Donald Trump

Trump Threatens to Sink COVID-19 Relief Bill Unless Congress Cuts Wasteful Spending, Spends More on $2,000 Stimulus Checks

"It truly is a disgrace," said Trump.

|

Trump-election-fraud-speech-12-2-20
(Facebook)

COVID-19 relief might now be in jeopardy following a late night rant from President Donald Trump, who demanded that Congress cut wasteful spending from its $2.3 trillion spending package while also approving additional spending: $2,000 stimulus checks for all Americans.

"The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated," said Trump in his remarks Tuesday evening. "It truly is a disgrace."

The 5,000-page, $2.3 trillion legislative package passed by Congress on Monday included two different bills: a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill and the $900 billion dedicated to pandemic relief.

"It's called the COVID relief but it has almost nothing to do with COVID," said Trump, referring to the two bills interchangeably.

Of particular concern to the president were a number of admittedly dubious appropriations for foreign aid, scientific research, and federal facilities in the omnibus spending bill.

"This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment," said Trump. "$40 million for the Kennedy Center which is not even open for business. $1 billion for the Smithsonian, and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open."

In total, Trump explicitly named some $4 billion in spending he considered wasteful.

"Despite all this wasteful spending and much more, the $900 billion package provides hard-working taxpayers with only $600 each in relief payments and not enough money is given to small businesses and in particular restaurants," said Trump, possibly referencing the exclusion of the $120 billion RESTAURANTS Act from the coronavirus relief bill.

The president said Congress should get rid of of a two-year sunset on a tax deduction for business meals included in the package, increase stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000 per person, and cut some of the aforementioned wasteful spending.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to delivery a COVID relief package and maybe that next administration will be me," said Trump, referencing his apparent belief that he might somehow stay in office despite, you know, losing the election.

Trump's support for $2,000 stimulus checks is not new. The Washington Post reports that his advisors talked him out of that demand at the last minute, lest he endanger the entire relief package.

To be sure, the president's broadsides against a spending deal that includes lots of money for "lobbyists, foreign countries, and special interests" is certainly welcome, and, frankly, on target. The president was also right to criticize the rushed legislative process that sent this special interest-laden spending package to his desk.

The trouble is that the conditions Trump outlined for supporting relief legislation would make the bill much worse. Middle-class Americans do not need an additional $2,000 in federal support. A $900 billion relief bill that includes generous, targeted benefits—including expanded unemployment benefits, relief for renters, and boosted food stamp spending—doesn't need more spending on universal programs that will mainly benefit Americans who are currently receiving a paycheck.

The $1,200 stimulus checks included in the CARES Act cost taxpayers roughly $300 billion. Upping stimulus checks to $2,000, from the current $600 amount, would tack on roughly $350 billion to the coronavirus relief bill's costs. In exchange, Trump is demanding to cut some $4 billion or so in frivolous spending.

One need not be a deficit hawk to understand that that math doesn't add up.

NEXT: COVID Relief Bill Includes $25 Billion in Rental Assistance, 1-Month Extension of the CDC's Eviction Moratorium

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Red Rocks White Privilege
    December.22.2020 at 10:08 pm

    The irony is that if they were going to spend this much anyway and had left out all the bullshit, every man, woman, and child in the US could have gotten about $2500 each instead of $600.

    1. raspberrydinners
      December.22.2020 at 10:17 pm

      But how would their rich buddies profit then?

    2. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:21 pm

      “This bill contains $85.5 million for assistance to Cambodia, $134 million to Burma, $1.3 billion for Egypt and the Egyptian military, which will go out and buy almost exclusively Russian military equipment,” said Trump. “$40 million for the Kennedy Center which is not even open for business. $1 billion for the Smithsonian, and an additional $154 million for the National Gallery of Art. Likewise, these facilities are essentially not open.”

      Democrats. Never let a crisis go to waste:
      "Quick! Pass this bill! People are suffering! Ignore my shopping list inside of it!"

    3. CE
      December.22.2020 at 11:54 pm

      yeah, but that’s not “targeted” to those who need it….

  2. raspberrydinners
    December.22.2020 at 10:18 pm

    Smokeshow. Donnie dipshit has one talent and that’s distracting you with bullshit.

    He’s only saying this shit to cover up his pardons for his CRIMINAL cohorts. If there were any justice he and the rest of the lot (and quite a few more politicians) would all be in prison.

    1. Muzzled Woodchipper
      December.22.2020 at 10:21 pm

      Oh, just shut the fuck up. Jesus Fucking Christ, NeverTrumpers are the most annoying lot on the goddamn planet.

    2. Nardz
      December.22.2020 at 10:22 pm

      I love the obvious flailing of this DNC talking point.
      Wonder if they’ll bother trying to come up with something better in the morning.

      1. Tony
        December.22.2020 at 10:32 pm

        Many of these people have already been in prison.

        I know, I know, the judicial system of the United States is all part of the deep state China conspiracy now.

        1. IceTrey
          December.22.2020 at 11:10 pm

          Not for anything to do with Trump.

          1. Tony
            December.22.2020 at 11:12 pm

            If a single one of you assholes were literate and read the Mueller report, you’d probably be horrified.

            It’s all right there.

            1. Inquisitive Squirrel
              December.22.2020 at 11:17 pm

              It’s all right there, yet it’s not.

              1. Tony
                December.23.2020 at 12:15 am

                Yet it is.

                1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                  December.23.2020 at 12:20 am

                  Yet it’s not. How big of fantasy world do you live in?

                  1. Mother's Lament
                    December.23.2020 at 1:29 am

                    He’s working off a script. That’s why he sounds lost as soon as he’s challenged.

            2. Bereft-the-Left 2
              December.22.2020 at 11:26 pm

              You know what is not there? Russian collusion. Millions upon millions of dollars. Years of investigation. Zero collusion. But the democrats knew this already. They brought in Mueller for an endless harassment campaign against Trump, who they claimed wasn't the legitimate president.

              1. Tony
                December.23.2020 at 12:16 am

                Just a barely coherent puddle of sad talking points.

                My mom’s recipe for chesseballs isn’t in there either, but that doesn’t mean Trump isn’t a very, very big criminal.

                1. Don't look at me!
                  December.23.2020 at 12:19 am

                  LOL

                2. Inquisitive Squirrel
                  December.23.2020 at 12:21 am

                  What? Your position is it didn’t show crime, yet it shows crime?

                  1. Tony
                    December.23.2020 at 12:56 am

                    It showed many crimes!

            3. IceTrey
              December.22.2020 at 11:32 pm

              No one went to jail over the Mueller report.

              1. Tony
                December.23.2020 at 12:17 am

                You’d think you’d know at least a few details of the massive crimes Trump was party to if you’re going to go on supporting him.

                https://time.com/5556331/mueller-investigation-indictments-guilty-pleas/

                1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                  December.23.2020 at 12:22 am

                  And yet Trump wasn’t. Why do you lie so much?

    3. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:23 pm

      What are you talking about? We are probably going to have him for president in 2024. And people would prefer him over the pro drugs and prostitutes libertarian option.

    4. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:24 pm

      …If there were any justice he and the rest of the lot (and quite a few more politicians) would all be in prison.

      Jo Jorgensen for prison!

  3. Muzzled Woodchipper
    December.22.2020 at 10:20 pm

    “One need not be a deficit hawk to understand that that math doesn’t add up.“

    One need not list every fucking item that’s fucked to make a point either. Stop being such a fucking pedant.

    For all of Trump’s faults, he’s spot the fuck on with this one, even if he didn’t laboriously list every item of contention. You fucking half-wit.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.22.2020 at 10:55 pm

      Spot on? One percent spot on, maybe, or one tenth of a percent spot on. The entire thing is so loaded with lard, I’m surprised anyone even spotted the pigs at the trough underneath.

    2. IceTrey
      December.22.2020 at 11:12 pm

      No he should veto it and demand the whole country go back to work.

      1. Tony
        December.22.2020 at 11:13 pm

        What if people don’t want to die of the disease?

        1. Vernon Depner
          December.22.2020 at 11:22 pm

          What if people want ponies? I WANT A PONY!

          1. Railliar
            December.22.2020 at 11:26 pm

            Well if Vermin was president you would have your ponie.

          2. Tony
            December.23.2020 at 12:36 am

            That I can’t actually tell if this is a funny joke is why it’s a funny joke and earns my trophy for threadwinner.

        2. DaveSs
          December.23.2020 at 12:14 am

          I have good news
          That’s very very very very unlikely for people who are of typical working age.

          1. Tony
            December.23.2020 at 12:38 am

            It’s just that once you start telling people they have to accept even a small elevated risk of dying and being not a living person forever until the end of infinity, who’s to say you’ll stop there?

            After all, you were the people who reacted to workers organizing to demand rights by obliterating their right to organize.

            1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
              December.23.2020 at 12:53 am

              Life itself is the cause of death. You can’t live without taking risks. The risks of dying from cancer or heart disease is ten times that of this virus.

              If you spend all your time worrying about an infected blister from playing tennis, you’ll die from lack of exercise.

              1. Tony
                December.23.2020 at 12:57 am

                So there’s everyone in recorded history who’s ever lived through a pandemic, and then there’s you, saying do the opposite.

            2. DaveSs
              December.23.2020 at 12:58 am

              Nobody forcing anybody to go back to work. If anything people are being forced to not work.

              In any case, if the nearly undetectable for people of working age risk is too great for someone, they can choose to grow their own food, stay on their own lands, and if they have any, attempt to settle their debts with creditors by some means other than money.

      2. Bereft-the-Left 2
        December.22.2020 at 11:28 pm

        No he should veto it and demand the whole country go back to work.

        He could do this. And it would be the proper thing to do. But it would assure his "non"-reelection in 2024, and his entry into the libertarian party of the proud 1%.

  4. Don't look at me!
    December.22.2020 at 10:23 pm

    SleepyJoe will solve this problem.

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:31 pm

      That's right. Or his handlers will. Sleepy joe is about 25% there, or less. So he needs them to write his speeches for him, "bring the teleprompter closer," and advise him on everything to do so he can do whatever they say, because he is always confused. Biden is an empty shell. He is a face. That is all. The real president is a group of people that "manage" him.

      1. IceTrey
        December.22.2020 at 11:34 pm

        You’re a one horse pony!

  5. Don't look at me!
    December.22.2020 at 10:24 pm

    Middle-class Americans do not need an additional $2,000 in federal support.
    Tell me more about my finances.

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:33 pm

      I paid enough taxes to buy a brand new car - 0 miles. So.... yeah. I'll take some of my money back - sure.

  6. Mr. Tibbs
    December.22.2020 at 10:27 pm

    “… following a late night rant from President Donald Trump, who demanded that Congress cut wasteful spending… while also approving additional spending: $2000 stimulus checks for all Americans.“ Bullshit Christian. He simply asked that the checks in the bill be raised to $2,000. Not everyone qualifies for those checks.

  7. Jim Logajan
    December.22.2020 at 10:27 pm

    I saw the following posted elsewhere and have no idea if it remotely correct, but by my estimate it adds up at least $127B. My estimate excludes student loan bailout and direct payments to individual tax payers. I estimate a upper limit on direct $600 payout would be $200B.

    $25 Million for Pakistan gender programs
    $1.4B for Asia Reassurance Initiative Act
    $250M in Palestinian aid
    $85M to Cambodia
    $700M to Sudan
    $135M to Burma
    $130M to Nepal
    $600 for each American. [No idea how much involved here since not everyone is eligible.]
    $500 million to Israel
    $300,000,000 for Migrant and Refugee Assistance pg.. 147 DA FUQ?!
    $10,000 per person for student loan bailout [Beats me how much that yields – didn’t include in my estimate.]
    $100,000,000 to NASA, because, who knows why.
    $20,000,000,000 to the USPS, because why not
    $300,000,000 to the Endowment for the Arts – because of it
    $300,000,000 for the Endowment for the Humanities/ because no one even knew that was a thing
    $15,000,000 for Veterans Employment Training / for when the GI Bill isn’t enough
    $435,000,000 for mental health support
    $30,000,000,000 for the Department of Education stabilization fund/ because that will keep people employed (all those zeros can be confusing, that’s $30 BILLION)
    $200,000,000 to Safe Schools Emergency Response to Violence Program
    $300,000,000 to Public Broadcasting / NPR has to be bought by the Democrats
    $500,000,000 to Museums and Libraries / Who knows how we are going to use it
    $720,000,000 to Social Security Admin / but get this only 200,000,000 is to help people. The rest is for admin costs
    $25,000,000 for Cleaning supplies for the Capitol Building / I kid you not it’s on page 136
    $7,500,000 to the Smithsonian for additional salaries
    $35,000,000 to the JFK Center for Performing Arts
    $25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
    $3,000,000,000 upgrade to the IT department at the VA
    $315,000,000 for State Department Diplomatic Programs
    $95,000,000 for the Agency of International Development
    $300,000,000 for International Disaster Assistance
    $90,000,000 for the Peace Corp pg. 148
    $13,000,000 to Howard University pg. 121
    $9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg. 134
    $100,000,000 to Essential Air carriers pg. 162. This of note because the Airlines are going to need billions in loans to keep them afloat ($100,000,000 is chump change.)
    $40,000,000,000 goes to the Take Responsibility to Workers and Families Act This sounds like it’s direct payments for workers pg. 164
    $1,000,000,000 Airlines Recycle and Save Program pg. 163
    $25,000,000 to the FAA for administrative costs pg. 165
    $492,000,000 to National Railroad Passenger Corporation (Amtrak) pg. 167
    $526,000,000 Grants to Amtrak to remain available if needed through 2021 pg. 168 (what are the odds that doesn’t go unused) Hidden on page 174 the Secretary has 7 days to allocate the funds & notify Congress
    $25,000,000,000 for Transit Infrastructure pg. 169
    $3,000,000 Maritime Administration pg. 172
    $5,000,000 Salaries and Expensive Office of the Inspector General pg. 172
    $2,500,000 Public and Indian Housing pg. 175
    $5,000,000 Community Planning and Development pg. 175
    $2,500,000 Office of Housing

    1. Nardz
      December.22.2020 at 10:55 pm

      It shouldn’t add anything, because the bullshit pork you helpfully listed above shouldn’t be included.

    2. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:37 pm

      $25,000,000 for additional salary for House of Representatives
      $9,000,000 Misc. Senate Expenses pg. 134

      Da Fuck!?

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.23.2020 at 12:02 am

        They are doing a great job.

    3. MollyGodiva
      December.23.2020 at 12:01 am

      This is the omnibus part of the bill and was expected.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.23.2020 at 12:03 am

        Yes, they didn’t fail to disappoint.

  8. lap83
    December.22.2020 at 10:28 pm

    Apparently one provision in the bill would nullify Trump’s ability to use the insurrection act. Gee, why would they add something like that?

  9. lap83
    December.22.2020 at 10:36 pm

    “a late night rant from President Donald Trump, who demanded that Congress cut wasteful spending from its $2.3 trillion spending package”

    There that stupid Trump goes again, RANTING about wasteful spending. God, how we hate him! /explained the “libertarian” magazine

    1. Tony
      December.22.2020 at 10:45 pm

      He restored a tax write-off for business lunches. Probably not even because he’s corrupt and wants to give free money to CEOs, but because he read See Spot Do Upper Management in kindergarten and thinks he’s a business genius now.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.22.2020 at 11:31 pm

        So what? Can’t eat in restaurants anyway.

        1. IceTrey
          December.22.2020 at 11:35 pm

          We can. Since May.

          1. Don't look at me!
            December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

            Well now we know where all the ‘rona is coming from.

            1. IceTrey
              December.22.2020 at 11:51 pm

              China.

              1. Tony
                December.23.2020 at 12:59 am

                So you don’t want to close restaurants for a while, you just want to obliterate China?

      2. Bereft-the-Left 2
        December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

        He restored a tax write-off for business lunches. Probably not even because he’s corrupt and wants to give free money to CEOs, but because he read See Spot Do Upper Management in kindergarten and thinks he’s a business genius now.

        Tony's upset that the government, who is entitled to everyone's income at any % at any whim, is providing a taxcut/writeoff. The horror...

  10. Tony
    December.22.2020 at 10:40 pm

    One thing about Trump, he does populism in a way the Republican party has only been pretending to do as it represents solely the interests of ten or eleven billionaires. Just give everyone more cash! See, it’s easy. Easy enough for Trump.

    Republicans are in that rare jam their endless supply of lies and bullshit can’t help with. They have to maintain that perfect balance of being just helpful enough to get a few disaster capitalism goodies in for their billionaires, but never so helpful to actual people that people start believing government can be used for good purposes too. In that case what the fuck is the point of Republicans?

    Imagine not screeching along all day with Rush Limbaugh about how government is the enemy, and Republicans are your savior because they prove you right about that at every opportunity.

    1. Agammamon
      December.22.2020 at 10:43 pm

      ‘Good purposes’

      Yeah, like the Drug War and cowboy poetry festivals. Oh and an ever increasing gulf between what the government rakes in and the money it prints to cover its expenses.

      Because current you says fuck future you and all his children.

      1. Tony
        December.22.2020 at 10:46 pm

        Anyone can find examples of government doing bad things, especially when Republicans are in charge being deliberately bad so nobody gets any ideas that they’re there to help you.

        1. IceTrey
          December.22.2020 at 11:16 pm

          Democrats were the slave owners, formed the KKK, lynched blacks and implemented Jim Crow.

          1. Inquisitive Squirrel
            December.22.2020 at 11:19 pm

            But don’t you know, magically all those Democrats turned into Republicans, and all the good Republicans turned into Democrats.

          2. Tony
            December.22.2020 at 11:35 pm

            I think you mean to say that many of those people were Democrats.

            Because when we’re talking about how things were 100 years ago, we’re definitely doing a great job defending our team.

            1. IceTrey
              December.22.2020 at 11:38 pm

              FDR imprisoned Japanese-Americans in concentration camps.

              1. Don't look at me!
                December.22.2020 at 11:42 pm

                Johnson picked up dogs by the ears.
                Clinton was molesting interns with cigars.
                Kennedy was banging movie stars.

                1. IceTrey
                  December.22.2020 at 11:50 pm

                  Kennedy was banging Marilyn Monroe so that’s a point in their favor. Lol.

                  1. Don't look at me!
                    December.23.2020 at 12:04 am

                    The mob didn’t think so.

                2. Tony
                  December.23.2020 at 12:13 am

                  Donald Trump ignored a pandemic that killed 300,000 Americans and tried to have a coup.

                  Do I get points for being relevant in a space-time sense?

                  1. Don't look at me!
                    December.23.2020 at 12:21 am

                    No

    2. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:41 pm

      What billionaires? Name them.

  11. Agammamon
    December.22.2020 at 10:40 pm

    Fuck it. Burn it all down. 20,000 dollar checks for everyone. Let’s inflate my mortgage away!

    1. Tony
      December.22.2020 at 10:47 pm

      If government can’t deficit spend in the middle of a pandemic, when can it? Never? Is a balanced budget truly the most important policy goal forever at all times?

      1. IceTrey
        December.22.2020 at 11:18 pm

        Yes.

        1. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:34 pm

          So when an asteroid is on its way to wipe us out, at least our books will be in order?

          1. IceTrey
            December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

            Yes.

          2. Bereft-the-Left 2
            December.22.2020 at 11:42 pm

            No.

          3. lap83
            December.23.2020 at 12:08 am

            The Dems would prepare for that by trying to rush an asteroid relief bill through, fleecing the taxpayers one last time. Then they would name an asteroid czar. Then we would all die anyway but with their final breath, they’d blame Trump

            1. Tony
              December.23.2020 at 12:12 am

              Did Trump disband the asteroid team at NASA right before the asteroid entered its point of no return?

              I bet he did.

              That’s a metaphor for both Covid and cyberattacks, see.

              1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                December.23.2020 at 12:15 am

                You’re right, the answer to the bloated bureaucracy that screwed up terribly at the beginning was that there wasn’t enough bureaucracy in place.

                1. Tony
                  December.23.2020 at 12:19 am

                  Such a devoted little Republican poodle.

                  “Government can’t do anything right, watch us prove it!”

                  1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                    December.23.2020 at 12:24 am

                    I just watched government screw it up. And your response to that is more government. Do you even think about what you say at this point?

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:29 am

                      Yes. You’re missing the point.

                      Republicans want you believing that government can’t do anything right and isn’t there to help people anyway.

                      Instead of asking why they want you to believe that, when it’s your government that you pay for and it can do whatever you want it to do, since it belongs to you—instead of asking that, you sit there and watch Republicans govern horribly and pat them on the back for proving YOU right.

                      It’s so sad it’s almost beautiful.

      2. CE
        December.22.2020 at 11:56 pm

        If government can’t cut spending when times are good, when can it? Even starting to talk about trimming the growth rate of federal spending sends Nobel Prize winning economists shrieking “oh the austerity” and tearing their hair out.

  12. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    December.22.2020 at 10:43 pm

    At a minimum the bill should be chopped down to the 900 billion that is dedicated to the pandemic. Either that or rename the bill to the PORK bill because there is more spending on PORK than on the pandemic.

    There should be a law that bills passed by congress are no larger that 150 pages and cover a single topic. Omnibus bills are pure and simple PORK bills.

    1. Agammamon
      December.22.2020 at 10:44 pm

      One page. Double-spaced. I’ll allow narrow margins and headers if the bill sponsors are willing to accept a whack on the bare buttocks on C-SPAN.

      1. Nardz
        December.22.2020 at 10:57 pm

        10 point Times New Roman font.
        Being generous

  13. Agammamon
    December.22.2020 at 10:46 pm

    Middle-class Americans do not need an additional $2,000 in federal support.

    Says the Millennial in between whining about not being able to afford a house.

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      December.22.2020 at 11:43 pm

      $2,000 is not "federal support."
      It's my money back. I am supporting them. They are not supporting me.

  14. Don't look at me!
    December.22.2020 at 10:50 pm

    Why are we doing this? Everyone is working from home and every thing is just fine.

    1. CE
      December.22.2020 at 11:58 pm

      Because Congress wants to pretend it’s our savior, and is sitting on a pile of cash to hand out in emergencies. Even though there’s no cash at all, just 27 trillion in debt we have to pay back, and their answer is to make that 28 trillion.

  15. Bronxbred
    December.22.2020 at 10:52 pm

    The problem is that people are far too concerned about Trump’s intent. The only issue is whether or not his position has merit. In this case it does, regardless matter what side of the political spectrum you are on. Congress is mortgaging our futures and our children’s and grandchildren’s futures in exchange for $600 measly bucks IF your income is under their BS threshold. Anyone who is really desperate is not going to be much better off with $600. For those who aren’t desperate, $600 doesn’t make much of a difference. Why shouldn’t the taxpayers get a bit more of the money they will ultimately be on the hook for repaying? Heaven forbid they have to cut the grants for empty Amtrak trains and airplanes, or cut back on cleaning supplies at the Capital. And gender programs in Pakistan? That’s much more important than ensuring hungry Americans have food.

    1. Tony
      December.22.2020 at 10:55 pm

      Pennies. The only real money is in defense and the social safety net. And at least that’s all money that’s being spent.

      There’s a ton of wasted cash sitting in accounts with God knows what shelters Trump enacted or ignored. We could take 80% of the wealth from the wealthiest and they wouldn’t miss a single meal.

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        December.22.2020 at 11:04 pm

        You asked above if we could inflate the currency by endless deficit spending and now you want confiscation.

        It might be time to try stronger methods to remove liberals and leftists from power.

        1. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:06 pm

          Oh I’m sorry I was responding to someone concerned about not having enough income to pay for the outlays.

      2. Inquisitive Squirrel
        December.22.2020 at 11:09 pm

        You’re kidding with this idiocy, right? You are advocating for taking 80% of wealth from the wealthiest people and doing what? Just spreading that around like free money for people?

        The fact there are people like you out there that think this is actually an effective policy position is alarming.

        Tell me, is there a tax, a spend, or an expansion of an already bloated government you don’t support, other than Republican ones of course as we all know how tribal you are?

        1. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:11 pm

          I was just offering a suggestion for how to raise money during a crisis in a way that it won’t be missed. I don’t have policy positions other than do whatever we can to increase human well-being. You?

          1. Inquisitive Squirrel
            December.22.2020 at 11:21 pm

            Yet your positions don’t actually do that. I know progressive policies of give everyone everything they want and need sound fantastic. But reality is not so fanciful. Huge deficit spending with the plan on confiscating tons of wealth to pay for it is asinine and horribly myopic.

            1. Tony
              December.22.2020 at 11:28 pm

              Not if you go by literally all the evidence in the world. But sure, some day your theory will pan out, I’m sure of it. If only we can get past the stage where everyone who didn’t win the zillionaire genetic lottery is poor and miserable. Until you figure that part out, can’t we just do the only thing that’s currently known to work?

              1. Don't look at me!
                December.22.2020 at 11:34 pm

                You are broken.

                1. Tony
                  December.22.2020 at 11:41 pm

                  I’m going to keep saying evidence isn’t optional, and then one day you’re going to find out why I’m right.

              2. DesigNate
                December.22.2020 at 11:35 pm

                You wouldn’t be such a horrible human being if your envy and hate only led you to try and confiscate millionaire and billionaire wealth. But that’s never enough to fund everything you want, so you work your way down to those of us who are just barely managing to eek out a decent living.

                1. Tony
                  December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

                  You’re the only one bringing emotion into this, so I suggest you check YOUR premises.

                  I am inclusive so I won’t criticize you for being a pathetic servile toad of people wealthier than you will ever be who couldn’t give a shit if your entire family died, let alone thank you for doing free PR work for bullshit tax policy that amounts to kleptocracy.

                  1. IceTrey
                    December.22.2020 at 11:44 pm

                    You think the guys who own Google, Twitter and Facebook give a shit if your family dies? If anything they caused it.

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:08 am

                      I don’t trust any billionaire on tax policy farther than I can throw his severed head, and you shouldn’t either.

                      Life is too short to let billionaires set tax policy. It’s so simple I don’t know why it can’t get through!

                  2. Don't look at me!
                    December.22.2020 at 11:44 pm

                    Poor tony. He really is poor.

                  3. DesigNate
                    December.22.2020 at 11:49 pm

                    I could care less about the people wealthier than me right now. I am working my ass off to be wealthier in the future. But again, it doesn’t just stop with the people wealthier than me, Tony. You ALWAYS start coming for my money. It’s been the strategy since the Income Tax was instituted.

                    Sorry if I don’t like assholes threatening to take my shit.

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:08 am

                      It’s not your shit if you owe it to the US Treasury. How many times does it have to be explained? Who gets to say what “your” shit is? Is it anyone but the government? Is it you? And what army?

              3. Inquisitive Squirrel
                December.23.2020 at 12:06 am

                Literally all historical evidence points away from communism being a viable government structure. But keep pretending what you need to.

                1. Tony
                  December.23.2020 at 12:10 am

                  I totally agree with that statement.

                  1. Inquisitive Squirrel
                    December.23.2020 at 12:17 am

                    Yet you advocate for it. Kind of bizarre, don’t you think?

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:18 am

                      More like disturbing that I’ve been talking to people this whole time who can’t tell the difference between a public sector and communism.

                    2. Inquisitive Squirrel
                      December.23.2020 at 12:28 am

                      More disturbing how you don’t have the slightest grasp on history. And even more disturbing how you keep demanding more government control over everything, yet think you’re not advocating for communism.

                      I suggest you actually learn of the ramifications of that which you advocate for.

                    3. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:34 am

                      What can I say, I grew up in the post-Reagan era. My whole life has been lived in the experimental backlash to the New Deal Order, otherwise known as the Dark Ages where Everything Went to Shit by future people.

                      I think any mature person recognizes the essential role of a free market in a functioning modern state.

                      The only difference between you and me is I don’t let voices in my head tell me what I’m allowed to do with my market and my government. I can do whatever I want, subject to democratic approval. The free market is not God. If it’s useful, I’ll keep it.

            2. Nardz
              December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

              https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/rich-americans-scramble-move-money-ahead-biden-tax-hikes

          2. Jim Logajan
            December.22.2020 at 11:25 pm

            I was under the mistaken impression that the wealthy acquired their wealth by offering services or products that increased the well being of others so much that they became wealthy. Thanks for setting me straight – government forced reallocation of wealth is the better way to increase the well being of others. Everyone should adopt that policy!

            1. Tony
              December.22.2020 at 11:31 pm

              I’m glad you recognize your mistake. Since money is wholly an invention of governments and wealth is wholly secured by them, you have now realized that government can legitimately “redistribute” it in any direction it pleases, because the market price for anything includes the government as both a regulator and a customer. That when you were worried about “forced reallocation” it was mostly about how eeeevil it sounds and not about any theory of government, since there literally is no theory of government not called anarchy that doesn’t permit government forcibly reallocating wealth.

              1. Don't look at me!
                December.22.2020 at 11:35 pm

                Ah. “You didn’t built that”.

                1. Tony
                  December.22.2020 at 11:36 pm

                  Ah the FOX News argument. if you can repeat it and put it in quotes, it stops being true.

                  1. Don't look at me!
                    December.22.2020 at 11:44 pm

                    Not true.

              2. Jim Logajan
                December.22.2020 at 11:41 pm

                My reading of the origins of money do not show it originating with governments. And Bitcoin wasn’t (so far as is known) invented by government.
                I can’t tell if you are an anarchist or a socialist since you employ too much sarcasm for my limited mental capacity to figure out. A pure anarchist I can see mocking libertarian concepts as much as a socialist would. What is your basic philosophy if you are willing to explain?

                1. Tony
                  December.23.2020 at 12:03 am

                  Empiricist. I don’t care for highly unrigorous political distinctions that come from the 19th century.

                  The sort of political-economic system that lands me on is probably something like Democratic socialism, though Bernie bros annoy me too much to say so.

                  Since we live in reality, I also favor whatever is a good step in the right direction.

                  By right direction I mean a society that is increasingly just, fair, and happy. And not only because Thomas Jefferson said that’s what we should be doing, but I suppose it probably had an effect on my thinking.

                  1. Don't look at me!
                    December.23.2020 at 12:07 am

                    I’m guessing drugs had an effect on your thinking more so than Jefferson.

                  2. Inquisitive Squirrel
                    December.23.2020 at 12:12 am

                    Always funny to me that the unhappiest people like you are the ones demanding government be the means to provide the happiness. The irony is palpable.

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:14 am

                      Government isn’t the means. Money is the means. Government just helps it move around efficiently.

                  3. Inquisitive Squirrel
                    December.23.2020 at 12:18 am

                    Government helps it move are efficiently? Dude, what kind if illogic is that?

                    1. Tony
                      December.23.2020 at 12:21 am

                      Without government keeping its eye on where the money goes, people might monopolize it. And that would be bad for happiness.

                    2. Inquisitive Squirrel
                      December.23.2020 at 12:29 am

                      Just resorting to word salads now, I see.

      3. Jim Logajan
        December.22.2020 at 11:19 pm

        TonyWe could take 80% of the wealth from the wealthiest and they wouldn’t miss a single meal.

        The government should use the same amount of force against those wealthy people that the wealthy used against the people from which they acquired their wealth. Right?

        1. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:22 pm

          I have spent so long trying to explain that taxes cannot be theft, since government defines what theft is. That taxes are not theft any more than paying a bill at a restaurant is theft, since you’re not leaving the premises and foregoing your time at the trough are you? Driving on those roadz all day long like you own them.

          But you know what, you can say it’s theft if you want to. It’s a moral opinion. Sure, it’s theft.

          Therefore, we can steal a shitload of money from billionaires, and there’s nothing they can do about it because we’d have an army on our side. Isn’t democracy great?

          They’re not even fucking using it. You’re going to not steal their money when you have an army and the law on your side? What, because you think it would be wrong? Wah wah wah, I’m such a nerd, and taxation is theft wah wah wah.

          Not a single billionaire respects you for volunteering free rhetorical security for the half the fucking global wealth they hoard.

          1. Inquisitive Squirrel
            December.22.2020 at 11:25 pm

            Wow, just wow.

          2. DesigNate
            December.22.2020 at 11:41 pm

            I do agree with you on one thing Tony. Income taxes aren’t theft. If anything, income taxes are more akin to extortion.

            Anyway you slice it though, taxing me for having the audacity to try and take care of my family and improve my situation is fucking immoral.

            1. Tony
              December.22.2020 at 11:54 pm

              Nobody is taxing you because of what a good person you are. You’re being taxed because you owe money for all the services you use.

      4. IceTrey
        December.22.2020 at 11:22 pm

        If it’s immoral for me to put a gun to your head and take your money why do you think it’s ok for a government employee to do it?

        1. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:25 pm

          The only things you think government should do are shoot and imprison people..

          I fail to see how a threat to shoot is worse than actually shooting. Which, again, you think government should do, explicitly, to keep people off your lawn.

          And you gotta tax someone to pay for all the shooting and imprisoning you explicitly think government should do and only do.

          1. Don't look at me!
            December.22.2020 at 11:36 pm

            SleepyJoe will fix your problems.

            1. Nardz
              December.22.2020 at 11:45 pm

              https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/12/22/top-owners-america-president-elect-joe-biden/

          2. IceTrey
            December.22.2020 at 11:46 pm

            Now answer the question

            1. Tony
              December.22.2020 at 11:52 pm

              Yes, the government employee can legally do what it can legally do, and I can’t legally do what I can’t legally do.

              If you want to defend anarchism, I’d probably enjoy that discussion, but you’re not doing that are you?

      5. Bereft-the-Left 2
        December.22.2020 at 11:46 pm

        We could take 80% of the wealth from the wealthiest and they wouldn’t miss a single meal.

        Pinko much?

        I think we should vote to take 80% of your stuff, show up at your house with guns, and take it. Dumbass.

        1. IceTrey
          December.22.2020 at 11:47 pm

          All he has is shopping cart full of old rags and broken radios.

        2. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:54 pm

          If you did that I’d respect you more than someone who refrains from using the power they have to take what they need before they die. That’s not being a man, that’s being a moron. The billionaires don’t think that way, not one bit. They take what they want. They buy politicians for the purpose.

          And they have you convinced you’re doing yourself a favor by shilling for their luxury interests instead of your basic ones. It’s unreal.

    2. CE
      December.22.2020 at 11:59 pm

      cancel the whole bill. cut spending by 10% next fiscal year, at least.

  16. Ken Shultz
    December.22.2020 at 11:35 pm

    “The trouble is that the conditions Trump outlined for supporting relief legislation would make the bill much worse. Middle-class Americans do not need an additional $2,000 in federal support. A $900 billion relief bill that includes generous, targeted benefits—including expanded unemployment benefits, relief for renters, and boosted food stamp spending—doesn’t need more spending on universal programs that will mainly benefit Americans who are currently receiving a paycheck.”

    —-Christian Britschgi

    What a bunch of socialist wealth redistribution bullshit!

    This is supposed to be a libertarian publication, and they’re telling me I don’t really need to get some of the money I earned back–because I already earn a paycheck?

    Fuck you.

    Hunger is the nature’s way of telling us not to procreate.

    Those of us who earn a living don’t really need to get our tax money back–at least not until Britschgi says it’s okay–and that’s what libertarian capitalism is all about?!

    The only people who should be getting money from the government are people who are earning a paycheck and paying taxes.

    I’m not here for your benefit, you blood-sucking parasite.

    1. Tony
      December.22.2020 at 11:38 pm

      It’s not a tax cut, it’s a check. You people are the ones constantly fixated on that distinction. TDS has really thrown your brain for a loop. It’s government literally printing checks for people. It’s the last thing any libertarian should ever support. It’s above torture in that regard.

      1. Ken Shultz
        December.22.2020 at 11:40 pm

        Do you work for the government, Tony?

        1. Don't look at me!
          December.22.2020 at 11:46 pm

          Tony? Work? Who would hire him?

        2. Tony
          December.22.2020 at 11:49 pm

          Yeah I’m Trump’s hair and makeup guy. Have never once been allowed to so much as pluck an eyebush. What can I say, he likes to do his own slathering.

    2. Ken Shultz
      December.22.2020 at 11:39 pm

      The U.S. government owes me a lot more than $2,000!

      Fucking thieves.

      And when somebody wants to give me some of my money back, this asshole says I don’t really need my money anyway–because I earn a paycheck?!

      Did Jacobin steal Reason’s URL or something?

      1. Tony
        December.22.2020 at 11:49 pm

        I’m glad we never have to play this game where a tax cut is any different from cutting a check. Never ever again. What a waste of time that was.

      2. CE
        December.23.2020 at 12:01 am

        I’d settle for them to just stop racking up trillions of more in debt for me to repay later.

        1. Tony
          December.23.2020 at 12:06 am

          So maybe fewer tax cuts during boom times so there’s money leftover for pandemics?

          1. DaveSs
            December.23.2020 at 12:22 am

            GovLovers: Times are good, we need to spend more
            GovLovers: Times are bad, we need to spend more

            1. Tony
              December.23.2020 at 12:24 am

              Not really the Keynesian method, but there’s no telling Republicans what to do. They can’t help but spend public money at all times without paying for it. What can I say, they suck.

  17. TJJ2000
    December.22.2020 at 11:58 pm

    YES! SINK IT! Permanently; We are NOT a communist Country!

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.23.2020 at 12:05 am

      Communism is the state controlling the means of economic production. This bill is not that.

      1. DaveSs
        December.23.2020 at 12:34 am

        Expropriating the products of production from the many to enact and enable the will of the very very few.

        Pure communism, no, but definitely close kin.

  18. MollyGodiva
    December.23.2020 at 12:00 am

    Why does everyone forget that this was not just a covid bill, it was aslo an omnibus spending bill that was in the works. They just put both bills together. So ya, of course there will be lots of other stuff in the bill. This is expected.

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.23.2020 at 12:04 am

      And yes, this was mentioned in the post, but the commentators seem to forget it.

    2. TJJ2000
      December.23.2020 at 12:04 am

      lol… Just say, “It’s from D.C.; The Corruption should be expected by now.”

    3. Inquisitive Squirrel
      December.23.2020 at 12:09 am

      No idea how that fact makes anything better.

      1. Don't look at me!
        December.23.2020 at 12:25 am

        It doesn’t.

    4. DaveSs
      December.23.2020 at 12:23 am

      Of course they put it together

      You voted against “the bill” you HATE HATE HATE Americans and want them to DIEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

      You vetoed “the bill” you HATE HATE HATE Americans and want them to DIEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    5. DaveSs
      December.23.2020 at 12:30 am

      Also, it is almost certain that if a vote were taken to approve each and every expenditure in this monstrosity, most of them would fail because most of them are absolute BS that US taxpayers have no damned business paying for.

      They are intentionally crammed together into one bill to ensure their passage.

  19. Tony
    December.23.2020 at 12:24 am

    I don’t know whether you people realize or not just how radical and unorthodox your political beliefs are in the grand scheme of things, but even in the best of circumstances you should be asking yourself what are the implications if you’re wrong.

    If you’ve spent your entire adulthood advocating for tax cuts that are perfectly describable as legalized theft, which do nothing to help any part of society except the yacht sector, and are no more legitimately owed to people than any other handout.

    What would be the implications for your personal ethical self-worth, if you were wrong about how wealth is the same as virtue and that’s why we shouldn’t tax it?

    What if wealth wasn’t the same as virtue? Wouldn’t you feel like an asshole. Sheesh.

    1. Don't look at me!
      December.23.2020 at 12:26 am

      I can’t believe I stayed up late reading this stuff.

    2. DaveSs
      December.23.2020 at 12:32 am

      If you’ve spent your entire adulthood advocating for tax cuts that are perfectly describable as legalized theft
      You got that backwards

      The taxes are the theft
      Reducing the theft is merely mitigating the reckoning the bastards ought to face.

      1. Tony
        December.23.2020 at 12:39 am

        Yeah but what if you’re wrong about that.

        Wouldn’t you feel like a right cunt?

        1. DaveSs
          December.23.2020 at 1:06 am

          How could I be wrong?

          I know as an absolute fact that I made X and that X belongs to me. I also know that Y was taken under threat of violence from me and that it used to be Z (which is greater than Y)

          I’ve done a heck of a lot more good with Z-Y than anybody in Washington possibly could have.

          I used Z-Y to procure needful goods, to encourage productive activity, and to assist people who have legitimate short term needs that were being unmet.
          Government would have used Z-Y to promote sloth, or to procure goods for the purposes of destruction (war).

          In all probability, I did more measurable good with Z-Y than Government did with Y even though Y is considerably greater than Z-Y.

Please to post comments