Second Amendment

Second Amendment Litigants Hope To Try Their Luck With Amy Coney Barrett

The Second Amendment Foundation files a flurry of lawsuits in November, with three aiming at laws restricting public carry.

(LEIGH VOGEL/UPI/Newscom)

The Supreme Court has continued to largely evade cases about the Second Amendment since the one-two punch of 2008's D.C. v. Heller (which declared the amendment protects an individual right to possess commonly used weapons for self-defense in the home) and 2010's McDonald v. Chicago (which extended that reasoning to state and local laws).

With a more solid majority of jurists on the Court with a record of respect for the Second Amendment now that Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF), in collaboration with other plaintiffs and organizations, filed a flurry of November lawsuits attempting to extend the reach of the Second Amendment. Should such a case actually end up getting considered by the Supreme Court, gun rights groups have a better chance of prevailing in the Barrett era, as well as a better chance of being taken up in the first place.

Three of the suits aim at laws in three states restricting people's ability to carry their guns outside the home, an issue left unresolved by Heller. One, Bennett v. Davisfiled in U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, insists that the citizen plaintiffs "have a fundamental, constitutionally guaranteed right to carry loaded, operable handguns on their person and outside their homes, including in their vehicles, places of business, and otherwise in public, for the purpose of self-defense."

New Jersey law makes it a second-degree felony to carry a gun in public without a carry license. Such licenses are by state law issued at the discretion of police and generally require proof that you have a "justifiable need," meaning an "urgent necessity for self-protection, as evidenced by specific threats or previous attacks which demonstrate a special danger to the applicant's life that cannot be avoided by means other than by issuance of a permit to carry a handgun."

The lawsuit does acknowledge the bad news for arguing that this particular law violates the Second Amendment: Similar arguments were made against New Jersey's carry permit laws in a case called alternatively Drake v. Filko and Drake v. Jerejian. Those arguments lost in the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and the Supreme Court in 2014 declined to take up the case.

This June, the Court declined certiorari in another challenge to New Jersey's permit law, Rogers v. Grewal. In dissenting from the Court's decision not to take up that case, Justice Clarence Thomas complained, rightly, that the Supreme Court, by largely ignoring chances to refine or extend its Heller analysis, has let various lower courts run roughshod over the Second Amendment by inventing lower standards of scrutiny not set forth by the Court, resulting in various "analyses that are entirely inconsistent with Heller."

Still, this new suit insists when properly considered, "under the text of the Constitution, our Nation's history and tradition, and the Supreme Court's precedents, [New Jersey's carry permit laws should] be declared unconstitutional and enjoined so that Plaintiffs and law-abiding individuals like them can exercise their constitutional right to bear arms—both inside and outside of their homes."

Another suit filed last month in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York aims a similar challenge at New York's carry permit laws. The suit, Greco v. City of New York, argues:

Law-abiding citizens have a fundamental right to bear arms—including, specifically, operable modern handguns—for the "core" purpose of self-protection. The only way that a private citizen can exercise this right in New York City is by obtaining a license from the New York City Police Department. To obtain this license, the person must (among other things) meet a highly restrictive "proper cause" standard that requires a showing of special or heightened need. This standard acts to ban all typical and average law-abiding citizens from obtaining licenses as they, by definition, are not able to show special or heightened need. However, all people, not just those with special or heightened needs, have a fundamental right to bear arms by carrying handguns, away from their homes and in public, for the purpose of self-defense.

As with the Jersey case, this suit insists that a rational assessment of the meaning of the Second Amendment as established in Heller should knock down the New York law that makes "the unlicensed possession of a handgun and ammunition away from one's home or place of business…a class C felony, subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 3.5 years" with that license only obtainable by presenting a "proper cause" to the police, since "the Defendants have prevented Plaintiff Greco and virtually all other typical or average people from obtaining the license that is needed to exercise the right to bear arms for its core purpose, self-protection, while in the City of New York."

In a third suit filed in November by SAF, Call v. Jones, Maryland's carry permit laws are challenged on similar grounds, insisting that "Maryland has made clear that a general desire to carry a handgun for the purpose of self-defense—'the central component' of the Second Amendment [as per Heller]—is not a sufficiently good reason to exercise the right. Instead, according to Maryland, an ordinary citizen must provide documented evidence of concrete threats or recent assaults to obtain a permit from the state to carry a handgun in public."

Various federal appeals courts have come to a variety of different decisions on this question of restricting the right to bear arms outside the home, including the 9th Circuit's decision in 2016's Peruta v. San Diego that declared concealed carry can be constitutionally prohibited, the 7th Circuit's 2012 Moore v. Madigan which overturned an Illinois law unduly prohibiting citizens carrying guns outside the home, and the ongoing Young v. Hawaii case in the 9th Circuit, which in an earlier iteration (that many expect to be overturned by the Court en banc) protected open carry as a right not open to quick abridgment under the Second Amendment.

Carry permit laws are not the only ones the SAF hopes might eventually come before a Supreme Court with Barrett on it. Lawsuits in November also challenged California's regulations that restrict legal gun purchases to a state-produced roster of acceptable weapons (Renna v. Becerra) and Louisiana's regulations that prevent people ages 18-20 from purchasing guns (Reese v. BATFE).

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which is working with SAF on some of the above lawsuits, has also filed some fresh suits, including Cowey v. Mullen, which challenges Pennsylvania's coronavirus-related closure of its division that processes gun permit requests.

Adam Kraut, a laywer with the Firearms Policy Coalition, says in a phone interview yesterday that he's not discouraged by past anti-Second Amendment decisions from federal appeals courts. Kraut is encouraged by Justice Clarence Thomas' frequent complaints that the lower courts are "treating the Second Amendment as a second-class right, and you shouldn't do that."

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul's Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Longtobefree
    December.1.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Well, since we only have free speech in our homes, and not in public, I don’t see what the fuss is about.
    It’s not like the constitution specifically says “shall NOT be infringed” or anything.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      December.1.2020 at 1:43 pm

      As a progressive libertarian, I’m disappointed that Trump won the 2016 election and packed the Supreme Court with conservative gun nuts. Weapons of war don’t belong on American streets and a Clinton court would have curtailed the “right” to bear arms. This just goes to prove that libertarians should never compromise their values by voting for one of the two main parties, unless the Democrats create a platform that promotes an anti-racist agenda.

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      December.1.2020 at 1:47 pm

      The problem is not “infringement”” per se. The battleground has shifted to “the right to keep and bear arms” as a single whole phrase. It does not mean what the individual words say. It has always been understood to have natural limits, such as excluding prisoners, felons, infants, mental cases, etc.

      Just as “freedom of speech” is not explicit words, but a phrase which has always been understood to exclude libel, slander, military secrets, etc.

      The wrongness of this is especially scary because of that kernel of truth. I don’t know of anyone that argues that prisoners have the right to keep and bear arms, or that publishing military secrets is hunky dory. So they just extend that, creating penumbras and emanations where they see fit.

  2. Jima
    December.1.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Next – do civil asset forfeiture…

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    December.1.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Oh I am sure the government will find a way around it no matter what. We passed the slippery slope and went over the damn glacier a while ago. Now that neo communists are in again the bill of rights will be treated as a gift to friends of those power.

    1. De Oppresso Liber
      December.1.2020 at 1:32 pm

      No faith in the SC?

      I think 2a is safe for a few decades more at least.

    2. bignose
      December.1.2020 at 1:39 pm

      The only thing worse than communists are those damn neo-communists. With the possible exception of crypto-neo-communists, I suppose.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        December.1.2020 at 1:54 pm

        But the paleo-crypto-neo-communists are the worst.

  4. Bill Godshall
    December.1.2020 at 1:31 pm

    A modest advancement of the 2nd Amendment occurred in PA on Sunday, which was the first time Sunday (since PA regulated hunting) that hunters were allowed to hunt (for deer).

    Another theocratic Blue Law has been removed from the PA statutes.

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    December.1.2020 at 1:31 pm

    restricting people’s ability to carry their guns outside the home, an issue left unresolved by Heller.

    Wait a sec — I could have sworn I remember some discussion of “bear” meaning “to carry while ready to use”, and that restricting “bear” to inside a home was ridiculous on its face, so carry outside the home was a constitutional right, with the implication that either concealed xor open could be banned as long as the other was legal.

  6. neon-flame
    December.1.2020 at 2:01 pm

    Just some observations:

    Pride of gun ownership: Reserved for veterans, others whom have earned this privilege in recognized fact. This may mean open display in public, marches with blatant carry-weapon.

    Rights remain confined to peepshow limitations. Open carry in your own property bounds; but it is not a bragging right, only a necessity. We should be grateful to enjoy use of what were necessary.

    Confusing rights with unlimited power: the state has certain say in defining limits to such matters.

    Rights during police encounters: by amendment, and only possibly by policy of state or federal gov.

    There were natural interest by anyone just how far anyone may go in matters where boundary is not deniable.

    No one needs to ask permission to own or carry unless specifically being under valid punishment or correction for conviction of felonious crime, basically. Your plain reading of the Constitution equals universal rights inside the USA, so long as legal punishment nor legal discipline is not in force.

    For anyone under legal punishment or enforced legal discipline, or even peer groups representing the case of anyone under punishment, enumerated rights cannot be used as a blanket commonality.rights

  7. Dillinger
    December.1.2020 at 2:06 pm

    >>Various federal appeals courts have come to a variety of different decisions

    politicians in robes have come to a variety of different decisions. the law is clear.

  8. Hank Phillips
    December.1.2020 at 2:16 pm

    These Kristallnacht laws chip away at the main thing, which is the Constitutional legality of These States keeping and bearing the nuclear weapons that ended all major wars. The fact that looter satrapies can also build them makes ABM and SDI systems more important still. THOSE are what Americans need to be zealous about. That Nixon gullibly signed the now-repudiated SALT treaties is proof the GOP cannot be relied on to provide for the common defense or support the Constitution. Search: “Second Amendment Antinuclear Weapons”

    1. James K. Polk
      December.1.2020 at 2:20 pm

      what?

