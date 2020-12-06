Coronavirus

Chicago Teachers Union: 'The Push To Reopen Schools Is Rooted in Sexism, Racism, and Misogyny'

No one has fought harder to keep kids out of the classroom than teachers unions.

(MAX HERMAN/REUTERS/Newscom)

The Chicago Teachers Union, which represents more than 28,000 educators in the nation's third largest city, tweeted on Sunday: "The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny."

That was the entire tweet; the union provided no additional comment or clarifying statement. There was no acknowledgment that many people who argue schools should reopen are doing so in good faith. A spokesperson for the union did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

To say that sexism, racism, or any other -ism is at the "root" of the (thus far unsuccessful) reopening push is absurd and insulting. Stressed-out parents who want to send their kids back to the classroom are not motivated by animus toward teachers, and they are certainly not motivated by animus toward women or minorities. Indeed, many people who want schools to reopen are women and minorities. Pandemic-related closures have disproportionately affected inner-city families that rely on public education. Young kids of color are some of the hardest hit. More than 800,000 women have dropped out of the work force during the pandemic, in large part because they now have to take care of their kids.

Given this reality, it would be more accurate to say that the push to keep schools closed is racist and sexist—though the root cause of the continuing closures is not racism or sexism, but rather the tremendous political power of teachers unions, who have lobbied district officials to stick with virtual education even as other essential employees return to work. Public school teachers, after all, continue to receive a paycheck regardless, which means their union has very little incentive to take any risk whatsoever, no matter how substandard the quality of remote education might be.

It's worth recalling that the effort to keep schools closed is not grounded in science: Everyone from Anthony Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) agrees that many districts should move toward reopening on a case-by-case basis. The evidence shows that classrooms are not a significant source of spread for COVID-19.

If public educators are unwilling to provide the sort of education that families want and children need, then it would be preferable to return the money so that parents could make informed choices about schooling—and be able to pay for it. There's nothing racist or sexist about that. Quite the contrary.

Update: The tweet has been deleted.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JeremyR
    December.6.2020 at 5:46 pm

    Are you new to politics?

    Republicans want something. Republicans are racist, sexist, misogynist. Therefore what Republicans want is racist, sexist, misogynist (though isn’t that sexist twice? They probably meant transphobic)

    Simple as that.

  2. Kungpowderfinger
    December.6.2020 at 6:10 pm

    If public educators are unwilling to provide the sort of education that families want and children need, then it would be preferable to return the money so that parents could make informed choices about schooling—and be able to pay for it.

    I’m going to guess that the Chicago Teachers Union doesn’t agree with this self-evident argument for school vouchers.

  3. sarcasmic
    December.6.2020 at 6:21 pm

    “The push to reopen schools is rooted in sexism, racism and misogyny.”

    Translation: We have good intentions, therefore anyone who disagrees with us must have bad intentions.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      December.6.2020 at 6:36 pm

      I challenge the notion that they have good intentions. In fact, I doubt even they think they have good intentions.

  4. Don't look at me!
    December.6.2020 at 6:30 pm

    Teachers don’t know the meaning of words.
    More at 11:00

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.6.2020 at 6:34 pm

    Indeed, many people who want schools to reopen are women and minorities. Pandemic-related closures have disproportionately affected inner-city families that rely on public education. Young kids of color are some of the hardest hit. More than 800,000 women have dropped out of the work force during the pandemic, in large part because they now have to take care of their kids.

    But the leftist union and leftist teachers know what’s best for “those people”. Totally not racist or sexist at all.

  6. H. Farnham
    December.6.2020 at 6:36 pm

    To be fair, public schools have been failing black folks for quite some time now…

    “Shutter public schools to fight racism!”

  7. Unicorn Abattoir
    December.6.2020 at 6:40 pm

    Since there’s no way a Chicago Mayor is going to go Full Reagan to solve this, perhaps parents should start staging protests (“peaceful” ones), in front of the homes of teachers.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.6.2020 at 6:50 pm

      I’d applaud if parents would storm the schools, open the doors, and teach their kids what “responsibility” means. I can just see the National Guard called out to arrest all those parents. Wait, no I can’t. If enough parents took over their schools that way, the government wouldn’t dare try to oust them or keep them out, and the teachers union reactions would be priceless.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.6.2020 at 6:47 pm

    Double dip into the racism schtick. So teaching kids anything except left wing bullshit becomes racist. Which means you’re full of fucking nonsense. Guess what nobody cares if you succeed and the folks running things hope you fail hard. Eat it. And fuck you every democrat ever.

