Coronavirus

Arbitrary COVID-19 Control Measures Will Not Make Americans More Likely To 'Hang in There' Until Vaccines Are Available

Legal responses to this fall's surge in new cases, like last spring's lockdowns, are frequently illogical and unscientific.

|

Anthony-Fauci-CNN-11-15-20
Anthony Fauci (CNN)

As the surge in newly identified COVID-19 cases continues, state and local governments across the country are responding by imposing new restrictions on social and economic activity. With a few exceptions, the rules so far are not as sweeping as the lockdowns that all but a few states imposed last spring, when far fewer cases were reported but the number of daily deaths was twice as high. But now as then, many of the distinctions drawn by politicians make little scientific sense.

As of yesterday, according to Worldometer's tallies, the seven-day average of newly confirmed infections in the United States was more than 152,000. That is more than four times the average on September 12, which was already slightly higher than last spring's peak.

Since virus testing has expanded dramatically over the course of the epidemic, from fewer than 50,000 tests a day in early April to around 1.5 million a day recently, comparisons between the spring and fall are misleading. But the recent spike in daily new cases is clearly much larger than expanded testing can explain, and the percentage of tests that detect the coronavirus has more than doubled during the last month, from a seven-day average of 4 percent in mid-October to nearly 10 percent now.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise. According to the COVID Tracking Project, nearly 70,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the United States yesterday, up from fewer than 29,000 on September 20. That is significantly higher than the previous peaks of about 60,000 seen in April and July.

Increases in COVID-19 fatalities so far have been less dramatic, even allowing for the typical lag between laboratory confirmation and death. As of yesterday, the seven-day average of daily deaths, per Worldometer, was 1,156, up 64 percent from the recent low on October 17.

The case fatality rate (deaths as a share of confirmed infections) has fallen from more than 6 percent in mid-May to 2.3 percent as of yesterday. In other words, COVID-19 patients, even when hospitalized, are much less likely to die from the disease today than was the case in the spring. That downward trend probably has been driven by several factors, including ramped-up testing that identifies milder cases, a younger and healthier mix of patients, and improved treatment.

What does all this mean for how many Americans ultimately will die from COVID-19 by the time effective vaccines are widely available? It seems clear that President-elect Joe Biden was excessively pessimistic when he predicted last month that we would see another 200,000 deaths, or a total of around 423,000, by the end of the year. The "ensemble forecast" from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based on projections from "45 modeling groups," puts the U.S. death toll at 260,000 to 282,000 by December 5. Based on the upper value from the CDC's forecast, Biden's projection implies a death toll of more than 5,400 a day during the last 26 days of December, which is 4.7 times the current average and 2.4 times the April peak.

By contrast, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, yesterday told CNN's Jake Tapper "it is possible" that the death toll will be in the neighborhood of 439,000 by March 1, as currently projected by the the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. But Fauci added:

The models, as I have said so often, are as good as the assumptions you put into the model. And we have got to change those assumptions. We have got to say, we are going to turn it around [by] very, very vigorously adhering to the public health measures. And we don't need to get to that number.

That is a model number if we act in a certain way. We can turn that around, that plus the fact that we are going to start getting doses of vaccines available for the highest-priority individuals sometime in mid-to-late December.

And then, as we get into January, we will get more vaccine doses available. I think, when we put those two things together, vaccine plus strong adherence to the fundamental public health measures, we can blunt that. We don't have to accept those large numbers that are so terrifying.

What does "very vigorously adhering to the public health measures" mean? One interpretation is that it means taking all the familiar precautions, such as avoiding crowds, limiting travel and social interaction, working at home when feasible, maintaining physical distance, and wearing face masks when you are indoors in close proximity to strangers. Another interpretation, increasingly favored by politicians, is that "turn[ing] it around" requires new legal mandates.

The legal restrictions imposed this fall cover a wide range, from mask mandates to renewed lockdowns. But in many cases, governors and mayors do not seem to have learned much from the bitterness and defiance engendered by last spring's restrictions, which were often arbitrary and hard to square with what we know about the coronavirus.

Beginning today in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is imposing a two-week lockdown, meaning that residents are once again instructed to stay home except for "essential" activities, restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery, and "nonessential" businesses such as gyms, salons, and casinos must close. Grisham's order also applies to outdoor venues such as state parks and golf courses, even though the risk of virus transmission in those settings is much lower. She also has imposed new capacity limits on supermarkets and big-box retailers.

Compared to Grisham's order, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's "advisory," which also took effect today, seems relatively mild. Yet Chicago's policy, like New Mexico's, includes some puzzling judgments.

Lightfoot is urging city residents to stay home as much as possible during the next month, eschew nonessential interstate travel, and avoid gatherings with people outside their households. While outdoor dining at restaurants will continue, gatherings of more than 10 people, whether indoors or outdoors, are banned. But according to the ABC affiliate in Chicago, that limit "does not apply to fitness clubs and retail stores, personal services and movie theaters." It is hard to see the logic of banning outdoor gatherings of 11 or more people while allowing them inside those businesses.

Likewise, it is hard to see the sense in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's new rule requiring businesses with liquor licenses to close at 10 p.m. The New York Times says "public health experts" view that edict as "a bizarre middle ground." But it actually seems worse than that, since limiting serving hours is more likely to increase crowding than reduce it. Cuomo also has decreed that no more than 10 people may gather in private residences, without regard to the size of the home or the number of people who live there.

Some American politicians, including New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, seem inclined to close primary and secondary schools, which are not important sources of virus transmission, even while allowing indoor dining at restaurants. As the Times notes, that is the opposite of the judgment made by public officials in Europe.

"A mounting body of evidence from across the globe indicates that elementary schools in particular are not the superspreader sites they were once feared to be, though the science is more muddled for older children," the newspaper says. "Schools have so far been a bright spot for New York. Only .17 percent of tests conducted in over 2,800 schools over the last month came back positive. Several prominent public health experts have come forward in recent weeks to say they are now more confident that schools can reopen safely, as long as they implement strict safety measures and community transmission remains relatively low."

When there is little rhyme or reason to COVID-19 control measures, politicians should not be surprised by the skepticism and resentment they provoke. Worse, arbitrary legal restrictions may encourage Americans to disregard official advice and resist the voluntary steps that are crucial to reducing virus transmission.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel," Fauci said on CNN, alluding to the distribution of highly promising vaccines, which is expected to begin next month but probably won't reach full scale until the spring. "Help is coming. And that should, I believe, motivate people to just say, 'We are going to double down and do this uniformly.'"

At the same time, Fauci acknowledged that Americans "don't like to be told what to do" and may be losing patience. "Everyone is sensitive to what we call COVID fatigue," he said. "People are worn out about this. But we have got to hang in there a bit longer, particularly as we get into the holiday seasons and the colder weather, as we get into the late fall and early winter months." Every ill-considered, scientifically unsound edict compounds COVID fatigue and makes it less likely that Americans will in fact "hang in there," let alone "double down."

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Don't look at me!
    November.16.2020 at 2:04 pm

    DO AS YOU ARE TOLD!

    2. perlhaqr
      November.16.2020 at 2:25 pm

      “We’re just making shit up, but we’ll mug you or lock you in a cage for disobedience.”

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.16.2020 at 2:09 pm

    I think it is cute that Sullum is still under the impression that the government has any interest in selling the lockdowns to the American people, rather than forcing the lockdowns down their throats over their objections.

    1. perlhaqr
      November.16.2020 at 2:27 pm

      As the Hicklib would say, “open wider”. Of course, his rape fantasies are pretty gross.

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    November.16.2020 at 2:16 pm

    “Help is coming. And that should, I believe, motivate people to just say, ‘We are going to double down and do this uniformly.'”

    Translated: “Only the government can save you, and only if you do what you are told.”

    Collectivization is under way.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.16.2020 at 2:24 pm

      “Everyone in lockstep, no one ask questions, it’s for your own good.”

  5. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    November.16.2020 at 2:16 pm

    I’ve been seeing in some news outlets that Fauci is saying that even with the vaccine we’ll still have to have the mask and lockdown bullshit. They really mean to make this permanent, don’t they?

    The beauty of it, from their perspective, is that it isn’t falsifiable: if cases go down, that’s “proof” the mask/lockdown works. If cases go up, it’s because we aren’t doing the mask/lockdown thing hard enough. And I very much doubt this virus will ever be completely eradicated.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      November.16.2020 at 2:22 pm

      Permanent? Absolutely. But, to be clear, it will not be limited to COVID-19. The lockdown approach is now ***the*** operative model in this country for dealing with any and every infectious and readily transmissible disease, even those that are relatively innocuous. In ten years, this will all seem normal. Both parties will be on board. Anything less will seem unthinkable.

      1. sarcasmic
        November.16.2020 at 2:27 pm

        It’s worldwide too. That’s the really scary part.

        1. Red Rocks White Privilege
          November.16.2020 at 2:29 pm

          I don’t think they’re particularly strict about this in Africa, but Africa isn’t a hotbed of First World utopianistic thinking, either.

      2. Enjoy Every Sandwich
        November.16.2020 at 2:34 pm

        Yeah, it will probably work like the War On Some Drugs. They have a crackdown on heroin, declare it’s working but then say we need a crackdown on coke. They’ll declare it’s working but then say we need a crackdown on meth. They’ll declare it’s working but then say we need a crackdown on heroin. Around and around she goes, where she stops nobody knows.

      3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        November.16.2020 at 2:51 pm

        The lockdown approach is now ***the*** operative model in this country for dealing with any and every infectious and readily transmissible disease, even those that are relatively innocuous.

        The herpes lockdowns in the 30’s were the worst. Getting checked to make sure I was wearing the mandatory condom while at the grocery store was embarrassing.

        -me, in the future

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 2:27 pm

      That’s the problem. Clearly, to anyone with half a functioning brains, masks don’t work – and never will.

      But people are stupid fucken retards.

      I’m very worried now. Personally? Eye for an eye. Fauci – who knows masks don’t work – has ruined people’s psyche. So I wish nothing but ill on him.

      It’s sickening to listen to these assholes basically say, ‘yeh we change our minds. Keep those stupid things on indefinitely.’

      It only stops when people say it’s enough. Fauci is just going to keep preying on people’s fears.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.16.2020 at 2:28 pm

      If cases go up, it’s because we aren’t doing the mask/lockdown thing hard enough.

      The Scientism prophets and their disciples/acolytes have been making that excuse for months, and they really doubled down on it the last couple of weeks. It’s the classic coping mechanism when plans go awry that it’s not the policy that was ineffective, because we’re So Damn Smart And Have Degrees And Stuff, it’s that they didn’t get 100% compliance from the lumpenproles. It’s a grotesque indulgence in circular reasoning.

      1. ejsmith
        November.16.2020 at 2:59 pm

        That’s basically what’s happening in Michigan.

        Whitmer’s mask directive through the MHDSS is being enforced de facto by the vast majority of businesses in this state. Stores like Costco, Kroger, and Whole Foods are aggressively enforcing mask requirements. 99% of customers wear them. Most people wear masks to gain access to restaurants although they remove them once they are seated. I still see people wearing masks while alone in their car or while they are jogging or riding a bike.

        Yet, cases in Michigan are increasing and Whitmer just issued a new lockdown order and is seeking a mask mandate. Try to point out to people that the reason cases are going up is due to the amount of testing taking place and that deaths are actually decreasing and you are shouted down as a heretic. It’s a self-fulfilling prophecy.

  6. tracerv
    November.16.2020 at 2:16 pm

    I’ve learned to despise Facci. You can tell the guy digs the limelight.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 2:28 pm

      I’ve learned to despite EVERY single one of these depraved sons of bitches.

      And people who buy into this.

    2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      November.16.2020 at 2:57 pm

      I may have said I wanted to knock the smirk off of someone’s face before, but I don’t know that I have ever really meant it until Fauci. If I ever saw that guy in public, I would get arrested for sure.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 2:17 pm

    Calling my shot now: They will lower the PCR threshold from 50 to 30 if Biden takes office, and give him credit for saving us all when the case count goes down.

    About All Those Positive COVID ‘Cases’ Fauci Keeps Freaking Out Over…
    https://pjmedia.com/columns/stacey-lennox/2020/10/05/why-is-fauci-wringing-his-hands-over-covid-cases-detected-by-prc-tests-n1004333

    So if we do a PCR corona test on an immune person, it is not a virus that is detected, but a small shattered part of the viral genome. The test comes back positive for as long as there are tiny shattered parts of the virus left. Correct: Even if the infectious viruses are long dead, a corona test can come back positive, because the PCR method multiplies even a tiny fraction of the viral genetic material enough [to be detected].

    In three sets of testing data that include cycle thresholds, compiled by officials in Massachusetts, New York and Nevada, up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus, a review by The Times found.

    On Thursday, the United States recorded 45,604 new coronavirus cases, according to a database maintained by The Times. If the rates of contagiousness in Massachusetts and New York were to apply nationwide, then perhaps only 4,500 of those people may actually need to isolate and submit to contact tracing.

    Tests with thresholds so high may detect not just live virus but also genetic fragments, leftovers from infection that pose no particular risk — akin to finding a hair in a room long after a person has left, Dr. Mina said.

    Any test with a cycle threshold above 35 is too sensitive, agreed Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside. “I’m shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive,” she said.

    A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less. Those changes would mean the amount of genetic material in a patient’s sample would have to be 100-fold to 1,000-fold that of the current standard for the test to return a positive result — at least, one worth acting on.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      November.16.2020 at 2:19 pm

      Experts: US COVID-19 positivity rate high due to ‘too sensitive’ tests
      https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/experts-us-covid-19-positivity-rate-high-due-to-too-sensitive-tests/ar-BB18wE8B

      New York’s state lab Wadsworth analyzed cycle thresholds values in already processed COVID-19 PCR tests and found in July that 794 positive tests were based on a threshold of 40 cycles.

      With a cutoff of 35, about half of those tests would no longer qualify as positive. About 70 percent would no longer be judged positive if the cycles were limited to 30.

      In Massachusetts, from 85 to 90 percent of people who tested positive in July with a cycle threshold of 40 would have been considered negative if the threshold were 30 cycles, Mina said.

      ‘I would say that none of those people should be contact-traced, not one,’ he said.

      The Food and Drug Administration said that it does not specify the cycle threshold ranges used to determine who is positive and ‘commercial manufacturers and laboratories set their own.’

      The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is examining the use of cycle threshold measures for ‘policy decision’.

      The CDC said its own calculations suggest its extremely hard to detect a live virus in a sample above a threshold of 33 cycles.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 2:21 pm

        https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/29/health/coronavirus-testing.html

        Your Coronavirus Test Is Positive. Maybe It Shouldn’t Be.
        The usual diagnostic tests may simply be too sensitive and too slow to contain the spread of the virus.

        One solution would be to adjust the cycle threshold used now to decide that a patient is infected. Most tests set the limit at 40, a few at 37. This means that you are positive for the coronavirus if the test process required up to 40 cycles, or 37, to detect the virus.

        Tests with thresholds so high may detect not just live virus but also genetic fragments, leftovers from infection that pose no particular risk — akin to finding a hair in a room long after a person has left, Dr. Mina said.

        Scientists Destroyed a Nest of Murder Hornets. Here’s What They Learned.

        How ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ Foretold Our Era of Grifting
        Any test with a cycle threshold above 35 is too sensitive, agreed Juliet Morrison, a virologist at the University of California, Riverside. “I’m shocked that people would think that 40 could represent a positive,” she said.

        A more reasonable cutoff would be 30 to 35, she added. Dr. Mina said he would set the figure at 30, or even less. Those changes would mean the amount of genetic material in a patient’s sample would have to be 100-fold to 1,000-fold that of the current standard for the test to return a positive result — at least, one worth acting on.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.16.2020 at 2:29 pm

      OF COURSE it should be set below 30.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      November.16.2020 at 2:34 pm

      If they DO actually pull a stunt like that, I guarantee they won’t issue any public statement saying, “oops, we were wrong, this is the cycle we actually need to test it at.” It will be quietly implemented and the only way to find out it happened is if some autist decides to dig through the public files out of sheer boredom or curiosity, like Michael Burry did with the housing market in the mid-2000s, and discovers the change.

      Nothing torques off “experts” more than having to admit they fucked up and might not know everything.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        November.16.2020 at 2:57 pm

        “Fucked up”? Nah, deliberate. We’ll have a national lockdown, the test will be changed, and Biden will be our savior.

        Here is Fauci in July:

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_Vy6fgaBPE&feature=youtu.be&t=260

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    November.16.2020 at 2:29 pm

    Crimes against humanity.

  9. Bill Godshall
    November.16.2020 at 2:36 pm

    The good news is we’re closer to achieving herd immunity every day, as previous studies (including one by CDC) found about 10 times more people have been infected by covid (than have tested positive for covid), and since herd immunity is typically achieved when about 70% of the population has been infected.

    To date, 8.3% of North Dakotans have tested positive for covid, as have 7.4% of South Dakotans, 5.9% of Iowans, 5.4% in Wisconsin, and 5.0% in Nebraska.

    https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/09/01/816707182/map-tracking-the-spread-of-the-coronavirus-in-the-u-s#curves

    Eleven other states have surpassed a 4% covid case rate.

    1. Bill Godshall
      November.16.2020 at 2:46 pm

      A CDC study found 71% of Americans who tested positive for covid
      reported ALWAYS wearing a mask in public during the preceding two weeks, and another 14% reported OFTEN wearing masks.
      https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6936a5.htm?s_cid=mm6936a5_w

      Unfortunately for accountability, transparency and public health, however, CDC never reported this study’s key finding to the news media.

      1. Bill Godshall
        November.16.2020 at 2:54 pm

        Doctor uses Vape Aerosols to show just how much masks don’t work
        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkdTyZ9xd_g

        BTW CDC and FDA have lied about vaping since 2009, when FDA first banned their sales, and CDC has lobbied to ban vaping in public places since 2010 (all of which protected cigarette manufacturers).

        In fact, vaping has helped more than 10 million smokers quit smoking, which is why Big Pharma and Big Tobacco teamed up to lobby FDA to ban >99.9% of nicotine vaping products (on Sept 9, 2020).

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.16.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Seriously nobody is going to pay attention. Lockdown all you want it won’t matter. Inslee the asshole governor wants you to eat your thanksgiving alone in the dark. Fuck you shitface democrats for creating this situation and kneeling to your Chicom masters. You can hide out all you want.

  11. n00bdragon
    November.16.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Stay strong comrades. Remember: Tomorrow is a rest day!

  12. Ra's al Gore
    November.16.2020 at 2:59 pm

    https://twitter.com/AP/status/1328354421252755458

    The World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, despite the agency’s public assertions that there has been no transmission at the Geneva site, according to an email obtained by
    @AP
    .

