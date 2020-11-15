Election 2020

No, Trump Did Not Concede the Election (Even Briefly)

The president still insists the election was stolen by a vast criminal conspiracy.

|

Trump-waving-WH-2
(White House)

A Sunday morning tweet by President Donald Trump set off a flurry of misleading reports suggesting he had finally admitted that he lost his bid for reelection. "Trump says for the first time Biden won the election," CNN said. "Trump says Biden won," BBC News announced. "Referring to Mr. Biden, the president said that 'he won,'" The New York Times reported. "That represented the first time Mr. Trump had publicly said what his advisers have been telling him for days privately: His re-election bid failed and Mr. Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20."

But what Trump actually said was perfectly consistent with what he has been saying since Election Day: "He won because the Election was Rigged." In other words, Biden did not really win; it looks that way only because of a massive fraud that deprived Trump of his rightful victory. The president added: "NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

Later on Sunday morning, presumably after seeing how that tweet was being portrayed, Trump posted this clarification: "He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION!"

Although the Times described that follow-up tweet as a "flip-flop," it was nothing of the sort. Trump continues to maintain that Republican observers were barred from count rooms (which is not true) and that election software produced by Dominion Voting Systems deleted votes for him (which is not true either). And although he lately has eschewed the word fraud, instead insisting that the election was "RIGGED," the implication is the same: Biden supporters across the country conspired to change vote tallies so it would look like the former vice president won. This scheme allegedly involved hundreds of thousands of votes—enough to erase Trump's initial leads and allow Biden to claim electoral votes in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona.

Although post-election lawsuits filed by Republicans do not come close to substantiating this conspiracy theory, that is what Trump claims to believe. Does he really believe it?

"He knows it's over," an unnamed "adviser" told Times reporter Maggie Haberman last week. Haberman summed up the accounts of "a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president" this way:

Instead of conceding, they said, he is floating one improbable scenario after another for staying in office while he contemplates his uncertain post-presidency future.

There is no grand strategy at play…Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base. By dominating the story of his exit from the White House, he hopes to keep his millions of supporters energized and engaged for whatever comes next.

But according to the same article, "the president has insisted to aides that he really defeated Joseph R. Biden Jr. on Nov. 3," although "it is unclear whether he actually believes it." Haberman notes that "instead of conducting discreet requests for recounts, Mr. Trump has made a series of spurious claims, seizing on conspiracies fanned on the internet."

Given his long history of self-flattering delusions, I am inclined to take the president at his word: He sincerely thinks the election was stolen, because believing otherwise would mean he qualifies for the epithet he routinely hurls at his opponents. The question is how much longer Republicans will continue to aid and abet his ego-salving fantasy.

NEXT: Presidential Pardons Offer Trump a Way to Go Out on a Positive Note

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Cal Cetín
    November.15.2020 at 6:00 pm

    “Trump continues to maintain that Republican observers were barred from count rooms (which is not true)”

    So, to be clear – there were always Republican observers present when the votes were counted, except when the observers didn’t feel like being there?

    1. gracehawm.s30.1.98.8@gmail.com
      November.15.2020 at 6:03 pm

      Want To Work From Home Without Selling Anything? No Experience Needed, Weekly Payments… Join Exclusive Group Of People That Cracked The Code Of Financial Freedom!
      Check it out here…..WORK24HERE

    2. Brandybuck
      November.15.2020 at 7:06 pm

      No, Republicans were always there. Trump’s complaint is that there were only the same number of Republican as Democrat observers. As long as ONE Republican was barred, Trump thinks all were barred. He can’t even bother to look at the actual facts.

      In no district were the Republican Party denied access to the counting.

  2. SQRLSY One
    November.15.2020 at 6:01 pm

    The POTUS lives in make-believe land.

    BUT, He is hoping that the Proud Boys, Steve Bannon, Alex Jones, and Pepe-the-Stolen-IP-4Chan-Frog will head up the coup that will save Him!

    1. NOYB2
      November.15.2020 at 6:38 pm

      The POTUS lives in make-believe land.

      No, it’s just that Sullum and you fantasize that he lives in make-believe land.

      Changing the outcome of this election took very little and required no conspiracy. Only a dozen people creating fake ballots could have done it, or just a couple of IT professionals in the right location. And the voting patterns are sufficiently unusual that this seems like a good possibility.

      Going to the courts if you suspect voting fraud is the right thing to do, whether or not it overturns the outcome of the election. Trump is breaking with tradition (though no more than Gore), but he is doing the right thing: he is challenging the election in court, he is not treating Biden as president-elect until the electoral college has met, and Trump knows that he is going to leave office on January 20, 2021, unless a miracle happens. Sorry if following the law makes you feel uncomfortable.

      I think the most interesting outcome would be if Biden becomes president and voting fraud is proven conclusively afterwards. In fact, at this point, that’s the outcome I’m hoping for, and it’s the best outcome for libertarians.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        November.15.2020 at 6:48 pm

        Delusional, disaffected bigots are among my favorite culture war casualties.

        1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
          November.15.2020 at 6:52 pm

          Delusional fake lawyers, fake poll watchers, fake reverends are among my decidedly obtuse culture war casualties.

      2. The White Knight
        November.15.2020 at 6:54 pm

        Beside the lawsuits, he is putting out numerous tweets and other communications saying he really won, that the Democrats cheated, and that he should be “immediately” credited with electoral college votes without waiting for the lawsuits to be resolved. Is this also “the right thing to do”?

  3. Nail
    November.15.2020 at 6:05 pm

    “He knows it’s over,” an unnamed “adviser” told Times reporter Maggie Haberman last week. Haberman summed up the accounts of “a half-dozen advisers and people close to the president” this way…

    Nothing adds credibility to a story like paraphrasing a NYT article quoting unnamed sources.

    1. lap83
      November.15.2020 at 6:09 pm

      The exchange rate for credible accusations is one anonymous NYT source to eleventy billion eyewitnesses with signed affidavits. Trump’s team has yet to reach that many, so its not looking good for him.

  4. SQRLSY One
    November.15.2020 at 6:11 pm

    Donald the Lame-Duck is sooo lame!
    Always, NOT Him! OTHERS get blame!
    He wants to set the nation aflame!
    Getting His Way? Would be a great shame!
    In His Mind, NO ONE is above Him!
    But someone, somewhere, should shove Him!

    1. SQRLSY One
      November.15.2020 at 6:21 pm

      His ego? It’s utterly blown-up!
      He’s anything but a grown-up!

  5. Moderation4ever
    November.15.2020 at 6:21 pm

    The fact that Trump can not concede simple adds to his status as a loser. A winner is gracious in loss, accepts the fact, and moves on to plan for the future. Expect Trump to simply collapse into his denial, for most of us to just ignore it, forget about him and move on. I believe that the longer he hold out in denial the quicker he will be forgotten after January 20th.

    1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
      November.15.2020 at 6:40 pm

      How is a “winner” gracious in “loss.” Those are opposing ideas. If you won, then you didn’t lose. Or is this some transgender thing where one thing is not like the other and we redefine it every time we bring it up.

      BUT was Clinton gracious in her loss. No because she was not a winner and she was as ungracious as possible. In fact she told Biden not to concede at all. So the democrats don’t deserve any consideration here.

      1. SQRLSY One
        November.15.2020 at 6:52 pm

        “…she was as ungracious as possible.”

        SHE was a grown-up, making a concession speech within 24 hours of her loss being clear for all to see! And Obama gracefully made way for Der TrumpfenFurher, showing Him around the White House, and making way for a smooth power transfer! NONE of which we are getting out of Sore Loser Trumpster-to-the-Dumpster!

        And the followers of the Unholy Alliance of Der TrumpfenFurher and Alex Jones willy-nilly swallow ALL lies that come their way! Apparently Hunter Biden and his Evil-Space-Alien-Allies mind-controlled tens of millions of voters to vote for Biden! THAT is just about the only way that this “massive fraud” bullshit might be true!

        1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
          November.15.2020 at 7:10 pm

          SHE told Biden not to concede and that was in August of 2020. Fuck you.

  6. NOYB2
    November.15.2020 at 6:30 pm

    The president still insists the election was stolen by a vast criminal conspiracy.

    Trump claims that the election was “rigged” and that there was enough fraud in a few cities to give Biden the presidency. Nowhere does Trump claim that there was a “conspiracy”, let alone a “vast criminal conspiracy”.

    It is clear that the election was rigged: courts have already determined that various governors exceeded their authority and violated the law. And we know that there is fraud in every election. The only question is whether instead of the usual 5000-20000 fraudulent votes per state, this time its 2-3x that.

    So, stop lying, Sullum, and start dealing with voting and elections in a rational way.

    “He knows it’s over,”

    Of course he does, he’s no idiot.

    Mr. Trump is simply trying to survive from one news cycle to the next, seeing how far he can push his case against his defeat and ensure the continued support of his Republican base

    That makes no sense. Trump is in office until Jan 20, 2021, regardless of what he does or doesn’t do. What he does until then primarily serves to determine how he will be remembered. And his two objectives are: (1) to get the vaccine out, and (2) uncover the substantial voting fraud that he (and many others) believe is there, knowing full well that it is unlikely to result in handing him the reelection.

    Voting fraud is common, and it’s likely growing: the US election system is a hodgepodge of insecure software, hardware, and processes. This needs to be fixed. No other “advance democracy” has such a ridiculous and fraud prone system.

    Why is it that journalists like you (Sullum) and Haberman are so eager to just sweep any voting fraud under the rug and pretend nothing other than the outcome of the current election matters?

    1. The White Knight
      November.15.2020 at 7:00 pm

      “Voting fraud is common, and it’s likely growing”

      Yes, that is a *belief* you hold. It must be proven.

  7. Banake
    November.15.2020 at 6:33 pm

    So, he is doing what the supporters of the conspiracy theory of russiangate did? I mean, it worked for the russiagate nuts.

  8. Bass2mouth
    November.15.2020 at 6:50 pm

    This story is so lame. Who cares what Trump says. Unless it’s january 20th and he’s in the Oval Office with a machine gun and a mountain of coke I don’t care.

    1. The White Knight
      November.15.2020 at 6:59 pm

      So, it’s no big deal that he’s on Twitter every day riling up his supporters and pushing growing partisan division and hatred within our country.

    2. Ken Shultz
      November.15.2020 at 7:00 pm

      Was it no big deal when the Russians gave him the election instead of Hillary?!

  9. Ken Shultz
    November.15.2020 at 6:55 pm

    Delegitimizing the incoming administration is probably the most important thing he can do right now, especially considering what the incoming Biden administration is promising to do via the Green New Deal, Medicare for All, and the War on Guns. Still, it’d be better if he did it with the truth on those issues.

    . . . but then it would have been better if Reason had dealt honestly with these and other issues (like Afghanistan) before the election.

    1. SQRLSY One
      November.15.2020 at 7:06 pm

      Meet the New MAGA, same as the Old MAGA! (Slightly different flavor, is all).

      NEW MAGA = Make America GREEN Again! New flag? Red, white, and GREEN!

      1. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
        November.15.2020 at 7:11 pm

        Psycho Hose Beast.

  10. Brandybuck
    November.15.2020 at 7:16 pm

    Recently there were several videos highlighting “anomalies” in the statistical analysis of voting patterns in a few places. Anomaly hunting is fodder for conspiracy theories. Anomalies should be looked at, but anomalies are NOT evidence of a Vast Left Wing Conspiracy.

    First was the observation that Chicago (a far left city which went for Biden) precincts did not follow Benford’s Law on statistical distribution. (One can look it up). But Benford’s Law explicitly does not apply to elections. And doubly so because as a far left city, many precinct totals for Trump were in the single digits, and thus Benford’s Law cannot apply.

    For details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=etx0k1nLn78

    Another “anomaly” was that Michigan slate voting to individual voting had an anomalous correlation. But the analysis screwed up on the axis. Instead of plotting X against Y, it plotted X against X-Y, essentially flipping the slope.

    In short, check your maths before claiming anomalies. It’s easy to lie with statistics because most people don’t understand them. But no excuse not to check the maths.

  11. SIV
    November.15.2020 at 7:16 pm

    Trump shouldn’t concede until Stacey Abrams does.

Please to post comments