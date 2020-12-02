Criminal Justice

Obama Knocks 'Defund the Police' Activists for Valuing 'Feel Good' Sloganeering Over Practical Reforms

Efforts to push for substantial police reforms many people would support instead became a political battlefield.

|

obama_1161x653
(Paul Hennessy/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

President Barack Obama is the latest establishment Democrat warning that screaming "Defund the Police" is not necessarily a viable path to bring about actual police reforms, let alone win elections.

In an interview on the Snapchat show Good Luck America, Obama compared the slogan to a marketing tool, not a realistic effort to bring about change. Quotes via Politico:

"If you believe, as I do, that we should be able to reform the criminal justice system so that it's not biased and treats everybody fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan, like 'defund the police.' But, you know, you lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually going to get the changes you want done," Obama said.

"The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?" he added. "And if you want to get something done in a democracy, in a country as big and diverse as ours, then you've got to be able to meet people where they are. And play a game of addition and not subtraction."

There were some modest successes in police reform over the summer, but they almost feel like they've happened despite the "defund the police" movement, and because they had the support of civil libertarians of all political persuasions. We've seen laws passed to ban "no-knock raids" in the wake of Breonna Taylor's shooting death by police in Louisville, Kentucky; we've seen new laws banning types of chokeholds, partly in response to anger over the death of George Floyd under the knee of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin; we've seen, after years of resistance, New York state pass a bill that subjects police misconduct and disciplinary files to public records laws.

However, hundreds of proposed police reform bills also went nowhere this year. Street protests can draw attention to outrageous police behavior, but state legislatures are where those outrages are addressed (or not). Countless Californians protested over the summer, but law enforcement unions still managed to kill a bill that would have created a system to decertify problem cops and prevent them from finding new police jobs in other cities.

So much of potential policing reform is transpartisan: Successes have come not from one single party having power but when individuals across the political spectrum agree. Many reforms of state civil asset forfeiture laws—which empower police to seize and keep money and property suspected of being tied to criminal activities, even when the owners haven't been charged or convicted—came from a combination of those who object to Fourth Amendment violations as well as those who noted that poor minorities and immigrants were often the targets of this tactic. That's reform people across the ideological spectrum can support.

The "defund the police" movement instead invited polarization and vagueness, and as we clearly saw this fall, got dragged not just into the culture war but into election campaigning, as President Donald Trump used the slogan to argue that police reforms were entirely a Democratic "anti-cop" crusade. Democrats ended up losing down the ballot in many states and races (even in California). Does this now taint as partisan future criminal justice reform efforts?

Those who have actually paid attention to years and years of police reform efforts know that this is not true. Not only have numerous Republicans supported efforts to reduce harsh police enforcement, but Democrats have also carried water for police unions. Don't believe me? Check out Arizona, where Democrats killed a bill in May to restrain civil asset forfeiture because they didn't want the police to lose the revenue.

Tying police reform to a particular party or ideological movement is ultimately bad for criminal justice, and Obama recognizes that. Unfortunately, the damage may have already been done. We'll see what, if anything, comes out of President-elect Joe Biden's administration and state legislatures next year.

NEXT: This Forfeiture Victim Waited 2 Years Without a Hearing. Is That Due Process?

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Bubba Jones
    December.2.2020 at 3:05 pm

    *checks calendar*

    LOL

    I am SHOCKED that this didn’t run a couple months ago.

    1. Bubba Jones
      December.2.2020 at 3:25 pm

      Serious question.

      The Democrats seem to have the biggest conflict between what they say to different audiences. Is that my own bias, or is that a function of the party being a collection of competing grievances with a frosting of rich white people on top?

      Trump has his own conflict between taking him seriously versus taking him literally, but I “feel” like the republican party is more consistent in the alignment between what they say and what they mean.

      I mean, hell, the Dems are literally an alliance between Biden and the people he put in prison.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        December.2.2020 at 3:33 pm

        I dunno, the GOP rhetoric on reducing the deficit and fiscal responsibility are 180 degrees at odds with their actions. Likewise on respecting the constitution and their desire to regulate twitter. Likewise on their rhetoric on family values vs. their actions with zero tolerance child separation at the border.

        1. Sona
          December.2.2020 at 3:56 pm

          I’am made $84, 8254 so far this year working on the web and I’m a full time understudy. Im utilizing an online business opportunity I caught wind of and I’AM profited. It’s truly easy to understand and I’m simply so cheerful that I got some answers concerning it. Here what I do,.for more data essentially open this connection thank you……. EASY ONLINE EARNING

      2. Nardz
        December.2.2020 at 3:33 pm

        The Ds are totalitarians who use altruism as a cover.
        There is no truth, only power.

        1. SQRLSY One
          December.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

          “There is no truth, only power.”

          THIS is what Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI truly believes!

          Just to fully inform readers here, especially NEW readers…

          Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI is a Holocaust denier just like Rob Misek! (Another evil asshole who posts here). Two peas in a pod, Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI and Rob Misek are!

          Does Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI deny what the NAZIs did? As Misek does? Perhaps not, I do not know HOW far Nadless’s evil goes! It might strut in front of a mirror wearing NAZI gear for all I know!

          What I DO know is that Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI ignores the roots of NAZI, and other, evil, mass-murdering authoritarianism! Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI, like Hitler and the NAZIs and other evil authoritarians, starts out by assuming that Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI knows whose life is worthy, and whose is not! Then Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI moves on to sterilization and killing! It all starts out by denying the value of other human lives! And if Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI (and fellow NAZIs) can’t or won’t see and acknowledge that, Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI is a deluded and EVIL Holocaust denier, same as Rob Misek!

          Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI and its fuckbuddy, Shitsy Shitler, also run around telling people to commit suicide! Even vaguely decent people don’t say things like that! Nor have they even THOUGHT about saying that to people! Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI is FUBAR (Fucked Up Beyond Repair). But if YOU, Dear Reader, are much like Nadless Nardzi the Nasty NAZI , then take stock of your SERIOUSLY FUCKED UP SOUL, Evil One Junior! Start by reading this: M. Scott Peck, the Hope for Healing Human Evil, https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/ASIN/0684848597/reasonmagazinea-20/

      3. Quo Usque Tandem
        December.2.2020 at 3:35 pm

        It’s about saying whatever you need to as many as you can to get enough of them to vote for you.

      4. ElvisIsReal
        December.2.2020 at 4:06 pm

        It’s the natural disconnect between what the politicians want and what the people want. The politicians are run by Wall Street and big “lockdown” corporations. They want endless war and the ability to censor the opposition.

        But many Democrats still think the party is for the “little guy”.

    2. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

      If you like your police you can keep your police.

      https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1334229745492439041

      Minneapolis, ground zero of “defund the police,” is on pace for its 2nd highest annual murder rate this year.

      The year-over-year increase alone (30, just through the first 11 months) is more than the *total* number of unarmed people in the city killed by police since 2000 (28).

  2. Mother's Lament
    December.2.2020 at 3:08 pm

    He’s so dreamy.
    Have you seen his latest photoshoot?
    https://www.instyle.com/celebrity/barack-obama-a-promised-land-excerptv

    1. SQRLSY One
      December.2.2020 at 3:34 pm

      SOME Democrats (excluding Obama) think that it is a GOOD idea to defund the police, as if police (or some sort or another) are NOT essential, to society as we know it today.

      SOME Republicans (INCLUDING Der TrumpfenFuhrer) think that it is a GOOD idea to defund national security (defense), as if national security (defense) (or some sort or another) are NOT essential, to society as we know it today.

      https://reason.com/2020/12/01/sneaking-section-230-reform-into-the-defense-bill-is-a-terrible-idea/

      Trumpster-to-the-dumpster, in one of His Last Hissy Fits, would play games with defunding the armed forces in order to steal our free speech! Now really, who is the worst asshole here, Trump or Obama?

  3. Longtobefree
    December.2.2020 at 3:10 pm

    Seriously?
    Citing Politico, who is sourcing snapchat?
    What a great way to reduce contributions!

  4. Ben of Houston
    December.2.2020 at 3:12 pm

    About seven months too late, Mr. Ex-President. We needed strong, charismatic leaders to stop the madness when Minneapolis was burning, not half a year after the fact.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.2.2020 at 3:36 pm

      Yeah that would have helped. Remind me, what was Trump busy with at that time?

      Never mind, found his inspiring tweets from the time:
      “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

      Well, that was helpful.

      1. JesseAz
        December.2.2020 at 3:46 pm

        So now you wanted trump to go in guns blazing? The local abd state authoritieset shit burn stolen Valor. Do you even know what federalism is?

        1. SQRLSY One
          December.2.2020 at 4:07 pm

          “The local abd state authoritieset shit burn stolen Valor.”

          Do you even know how to write a coherent, readable sentence? When did you drop out, the 7th or 8th grade? Ye who pretends to be a Great Legal Scholar! Dorped-out dorp-outs gonna dorp out, I suppose!

  5. Nardz
    December.2.2020 at 3:18 pm

    Kinda weird how Obama never went away, and now his minions (Biden, Harris, and all their appointees) are being installed in power.

    1. MollyGodiva
      December.2.2020 at 3:29 pm

      What we are seeing is completely normal. Deputies and assistants in one administration become principle appointees in the next administration. It has how you have experienced and competent people run the agencies and departments. Both Ds and Rs have done this for decades.

  6. Cal Cetín
    December.2.2020 at 3:22 pm

    He waited until after the defund-the-police fanatics went to the polls. With their votes successfully obtained, now is the time to “disavow” them.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.2.2020 at 3:28 pm

    This cretin has been getting all kinds of fluff press lately. As usual the media doesn’t scrutinize democrats and the bullshit things they say and do.

    Oh well you wanted a president who doesn’t tweet mean things and now you got that plus all his baggage. Enjoy getting fucked for the next decade by Obama’s cadre of fools.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      December.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

      Trump tweets mean things to the press. Obama spied on them.

  8. Commenter_XY
    December.2.2020 at 3:32 pm

    “And if you want to get something done in a democracy, in a country as big and diverse as ours, then you’ve got to be able to meet people where they are. And play a game of addition and not subtraction.”

    Aside from Biden himself (who at least gives lip service to trying), who in his orbit is interested in “meeting” Team R or Team L where they are? I have not heard a word from Harris’ mouth on this.

    I did not care for Obama’s policies, but his observation is a very good one.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    December.2.2020 at 3:38 pm

    Sorry, the webpage is jumping around on me

    https://twitter.com/DrewHolden360/status/1334229745492439041

    Minneapolis, ground zero of “defund the police,” is on pace for its 2nd highest annual murder rate this year.

    The year-over-year increase alone (30, just through the first 11 months) is more than the *total* number of unarmed people in the city killed by police since 2000 (28).

  10. Brandybuck
    December.2.2020 at 3:40 pm

    It’s a hard problem, but getting started is quite simple: Abolish qualified immunity.

    1. Overt
      December.2.2020 at 4:02 pm

      I would say banning no knock warrants is a better first step.

      Reducing the Unions’ ability to interfere with the discipline and firing of officers is a better 2nd step.

      Qualified Immunity isn’t going to get you very far. First, a lot of people believe it will lead to harassment of government officers with nuisance lawsuits. But my problem is that the logical next step would be for the government to pick up the tab for officers’ liability (either by paying for insurance or just paying off their lawsuits). If you think that will change the police departments’ behavior with regard to bad cops, I have a bridge to sell you. Bad cops have been costing city and state governments MILLIONS of dollars in settlements for the past 40 years (because the police department is who gets sued today).

  11. SQRLSY One
    December.2.2020 at 3:43 pm

    OT Post:

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/anti-cancel-culture-reason-magazine-accused-of-canceling-shikha-dalmia-for-being-too-anti-trump

    Anti-‘Cancel Culture’ Reason Magazine Accused of Canceling Columnist for Being Too Anti-Trump

    1. Jose Ortega y Gasset returns
      December.2.2020 at 4:04 pm

      Reason would be the first to say that as a private corporation, they have the right to make decisions and to be just as hypocritical as any other private organization. I tend to believe Dalmia, though I have a inherent bias for the individual and against organizations. Gillespie, Welch, Mangu-Ward, et al have become a comfortable chatty bunch. Reason seems less crisp and incisive than it was years ago. And I suspect big donor money makes everyone a bit more comfortable. Humans have a seemingly infinite ability to rationalize their judgments. I’m guessing the honchos at Reason believe they let Dalmia go for all the right reasons.

  12. Overt
    December.2.2020 at 3:44 pm

    I was making this statement back in May. The “Defund the Police” and rioters ensured that there would be zero police reform during 2020.

    Reason is always first to point out the political grandstanding of the right, but in this case many of the Reason writers gave a pass to the left and their enabling of the Defund the Police ACAB arm. It isn’t that Reason supported them per se ( I don’t think they did), but it is that they never once called out how people like Pelosi were using this extremist rhetoric and policy to put forward “reform bills” that would never, ever make it through the Senate.

    Rather than get 20% – 40% of what reformists wanted, Democrats cynically insisted on the ACAB agenda, ensuring that the Law and Order types in the GOP would never come to the table. They sacrificed real gains to keep this a wedge issue in the election.

    Now of course, the left is preaching compromise and common sense solutions because they never wanted the most absurd of their recommendations.

  13. Jerryskids
    December.2.2020 at 3:54 pm

    Normally, I would be inclined to say Obama should just shut the fuck up and go away but in this case I’m more inclined to say that Obama should just shut the fuck up and go away.

    1. lap83
      December.2.2020 at 4:02 pm

      The only thing I like about reading his statements is knowing that at least I’m not listening to his condescending nag tone of voice

  14. ragiko7237
    December.2.2020 at 4:06 pm

    I get paid more than $120 to $130 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this i have earned easily $15k from this without having online working skills. This is what I do… Here is More information.

Please to post comments