicking all the asshole karens on us. And yet California is the worst epicenter of the virus right now.

    But that’s Sullum for you. He has no problem spouting scientific nonsense while criticizing people for their scientific nonsense.

    1. Idle Hands
      January.14.2021 at 12:48 pm

      none of what you say is relevant to the tyranny being imposed on us. This hasn’t and never has been about science or evidence so trying to argue rationally with charts and graphs is pointless.

    2. Nardz
      January.14.2021 at 1:09 pm

      Sullum is just being a good New Nazi

      1. Zeb
        January.14.2021 at 1:23 pm

        Can we get a new word for that? Calling people Nazis is always stupid and rarely accurate. Unless they are going around with swastikas on their arms saluting Hitler.

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
          January.14.2021 at 1:50 pm

          I think it fits in some cases. Like when Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sandra’s both say we need mor nationalism and a socialist country, I am going to call them and all of their supporters nazis

          1. Zeb
            January.14.2021 at 1:54 pm

            I could go for “Fascists”.

      2. Idle Hands
        January.14.2021 at 1:32 pm

        he’s just a branch covidian.

    3. Zeb
      January.14.2021 at 1:26 pm

      Yeah, people always miss that (or ignore it). If gatherings or the various interventions had any significant effect, you should see a change in the trend, or the slope of the curve.

      1. Idle Hands
        January.14.2021 at 1:31 pm

        The only NPI I can think of that would have been decent is allowing at home testing and getting the gov away from doing anything.

  3. Bill Godshall
    January.14.2021 at 12:47 pm

    Although several million Americans have acquired immunity via vaccines this past month, about 10 times more Americans have acquired immunity via covid infection (during the past month).

    By the time 10% of Americans receive covid vaccines, herd immunity will have already protected most Americans from covid in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and dozens of states. But Big Pharma, Democrats and left wing propagandists continue to deceive Americans to believe that herd immunity can/will only be attained via mass vaccinations.

    Many studies (including ones by CDC and TX Health Dept) have found/estimated that 3 – 10 times more Americans have been infected with covid than have tested positive.

    Herd immunity occurs rapidly after two thirds of people (in families, workplaces, communities, counties and/or states) have been infected or vaccinated, and herd immunity protects most people after half have been infected or vaccinated, which is now occurring in thousands of communities, hundreds of counties and dozens of states.

    1. Bill Godshall
      January.14.2021 at 12:48 pm

      Holman Jenkins amplified my argument in yesterday’s WSJ at
      https://www.wsj.com/articles/maximize-the-vaccine-11610494003?mod=opinion_lead_pos9

      excerpt

      Sen. Rand Paul was assailed for tweeting that his own natural infection was more than 99% protective against future illness, compared with 94.5% for a vaccine. He was not recommending people go out and indiscriminately spread the disease. But once you accept that we’re not just one or two preachments away from solving the problem of Covid with mask-wearing, it’s time to be grateful for the one upside of infection. “Herd immunity” was a taboo term when paired with the word “strategy” but needs to rehabilitated now as a description of the goal that both vaccine and natural spread are helping us achieve.

      The U.S. will soon reliably be vaccinating a million people a day but natural infections, by conservative estimate, were already putting a million a day in the U.S. on the path to natural immunity, though only a fifth of them showed up for testing.

      Either kind of immune response is considered almost sure to prevent serious illness from future infection. Less certain is whether either also prevents transmission. But as epidemiologists such as Yale’s Harvey Risch and Brown’s Ashish Jha independently predicted, new cases in the Dakotas are starting to fall precipitously with perhaps half their populations having experienced Covid 19.

      The practical implications are obvious. Don’t spend vaccine in the short term on people who have already been exposed if at all possible. A second implication: Unlike other countries, the U.S. has been strangely resolute in pretending that “confirmed cases” are the measure of the epidemic. Seldom has there been a clearer test of how the media sets the agenda for politicians. The press repeats this misleading statistic a thousand times a day to no real purpose, leaving us only less certain where we stand in the herd-immunity race. Underplaying the disease’s true prevalence, we have (without realizing it) conditioned people to be less careful even as we preach at them to be more careful. We cause them to underestimate their exposure risk and overestimate their death risk. Now we’ve put ourselves in the weird position of being unready to use vaccines optimally to stop the epidemic as soon as possible. We find it hard even to admit to ourselves that natural immunity is helping to bring our goal within reach.

    2. Bill Godshall
      January.14.2021 at 12:51 pm

      Also note that a large federal or state institution was the source of covid outbreaks in many/most of the counties with the highest rates of covid cases.

      Amazingly, no news stories have been written about this yet.

      Crowley, CO – 28.5% (State Prison)
      Dewey, SD – 22.5% (Indian Reservation)
      Norton, KS – 21.8% (State Prison, Nursing Home)
      Lincoln, AR – 21.5% (State Prison)
      Bon Homme, SD – 21.3% (State Prison)
      Chattahoochee, GA – 20.9% (Fort Benning US Military)
      Buffalo, SD – 20.3% (Indian Reservation)
      Trousdale, TN – 20.2% (State Prison)
      Lake, TN – 20.1% (State Prison)
      Buena Vista, IA – 19.3% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
      Eddy, ND – 18.0%
      Ellsworth, KS – 17.6%
      Dakota, NE – 17.6% (Tyson Meat Packing Plant)
      Jackson, AR – 17.3% (State Prisons)
      Foster, ND – 16.6%
      Lafayette, FL – 16.6% (State Prison)
      Data as of 1/7/2021.

      1. Bill Godshall
        January.14.2021 at 1:03 pm

        So far, 7.07% of Americans have tested positive for covid.

        1. Bill Godshall
          January.14.2021 at 1:32 pm

          In the past two months, the number of new covid cases has dropped by 90% in North Dakota, and by 80% in South Dakota, indicating that those two states are very close to attaining herd immunity.
          https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-cases-50-states

      2. wreckinball
        January.14.2021 at 1:28 pm

        You mean folks locked up and isolated form each other have the highest rate. So lets have everyone do that!

      3. Brandybuck
        January.14.2021 at 1:41 pm

        The available ICU bed availability in California happens to be the second lowest population county. How can this be? Because of major high security prison in the county. There is a single hospital with only 250 beds. Not ICU beds, total beds.

        Do the math. The problem is not wild raves by rightwingers in Lassen County. It’s the stupid prison system. Only way it could be worse is if Cuomo happened to be governor and mistook the prison for convalescent hospital and started housing positive cases there.

    3. Claptrap
      January.14.2021 at 12:59 pm

      We really should have been engaging in continuous, large-scale antibody testing since late spring. The country would have a much better handle on progress if that were the case. With all of the problems of PCR testing, these numbers are pretty well meaningless from a policy perspective.

      1. Bill Godshall
        January.14.2021 at 1:17 pm

        Yes, large scale continuous antibody testing should have been conducted starting last spring, or summer, or fall, or even now.

        But Big Pharm, Big Medicine, Democrats and left wing media propagandists pushed for (and got) only large scale PCR testing for active covid cases, which only last two weeks).

        But since we know that 3-10 times more Americans were infected with covid (than have tested positive for covid), Fauci, CDC officials and the news media (including Sullum) should inform the public that 100-150 million Americans have already been infected with covid (and thus are immune), and should plan/implement sensible public policies accordingly (e.g. exempting those who already recovered from covid from wearing masks, social distancing, and school/business lockdowns).

        1. Don't look at me!
          January.14.2021 at 1:41 pm

          Close, but no cigar. Everyone needs to be exempted from all the useless theater ..

  4. MP
    January.14.2021 at 12:48 pm

    At least half a dozen members of Congress tested positive for COVID-19 after they were sequestered in close quarters with Republican legislators who refused to wear face masks during last week’s riot at the Capitol.

    C’mon. At best, it’s theoretically possible. But to imply definitive causation? Jacob, you used to be better than that.

    1. Inquisitive Squirrel
      January.14.2021 at 1:02 pm

      It also ignores that Pelosi literally brought a COVID infected person into Chambers in order to vote for her speakership. But of course, Dems can’t transmit the disease, only Repubs can.

  5. Idle Hands
    January.14.2021 at 12:50 pm

    This article is completely vapid and an affront to any liberty minded person and no different from something published in any mainstream publication.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.14.2021 at 12:53 pm

    The current surge is at least partially the result of the government’s failure to implement Charles Koch’s open borders agenda. There are so many highly-skilled doctors eager to immigrate from Mexico to the US so they can help our overcrowded hospitals. But instead they’re stuck in Orange Hitler’s concentration camps.

    Fortunately President Biden will liberate those camps on his first day in office.

    #OpenTheBordersToShutDownTheVirus

  7. Don't look at me!
    January.14.2021 at 12:54 pm

    SleepyJoe will fix this problem. DAY ONE.

    1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      January.14.2021 at 12:58 pm

      I beat you by one minute.

      (Please don’t call him “Sleepy Joe” though.)

      #BidenIsAsSharpAsEver

      1. Sevo
        January.14.2021 at 1:50 pm

        “#BidenIsAsSharpAsEver”

        Unfortunately, this is true.

  8. sarcasmic
    January.14.2021 at 12:54 pm

    The “surge” is due to the virus being seasonal like the cold and flu.

    1. Zeb
      January.14.2021 at 1:34 pm

      That people are still pretending that seasonality isn’t the primary factor in when we see “surges” and what they look like is just shocking. I probably shouldn’t be shocked anymore.

      1. sarcasmic
        January.14.2021 at 1:46 pm

        What really bugs me is the fatality numbers given to the media are people who died “with” the virus, but when it’s reported they change it to “from.”

    2. Brandybuck
      January.14.2021 at 1:35 pm

      Flu season is… seasonal. This “surge” was predicted back in March.

      I think Singapore style flogging is cruel and unusual. But I’m willing to give it a go on the panic-mongering media. Karens, however, deserve all the woodchipping Section 230 will allow me to suggest.

  9. Dan_In_Philly
    January.14.2021 at 12:56 pm

    So four Dems and one Rep (Chuck Fleischmann, TN) were in the same room, and the Dems think the Rep gave them the ‘rona? Only just plausible if Fleischmann can be proven to be one of the ones who was not wearing a mask, and even that’s a stretch.

    At least two of the Dems were reported to have already received the first of the two vax doses.

    This does not say much for the effectiveness of the vax or the masks.

    1. Zeb
      January.14.2021 at 1:51 pm

      No one seriously claims that masks are completely effective anyway. At best it provides a small marginal benefit. Any assumption that an infection must have come from someone without a mask is ridiculous. But people put so much faith in masks that it may well make things worse by creating a false sense of security.

  10. Dan_In_Philly
    January.14.2021 at 1:01 pm

    Hey Sullum, get on the Ashli Babbitt case!

    1. wreckinball
      January.14.2021 at 1:26 pm

      Yes, no one is asking why a guy snuck behind an unarmed protestor and shot them in the neck. While at least 4 officers had her covered on the front side

  11. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    January.14.2021 at 1:02 pm

    Sullum repeats the face mask myth in congress without bothering to check if true. He doesn’t note that democrats were also without face masks and it’s on camera.

  12. Nail
    January.14.2021 at 1:06 pm

    “Carelessness” aka China.

  13. Inquisitive Squirrel
    January.14.2021 at 1:06 pm

    The thing I will be so happy to see go away after COVID is the incessant subject of mask wearing and the righteousness that something that is almost inconsequential can generate in people.

    1. nobody 2
      January.14.2021 at 1:18 pm

      What makes you think it’s ever going away?

      1. Brandybuck
        January.14.2021 at 1:32 pm

        My bet is that it will finally go away in 2023. With bouts of scatter moral scolding for a decade to come.

        We’ll start to come out this summer, then someone will get sick and the media will panic and everything will lock up again. By winter the vaccine will finally be distributed enough that we could genuinely stop with the lockdowns, but then it will be Flu Season again, and another spike, and more panic, and more lockdowns, with Governor Newsom instituted “Triple Purple” quarantines. Then summer of 2022 we start to come out finally, as everyone is vaccinated. But some stupid anti-vaxxer meetup with start a new cluster and so more panic and lockdowns. And another Flu Season in winter 2022, because Flu Season is… seasonal. Then “Quadruple Purple Quarantine” and Newsom self-appointed as Emperor for Life.

        Finally, summer 2023 we tell the media to go fuck themselves, have a mass woodchipping of Karens, and get on with our lives. That’s my prediction.

  14. wreckinball
    January.14.2021 at 1:25 pm

    Wow, you win the dumb article of the day on Reason. It is a a very dumb crowd so you really earned it

  15. Brandybuck
    January.14.2021 at 1:27 pm

    So the dip before Christmas was the result of spotty reporting during a holiday season, but the spike after Christmas is the result of people celebrating Christmas. Maybe the spike was merely the return to the overall trend! Why so eager to morally scold those who celebrate Christmas with their families? Stop it with the moral scolding!

    The truth is that we’re in the middle of Flu Season. Where ALL respiratory viruses, not just the flu, annually spike. COVID is not exception. Cold weather causes surges in respiratory viruses.

    This surge was predicted back in March for Chissake! And we’ll get another next Nov/Dec/Jan/Feb timeframe! Bet on it! We’ll have more lockdowns a year ago, with the same fucking moral scolds: “All your fault because you invited your cousins over for Christmas dinner, you awful people!”

    Gawd, the pandemic makes idiots of everyone.

    Hell, I’m still seeing CUMULATIVE INFECTION CHARTS being used by the media to whip up panic among statistically innumerate journalists. Sigh.

  16. MollyGodiva
    January.14.2021 at 1:33 pm

    “But as a matter of basic decency, it is baffling.”
    Why? When have they every had decency? Have you read their comments here?

  17. Truthteller1
    January.14.2021 at 1:45 pm

    The cuck is signaling again. Bleat. Bleat. Bleat.

    This coming from a guy who never missed a paycheck and can cower in his home while writing illogical hote takes.

  18. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    January.14.2021 at 1:47 pm

    If Carelessness Gave Us the Current COVID-19 Surge, leveling Wuhan and bejing Can Abate That Trend

    Fixed that for you

  19. JFree
    January.14.2021 at 1:50 pm

    That suggests a lag as long as a month between laboratory confirmation and death, which means the daily death toll is apt to continue climbing for the rest of the month, reflecting the increase in newly identified infections since the end of last year.

    I understand the journalistic desire to create some unique tidbit for every news story. And certainly covid should be part of every news cycle at this point.

    But imo, the reality is that this (the current data) is nothing more or less than ‘this is all just part of the second wave’. Not much of a journalistic hook – but the truth. It is pointless to try to pinpoint this gathering or that time of year or anything else small/micro.

    It’s ‘flu season’ – which is just northern hemisphere shorthand for weather/climate is ideal for respiratory transmission of virions. It’s probably peaking about now but basically this is a plateau from late Nov to mid Mar. Another eight weeks or so before tailwinds turn into headwinds.

    It is now uncontrollable community transmission time for the virus. Prevalent enough so that any significant size gathering will have a contagious carrier. Not prevalent enough so that herd immunity begins to slow things down when the contagious run into the immune. The time when exponential growth and capacity breaches could really get ugly for the next few weeks. But also the time as Sullum writes when individuals begin to pay attention and do preventive things themselves. I wish we could actually find out where we are in this – but this is not the sort of data that is being provided or updated (and possibly not being collected either).

    And on the bright side, we have a vaccine that is beginning to roll out now. The public health stuff related to the vaccine roll out is the FIRST thing that the US has done right in this whole mess. There does seem to be a distribution priority that is both funded and with a public health focus.

    But the story doesn’t really change from week to week

Please to post comments