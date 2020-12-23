Reason Roundup

Lindsey Graham Says Trump Will Sign Spending Bill if It Takes Aim at Section 230

Plus: One in seven NYC chain stores closed, Columbus officers turned off body cams before fatal shooting, and more....

(CNP/AdMedia/Newscom)

Republicans keep trying to turn everything into a fight over Section 230. With President Donald Trump threatening to veto both a defense spending measure and an omnibus bill to fund government programs, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) is suggesting this could change if Democrats throw an anti-Section 230 clause into the mix.

Section 230—a federal communications law that helps protect free speech and free enterprise online—has become a scapegoat for bipartisan ire at big tech companies and all sorts of conservative gripes about social media.

After failed attempts to diminish Section 230 by executive order, Trump said last week he wouldn't sign a bill to fund the military unless it randomly contained a section targeting Section 230. Now, Trump could be conditioning support for any government funding bill on that same deal.

The omnibus bill—which includes a COVID-19 relief package—passed the House and Senate on Monday. But Trump says he won't sign, calling it "a disgrace" and "wasteful," while also demanding that payments to individuals be raised from $600 to $2,000.

The latter amount was what Democrats originally pushed for, and Democratic leaders in Congress have leapt on Trump's mandate to make individual stimulus checks bigger.

Trump's concern for upping individual stimulus checks seems to be tied up in his ambitions of overturning the 2020 election results.

In his Tuesday video, Trump said he's "asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a covid relief package, and maybe that administration will be me."

The video "landed like a sonic boom in Washington. His own aides were stunned," says The Washington Post. "Congressional aides were stunned. Stock market futures quickly slumped on the prospect that the economic aid could be in doubt. And the implications for what happens next could be severe. If he refuses to sign the bill, the government will shut down on Dec. 29. The $900 billion in emergency economic aid will be frozen, and the race for the two Senate seats in Georgia could also be upended."

Trump's issue seems to be with the whole omnibus spending bill, though he keeps erroneously referring to that as the COVID-19 relief package. The latter is part of the former—a $900 billion chunk of $2.3 trillion in spending.

It's the larger bill—which covers everything needed to keep the government running through the next year and more—that contains items like $1 billion for the creation of two new Smithsonian museums and $10 million for "gender programs" in Pakistan.

"To be sure, the president's broadsides against a spending deal that includes lots of money for 'lobbyists, foreign countries, and special interests' is certainly welcome, and, frankly, on target," writes Reason's Christian Britschgi. "The trouble is that the conditions Trump outlined for supporting relief legislation would make the bill much worse."

Adding a Section 230 overhaul to those conditions would only compound the damage more. Abolishing or weakening it would be bad for internet users and companies at any time, and especially during the pandemic when tech platforms and tools have become even more vital. There's no way legislators should be tucking such a monumental measure into an omnibus spending bill plus COVID-19 relief package as some sort of presidential extortion plan.

FREE MINDS

For the second time this month, a Columbus, Ohio, police officer has fatally shot an unarmed black man. The man's name has not been released. Officers were wearing body cameras but did not have them turned on.

"If you're not going to turn on your body-worn camera, you cannot serve and protect the people of Columbus," Mayor Andrew Ginther said at a press conference. "I have asked Chief [Thomas] Quinlan to remove the officer involved of duty and turn in his badge and gun."

Earlier this month, "law enforcement fatally shot 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson as he entered his grandmother's home," notes NBC News. "The investigation into his death, which drew national headlines, is ongoing.

FREE MARKETS

Even big chain stores in New York City are taking a pandemic hit, with one in seven shutting down this past year. From the New York Post:

Some 1,132 chain stores — including 70 Duane Reades, 54 Starbucks and 22 Papyruses — have waved the white flag over the past 12 months, according to the Center for an Urban Future's annual "State of the Chains" report, set to be ­released Wednesday.

The 14.2 percent decline shatters all previous records reported by the nonprofit agency since it began tracking the data 13 years ago. Last year, just 3.7 percent of all chain outlets closed, up from 0.3 percent in 2018.

QUICK HITS

• The pandemic has brought out a new sexual puritanism, suggests New York Times op-ed writer Megan Nolan.

• Mike Solana offers some unconventional wisdom on why tech companies are leaving Silicon Valley.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom "has plenty of speechifying, but no sermonizing; it's more interested in exploring different worldviews, the way they clash and conflict sometimes come together, than in asserting its own," writes Reason's Peter Suderman.

• "People should be able to engage with the counselor who can best meet their needs wherever they live and continue seeing that counselor if they move across the country," suggests Elizabeth Brokamp, a therapist challenging D.C. occupational licensing laws. "I hope my case can start removing senseless boundaries to teletherapy."

• The spending bill is decriminalizing dressing up like Smokey the Bear.

• "About 40 migrant women who were held at a Georgia detention center have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging they were subjected to medical abuse through nonconsensual or unnecessary procedures while in the facility," reports NBC News. "The complaint, filed late Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, also claims women at the Irwin County Detention Center were retaliated against for speaking out against Dr. Mahendra Amin, of Ocilla, Georgia, who has been accused of the medical abuse."

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:35 am

    But Trump says he won’t sign, calling it “a disgrace” and “wasteful,” while also demanding that payments to individuals be raised from $600 to $2,000.

    He ain’t wrong.

    1. H. Farnham
      December.23.2020 at 9:40 am

      About the first part or second?

      Fuck You Cut Spending

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        December.23.2020 at 9:45 am

        The government has been taking people’s livelihoods without compensation.

        1. H. Farnham
          December.23.2020 at 9:50 am

          Oh, I agree, and that should stop. However, greater redistribution of wealth (increased stimulus checks) is only furthering that end.

          Two wrongs don’t make a right.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      December.23.2020 at 9:46 am

      Hello.

      I’m a simple man. Facebook, youtube and Twitter ban and censor at an unacceptable rate. Remind me why they deserve Section 230 protection again? Either they choose to be publishers or platforms. Not both.

      I’m against government interventionism in these sorts of things but those three places are run by three punks….so let Trump have a go at them.

    4. Don't look at me!
      December.23.2020 at 9:55 am

      SleepyJoe will solve this problem. Day one.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.23.2020 at 10:13 am

        “I’m gonna care so hard it’s gonna feel like three cocks up your ass. Here’s what I’m gonna do in my first 100 days. I’m gonna tell you all to follow the Shaman and wear a mask for 100 days. That’s it man. One thousand days and we’ll lick this thing dry like Oprah on a ham. It’s the patriotic thing to do! One ten thousand days. That’s it. I feel dizzy. Hang on. Let me remove one of my three masks and the one up my ass. Masks are key to all this. I’m gonna give it to you straight as any….is that you Skippy? God damn it is! Skippy was the damn finest brass knuckles brawler this side of the Delaware bay! He could knock you out with a swing and a miss and pummel shadows. Tell you what. We sure could use Skippy Knucks. That’s what I called him. He’d knock the crap out of Covid. And Trump too. Look. I’m not gonna sugar coat it like that well-spoken negro used to say. It’s going to be long, cold, dark winter. Even in Florida and Arizona. That’s why I’ve instructed my team, a team I personally baked and proud of, to make cookies. Lots of them. And I will also make sure in the first 90 days we pick a country and bomb the shit out of it because Trump was irresponsible. Look. You can’t have peace building these shitty alliances. Come on man! Morocco and Israel? Peace only goes through Iran, China and my pockets. So when these pockets are empty I fill it up. Where’s Hunter? God damn that fuck up is going to land me in jail some day I tell ya. Like Skippy. Those were the days. I’m gonna bring those back. Bare feet, with your squeeze by your side on the boardwalk eating cotton candy and frozen custard. With masks. Lotsa masks. We’re gonna have those masks dispensers on ever corner. I’m gonna go now but always remember we made this election happen thanks to an incredible team of crooks I’ve ever seen. Where’s Nancy? There you are. I gotta say, you musta been something back in the day. A looker. I can just see you on the hood of a Chevy. Or a Dodge. Or a Mustang. Or a Chevelle. Or a Pinto….

        /aide graps mic. Thanks Joes. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN EVERYONE!

        HONK, HONK.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:37 am

    Stock market futures quickly slumped on the prospect that the economic aid could be in doubt.

    Is the market once again an indication of the strength of our economy? I’m getting whiplash.

  3. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:38 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1341375601417007105.html

    Everything about the pandemic, culminating in the Covid stimulus/budget debacle, is a painful reminder that your ruling class does not see itself as “public servants” by any stretch of the imagination. They think their calling is to control you, shape you, reeducate you.

    For the ruling class, their personal fetishes and ideological obsessions are VASTLY more important than your very life. You get pocket change while they pour countless billions into everything that matters to THEM. They couldn’t be more insultingly obvious about it.

    The illusion that voters have any meaningful control over the central government grows thin. Even during the worst crisis of our lifetimes, the ruling class thinks NOTHING of flipping us off while seizing our national wealth for their privileged concerns. No hesitation at all.

    This is the inherent corruption of statism. People are seduced with fairy tales about wise elites making brilliant plans that deliver maximum good to the people, guiding us with a vision so much broader, deeper, and less selfish than grubby little people and greedy businesses.

    But you see now, again, at a cost of trillions of dollars, the ugly truth: there is NO ONE more selfish and short-sighted than the political class in Washington. Even the robber barons of old at least built some useful stuff that outlived them.
    Brilliant designs? Long-term vision? Selfless devotion to national service? Give me a damn break. Your ruling class doesn’t even LIKE this nation, for the most part, let alone feel any sense of duty towards it. All they see is loot and pillage, for themselves and their allies.

    All they see when they look to the future is taxpayers yet unborn, who they can plunder today with deficit spending. They aren’t thinking any further than the next frenzied spending bill. Their mega-government collapses in a useless heap at the first sign of real crisis.

    Notice that no matter how much money they siphon out of the private sector, no matter how much deficit money they spend, they ALWAYS claim every single function of government is catastrophically underfunded whenever it’s called upon to do anything.

    I call it coin-operated statism: they spend trillions building this titanic government, but if you want it to actually DO anything useful, you have to shove more cash into in the coin slot. It’s a system that only “solves” largely imaginary problems that profit the ruling class.

    It’s heartless greed on a breathtaking scale, illustrated once again by the ruling class slobbering over the opportunity to exploit the pandemic for political and financial gain. It’s corruption baked in so deep that it’s hard to find anything honest left in the system.

    And rest assured, nobody involved in this disgusting festival of lust and greed thinks of YOU as their “boss.” At best, you’re an obstacle to be overcome during election season. They would laugh at the notion of putting YOUR needs, priorities, or livelihood above their own.

    Every single organ of the State spends all day, every day, blasting that message at us: We loathsome deplorables are miserable, everything we want is foolish and hateful, our history is filled with evil. We’re all criminals, America is a prison, politicians are the wardens.

    Schools, media, popular culture, government programs – all of it sends that message. We’ve been beaten into submission. We can only register a flicker of dull surprise at times like this, when the ruling class proves once again how greedy and short-sighted it is.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:38 am

    “To be sure, the president’s broadsides against a spending deal that includes lots of money for ‘lobbyists, foreign countries, and special interests’ is certainly welcome, and, frankly, on target,” writes Reason‘s Christian Britschgi.

    Secret MAGA in our midst!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:38 am

    REVEALED: Every single US state is being advised to consider ethnic minorities as critical groups for vaccination with HALF prioritizing black and Hispanic residents over white
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9070555/Half-states-want-prioritize-black-Hispanic-people-vaccine-rollout.html

    Half of US states mentioned racial equity in their plans for vaccine rollout
    Of these, 12 states specifically mention efforts to ‘reach diverse populations’
    California, Louisiana, New Mexico, North Carolina, and Indiana are among those who have listed equity as a ‘key principle for vaccine distribution’
    New Jersey, California and Kansas will focus on improving access to the vaccine by targeting transportation issues
    New Mexico will focus on Native American communities
    Many states will be focusing on their communication to black communities who have shown in increased hestitance to take a vaccine
    In the US, black and Hispanic people are almost three times more likely to die from Covid-19 than whites

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.23.2020 at 9:40 am

      https://twitter.com/MHackman/status/1341049677953773569

      Family members of unauthorized immigrants are now eligible to get stimulus checks under the $900 billion deal reached last night. That eligibility is retroactive, so adults excluded last time could get up to $1800 now

      To clarify, the Cares act blocked *U.S. Citizens* from receiving stimulus checks if their spouse or parent was in the country illegally. The money goes to these people.

  7. H. Farnham
    December.23.2020 at 9:39 am

    L: $0 checks damn it!!!!!

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:39 am

    Trump’s issue seems to be with the whole omnibus spending bill, though he keeps erroneously referring to that as the COVID-19 relief package.

    It’s the China Flu relief package.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://twitter.com/alexsalvinews/status/1341484189963587585

    Reporter: “Do you still believe the stories from the fall about your son Hunter were Russian disinformation?”

    Biden: “Yes. God love you, man! You are a one-horse pony … My DOJ will be totally on its own making judgments about how they should proceed.”

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.23.2020 at 9:57 am

      I look forward to leadership from this brilliant man.

      1. Ra's al Gore
        December.23.2020 at 10:07 am

        Enjoy it while it lasts.

        Am I the only one thinking that the media will dribble this out slowly to encourage Biden to resign “for health reasons” but not tell us enough to prove to people paying attention to how corrupt the SOB really is?

        I had been thinking they will force Biden out after the midterms to let Harris run as an incumbent twice, but they may want to strike while the iron is hot, deal with Jill Harris wanting to be Edith Wilson, and let Biden not die actually in office.

  11. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:42 am

    https://twitter.com/PDChina/status/1341654783967383553

    China’s offshore oil and gas production has reached 65 million tons in 2020, setting a new record high, as the offshore production has grown to become key contributor to national energy security, China National Offshore Oil Corporation announced Wed.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:43 am

    Now Reason, who can fuck off and die, will slam Biden

    https://twitter.com/NickMiroff/status/1341354272181501952

    NEW — Biden will not immediately roll back Trump immigration and border restrictions, Susan Rice and Jake Sullivan tell Spanish news agency EFE, and Title 42, MPP etc will take time to undo, despite campaign promises for “Day One” reversals

    Biden team clearly worried about new border surge: “Migrants and asylum seekers absolutely should not believe those in the region peddling the idea that the border will suddenly be fully open to process everyone on Day 1. It will not,” Rice told EFE.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:44 am

    Even big chain stores in New York City are taking a pandemic hit…

    More like a government, medical “expert” and pajama class hit. (I’ll be using that term quite often from now on.)

  14. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:44 am

    Meanwhile, China is teaching their kids STEM…

    https://twitter.com/drvictoriafox/status/1341578607940886531

    Wow! NPR tonight. Teachers justifying why it’s better for schools to be closed. “Kids are resilient. Parents tell me their kids are falling behind but they have to understand they are falling behind in arbitrary developmental goals we’ve set”.

  15. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:44 am

    Local story

    https://twitter.com/SirajAHashmi/status/1341571606406164482

    so, are we going to believe Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye, because he’s a Dem and control of the U.S. Senate is at stake or nah?

    “I’ve tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed a line…. And he is a great actor.”

    Bodycam footage of police responding to the domestic dispute between Raphael Warnock and his then wife aired just now on Tucker

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.23.2020 at 9:45 am

      https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1341564514991390720

      Guessing it would probably be covered in Wash Post, New York Times, MSNBC, NBC Evening News, CBS Evening News, ABC Evening news and their morning shows as well. Happy to be proven wrong here.

      I’m going to go ahead and guess that if a Republican running for Senate’s wife was on bodycam footage crying over an assault and telling officers “He’s not who he pretends to be” @jaketapper and CNN probably wouldn’t ignore it.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:46 am

    The pandemic has brought out a new sexual puritanism…

    So I guess we’re carving out exceptions to the #MeToo Conventions signed two years ago.

  17. Sometimes a Great Notion
    December.23.2020 at 9:47 am

    Republicans: You libertarians need to support Republicans as the lesser of two evils. Its your fault we lose seats/elections.

    Trump: PRIMARY RINO JOHN THUNE IN 2022

  18. Earth Skeptic
    December.23.2020 at 9:48 am

    From the WSJ piece this morning on new lock-downs. WTF!!!

    In Chicago, where bars and restaurants are closed for indoor service and people are asked to limit social gatherings to six individuals, officials monitor social media to break up potential superspreader events.

    Chicago authorities said they work with Airbnb Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. to keep tabs on people renting party pads or selling tickets to illegal gatherings, and try to shut down parties before they start.

    A spokeswoman for Eventbrite said Chicago officials have focused on the company’s “Report This Event” feature, which allows users to flag questionable gatherings. A spokeswoman for Airbnb said the company has banned parties at rentals and won’t allow one-night bookings over New Year’s Eve. She added that Airbnb is working with local governments to crack down on people who violate local ordinances.

  19. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/bruce_weingart/status/1341368945484378115

    There is literally video of this “alleged gunman” running through Old Jerusalem shooting an automatic weapon.
    @AP
    Quote Tweet
    HonestReporting
    @HonestReporting
    · Dec 22
    Want to understand how pervasive media bias works? Read on.

    Check out this awful headline from @AP. A gun was found on the scene, there are bullet casings and bullet holes on nearby walls.

    This isn’t simply an allegation. This was clearly was a gunman.

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:49 am

    People should be able to engage with the counselor who can best meet their needs wherever they live and continue seeing that counselor if they move across the country…

    Look, the government didn’t spur a crisis just to remove barriers to personal autonomy.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    https://twitter.com/HatfieldlawDean/status/1341516530840862720

    I was working as an attorney for DHS when DACA was implemented and we were instructed to say in court that DACA is nothing but an exercise of prosecutorial discretion, is not a program, and creates no reliance interest. In short, we were used to mislead the courts.

  22. Fist of Etiquette
    December.23.2020 at 9:50 am

    The spending bill is decriminalizing dressing up like Smokey the Bear.

    Beto O’Rourke most benefits.

    1. Jerryskids
      December.23.2020 at 10:03 am

      Please, everybody knows Beto prefers Sexual Harassment Panda. Or Winnie the Pooh.

  23. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:51 am

    Learn to code:

    https://twitter.com/Mark_J_Perry/status/1341463782304985097
    The ongoing collapse of US newspaper jobs in one chart.

  24. Jerryskids
    December.23.2020 at 9:51 am

    So Trump has been a puppet for Lindsey Graham all along? What a twist!

  25. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1341725328205557761

    DATA HELD HOSTAGE, day 5. Five straight days in which
    @cdcgov
    has not released updated adverse event data on #Covid vaccines.

    They have it. They are getting it basically in real time. Why won’t they share it?

  27. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1341735032151531524?s=19

    1/ No they didn’t. 3,400 people had a positive PCR test for #sarscov2 and died some time afterwards. Some died from #covid, some died with #Covid, some died near #Covid. Until we get excess mortality data (and adjust it to the extent possible for lockdown deaths) we won’t know…

    2/ Here’s the most recent “#Covid” death in Milwaukee, by the way. 85, in congestive heart failure, with Alzheimer’s. Entirely typical. You want to say she died from #Covid, go ahead.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 10:00 am

    https://twitter.com/boriquagato/status/1341747532192382976

    “if so many smart people knew that this covid response was absurd and unwarranted, why did so few speak out?”

    this is an interesting question.

    i think a great deal of the answer hinges upon the one-sidedness of the bet that requires.

    let’s perform a thought experiment:

  29. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 10:02 am

    https://twitter.com/catturd2/status/1341691892795322368?s=19

    I had a nightmare last night that we lived in a country where a sitting member of Congress could bang a Chinese spy and nothing would happen – because of a two-tiered justice system.

  30. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 10:04 am

    https://twitter.com/RichardGrenell/status/1341582750332014593?s=19

    Let’s hope @KaminskiMK’s @politico doesn’t get 50 former intelligence officials to call this Russian disinformation.

  31. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 10:05 am

    https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1341756656695324673?s=19

    $33 billion to promote Democracy in Venezuela. That seems to be going well so far.

  32. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 10:07 am

    https://twitter.com/PetiteNicoco/status/1341615189582618624?s=19

    One good thing to come out of all of the stimulus bill discourse has been the memes

  33. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://twitter.com/mtracey/status/1341417235802451971

    So interesting that Congress snuck into its behemoth COVID/omnibus bill a declaration of the 2020 Belarus presidential election as “fraudulent” on eerily similar grounds as the current US president is declaring the 2020 US presidential election to have been fraudulent

  34. Ra's al Gore
    December.23.2020 at 10:13 am

    https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1340735383169093632

    I’ll never forget how public health experts & media fans spent months viciously shaming anyone who left home – to go to a deserted beach or outdoor political rally – only to shift on a dime & announce attending densely packed street protests was not only permissible but mandatory

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.23.2020 at 10:14 am

      After humiliating anyone who left home for any reason as a sociopath who wanted to kill Grandma, they instantly invented a new rationale to say that participating in mass protests was not just obligatory politically but *mandated by the public health!*

  35. Nardz
    December.23.2020 at 10:14 am

    https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1341754790825607168?s=19

    Good morning and Happy #Festivus. Today we will air some more grievances in the holiday tradition!

  36. Mother's Lament
    December.23.2020 at 10:25 am

    “(230 is) a federal communications law that helps protect free speech and free enterprise online”

    The White Knight
    December.18.2020 at 8:08 pm
    (230) is a rare example of well-crafted, free market enabling regulation.

    Reason writers and shitposters agree; “special protections are totes libertarian”.

Please to post comments