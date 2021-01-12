Capitol Riot

Rep. Peter Meijer, on Impeachment Vote: 'There's an Assumption That People Will Try To Kill Us'

As Mitch McConnell and Liz Cheney break for impeachment, the freshman GOP congressman who succeeded Justin Amash says that Republicans who are "going to vote our conscience tomorrow" expect to be assaulted.

(Matt Welch)

Citing "people familiar with his thinking," The New York Times reported Tuesday afternoon that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) "has told associates that he believes President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party."

This startling development on the eve of Wednesday's planned House impeachment vote was soon followed by two others: Rep. Liz Cheney (R–Wy.), the third-ranked Republican in the House, announced in a blunt statement that she will vote to impeach. "None of this would have happened without the President….There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution." Vice President Mike Pence, meanwhile, dismissed the House's attempt to have him invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.

At least two other Republicans, Reps. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) and John Katko (N.Y.) have joined Cheney and the House Democrats in favor of impeachment. A third who has said he's "strongly considering" it is Rep. Peter Meijer (R–Mich.), the freshman successor to Justin Amash.

Meijer, who attracted attention with his statements in a Reason interview published Friday (and reiterated in a Detroit News op-ed Saturday) that some of his GOP colleagues "knew in their heart of hearts that they should've voted to certify [the presidential election], but some had legitimate concerns about the safety of their families," made additional troubling statements on Fox Business Network's Kennedy this evening.

The Afghanistan and Iraq veteran, who favors a censure of the president but is officially undecided on impeachment, said he wished he could bring a gun to work, and then explained why.

"Our assumption," Meijer said, "especially those of us who went in knowing we were going to vote to certify the election, knowing that was going to draw their ire, and especially those who are, you know, going to vote our conscience tomorrow on impeachment…there's an assumption that people will try to kill us."

Washington remains on the kind of high violence alert not seen since September 2001. President Trump today warned that impeachment would bring "tremendous danger" to the country, causing "tremendous anger." Meanwhile, the Justice Department and FBI said Tuesday that the new information forthcoming in investigations into the Capitol riots will shock the conscience.

  1. Adans smith
    January.12.2021 at 9:26 pm

    I have to admit, I am enjoying these entitled congress critters shaking in their boots. Both sides have lost any respect or sympathy from me. I’m done with them.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 9:38 pm

      They *might* have shown a bit more empathy as private businesses were being attacked, security guards killed, etc.

      Yet many of them dabbled in riot-sympathizing rhetoric. If they insist on talking about insurrection against the constitution (14th Amendment, Sec. 3), let’s look at their advocacy.

      Those of us who think riots are wrong whether you’re wearing a MAGA hat or not, whether you are afflicted with “Whiteness” or carrying a “Black Lives Matter” banner – we probably represent majority opinion. I hope so. I’d like to think riots are the preference of a proportionately small group of wackos (small proportionately but menacing nonetheless).

      1. ohlookMarketthugs
        January.12.2021 at 9:46 pm

        The majority opinion you represent is finding excuses to justify police violence. Don’t try to cry, or backpedal now. More socks on here than usual.

        1. Cal Cetín
          January.12.2021 at 10:03 pm

          What the heck are you yammering about this time?

  2. AddictionMyth
    January.12.2021 at 9:27 pm

    “They censored us and wouldn’t let us fight for Trump online. That’s how I know he really won the election.”

    I agree the mob was utterly terrifying. But that’s the essence of their ideology and the movement is crumbling under its own cowardice and hypocrisy.

  3. Brandybuck
    January.12.2021 at 9:27 pm

    Everything the extreme Right warned us about is coming to pass… because of the actions of the extreme Right. And as near as I can tell, that was the goal.

    Like nutter evangelical fringe who work to hasten the tribulation (immanentize the eschaton), they are deliberately provoking the Left to crack down on them. Just so they can say, “See, we told you so”.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 9:30 pm

      “Why do you make me hit you?”

    2. Claptrap
      January.12.2021 at 9:54 pm

      Well there’s cliodynamic indications that we’ve come to a point in our civilization life cycle where principles and persuasion don’t matter and it’s the more ruthless side which will prevail. Maybe the new John Browns just mistimed their preemptive strike.

      The next decade will be weird. The entire country seems to be aping California’s long-term trajectory (as culture gets more Latin, politics get more Latin), and I can easily imagine a low-intensity civil war (a la Belfast) developing. There’s much to dislike.

  4. sarcasmic
    January.12.2021 at 9:35 pm

    Hey Nardz! You’re always advocating for violence. You gonna kill the local politician who doesn’t support Dear Leader?

    1. sarcasmic
      January.12.2021 at 9:39 pm

      Know what? I’m sorry. As delusional as you are I don’t want you to get SWATed. That would suck. So I withdraw all my comments responding to your calls for violence. I’m sure you didn’t mean it.

  5. Ken Shultz
    January.12.2021 at 9:39 pm

    They need two-thirds to impeach, and that isn’t happening.

    “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) “has told associates that he believes President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses and that he is pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party.”

    This is a terrible miscalculation.

    If they actually succeeded in removing President Trump from office, it would make him the biggest populist martyr in American history. He’ll become a gigantic hero.

    1. ohlookMarketthugs
      January.12.2021 at 9:48 pm

      Your racist, violent tears are delicious. Ken, you should try taking responsibility for your racism and rhetoric.

  6. Cal Cetín
    January.12.2021 at 9:43 pm

    I hate to break this news to Meijer, but whatever he does about impeachment will piss off some nuts on one side or the other.

    Historically, in the 20th century, when you look at attacks on Congresspeople, we’re talking about attacks by leftists. The Puerto Rican nationalists who shot up the Capitol in 1954 were leftists. Jim Jones, who arranged the killing of (inter alia) Congressman Leo Ryan, was a raving Marxist. The guy who shot Scalise was a socialist. I could add the killer of Robert Kennedy, who was a Senator when he was running for President and was murdered – Sirhan Sirhan was a Palestinian left-radical.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 9:53 pm

      I forgot Huey Long – murdered in 1935 – I don’t know if that could be classified as a leftist murder.

      I also forgot Larry McDonald (plane shot down by Soviets), Giffords (nonpolitical madman), and Rand Paul (not shot but seriously assaulted by left-wing neighbor).

      1. Claptrap
        January.12.2021 at 10:05 pm

        Also that time when Communists detonated a bomb in the Capitol as a warning to Congress against fighting the Revolution.

        A group calling itself Armed Resistance Unit claimed responsibility for the bombing. The group mailed a recorded communique to National Public Radio stating, “We purposely aimed our attack at the institutions of imperialist rule rather than at individual members of the ruling class and government. We did not choose to kill any of them this time. But their lives are not sacred.”

  7. Penigma
    January.12.2021 at 9:55 pm

    Cal,

    Timothy McVeigh?
    Eric William Rudolph?
    James Earl Ray?

    Sorry bud, the ADL tabulated terrorism since 9/11, right wing terrorism is 17 times more common that left. Who shot Gabbie Giffords, exactly?

    I think you may need to read a bit more and cherry-pick a little less.

    1. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 9:59 pm

      I said “when you look at attacks on Congresspeople” etc.

      “the ADL”

      Solid, unbiased source.

      “terrorism since 9/11”

      Why leave out 9/11? Those guys weren’t leftists – or maybe you’re thinking of their presumed support for liberal divorce.

    2. Cal Cetín
      January.12.2021 at 10:00 pm

      “Who shot Gabbie Giffords, exactly?”

      A madman?

Please to post comments