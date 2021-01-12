Brickbat: We Know Where You've Been

In March 2020, the government of Singapore rolled out its TraceTogether cellphone app, which tracks phones to see when two have been close to each other. It promised the app would only be used when someone tested positive for the coronavirus to see whom that person had been close to. The government now says the system is also used for criminal investigations. But officials point out that under Singapore law all privacy regulations can be overruled during criminal investigations. Singapore residents are required to download the app to enter many workplaces and stores.