Reason Roundup

California Churches Stuck in Limbo After Supreme Court Decision

Plus: Congress to vote today on marijuana decriminalization, new study shows bad news for indoor diners, and more...

|

Harvest Rock Church service from February 2020
(Harvest Rock Church/Facebook)

The fate of California church services is now in limbo. In an unsigned order issued December 3, Supreme Court justices granted a petition from Harvest Rock Church of Pasadena, California, and the statewide Harvest International Ministry, to vacate a lower court's ruling against the religious organizations.

Harvest Rock Church and Harvest International Ministry are challenging California Gov. Gavin Newsom's pandemic-related emergency orders that prevent indoor religious services in some parts of the state.

"It is the goal of Harvest Rock Church to protect the first amendment constitutional rights of the church and all people, while taking a specific stand against the misclassification of the worship of God as non-essential during this time of national unrest, economic strife, and physical ailment," says a statement from the church about the lawsuit.

In September, a lower court sided against the church and, in October, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit denied Harvest Rock's motion for an injunction. But "the September 2 order of the United States District Court for the Central District of California is vacated," states the Supreme Court's new order.

SCOTUS ordered the case to be "remanded to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit with instructions to remand to the District Court for further consideration in light of" Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo, a recent Supreme Court decision regarding New York shutdown orders. In that decision, issued November 25, the court ruled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's restrictions on religious services.

The Supreme Court's latest order "seems to leave in place for now [California's] substantial limitations, which in some places serve as a ban on indoor services," notes Robert Barnes at The Washington Post. But it also leaves room for the district court to strike them down.

Why the discrepancy between the Court's decision in this case (to simply send it back to a lower court) and the more substantial ruling with regard to New York? It comes down to differing circumstances between California and New York, explains legal blogger Amy Howe:

Emphasizing that COVID-19 cases in California are 'spiking' and that indoor activities are especially risky for the spread of the virus, the state concedes that the church has 'a powerful interest in worshipping in the place and manner of' its choosing. But it stresses that this case is different from the New York challenges because California 'applies the same restrictions to indoor worship as to comparable secular activities involving large groups gathering in close proximity indoors for prolonged periods.' For instance, in its most restrictive zones, the state prohibits indoor gatherings at movie theaters, restaurants, museums and other large spaces, as well as worship services. The state suggested that before the Supreme Court rules on the church's request, it should allow the lower court to 'promptly evaluate' the church's arguments in light of last week's decision in the New York case and 'the current factual and legal circumstances in California.'

But California's argument in the Harvest Rock case may not hold up in light of the state's latest emergency order. The governor's website says that "places of worship" throughout the state can "allow outdoor services only" if they are in a region that drops below 15 percent intensive-care-unit capacity. "In short, all houses of worship [in those areas] will be shut down," notes Volokh Conspiracy blogger Josh Blackman, while "shopping malls stay open at 20 percent capacity."

"The petitioners in Harvest Rock should file a motion for reconsideration, and seek an injunction pending appeal," Blackman suggests. (He delves into the case in much more detail here.)

Whatever happens in the Harvest Rock case, the larger issue here is far from resolved. The Supreme Court has "two other pending requests for relief from COVID-related restrictions, involving houses of worship in New Jersey and a Christian school in Kentucky," notes Howe.

QUICK HITS

• The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote today on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would (among other things) decriminalize marijuana at the federal level. "Friday's vote would mark the first time a full chamber of Congress has taken up the issue of federally decriminalizing cannabis," notes NBC.

• Calling your neighbor a "slumlord" on Facebook is constitutionally protected speech, the Iowa Court of Appeals held this week.

• San Francisco is banning people from smoking cigarettes in their own apartments.

• A new study from South Korea provides more information about COVID-19 spread in indoor spaces:

• In a very informative new podcast, Sunny Megatron "details the modern history of sexual censorship in the U.S. starting with Miller vs. California in 1973 diving down the rabbit hole of historical events leading us to where we are now."

• Trump still says he'll veto the defense spending authorization bill since it doesn't repeal the internet law Section 230:

… Rep. Justin Amash (L–Mich.) responds:

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:32 am

    The fate of California church services is now in limbo.

    Purgatory.

    1. Anomalous
      December.4.2020 at 9:42 am

      Yeah, the Catholic Church abolished limbo.

      1. SIV
        December.4.2020 at 10:14 am

        Then where am I sitting?

        1. vijoca
          December.4.2020 at 10:31 am

    2. Adans smith
      December.4.2020 at 9:43 am

      So your a popist? Good to know.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      December.4.2020 at 9:52 am

      Hello.

      I thought it was known it’s an aerosol that can travel 30 ft.

      Now the new thing is ‘even with a vaccine it won’t change anything.’

      There’s only one rational play here now: KEEP CALM AND CARRY ON.

      1. Nardz
        December.4.2020 at 10:25 am

        New Normal, comrade.
        We’re in for a Great Reset, and they’ll Build Back Better.

        1. Nardz
          December.4.2020 at 10:26 am

          After the Dark Winter, of course

          1. Jerryskids
            December.4.2020 at 10:41 am

            We all know who the Night King is in that scenario. No, not Joe Biden, he’s obviously one of the undead puppets doing the Night King’s bidding. The Night King is George Soros.

    4. Alex Huynh
      December.4.2020 at 10:10 am

      https://fstoppers.com/video/535031

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:33 am

    The House of Representatives is scheduled to vote today on the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act, which would (among other things) decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.

    Can’t wait to see how they fuck it up.

    1. Longtobefree
      December.4.2020 at 9:45 am

      Taxes, of course.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        December.4.2020 at 10:06 am

        And 2000+ pages of contradicting regulations.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:34 am

    San Francisco is banning people from smoking cigarettes in their own apartments.

    How is that city not driving people away in droves?

    1. End Child Unemployment
      December.4.2020 at 9:48 am

      It has been. I believe I’ve read rents there have fallen 25% since tech companies are letting people work remotely. The wonderful municipal government surely has aided that exodus.

      1. JohannesDinkle
        December.4.2020 at 9:56 am

        I have had to drive into the city from the north across the Golden Gate Bridge for a specialist appointment bimonthly. What used to take two hours of 25 mph traffic now takes one hour at very considerably over the posted limits.
        Even going up and down Divisadero is a breeze. If it weren’t for the homeless the place would look like Night of the Comet.

    2. Mother's Lament
      December.4.2020 at 10:16 am

      Weed’s cool, but apparently tobacco is the devil’s little flower garden.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      December.4.2020 at 10:27 am

      As progressives say “my body my choice unless you want to smoke, or eat trans fats, or drive without a seat belt, or work for less then minimum wage, or….”

  4. Idle Hands
    December.4.2020 at 9:35 am

    I’m so incredibly black pilled right now. We are living under Marshall law for 8 months now. The gov is declaring war on it’s citizens, we are currently facing the worse depression in our lifetimes if people went back to normal tmw and this is the type of bullshit you people are focusing on? WTF? Los Angeles just banned walking outdoors.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.4.2020 at 9:53 am

      Martial Law.

      Why did you make me be that guy?

      1. Idle Hands
        December.4.2020 at 9:59 am

        I can’t help it over the years I’ve just accepted that I’m worse than John.

      2. Nardz
        December.4.2020 at 10:28 am

        Doesn’t matter anymore.
        Marshall law is now standard spelling of martial law.
        Just like could of is the standard way of saying could have, even though the new form literally makes no sense

    2. Nardz
      December.4.2020 at 10:30 am

      And the libertarians are completely cool with that, and it is outrageous for mere peasants to lack faith in Top Men.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    December.4.2020 at 9:35 am

    Nov 3 second Georgia State Senate hearing.

    This video from State Farm Arena was unknown to be on to Fulton County election staff. They introduced fraudulent ballots from 11:00pm to 1am after telling observers and the press that they were done counting for the night. Notice they pulled the fake ballots cases out from a table cloth covered table.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.4.2020 at 9:36 am

      First Georgia State Senate hearing

    2. DebunkingConspiracies
      December.4.2020 at 9:57 am

      I watched the attorney going through the video and I admit that it looked suspicious to me. I think it should be thoroughly investigated.

      Having said that, already the claims are being refuted by Georgia election officials.
      https://leadstories.com/hoax-alert/2020/12/fact-check-video-from-ga-does-not-show-suitcases-filled-with-ballots-pulled-from-under-a-table-after-poll-workers-dismissed.html

      The above link quotes Georgia’s voting system implementation manager, who is a Republican, as well as the chief investigator for the Georgia Secretary of State (who is also a Republican) as saying the following

      * Observers and the press were not told to leave. They did so voluntarily after the people who’s job it is to check and open mail-in ballot envelopes finished their job and left.
      * The vote tabulating area was never off limits to observers or the press.
      * The ballots that are counted in the video were not hidden under a table, they were placed there earlier in the day in view of observers.
      * The ballots that are counted in the video were not in suitcases, they were in the standard bins used to store ballots before being counted.
      * Georgia law does not require observers to be present when ballots are counted, it only gives them the right to be if they so choose, so the activities that are shown are not in violation of Georgia election law simply because the observers left.

      Many of the above claims should be easy to verify. As I said, I think this incident should be thoroughly investigated, but already, Republican officials in Georgia are refuting the claims that this shows something nefarious.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.4.2020 at 10:03 am

        From what I gather, that’s all they’re asking for. Just make sure.

        I don’t see a problem with that.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        December.4.2020 at 10:09 am

        Even if the ballots were not fraudulent ballots, it is against Georgia Election code to count ballots without observers.

        So we have THAT instance of election law violation among many others. What is the remedy?

        Since Fulton County was the constant source of problems, void that county’s vote totals. I bet those employees get fired then.

      3. Jerryskids
        December.4.2020 at 10:12 am

        Huh. I thought they’d go with the explanation that when everybody was sent home, 4 people had to stay behind to tidy up and lock up afterward and that those suitcases were full of cleaning supplies and what look like ballots were in fact over-sized disinfectant wipes.

    3. Rufus The Monocled
      December.4.2020 at 9:58 am

      Saw that. But WE NEED EVIDENCE!

      Crazy.

      When casino managers used to get caught skimming and stealing from the Mafia, they didn’t analyze footage and hold hearings. They looked at the film and went with their natural ‘you scamming me?’ instincts and took care of business.

      Same crap here. Skimming votes all kinds during the election. A series a little frauds that add up to a lot. So it’s harder to ‘prove’ and easier to ‘dismiss’.

      But it’s obvious what happened.

      /lights cigarette. Stares at skimmer.

      Now what to do with you.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.4.2020 at 10:12 am

        The Georgia Secretary of State had a single observer covering the entire floor of State farm arena and witnesses said he was on his cell phone most of the time. They also had a video monitor supposedly.

        The dummy election officials didnt know that State farm Arena cameras would be running. Democrats shit themselves when the Trump campaign introduced that video evidence at the state senate hearing Thursday.

    4. Moonrocks
      December.4.2020 at 10:15 am

      Funny how there’s just no evidence of election fraud whatsoever everywhere election monitors were illegally kicked out, but the one such place with security camera footage just happens to show election fraud. What are the odds?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.4.2020 at 10:22 am

        According to the georgia Democrat state senator present at the hearing, she says she “saw nuthin…nuthin”.

      2. Nardz
        December.4.2020 at 10:32 am

        If only they had pizza boxes to cover the windows with so they’re totes legit activity could be shielded from observation

        1. Nardz
          December.4.2020 at 10:32 am

          *their

    5. Pepin the short
      December.4.2020 at 10:29 am

      Thanks for posting what ENB wouldn’t. Just do a damn audit Georgia.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:35 am

    Calling your neighbor a “slumlord” on Facebook is constitutionally protected speech…

    Doing so is signaling to the comrades who to line against the wall once the revolution is complete.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:38 am

    James O’Keefe Catches CNN Execs on Tape Talking About Burying Hunter Biden Story
    https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/12/03/288808-n288808

    “Obviously, we’re not going with the New York Post story right now on Hunter Biden and, which seems to be giving its marching orders to Fox News and the right-wing echo chamber about what to talk about today,” CNN political director David Chalian said. “Obviously, Hunter Biden’s lawyer is quoted in that New York Post piece, and we’ll just continue to report out this is the very stuff that the president was impeached over. This is the stuff that Senate committees looked at and found nothing wrong in — Joe Biden’s interactions with Ukrainians — and, now having an email that, perhaps there was a meeting with someone from Burisma is, it seems, Rudy Giuliani’s sort of ‘dream-a-vision’ of how to throw stuff at the wall in these closing days of the campaign.”

    “Hey, Jeff, it’s just David on the Burisma story, and we should be awfully careful about that obviously, but I do think there’s a media story,” CNN Executive VP David Vigilante said. “What in the world are Maggie Haberman and Jake Sherman doing retweeting that story?”

  8. loveconstitution1789
    December.4.2020 at 9:39 am

    Trump, Biden camps inspect Nevada election office ahead of Thursday hearing on lawsuit

    President Donald Trump’s campaign legal effort to overturn the results of Nevada’s presidential election will be decided Friday, after a Carson City District Court judge said he wanted more time to review the evidence presented.

    Funny that Nevada is even in play to back up Trump’s claims of election fraud.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:39 am

    Footage shows no interaction—and only those in line of air flow got infected.

    Everyone needs to learn to start breathing down.

  10. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:39 am

    Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud
    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bronsonstocking/2020/12/03/georgia-governor-calls-for-signature-audit-after-leaked-election-footage-n2581038

    Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room while four people stayed behind to keep counting votes

    1. loveconstitution1789
      December.4.2020 at 9:49 am

      Not only is counting ballots without observers a violation of Georgia election law but those scanning machines can process 3-4,000 ballots per hour. They had 4-5 scanners running for 2 hours.

      Add in all the other verified claims by polls watchers and the Dominion whistleblower has Fulton county as the clear winner of Georgia election fraud schemes this election.

  11. loveconstitution1789
    December.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    Disaster Jobs Report: U.S. Economy Added Just 245,000 Jobs in November

    Obama’s economy sure is booming in 2020.

  12. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    Biden-Harris Campaign’s Anti-Vaxxer Conspiracy Theory’s Sad Epilogue: 3 Former Presidents Step Up for COVID Vaccine
    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/03/the-biden-harris-campaigns-anti-vaxxer-conspiracy-theorys-sad-epilogue-n1187302

    “As we enter the height of election season, President Trump should assure us all that the White House will respect the independent authority of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to decide, free from political pressure, if the vaccine is safe and effective,” Biden said in July.

    Kamala Harris was no better. When asked by CNN’s Dana Bash about a COVID-19 vaccine and whether “the public health experts and the scientists will get the last word” on its efficacy, Kamala responded, “If past is prologue, then they will not. They’ll be muzzled, they’ll be suppressed, they will be sidelined,” without providing any evidence of this. “Because [Trump is] looking at an election coming up in less than sixty days, and he’s grasping for whatever he can get to pretend that he’s been a leader on this issue when he’s not.”

    Their rhetoric resulted in a dramatic drop in public trust in a vaccine. A Morning Consult poll in September showed only 51 percent of Americans were willing to take the vaccine, a 21-point drop from April.

    The only reason three former presidents even have to do such a stunt to promote the safety of a vaccine is that the Democratic Party, led by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, politicized every single aspect of the pandemic, even suggesting, without any evidence, that President Trump could and would push ahead with an unproven vaccine against the advice of countless health experts.

  13. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    Last chance to ever get it done.

    Is this his concession tweet?

  14. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    81% of Black Americans Don’t Want Less Police Presence Despite Protests—Some Want More Cops: Poll
    https://www.newsweek.com/81-black-americans-dont-want-less-police-presence-despite-protestssome-want-more-cops-poll-1523093

    1. Lord of Strazele
      December.4.2020 at 9:47 am

      Ask them how they feel about taxing guns to hire more police.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.4.2020 at 10:35 am

        You really think most guns in the hood are acquired legally?

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    December.4.2020 at 9:40 am

    Section 230 not terminated and the NDAA vetoed.

    OVERRIDE

  16. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:41 am

    Most Americans have been wearing masks since spring, the C.D.C. says.
    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/27/world/most-americans-have-been-wearing-masks-since-spring-the-cdc-says.html

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.4.2020 at 9:44 am

      https://twitter.com/Boomieleaks/status/1334835413823926272

      Biden wants people to wear masks for 100 days.

      The CNN headline?

      “The President-elect revealed the galvanizing, altruistic, first national rallying call of his administration in a CNN exclusive interview”

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.4.2020 at 10:06 am

        Biden and galvanize are oxymoronic.

      2. Mother's Lament
        December.4.2020 at 10:23 am

        Wow. Pravda would’ve shaken their head and even Stalin would’ve blushed.

        You Americans are so fucked now. None of your constituitional protections mean shit anymore with your political establishment and media so deep in the tank.

        1. Nardz
          December.4.2020 at 10:36 am

          Correct, but this is what the true libertarians wanted

      3. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.4.2020 at 10:36 am

        Huh, where have I heard this “Only _____ days!” song before? It sounds very familiar.

  17. loveconstitution1789
    December.4.2020 at 9:41 am

    GOP Rep. Gooden Urges Trump, AG Barr to Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate 2020 Election Irregularities

  18. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:42 am

    Inside the Brussels Lockdown Sex Party: Love Hearts, Devil’s Tridents and Mattresses All Over
    https://www.thedailybeast.com/inside-the-brussels-lockdown-sex-party-love-hearts-devils-tridents-and-mattresses-all-over?ref=home

    The doctoral student who hosted a party for more than 20 naked men—including diplomats—in defiance of the COVID lockdown says nurses were present and everyone was tested.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.4.2020 at 9:42 am

      Anti-LGBTQ Lawmaker Quits After Busting Lockdown at Sex Party in Brussels
      https://www.thedailybeast.com/brussels-lockdown-orgy-busted-by-cops-european-lawmaker-and-diplomats-flee

      Jozsef Szajer, a member of Victor Orban’s far-right Hungarian party, was caught busting strict lockdown rules in Brussels to take part in an alleged group sex party.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.4.2020 at 10:03 am

        Was that wrong?

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          December.4.2020 at 10:04 am

          Password: Fideglio.

    2. Mother's Lament
      December.4.2020 at 10:27 am

      Tony would’ve worn a mask.

  19. loveconstitution1789
    December.4.2020 at 9:43 am

    DNI John Ratcliffe: China Is Using Blackmail, Covert Influence to Target Members of Congress

    I have been assured that Communist China is only interested in trading with the USA. Nothing nefarious to see there. Nevermind that Communist China has over 50 amphibious ships capable of carrying thousands of troops and tons of equipment to Taiwan or other East Asian countries that are NOT China.

    1. Longtobefree
      December.4.2020 at 9:49 am

      According to the totally unbiased US submarine service, there are two things in the oceans of the world; US submarines, and targets.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.4.2020 at 10:14 am

        +100000

        Communist China also has a very large destroyer fleet now too.

        Those man made Chinese islands in the South China Sea are there for multiple reasons and one is probably for their version of SOSUS.

  20. Ken Shultz
    December.4.2020 at 9:44 am

    “In its most restrictive zones, the state prohibits indoor gatherings at movie theaters, restaurants, museums and other large spaces, as well as worship services.”

    Yeah, the First Amendment isn’t all about religion. On the other hand, those restrictions all seem to violate other provisions of the First Amendment, too.

    “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

    —-First Amendment

    Prohibiting indoor gatherings at move theaters and museums, for instance, would seem to violate both freedom of speech and the right to peaceably assemble.

    1. Longtobefree
      December.4.2020 at 9:51 am

      Yeah, so?
      As the far right nuts have been saying for years, after the fascists gut the second amendment, they will move on the te rest of the constitution.
      First it was the second, then the fourth, now the first.

      Welcome to the revolution; we lost.

      1. Ken Shultz
        December.4.2020 at 9:55 am

        We haven’t lost yet.

        If the Republicans lose in Georgia, we’re doomed.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          December.4.2020 at 10:19 am

          Democrats dont have a good track record of winning recounts in Georgia in the last 40 years.

          Author: 11Alive Staff
          Published: 7:31 AM EST December 4, 2020
          Updated: 9:52 AM EST December 4, 2020
          ATLANTA — Georgia’s recount is, but for a hiccup in Fulton County, just about complete – and increasingly that formality is taking a backseat to the political and legal drama as President Trump’s advocates continue down a path of attempting to invalidate the election.

          All indications are that once Fulton County’s issue involving roughly 4,000 ballots that needed to be re-scanned is resolved, the recount will be over. Current results show Joe Biden with a lead consistent with his original margin, which was also confirmed by the hand-count audit. The Secretary of State’s website lists 145 out of 159 counties as having certified their results (though the site hasn’t updated since 5 p.m. yesterday evening.)
          Watch live | Fulton County Board of Elections to certify recount results

          Notice the media always knows the results before they are officially released.

        2. Nardz
          December.4.2020 at 10:39 am

          If the sham election holds up and they oust Trump, which is likely because all of our institutions are corrupt as hell, we’re doomed.
          Praying for a R senate and SCOTUS to save you is a fool’s errand.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:46 am

    Goodbye, U.S.D.A., Hello, Department of Food and Well-Being
    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/03/opinion/usda-agriculture-secretary-biden.html?action=click&module=Opinion&pgtype=Homepage

    The secretary of agriculture should lead the fight against corporations that have created a toxic food environment and support groups building healthful alternatives. The secretary should champion unity among farmers, rural people and urban advocates for racial and economic justice against the common enemy of consolidation and concentration of wealth. And the secretary should use the department’s vaunted research and extension capacity to support a food system that can rebuild rural economies, regenerate ecological capital, mitigate climate change and provide nourishing food for all.

    While we’re at it, we might as well change the department’s name from its archaic, misleading misnomer to something that reflects the country’s needs: a Department of Food and Well Being.

  22. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:46 am

    https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1334686548122591235

    Joe Biden is asked about his disagreements with Kamala Harris on certain issues:

    “Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

    1. Lord of Strazele
      December.4.2020 at 9:50 am

      Yeah I heard that, lol. I love my grandpa Joe!

      1. Mother's Lament
        December.4.2020 at 10:34 am

        I’ve seen the way he kisses his granddaughter, so I don’t doubt it.

        https://duckduckgo.com/?q=biden+kisses+granddaughter&t=h_&iax=images&ia=images

  23. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:47 am

    Politician named Adolf Hitler wins election in Namibia
    https://twitter.com/nypost/status/1334589189959151618

  24. Adans smith
    December.4.2020 at 9:47 am

    I’m going to a local Chinese place for lunch, then Walmart and Menard’s and picking up some whiskey on the way back for this cold, dark winter. Gotta have the essentials.

  25. DebunkingConspiracies
    December.4.2020 at 9:48 am

    In the Wednesday AM links Nardz asked for another analysis, focusing on “inconsistent ratio of B vs T mail in votes in ONLY pivotal states, outliers that swung the election”.

    For this I am still using data from the US Election Project data on early voting. It is the most complete, centralized location of mail-in ballot data I’ve been able to find so far. As always, please feel free to check my numbers and/or point me to a more complete data set.
    https://electproject.github.io/Early-Vote-2020G/index.html

    First, some caveats. I was not able to find numbers on mail-in ballots cast for Biden or Trump. All I was able to find were numbers on mail-in ballots requested and returned by party affiliation, so I will have to use that as a proxy. But not all states even report a breakdown by party affiliation — some just report totals with no further breakdown. I wish I had better data. Let’s add that to a list of improvements to our electoral system I hope we can all agree on. Having said that, here are the 20 states included in my analysis: AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, ID (but data are only reported for one county!?), IA, KS, KY, ME, MD, NE, NV, NJ, NM, NC, OK, OR, PA, SD.

    First, the spread in the percentage points of Democrat vs Republican returned mail-in ballots:
    Mean: 18.8
    Median: 17.1
    Standard deviation: 17.29
    Min: -11.7 (negative indicates more R than D)
    Max: 54.1

    Here are the numbers for the swing states for which there are data. The numbers in parentheses are the number of standard deviations from the mean, with negative meaning below the mean, i.e. more Republican than on average:
    AZ: 0.4 (-1.1)
    FL: 14.2 (-0.3)
    NV: 22.4 (0.2)
    NC: 24.3 (0.3)
    PA: 41.0 (1.3)

    AZ has the smallest spread of the swing states, i.e. mail-in ballots were more evenly split between R and D than the national average, which actually makes it an outlier. PA also is an outlier in the other direction: more of a spread between D and R than the national average. Are these major outliers? I think that depends on your priors. If you had some reason to think that this spread should follow a normal/Gaussian/bell-shaped distribution then 1 standard deviation from the mean is definitely not a big outlier. But I don’t know what sort of distribution to expect.

    Looking beyond swing states, the largest spread of any state is Maryland (D-R = 54). Some other states with large spreads are CA (26.5), CT (31.6), KY (38.4), ME (23.6), NM (39.6).

    And here are all the states that deviate by more than 1 standard deviation from the mean.
    AZ: -1.1
    ID: -1.1
    KY: 1.1
    NE: -1.5
    NM: 1.2
    PA: 1.3
    SD: -1.8

    These are returned mail-in ballots, but we also have access to requested mail-in ballot numbers by party in all of these states, except KY. Here are the numbers for the spread in percentage points of requested mail-in ballots by party affiliation (again, positive means more Democrats, negative means more Republicans):
    Mean: 15.7
    Median: 12.6
    Standard deviation: 17.3
    Min: -13.9
    Max: 12.6

    And for swing states (same format as above)
    AZ: -0.93 (-1.0)
    FL: 13.5 (-0.1)
    NV: 5.6 (-0.6)
    NC: 26.16 (0.6)
    PA: 37.45 (1.3)

    If you are curious, nationally about 50% of requested mail-in ballots were returned by Democrats and about 30% by Republicans.

    The spread in returned mail-in ballots is usually pretty close to the spread in requested mail-in ballots. Here is that ratio (D-R Returned/D-R Requested) for swing states. A value of one here means that the spread in returned ballots is equal to the spread in requested ballots (or, to put it differently, the return rates are the same).
    AZ: -0.42
    FL: 1.05
    NV: 4.0
    NC: 0.9
    PA: 1.1

    So in AZ the spread in returned mail-in ballots favors Republicans compared to what you would expect from the spread in requested mail-in ballots, in NV it favors Democrats, and in the other states it follows expectations, again, given the difference in requested mail-in ballots. I will admit that the ratio in NV is large, and is probably the biggest outlying number I’ve found so far.

    1. DebunkingConspiracies
      December.4.2020 at 9:48 am

      Next, it occurred to me when doing this that these numbers really should be normalized in some way by the number of registered Democrats and Republicans. If state X has 60% registered R and 40% registered D, and both groups returned mail-in ballots at equal rates. Then you’d very naturally get a 20 point spread. If Republicans were for some reason more likely to return mail-in ballots, then you’d probably expect an even larger spread.

      Unfortunately, I am yet again wishing for more and better data. I wasn’t able to find a centralized database of 2020 registration data by party. The best I found was from the UVA Center for Politics and comes from 2018. And not all states are included. So, I would caution against putting too much stock in this particular analysis, but if you think these numbers won’t have shifted too much in two years then maybe they can still be useful.
      https://centerforpolitics.org/crystalball/articles/registering-by-party-where-the-democrats-and-republicans-are-ahead/

      What I report here is (D-R returned ballot %) – (D-R registered voters %). So a negative number means Republicans returned ballots at a greater rate than you would expect from the registration data, and positive means the same for Democrats. Zero means the spread is exactly what you would expect if Democrats and Republicans returned mail-in ballots at equal rates, given the number of people registered as such in each state. Here are the results:

      Mean: 16.6
      Median: 15.6
      Standard deviation: 13.9
      Min: -11
      Max: 49

      Here are the swing states (same notation as above)
      AZ: 5.4 (-0.8)
      FL: 12.2 (-0.3)
      NV: 18.4 (0.1)
      NC: 16.3 (-0.02)
      PA: 31.0 (1.0)

      And here are the states that fall more than one standard deviation from the mean.
      ID: 1.8
      NJ: -1.0
      OR: -1.0
      PA: 1.0

      Some observations: Taking the registration data into account makes these swing states fall closer to the mean, but it doesn’t change things by that much. Also, Democrats returned mail-in ballots at a much higher rate than Republicans nationally. This has been discussed extensively and was expected. But in AZ and FL Republicans used mail-in ballots more than the national average. Democrats still returned ballots at a higher rate than Republicans (though in AZ it’s almost equal), but the spread was less than you’d expect from just the registration data.

      If someone wants to run the adjusted analysis on requested ballots go for it, but I don’t think it’s going to offer much more insight.

      So, what conclusions do we draw? Nardz asked if there was an “inconsistent ratio of B vs T mail in votes in ONLY pivotal states”. I don’t believe the data support that conclusion. In the numbers I’ve looked at, FL and NC are all pretty close to the national averages. AZ and PA deviate the most among swing states, but in different directions: AZ Republicans made better use of mail-in ballots than Republicans in other states, while in PA Democrats made better use of mail-in ballots than Democrats in other states. But neither falls many standard deviations from the mean, and we see either similar spreads in absolute terms, or similar deviation from the national average, in the non-swing states of CA, CT, ID, KY, ME, NJ, NM, OR, and SD (though I suppose you could consider New Mexico a swing state). Including PA and AZ, that’s 11 out of 20 states analyzed, or over 50%. If the spread in mail-in ballots going for Biden vs Trump is the thing that makes you think there was fraud, then you probably should be investigating all these states (and some are Republican/Trump strongholds). Since in most states (NV excepted) the trends in returned ballots are similar to the trends in requested ballots, it is probably better to focus on the processes for requesting ballots, rather than the process for counting them.

      In the end, nothing really jumps out at me as that abnormal, especially considering that way that attitudes towards the use of mail-in ballots and COVID breakdown along party lines. But, I will admit that I have pretty strong priors against fraud, so I can understand why someone might be suspicious if they have stronger priors that there was fraud. But given those priors, I think we should strive for consistency.

      I’ll close by saying that I welcome recounts, audits, and proper legal investigations, as long as they adhere to the same standards as we would ask for if Trump won. I want the electoral process to be scrutinized, both because I want the candidate who won to do so lawfully, and because I want people to trust the electoral system.

      And as always, questions, corrections, and additional data are welcome.

      Thoughts?

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.4.2020 at 10:08 am

        You should charge for this.

        1. DebunkingConspiracies
          December.4.2020 at 10:09 am

          I have a problem.

          1. Lord of Strazele
            December.4.2020 at 10:24 am

            You and people like you are the reason why we have nice things.

  26. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/redsteeze/status/1334580073328873475

    Libs in the replies praising a Chinese state account for calling a US Senator a bitch is some next level gamesmanship.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      December.4.2020 at 10:25 am

      All hail China! China is the best! China is so pretty! China, China, China. We’re talking dishes, right.

  27. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:48 am

    https://twitter.com/InStyle/status/1329409129413132288

    For a special cover, former President Barack Obama reflects on the most influential women in his life and his new memoir, A Promised Land.

    Oh, and do you recognize that jacket? (Hint: It’s the same one he sunk a three-pointer in two weeks ago).

    1. Mother's Lament
      December.4.2020 at 10:39 am

      Cripes he looks smug there.

  28. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:51 am

    https://twitter.com/brianstelter/status/1334729222963793921

    In light of the multiple crises Biden is inheriting,
    @JakeTapper
    asked, “what does it feel like… what’s the emotion that goes through you?” The first words out of Biden’s mouth were “I’m determined.”

  29. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:52 am

    https://twitter.com/c5hardtop1999/status/1334828617923170304

    Game over! Here is the signature voter fraud spike, correlated with the State Farm Arena video. BOOM!

  30. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:53 am

    https://twitter.com/Breaking911/status/1334707562042839041

    BREAKING: Georgia Gov. Kemp calls for ‘signature audit’ after new surveillance video uncovered today shows apparent tabulation cover-up.

    “The Secretary of State, per the laws & constitution, would have to order that…”

    “In the next 24 hours, hopefully we will see a lot more.”

  31. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.4.2020 at 9:54 am

    President-Elect Biden continues to do what billionaires want him to do.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch earned $155,000,000 yesterday.

    Keep in mind this is just the result of the market’s positive reaction to Biden’s historic landslide victory. After he takes office, things will be even better for Mr. Koch when Biden liberates Drumpf’s concentration camps and allows all those highly-skilled Mexican laborers into the country so they can work for Koch Industries.

    #GetReadyForTheKochComeback

  32. Sevo
    December.4.2020 at 9:55 am

    We can’t get the troops home from the near east, since, well,…

    “EXPLAINER: How could US drawdown in Iraq aid IS, Iran?”
    https://apnews.com/article/iraq-iran-islamic-state-group-coronavirus-pandemic-us-news-72a65818e96586e5b163855abef5968d

    Screw the lot of them; if they can’t defend themselves, tough shit. Bring ’em home NOW.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      December.4.2020 at 10:25 am

      Yep

  33. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:56 am

    https://www.zerohedge.com/political/matt-taibbi-dont-trust-news

    The five media behemoths who own more than 90% of all US media outlets (Comcast, Viacom, Disney, Time Warner, Newscorp) have discovered that it’s much more profitable to focus on discrete audience segments and give them the information they want to hear.

    Which is why the time-honored approach of “just the facts” reporting to a general audience has practically disappeared. There’s less money in it, so it’s just not pursued anymore.

    So we’re now served a steady diet of intentionally-biased outrage and pablum, with opinions replacing facts, and any intellectually “triggering” content quickly gunned down by today’s trigger-happy censors.

    It’s no wonder that a recent Gallup poll revealed that the majority of Americans no longer trust the US media to report accurately or fairly.

    This is a huge social challenge. In such a world, where can one turn for objective information? And what are the consequences of creating such a poorly-informed populace?

  34. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/03/exclusive-oregon-gave-antifa-your-cares-act-covid-relief-tax-dollars-during-the-riots-wait-it-gets-worse-n1034431

    That which is rewarded is repeated. Apparently, the State of Oregon wants more antifa and Black Lives Matter rioting. At at time when violent rioters were setting fires, looting, and terrorizing the people of Portland, they were rewarded with U.S. CARES Act COVID relief funds.

    Repeating: When Portland was burning, the state of Oregon gave the arsonists gasoline.

    The group “SNACK BLOC” that received CARES ACT money designed to help people in need – or so we thought – is unabashedly antifa and BLM. It’s not even a semantical close call. Oregon’s Health Authority gave money to a group that came out of the shadows to support antifa and riots.

    I say out of the shadows because according to Willamette Week, the loosely formed “group” supposedly existed for three years, but has no webpage, and just started a Twitter account timed to the beginning of Portland’s 100-plus days of non-stop rioting.

  35. Longtobefree
    December.4.2020 at 10:00 am

    “California Churches Stuck in Limbo After Supreme Court Decision”

    Actually no. They still have the Bible, and their faith will now be demonstrated for all to see.

    Hebrews 10:25
    “5 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.”

    Context:
    21 And having an high priest over the house of God;
    22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.
    23 Let us hold fast the profession of our faith without wavering; (for he is faithful that promised;)
    24 And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works:
    25 Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.

  36. Ra's al Gore
    December.4.2020 at 10:01 am

    Which differs from the mentally handicapped forced to write for Reason?

    https://twitter.com/tracybeanz/status/1334651632110489601
    BREAKING: Minnesota Witness: Mentally Handicapped Individuals Forced to Vote for Biden

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.4.2020 at 10:10 am

      Moonbat journalist (waving badge in the air): Outta my way! MHI here. MHI!

  37. Sevo
    December.4.2020 at 10:09 am

    Trump was too transparent. We can’t have a POTUS speak directly to the voters, especially one who can’t remember the first part of the sentence he’s trying to finish. Let’s get some swamp critters:

    “Joe Biden names all-women White House communication team led by Jen Psaki as press secretary”
    https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2020/11/29/joe-biden-names-white-house-communications-team-led-jen-psaki/6459436002/

    Her hair probably smelled good.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.4.2020 at 10:14 am

      That’s gonna be one naggy place.

      ‘We will send special forces in and….shoot I forgot to put the casserole in the fridge!’

      Speaking of all-women, when does Vanderbilt switch to an all-girl football squad. I mean, it’s not like they can do any worse than the guys, amirite?’

      I gotta say. I’ve seen some cynical woke shit over the last few years but this Sarah Fuller one. Man, that’s a doozy. When I saw that kick I damn full broke out laughing.

      ESPN: Perfectly executed kick.

      Gaslighting is a pure art form now.

      1. Moonrocks
        December.4.2020 at 10:19 am

        A kick as perfect as the last election.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          December.4.2020 at 10:28 am

          I gotta say. I’ve seen some cynical woke shit over the last few years but this Sarah Fuller one. Man, that’s a doozy. When I saw that kick I damn full broke out laughing.

          ESPN: Perfectly executed kick.

          No way in Hell their male punter couldn’t have done better and would have been available to make a tackle. Hell, I’d bet they deliberately had her squib it to make sure there was no return where she would have been legitimately blocked as a potential tackler.

Please to post comments