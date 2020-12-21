Free-Range Kids

Cops Threaten To Arrest Mom Who Wouldn't Show ID When She Picks Her Kids Up From School

"I pulled the kids and I'm homeschooling."

|

dreamstime_xxl_157368765
(Kikovicimg | Dreamstime.com)

You may recall the saga of the South Carolina mom who granted her kids—ages 9, 10, and 11—permission to walk the mile home together, without her.

School officials refused to let them to do this, on the grounds that a nearby intersection (with walk/don't walk signals) is too dangerous. This particular mom's kids happen to cross it at other times, unaccompanied, on their way to and from extracurriculars.

Has the school never heard of crossing guards? No matter. The children were required to be picked up by an approved adult. If not, they would have to take the school bus.

The mom, Jessie Thompson, didn't understand why it was up to the school to decide what her kids did after leaving school property. She offered to sign a liability waiver. This did not move the needle and the issue came to a head this past week.

I'll let Thompson take it from here. She's a surgical neurophysiologist, which means that she monitors a patient's nervous system during surgery. In an email with the subject line, "It's Over!" she wrote:

Hi Lenore,

Just wanted to give you the final update.

We quit.

I pulled the kids and I'm homeschooling.

The school was making me go into the office to show my ID at dismissal.  That worked for a time, until one day I forgot my ID.

When the secretary (who has known me for three years) said to me that she couldn't let me take the kids, I responded, "Just try to keep my kids from me" and then told my kids to exit the office.

My kids stood there, not knowing whether to listen to their mother or the secretary.  I had to ask them twice to exit. That was the day I stole my kids from their school, because after all, the school has the primary authority and I, the parent, am only so lucky to be given access to the kids when the school allows.

The next day, my kids were all held in their classrooms until I showed my ID (to the same woman who has known me for three years), at which time she called each classroom individually to tell the teachers they could release the kids.

The following day, I refused to show my ID until they dismissed my kids, per the usual dismissal routine, and did not hold my kids hostage in order to play games with me.

They called the police.

I had about a 30-40 minute interaction with two police officers, almost being arrested at one point. I was successful that day, as the police instructed the office secretary to dismiss my kids and then I showed my ID before leaving with them.

The officers informed me that if I did the same thing the following day that I would be arrested.

And so for the next two weeks, the school held my kids in their classrooms, hostage, until I, their mother, showed my ID to a secretary who has a three-year history with me.

My attorney was unable to have that stop and I just couldn't take it anymore.

This lawsuit was going to cost us $10-15,000.

So my homeschool journey begins.

Wish me luck!

Thanks for your help. It was quite a ride.

Jessie

I do wish her luck. Her case has me thinking about Voltaire's observation that "those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities."

The absurdity here is not just that kids can't cross a street by themselves. It's also that the mom picking up her kids must show proof that she is the person everyone knows she is. As if the ID is more reliable than her own kids saying, "Hi mom!"

And the cruelty is that those rules allow the secretary—and cops—to torment the mom while claiming this is just for safety's sake.

Lenore Skenazy is president of Let Grow, a nonprofit promoting childhood independence and resilience, and founder of the Free-Range Kids movement.

  1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.21.2020 at 11:51 am

    The officers informed me that if I did the same thing the following day that I would be arrested.

    Arrested for refusing to knuckle under to a cunt making ridiculous demands. These ‘public servants’ should all have their reproductive organs crushed in a vise.

    1. Juice
      December.21.2020 at 12:45 pm

      What law would she be breaking? What would be the charges? Let me guess, disorderly conduct.

      1. vefila
        December.21.2020 at 1:30 pm

      2. Granite
        December.21.2020 at 2:25 pm

        Stop resisting!

    2. Enlightened Atheist
      December.21.2020 at 12:54 pm

      Nice language, buddy. The lady had to show ID. Big deal, you’re acting like you’ve never had to pull out your ID before. You have to show ID when you buy your six pack of Bud Light, no? You have to show ID when you grab your carton of Kools, yea? You have to show ID when you check into a hotel, don’t you? You are probably one of those inbred backwoods mongoloids who wants people to show ID when they vote, no? How ironic.
      Are you really trying to insinuate that someone’s own child is less valuable than a pack of damn cigarettes? I get that the kid might not matter so much to you, but at least try to have the wherewithal to imagine what it’s like to pick up your child from school and how much that kid probably would matter to you. I’m always amazed how little empathy or self-awareness you people have. This website makes me sick.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        December.21.2020 at 1:09 pm

        Do other parents have to show their ID? No? Then fuck you. Get up off of your fucking knees.

        1. Enlightened Atheist
          December.21.2020 at 1:21 pm

          The language people use on this site is horrible. You should really think about cleaning up your act, pal.
          It’s implied in the article that it’s standard procedure to show ID when picking up kids at this school. Why should this entitled bimbo get to be above the law and not show ID like everyone else? What if someone came in one day impersonating her? It’s a failsafe designed to protect children which should be our number 1 priority as adults. The fact that people like you are so against the safety of children is disgusting, I really don’t know how you sleep at night.

          1. Unicorn Abattoir
            December.21.2020 at 1:30 pm

            Poor little buttercup. Does the language bruise your tender heart? Man the fuck up.

            What if someone came in one day impersonating her

            The kids might be able to point that out. Fuck you.

            The fact that people like you are so against the safety of children is disgusting

            I said no such thing, but you knew that. Fuck you. There is no such thing as absolute safety.

            I really don’t know how you sleep at night.

            Mostly on my left side, with some ASMR in the background.

            And fuck you.

            1. Enlightened Atheist
              December.21.2020 at 1:41 pm

              Yea, well f*ck you too, I guess. I have no idea what I did to make you so mad, I’m just trying to voice an opinion in a friendly and respectful way. It’s okay for us as human beings to have different opinions without throwing temper tantrums willed with f-bombs and insults all over the place. You’ve really got me PO’d right now so I think it’s best if I remove myself from this situation. Oh, and go f*ck yourself you piece of sh*t.

              1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                December.21.2020 at 2:05 pm

                I’m just trying to voice an opinion in a friendly and respectful way.

                You are probably one of those inbred backwoods mongoloids who wants people to show ID when they vote, no? How ironic.

                Fuck off, retard.

                1. Enlightened Atheist
                  December.21.2020 at 2:23 pm

                  You’re just mad because I’m still beating you on the scoreboard. Today is no exception. Ah, feels good, as usual.

                  Enlightened Atheist: 8

                  Red Rocks White Privilege: -7

                  1. Red Rocks White Privilege
                    December.21.2020 at 3:41 pm

                    “Beating you on the scoreboard” must mean “lying my ass off about being friendly and respectful” in this case.

                    Red Rocks White Privilege: 420

                    Enlightened Atheist: -98 office secretaries

              2. MatthewSlyfield
                December.21.2020 at 2:09 pm

                “I’m just trying to voice an opinion in a friendly and respectful way.”

                Your opinion is unfriendly.

              3. Unicorn Abattoir
                December.21.2020 at 2:14 pm

                You’ve really got me PO’d right now so I think it’s best if I remove myself from this situation.

                Yeah, because you’d be a threat to me otherwise, right? Go do whatever self harming ritual you have to do and move on. And fuck you.

                1. Enlightened Atheist
                  December.21.2020 at 2:21 pm

                  Oh you think you’re so tough, big boy? Come and get it hot shot, I’m free any time, any where, any day.
                  I’ll have you know that I’m a superb fighter and have roughed up more than my fair share of opponents in my day. You’d turn and run if you got even 1 good look at me. Keyboard warriors like yourself don’t scare me, you just make me stronger and fuel my fire.

                  1. Unicorn Abattoir
                    December.21.2020 at 2:25 pm

                    Even you don’t believe that.

                    1. Enlightened Atheist
                      December.21.2020 at 2:29 pm

                      Now you’re trying to tell me what I believe? LOL nice try, I’m guessing you’re just trembling at the thought of encountering someone bigger and better than you. Like I said, I’m hungry and I think unicorn is on the menu.

                  2. Red Rocks White Privilege
                    December.21.2020 at 3:42 pm

                    If you’re going to allude to the Navy Seal copypasta, at least put more effort into it, faggot.

              4. Quo Usque Tandem
                December.21.2020 at 2:51 pm

                ” I’m just trying to voice an opinion in a friendly and respectful way.”

                Bullshit, you’re just being a stupid troll who is here only to post a contrary attitude in order to provoke just these responses. Go get yourself a life.

                1. weibullguy
                  December.21.2020 at 2:53 pm

                  Don’t feed the trolls.

              5. Angry Porcupine
                December.21.2020 at 3:00 pm

                I wonder if someone held your head underwater if you would still be an athiest?

              6. John C. Randolph
                December.21.2020 at 3:30 pm

                Blow it out your ass, you trolling cunt. The kids are not the property of the state, and the snotty little apparatchiki who tried to keep the kids from leaving with their mother should be facing charges for attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment.

                -jcr

          2. Agammamon
            December.21.2020 at 1:59 pm

            It’s not implied at all. On fact it’s clear from the article that this is a rule put in place for this one family.

            1. Unicorn Abattoir
              December.21.2020 at 2:15 pm

              ^this^

              The original article refers to parents needing a “walker card”. The ID requirement was placed specifically on this parent.

            2. Enlightened Atheist
              December.21.2020 at 2:16 pm

              Okay maybe I missed it, where is it implied that only this particular mom has to do this?

          3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
            December.21.2020 at 2:21 pm

            Fuck off, slaver.

          4. Granite
            December.21.2020 at 2:28 pm

            Enlightened is obviously a bad satirist gone troll.

            1. Quo Usque Tandem
              December.21.2020 at 2:53 pm

              Just plain pathetic lifeless troll. This is all they have.

      2. SQRLSY One
        December.21.2020 at 1:14 pm

        Enlightened Atheist, I’m glad to see your anger at conservative non-thinkers for their non-thinking ways, in many matters. It is good to see some diversity here!

        However, your above analogy misses the mark, in one big way: When I show my ID to buy some liquor, or some smokes, the smokes are NOT smart enough to look at me, recognize me, and say, “Hi MomDad! Can we go home now?”

        The school control freaks here show PROFOUND disrespect, not just to the parents, but also to the children (on whose behalf these “public servants” are SUPPOSEDLY working).

        1. Enlightened Atheist
          December.21.2020 at 1:23 pm

          SQRLSY,

          I’ll take that into consideration. Thank you for your thought-provoking insight, as usual.

      3. Formerly FreeRadical
        December.21.2020 at 1:16 pm

        This must be the actual cunt that demanded the ID.

        She’s a little testy that someone didn’t kiss her ring.

      4. Agammamon
        December.21.2020 at 1:58 pm

        1. No, I do not have to show ID to buy beer.

        2. No, I do not have to show ID to buy cigarettes.

        3. No, I have never, except one time in Spain, ever had to show ID to rent a hotel room.

        1. Granite
          December.21.2020 at 2:29 pm

          Sounds like you’re an elitist then. Thanks for all the police state assfuck.

      5. The original jack burton
        December.21.2020 at 2:25 pm

        Nice example of Poe’s Law in action.

    3. Formerly FreeRadical
      December.21.2020 at 1:11 pm

      I know just the guys to mete out your just punishment.

      https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=g2c_-9kIjyU

    4. Don't look at me!
      December.21.2020 at 1:15 pm

      SleepyJoe will solve this problem on day one.

  2. IceTrey
    December.21.2020 at 11:57 am

    Her mistake was she should have called the cops on the school for kidnapping.

    1. Rossami
      December.21.2020 at 12:38 pm

      That was my first reaction, too. As in a domestic dispute, who calls the police first matters a lot.

      1. sarcasmic
        December.21.2020 at 12:41 pm

        Cops will always back up fellow government employees before anyone else, so it wouldn’t have mattered who called them first.

        1. A Thinking Mind
          December.21.2020 at 1:17 pm

          This is the unfortunate truth.

        2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          December.21.2020 at 1:18 pm

          A thin blue line in the classroom separates anarchy from learning. Think about that next time you disparage a certified, American teacher!

  3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    December.21.2020 at 12:02 pm

    This happened to me once in elementary school. I lived walking distance from the school, and would regularly walk to/from school. One day some Karen decided I couldn’t walk home and insisted that I instead get on a bus that would take twice as long to get me home.

    Perhaps an early sign of my disdain for authority, I just ignored this woman and walked home anyways. Literally walked off while she was still Karen-ing at me, an 8 year old showing her this kind of attitude must’ve been infuriating. Nothing ever came of it since my parents never heard about it, but I can imagine the tirade my Dad would’ve subjected the school to had he found out that they tried to stop me from walking home.

    1. Shandower
      December.21.2020 at 2:17 pm

      Your parent’s clearly didn’t teach you the #1 rule of child safety, which is, of course, always do anything any adult tells you to do, especially if it involves getting in their vans or staying for some special alone time after your classmates have gone.

      For the children.

    2. ElvisIsReal
      December.21.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Had a similar experience when I was younger as well. Why would I take the bus that takes 45 minutes instead of just walking 10 minutes home?

      Are you stupid, lady?

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        December.21.2020 at 3:37 pm

        It was especially funny in my case because the walk home involved going across the football field, then on a trail through the woods back to my street. I was never exposed to traffic, this was about the safest walk possible.

        As opposed to getting on a school bus and all the dangers associated with that, particularly in winter when all the streets were iced over much of the time.

        That wasn’t my concern at 8 though, my concern was maximizing the amount of Super Nintendo time I got before Mom got home and made me do homework.

  4. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.21.2020 at 12:03 pm

    Yep she did the right thing don’t keep them in public government daycare. They won’t learn a damn thing except neo marxist crap. Cops shoulda laughed that one off but of course we live in a police state and it’s only going to get worse. Pretty soon you’ll have no choice the gov idiots will just keep the kids until they are 18 and fully indoctrinated.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.21.2020 at 12:25 pm

      Yeah, you actually do these kids a bigger favor by keeping them out of schools, considering the teachers and administrators are almost all brainwashed, Democrat-voting bobbleheads.

      Socialization is important, but that can be provided through community center activities, or setting up a educational co-op with other neighborhood families that share your values. The caveat is that this would only work on a broad scale in a society that values two-parent households.

  5. Longtobefree
    December.21.2020 at 12:08 pm

    In the sixties (and, yes I was there, and can remember parts of it), we said “you can’t fight city hall, but you can burn it down”.

    Might be time for some remembered history.

    1. MatthewSlyfield
      December.21.2020 at 12:47 pm

      “Might be time for some remembered history.”

      From the 60s? Who was sober enough to remember anything?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        December.21.2020 at 1:11 pm

        The squares who supported LBJ.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 1:24 pm

      Defund the Administration!

  7. Reformed Republican
    December.21.2020 at 12:27 pm

    Kids are property of the state. They just let you borrow them.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.21.2020 at 12:28 pm

      You are not far off. I think we are about 80% there.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        December.21.2020 at 1:42 pm

        I have seen too many stories about what CPS can do to think that we are not 100% there in some states.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          December.21.2020 at 2:55 pm

          New Jersey comes to mind; a great experiment, rather like a control group of what life would be like had we not separated from GB, or lost the cold war [pretty much the same outcome].

    2. Don't look at me!
      December.21.2020 at 12:52 pm

      It takes a village.

  8. Quo Usque Tandem
    December.21.2020 at 12:27 pm

    It is hard to say, if this sort of absurdity is due to an increasing sense of being responsible for every possible outcome that can be traced back to the school, and fear of “not doing enough” because “you should have known” [that those kids would be run over by a drunk or distracted driver at that intersection, or that “you should never release a child to anyone without proper ID no exceptions I don’t care how well you know them”] or is it just an overreaching need to control everything? This sort of thinking it what has lead us to zero tolerance [and about as much judgement or critical thinking to go with it] and micromanagement of every aspect of life.

  9. Echospinner
    December.21.2020 at 12:28 pm

    I dunno it’s stupid but a small thing. Sounds like the is going through a lot of trouble because of a dumb rule.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.21.2020 at 12:32 pm

      But otherwise you’re ok with it? Just how much control are you willing to relinquish?

      I understand that we all need to pick our battles, and determine just how much trouble it is worth to take on something like a school system, or a government at any level; likewise, I think we all need to push back more than a little when the control becomes overly arbitrary and intrusive. Otherwise you are just letting the pile a crap people want to impose on you get bigger and bigger, until there is not much you can do about it.

      1. Echospinner
        December.21.2020 at 1:11 pm

        It wouldn’t bother me but if it pisses her off that much she could have fought smarter. What does she get? She hasn’t changed anything. A big legal bill for something she can’t win. She has to arrange her life for home schooling, not because she wanted that in the first place but because of this ID issue.

        There is a place around here where I stop for beer or wine sometimes. They have a strict ID policy. I am very obviously of age. But it is not the cashiers fault. I don’t get upset about it. So what?

        An overzealous school security policy is not exactly the road to tyranny.

        1. A Thinking Mind
          December.21.2020 at 1:21 pm

          An overzealous school security policy is not exactly the road to tyranny.

          Removing the word “not” from this sentence would make it 100% true.

        2. Formerly FreeRadical
          December.21.2020 at 1:24 pm

          Not getting beer, which is not your property in the first place, is not even in the same universe as not getting your own kids from agents of the state. Especially when the exercise of authority in question is obviously arbitrary and petty.

          1. Shandower
            December.21.2020 at 2:25 pm

            And the guy selling beer won’t call in the state agents who then threaten physical violence and/or imprisonment on you if you don’t do what the cashier says today and every day in the future.

            I see all these people saying “So what? Just show ID so you won’t be thrown in prison”. Just the fact that you’ll be thrown in prison is cause enough to NOT show ID in my book. That’s crazy talk.

            1. weibullguy
              December.21.2020 at 2:33 pm

              The people who have no issues with the proliferation of “Show me your papers.” are the same boot-licking, statist, nut jobs that buy into the “What are you worried about if you’ve got nothing to hide?” schtick the armed guvment agents like.

              1. Quo Usque Tandem
                December.21.2020 at 3:00 pm

                “What are you worried about if you’ve got nothing to hide?”

                I actually said that shortly after 9/11 and the “Patriot Act” became soon the law of the land. I put that level of dumbness on a par with voting for Carter in 75. Then I was barley old enough to vote so can claim youth; as for the latter, that was just stupid of me; at the time I truly did not “it could get that bad” in America. I was wrong, and passively accepting the seemingly benign mandates of the State is truly a road to perdition

        3. Red Rocks White Privilege
          December.21.2020 at 2:09 pm

          She said taking the school to court would have cost $10-15K, not that she actually spent that money. She pulled the kids out and is homeschooling them now precisely because taking the school to court would have been throwing money down the drain.

          She also mentioned the secretary has known her for three years. If the bitch doesn’t recognize her on sight at this point, she’s either blind or needs to be more engaged with the parents.

        4. Shandower
          December.21.2020 at 2:20 pm

          She got her kids away from a bunch of mini tyrants that were threatening to imprison her and rubs some covid in her face if she didn’t do what they demanded, in perpetuity.

          Sounds to me like she gained everything worth having from the situation. Why would she fight your cause? You’re not fighting hers.

    2. Ron
      December.21.2020 at 1:43 pm

      Yea i think we should all wear name tags with birthdate and next of kin and children listed and if we are felons and vaccinated and our political party. it would save a lot of time. note the tag should never ever state what sex we are. but if we forget out tags how about a chip that can be scanned automatically at every business or government building we enter. maybe have a scanner at home as well that updates the chip with latest vaccination or social wrong doing. it will make life so much easier. Obedience is so fulfilling and respectful of our fellow citizens, its quit patriotic to subject oneself to rules provided for our own benifit.

  10. JohannesDinkle
    December.21.2020 at 12:48 pm

    Imagine what kind of person wants to work for government. They like the security the State imparts, as well as the authority it bestows on its servants. Teachers especially, in my experience, like the womb of the all-powerful and knowing State. They are those who, after finally leaving the school system they had spent almost all of their lives in, chose to not leave but rather stay as part of the beast. Natural socialists.
    The phrase ‘public servant’ has continued in widespread use, but has been turned upside down. The servants are the public.

    1. sarcasmic
      December.21.2020 at 12:51 pm

      All governments descend into tyranny because of assholes like those teachers and cops.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        December.21.2020 at 1:54 pm

        If only we could vote for a party that isn’t unwavering in its support of the teachers and police unions. Vote Green 2024!

      2. Granite
        December.21.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Humans are fucking the stupidest fucks sometimes. It’s no wonder the cartels savagely skin people alive and then torch them. Humans do shit that compels this behavior. I could totally see this escalating to a fight to the death if they were allowed to. It’s all because of group identity. We need to edit that out of the gene pool.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      December.21.2020 at 12:58 pm

      “part of the beast”

      Great idea, and title, for a book if you are so inclined.

  11. Ron
    December.21.2020 at 1:33 pm

    soon you will have to show your vaccination papers to pick up your kids and people will comply since you already have to show your child is vaccinated to get them into school

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.21.2020 at 1:50 pm

      I’d rather be safe from a deadly virus than have some esoteric “freedom”.

      1. weibullguy
        December.21.2020 at 2:42 pm

        Freedom is exoteric. It’s an individual’s ignorance that makes it seem esoteric.

  12. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    December.21.2020 at 1:59 pm

    So, just to be clear, even a notary is not required to see an ID when they have personal knowledge of a person’s identity, and verifying identity is the sole purpose of a notary. The fact that she was having to show ID to the same person day after day is clearly punishment, not following any sort of legal principle.

    1. Granite
      December.21.2020 at 2:38 pm

      We all know this was a power play. People who are in charge love to take advantage of that authority – just like the return lady at Walmart can deny your return for any reason she wants. Treat her like shit, get escorted out. Humans need to be told what to do, if not, they’ll just keep taking and taking.

  13. Foo_dd
    December.21.2020 at 2:15 pm

    i thought the argument was that they had to leave with an adult…… they were checking ID too? you need an ID to tell that the mom of an 11yr old calling her mom is an adult? how have we gotten this stupid. not letting the kids walk home was stupid enough, but this……

  14. A Thinking Mind
    December.21.2020 at 2:21 pm

    Part of the reason we have so many Karens is that society encourages people to behave like Karens. “You cannot let your kids walk home unescorted, you must show up at school and produce proper ID. Be with your kids at all times or else we’re taking them from you.”

  15. weibullguy
    December.21.2020 at 2:26 pm

    My kids’ elementary school was three blocks from our house and only residential streets. The school gave the neighborhood families three options, kids had to walk with an adult, take the bus (three or fewer blocks), or be dropped off by car (which was a clusterfsck because of all the mini-vans). Several of us went with option 3 and rolled up every morning with System of a Down, Metallica, Judas Priest, Black Sabbath, or anything that got ‘ole Tipper Gore’s blood boiling playing loud enough to rattle the car windows. Took about two and half weeks before the school decided it was really healthy for the neighborhood kids to walk to and from school.

    1. Granite
      December.21.2020 at 2:40 pm

      That’s what the lady shoulda done. Come in with a bloody ID or something. Maybe sneeze all over it and just leave chunks everywhere. Spray on some skunk cologne. Fight fire with fire.

      1. ananimasu
        December.21.2020 at 2:58 pm

        Assault with bodily fluids? Bad idea.

  16. Griffin3
    December.21.2020 at 2:50 pm

    Geez. When the CPS makes their suddenly unexpected but inevitable visit, hope she doesn’t have a dog. [/dark sarcasm in the classroom]

  17. ananimasu
    December.21.2020 at 3:01 pm

    I’m just confused what “crime” she is committing by picking her kids up without an ID. I can understand if some stranger came in to pick them up they could suspect kidnappng or something, but are these students or prisoners?

    1. John C. Randolph
      December.21.2020 at 3:33 pm

      None at all. The apparatchiki just want to fuck with her because she’s not obeying them.

      -jcr

Please to post comments