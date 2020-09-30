Coronavirus

Trump's Muddled Mask Message May Be His Best Attempt To Reconcile Irreconcilable Extremes

Both sides in the debate about face masks make claims that are not justified by the scientific evidence.

|

Trump-debate-9-29-20-mask-Newscom-cropped
(Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Newscom)

By now, President Donald Trump's position on face masks is clear. He wears one, except when he doesn't. And he thinks masks are useful in reducing transmission of the COVID-19 virus, except maybe they aren't.

Trump's persistently muddled message about masks, which he delivered once again during last night's presidential debate, may reflect his own dislike of wearing them or his attempt to seem responsible without alienating supporters who are leery of face coverings. But as was apparent during the debate, those tendencies are reinforced by the fact that, over the course of the pandemic, public health officials have switched from dismissing the value of general mask wearing to endorsing it as an essential precaution, sometimes in terms that are not justified by the scientific evidence.

"Are you questioning the efficacy of masks?" moderator Chris Wallace asked.

"No, I think masks are OK," Trump replied. "I have a mask right here. I put a mask on when I think I need it. Tonight, as an example, everybody's had a test and you've had social distancing and all of the things that you have to. But I wear masks when needed."

That seems like a reasonable position. Masks may be appropriate indoors when you are in close proximity to strangers but more trouble than they are worth in other contexts—say, when you are outdoors at a distance from other people. Yet when Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic opponent, asserted that "masks make a big difference," Trump could not resist contradicting him.

"His own head of the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] said…if everybody wore a mask and social distanced between now and January, we'd probably save up to 100,000 lives," Biden said. "It matters."

Alluding to the CDC's initial dismissal of face masks worn by the general public as a helpful strategy, Trump replied, "They've also said the opposite…Dr. Fauci said the opposite…He said very strongly, 'Masks are not good.' Then he changed his mind. He said, 'Masks are good.'"

Back in March, Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, was indeed questioning the value of general mask wearing. "There's no reason to be walking around with a mask," he said during a March 8 interview with 60 Minutes. "When you're in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it's not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences. People keep fiddling with the mask, and they keep touching their face…When you think 'masks,' you should think of health care providers needing them."

Today Fauci's position on masks, consistent with the CDC's turnaround on the question in April, is quite different. "There should be universal wearing of masks," he told ABC News in August. "If you look at the scientific data, the masks clearly work," he told CNN this month.

Fauci has defended his original position by claiming that his main concern was preserving the supply of masks for health care workers. But he did not merely say that health care workers should have priority. As illustrated by the 60 Minutes interview, he also questioned the effectiveness of general mask wearing, including the use of homemade masks, which would have no impact on the supply of personal protective equipment for people dealing directly with COVID-19 patients.

Fauci also says the usefulness of masks became clearer as scientists recognized the importance of asymptomatic virus transmission—a rationale also cited by the CDC. "We learned that a substantial proportion of the transmissions occur from an asymptomatic person to an uninfected person," he told CNN. Yet given COVID-19's incubation period, typically four or five days, and early reports that many people infected by the virus either never develop symptoms or have symptoms so mild that they do not realize they are carriers, that concern was relevant months before the CDC and Fauci changed their positions.

Finally, Fauci says he responded to accumulating scientific evidence that masks work. "Science accumulates," he told CNN. "When you're having an evolving situation, like COVID-19, which clearly is evolving in a very rapid way, you make a recommendation or you make a policy based on the information that you have at a particular time, such as early on in the outbreak in February and March. As you get further information, you have to be humble enough and flexible enough to make your statements and your policy and your recommendation based on the evidence that you now have, which may actually change some of the policy."

Fair enough. While it remains true that masks do not provide "perfect protection," they do seem to provide some protection, which is better than nothing. But public health officials now tend to err in the opposite direction, exaggerating what we know about the effectiveness of masks (cloth masks in particular) instead of saying the weight of the evidence indicates that wearing them is a good idea. In particular, the projection by CDC Director Robert Redfield that Biden cited implies more certainty than is possible given the available evidence, as did Redfield's suggestion that masks would prove to be more effective than vaccines in curtailing the epidemic. And politicians such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have gone even further, citing pro-mask factoids with no scientific basis.

Given all this, it would not be surprising if someone like Trump, who is not exactly known for his intellectual curiosity or scientific literacy, was honestly confused about the merits of masks. His bottom line seemed to be this: "I'm OK with masks. I'm not fighting masks."

That's a pretty tepid endorsement, especially when compared to Trump's suggestion in July that wearing a mask in public is "patriotic." Trump's message is certainly much weaker than the strong language used by Biden and by Trump's own scientific advisers. But some of those statements, especially assertions about how many lives can be saved by masks, go beyond what the evidence actually shows.

Overconfident statements on both sides of the debate about face masks help explain how this scientific issue became so divisive. In late February, Surgeon General Jerome Adams was insisting that masks "are NOT effective in preventing [the] general public from catching #Coronavirus." He was not simply saying the evidence at that point was insufficient to support general mask wearing; he was asserting that science had proven the practice is ineffective, which was simply not true. Many mask skeptics continue to push that line, while mask enthusiasts say masks are better than vaccines or make easily debunked claims about exactly how effective they are.

Those extremes seem to leave no room for common ground, nuance, or honest disagreement. Trump's ambivalent comments may be his best attempt to reconcile the irreconcilable.

Advertisement

NEXT: The Presidential Debate Over Health Care Is Exhausting and Unserious

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    September.30.2020 at 1:30 pm

    Those extremes seem to leave no room for common ground, nuance, or honest disagreement. Trump’s ambivalent comments may be his best attempt to reconcile the irreconcilable.

    Given everything we know and don’t know, ambivalence seems like the most reasonable position to take at this point.

    1. Overt
      September.30.2020 at 1:52 pm

      I actually think Trump’s statement was completely straight forward. In certain cases, Masks mitigate risk. In many other cases, they are unnecessary.

      His specific example was the debate- everyone had been tested, and they were practicing social distancing- no need for masks. This is *exactly* what the study said in the Lancet article that Sullum linked to. They say distancing is the most important thing. After that, masks *could* have a large impact- but they specifically site between N95 respirators as being important compared to cloth or surgical masks.

      I have seen numerous scientists point out that masks are being used by people INSTEAD of social distancing. That actually goes against the Lancet study, which specifically said the biggest contributor was being at least a meter apart, and then maybe N95 masks.

      So Trump’s points are basically correct as far as I can tell.

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        September.30.2020 at 2:18 pm

        Not only correct but perfectly reasonable.

  2. Zeb
    September.30.2020 at 1:31 pm

    they do seem to provide some protection, which is better than nothing.

    But is it really always better than nothing? The normal way to deal with a virus like this is to have it circulate among the population, most of whom never get sick, creating immunity that prevents severe outbreaks. I think the assumption that every possible transmission must be prevented if possible needs to be questioned. The way through this is to develop immunity. A vaccine might help, but it seems unlikely it will be more effective than flu vaccines usually are, which is not great.
    The question of what other effects prolonged mask wearing has on people is also rarely asked. There is a downside. At the very least it causes skin problems and lower blood oxygen levels.

    1. sarcasmic
      September.30.2020 at 1:44 pm

      “The question of what other effects prolonged mask wearing has on people is also rarely asked. There is a downside. At the very least it causes skin problems and lower blood oxygen levels.”

      Of course it’s not asked. It’s not the intention. Bad results come from bad intentions. Those pushing mask mandates have good intentions, so the results can only be good. Any problems must be caused by people with bad intentions, as in anyone who disagrees with mask mandates.

    2. JesseAz
      September.30.2020 at 1:46 pm

      Basically this. You are asking consumers to buy and utilize a project that at best has “some” protection. And the protection itself is in generally against something that isn’t worry, at most a common cold. This is for 70% of Americans. So no, it isn’t better than nothing as you are forcing people to buy a product, wear a product most dislike, etc.

      Likewise there are as many studies showing negative effects of mask usage from decreased 02 rates, increased acne, emotional development delays from children due to lack of facial expressions, etc.

      The benefit does not exceed the costs in many people’s view.

    3. Overt
      September.30.2020 at 1:57 pm

      Well the argument *has* been put forward that masks limit the amount of viral load, which actually encourages exactly the herd immunity you speak of. That is, more people are getting a smaller amount of the virus, which leads to a much less severe sickness. This makes sense, but because of data problems, I don’t see how we can prove one way or another. There have been attempts to say that the declining fatality rate is partially due to pervasive mask wearing, but there are just too many confounding varriables.

      But it is clear that people are using masks as a substitute for proven countermeasures. We know that staying at least 3 feet apart protects you quite a bit. But I see kids at school essentially sitting next to each other, and that is ok because they wear a mask all day. We know that kids being outside are heavily protected, but people are still making them wear a mask as they run around outside, threatening to drop dead from exhaustion.

  3. Geiger Goldstaedt
    September.30.2020 at 1:33 pm

    The mask mandates were, by and large, a reactive measure based upon the deeply unscientific belief that otherwise healthy and asymptomatic individuals were capable of infecting everyone that happened to pass within six feet of them just by breathing, or speaking.

    If that is the underlying assumption, then I think we can safely conclude that wearing a mask, for the overwhelming majority of people, was a completely pointless exercise in public health theater.

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.30.2020 at 1:35 pm

    The real evidence will be if seasonal flu infections drop. If people are wearing masks that should happen. I suspect we will find out that in fact the numbers will remain unchanged. What is keeping infection rates down is staying away from each other. The masks people are using are not the kind of masks that offer much protection. But whatever the left believes its important so naturally we all must believe in it. Inshallah right?

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      September.30.2020 at 1:46 pm

      The CDC’s most recent guidance suggests that wearing masks make absolutely no difference in preventing the spread of the virus if one is in close physical proximity (less than 6 feet) to someone infected — even if the infected person is also wearing a mask.

      https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html

      In short, all those masked people waiting on long lines in supermarkets, stores, and restaurants (or, taking buses and subways) are not protected at all.

      At this point, it is evident that the masks are nothing more than a psychological crutch and social signaling mechanism. I think most people understand that the masks do absolutely nothing, or next to nothing, but cannot bring themselves to buck the social trend.

    2. JesseAz
      September.30.2020 at 1:47 pm

      Seasonal flu has pretty wild fluctuations dependent on other parameters like the correct guess of the strain the vaccine will work on. So the drop would have to be very significant to separate from the noise, and even then would take a few years of proof of it working.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.30.2020 at 1:35 pm

    I wear a mask when commenting on Reason, because I feel so close to you delicate little princesses.

    1. H. Farnham
      September.30.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Thaaaank you. We are all in this together, tovarisch.

  6. sarcasmic
    September.30.2020 at 1:41 pm

    Only leftists and pussies wear masks, but I repeat myself! TRUMP 2020!

    1. JesseAz
      September.30.2020 at 2:05 pm

      So you’ve gone full Jeff? Is that what you’re saying here?

      1. sarcasmic
        September.30.2020 at 2:15 pm

        At least you know when you’re the brunt of a joke.

      2. sarcasmic
        September.30.2020 at 2:17 pm

        jeff is one of the few libertarians left on this board.

        Just admit it. You’re hostile to liberty and to libertarians. You’re just another conservative who only differs from leftists in what aspects of our lives you want to control.

        “Political tags — such as royalist, communist, democrat, populist, fascist, liberal, conservative, and so forth — are never basic criteria. The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire. The former are idealists acting from highest motives for the greatest good of the greatest number. The latter are surly curmudgeons, suspicious and lacking in altruism. But they are more comfortable neighbors than the other sort.”

        ― Robert A. Heinlein

        You would not make a comfortable neighbor.

        1. Geiger Goldstaedt
          September.30.2020 at 2:21 pm

          Mask mandates are libertarian?

      3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        September.30.2020 at 2:25 pm

        I implored him in the daily links to get off the meds. This version of sarcasmic is dreadful.

  7. Minadin
    September.30.2020 at 1:44 pm

    The only thing my mask is effective at preventing is ‘getting harassed by some Karen at the grocery store’.

  8. Adans smith
    September.30.2020 at 1:54 pm

    Masks are just more security theater like after 911.

  9. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    September.30.2020 at 2:13 pm

    <i."Are you questioning the efficacy of masks?" moderator Chris Wallace asked.

    A much better question is , why isn’t Chris Wallace or the rest of the 4th estate questioning the efficacy of masks? Talk about a stupid fucking question…

  10. Dillinger
    September.30.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Czar Fauci doesn’t even know the fucking truth.

Please to post comments