Police

No Federal Charges for Police Officer Who Killed 12-Year-Old Tamir Rice

Justice Department: “It is not enough to show that the officer made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or mistake, or even exercised bad judgment.”

Tamir Rice (Family photo)

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that it's closing its investigation of the fatal police shooting of Tamir Rice. The agency will not recommend any charges against the officers involved.

Rice was shot and killed in 2014 at the age of 12 by then-Cleveland Police Officer Timothy Loehmann. Loehmann and a fellow officer responded to a 911 call reporting a "guy with a pistol" in a public park who was occasionally pointing his gun at people. The person who called 911 told the dispatcher they believed the gun was fake, but that information was not passed along to the officers.

When the police car rolled up to the scene, Loehmann exited the car while it was still moving, and within two seconds, opened fire on Rice, shooting the boy in the abdomen. Rice died. Loehmann said that he gave Rice multiple orders to show his hands (even though he shot him almost immediately upon exiting his car) and said that he thought Rice was reaching for the gun. The weapon ultimately turned out to be a toy airsoft gun.

Rice's death was one of many recent unnecessary killings by police. His death led to protests, the Black Lives Matter movement, and demands for reforms in how officers approach suspects, particularly black men and adolescents. After Rice's killing, the Justice Department opened an investigation to determine whether either Loehmann or his partner, Frank Garmback, should face federal charges for violating Rice's civil rights.

Tuesday, the Justice Department reported that, due to the poor quality of the video evidence and disagreement among experts about whether Loehmann's use of force was appropriate, it did not believe it could make a case against the officers.

The decision may reopen old wounds, but the reality was that the federal government's loose standards for police use of deadly force pretty much guaranteed this outcome. The announcement from the Justice Department notes, "[C]aselaw establishes that an officer is permitted to use deadly force where he reasonably believes that the suspect posed an imminent threat of serious physical harm, either to the officer or to others. … It is not enough to show that the officer made a mistake, acted negligently, acted by accident or mistake, or even exercised bad judgment."

It is not relevant to the DOJ's determination that the police officers were not actually facing serious physical harm and that any perceived threat was a result of the officers abruptly careening onto the scene to confront Rice (Garmback actually lost control of the police car driving and skidded 40 feet). What matters to the DOJ is that Loehmann said he believed he was about to be shot by Rice and that this belief was reasonable given the circumstances at that moment.

The tragic and absurd killing of Rice has prompted activists to demand law enforcement agencies and lawmakers rethink the rules for deadly use of force by police. Rather than permitting police to open fire just because they believe they're in danger, reformers instead want to instead establish that police may only use deadly force if it's the only way to stop a suspect from immediately causing injury to others.

California passed such a law in 2019 in response to Sacramento police chasing and fatally shooting Stephon Clark after mistaking his cellphone for a gun in a nighttime backyard confrontation. Body camera footage of the incident showed that the officers were not pinned in or in a vulnerable situation when they mistakenly thought Clark was going to shoot at them. But because California law on the police use of force allowed the officers to claim they had a "reasonable fear" of danger, the Sacramento County district attorney declined to press charges against the officers.

Loehmann may not have been prosecuted, but the City of Cleveland did agree to pay Rice's family $6 million in a settlement. As for Loehmann, though he wasn't charged with a crime, he was fired. It turned out he had concealed from the Cleveland Police that he had previously quit from another police department to avoid being fired for his poor performance there. Amazingly, another police department in Bellaire, Ohio, attempted to hire Loehmann onto their force in 2018, but public outrage prompted him to withdraw his application.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    December.30.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Another miscarriage of justice!

  2. Enlightened Atheist
    December.30.2020 at 1:54 pm

    F**king animals. Defund them all. Do you think his family even wants that 6 million dollars? No, they want their son back you pigs, you can’t just exchange money for every unarmed Black life that you take and think all the world’s problems go away. Execute these motherf**ckers and maybe then people will be happy.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.30.2020 at 1:55 pm

      Once again, the Enlightened Atheist is euphoric. Not because of any phony god’s blessing. But because, he is enlightened by his own intelligence.

    2. sarcasmic
      December.30.2020 at 2:00 pm

      The problem is that most laws are bullshit, and amoral animals are attracted to a job that gives them the power to kill and lie without consequence. But we need law enforcement. The alternative is anarchy which will last long enough for another group of amoral animals to gain a monopoly on force. Better the devil you know…

  3. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    December.30.2020 at 1:54 pm

    No young 5′ 7″ child should have to fear walking the streets while pointing a pellet gun at passersby.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      December.30.2020 at 1:59 pm

      I’ve seen the video of the Tamir Rice shooting. He didn’t have the pellet gun in his hands at all at the time he was shot.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.30.2020 at 2:12 pm

        Exactly! This is another example of police executing a man of color. Just like Michael Brown kneeling in the street with his hands up begging for his life before a white cop decided it was his time to die.

  4. MatthewSlyfield
    December.30.2020 at 1:58 pm

    “What matters to the DOJ is that Loehmann said he believed he was about to be shot by Rice and that this belief was reasonable given the circumstances at that moment.”

    A serious question: What the fuck would it take for the DOJ to conclude that an officier’s belief that he was in danger was not “reasonable”.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.30.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Have to be a white male Republican.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        December.30.2020 at 2:53 pm

        The officer or the victim?

  5. sarcasmic
    December.30.2020 at 2:01 pm

    The cops had decided they were going to kill the kid before they even arrived. This was murder one.

  6. chemjeff radical individualist
    December.30.2020 at 2:01 pm

    It’s because of cases like this, that I think there ought to be some type of Citizen’s Grand Jury process, where ordinary citizens can go around the District Attorney’s office (or in this case, the DOJ) and empanel a grand jury to investigate a potential crime, like this one, when the DA/DOJ are either too cowardly, too reticent, or too corrupt to bring charges.

    There would obviously need to be some safeguards to this process, otherwise there would be 20 billion grand juries investigating everyone for everything, but there does need to be some check on the DA’s gatekeeping power on whether to investigate and prosecute certain crimes.

  7. Enlightened Atheist
    December.30.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Also maybe ask yourselves; why did Tamir Rice feel he needed to play with a fake gun?

    1) Masculinity
    2) Sees it on TV, around the house, etc
    3) Dominance over non-weapon holders

    If Tamir had not been holding the fake gun none of this would’ve happened. If the officer and not been holding a real gun, none of this would’ve happened. Tamir isn’t at fault, but society as a whole is responsible for this innocent boy’s life being stolen. The racist officer who shot him deserves life in prison. The family should be investigated to see if anyone close to him owns a gun or talked about owning a gun or showed him television programs of people holding or using guns, and then take appropriate action against the family member(s).
    In a just world, we as a society would give up something ourselves: each taking a week or a month in prison, each giving a thousand or two thousand dollars, but logistically that would probably way too confusing for the average mind to reconcile, so in keeping with society’s boundaries of acceptability I will merely say, ‘I’m sorry Tamir, I am sorry for the role I played in your death. I wish I had more to give, but society will not let me at this time. I would also like to apologize on behalf of society and also specifically on behalf of the Reason comment section as I know that virtually all of them are too proud or too racist to ever admit wrongdoing. If I had my way I would make sure each of them paid more than their fair share to your family for your tragic loss. Rest in power, Tamir, you were one of the good ones and will be missed forever.’

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.30.2020 at 2:08 pm

      >blames hip hop culture
      You are really no different than the proto-Karen, Tipper Gore.

  8. Marcelo BR
    December.30.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Calm down, the United States is not racist and there was no crime just the right of a white adult to denounce a black boy “threatening” people with a gun and the right of another to kill and get away with it.

  9. PeteRR
    December.30.2020 at 2:37 pm

    If you roll up with 10 feet of somebody and open fire within 2 seconds of getting out of your cruiser, where’s the reasonable belief again?

  10. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.30.2020 at 3:11 pm

    “ Rice’s death was one of many recent unnecessary killings by police.”

    The number has been steadily dropping but I guess we don’t care to mention that since it doesn’t fit the narrative.

