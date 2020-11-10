Election 2020

Mike Pompeo Jokes, Hopefully, About 'a Smooth Transition To a Second Trump Administration'

The Secretary of State places himself among the ranks of Republican officials willing to humor, but not quite endorse, Trump's claims that he in fact won the election.

|

(DINUKA LIYANAWATTE/REUTERS/Newscom)

Top Trump administration officials and Republican legislators continue to humor the idea that, contra the vote count thus far, President Donald Trump might have won the presidential election and could soon be inaugurated for a second term.

"There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration," said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with a slight chuckle today in response to a question at a press briefing about whether the U.S. State Department was working with the Biden transition team, and if any delay in working with the transition team would hinder national security.

"We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected. There's a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.  The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president that's in office on January 20th a minute after noon," said Pompeo.

When asked if he believed that there was widespread voter fraud, as Trump is claiming, Pompeo said that "we must count every legal vote. We must make sure any vote that wasn't lawful ought not be counted."

Given his follow up comments, the most plausible reading of Pompeo's remark about a "second Trump administration" is that it was tactless snark about the Trump campaign's electoral lawsuits.

It was still an incredibly inappropriate remark given the tensions of the current moment, and the fact that Trump's legal challenges are still ongoing. That the comment is being so widely interpreted as an endorsement of Trump's stolen election claims is yet more reason why Pompeo shouldn't have said it.

The secretary's churlish comments put him in the ranks of other Republican officials who would rather assuage Trump's feelings than dismiss his dubious claims of widespread voter fraud.

Attorney General Bill Barr, for instance, issued a letter to U.S prosecutors authorizing investigations into "substantial allegations of voting and vote tabulation irregularities prior to the certification of elections."

That letter prompted the resignation of the Department of Justice (DOJ) lawyer in charge of election crimes. As Reason's Elizabeth Nolan Brown noted this morning, however, Barr's letter did not endorse claims of widespread fraud, nor did it give DOJ attorneys a blank check.

Similarly, the head of the General Services Administration (GSA), which manages federal government buildings, has thus far declined to declare Biden the winner of the election. That needs to happen before the president-elect's transition staff can access government offices. The GSA has said in a statement it will certify the successful candidate "once a winner is clear based on the process laid out in the Constitution."

The White House has also instructed federal agencies to proceed with work on Trump's budget plans, which are normally released in February, weeks after Biden is expected to be sworn in.

None of these actions or statements fully endorse Trump's repeated claims that the election has been stolen from him. They are all nevertheless predicated on the idea that the president's legal challenges could end up undoing Biden's victory.

A number of Republican elected officials have walked a similar line.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R–Ky.) said on the Senate floor yesterday that Trump was "100 percent within his right" to pursue all legal options open to him, without claiming the currently projected Biden victory would be overturned. Other GOP senators, from Mike Lee (R–Utah) to Susan Collins (R–Maine), have walked a similar line in their own statements on the president's election lawsuits.

Less careful and more damaging to the perceived legitimacy of the election is the letter issued by Sens. Kelly Loeffler (R–Ga.) and David Perdue (R–Ga.) calling on Georgia's Republican secretary of state to resign for failing to "deliver honest and transparent elections" in a state that Trump appears to have very narrowly lost. A recount there is all but assured.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel both leveled meritless accusations of widespread voter fraud and election irregularities at a press conference yesterday.

As Reason's Jacob Sullum wrote last week, Trump's accusations that he's the real winner of the election should be understood as an effort to save his own ego, even if it won't save his presidency. The decisions of White House staffers to delay the transition process, or to look into accusations of voter fraud, until the president's lawsuits and recount requests have run their course, should be viewed in the same light.

That falls short of wholesale acceptance of the fraud narrative, and doesn't rise to the level of an attempted "coup." It nevertheless represents a prioritization of Trump's own hurt feelings over the smooth transition of power. That's plenty bad, even if it doesn't destroy democracy as we know it.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Weigel's Cock Ring
    November.10.2020 at 5:03 pm

    On a non Trump related note: how the hell can it be possible that a week after the election Alaska still hasn’t finished counting their votes yet? There are about 750,000 people in the entire state. Are they transmitting ballots and information by husky-pulled dog sleds up there?

    1. Nail
      November.10.2020 at 5:05 pm

      +1 Snow Dogs 2: Election Boogaloo

      1. R Mac
        November.10.2020 at 5:08 pm

        Lol.

        1. CharlottePooler
          November.10.2020 at 5:10 pm

        2. CharlottePooler
          November.10.2020 at 5:16 pm

  2. Nail
    November.10.2020 at 5:04 pm

    Reason jokes, hopefully, about being a libertarian publication.

  3. DWB
    November.10.2020 at 5:05 pm

    Meh … America had a good run — who says Wednesday, January 20th is not the sell by date?

  4. Ben_
    November.10.2020 at 5:06 pm

    The Trump case is going to look better and better every day as facts come out.

  5. R Mac
    November.10.2020 at 5:09 pm

    If Biden does win, I’m gonna miss how Trump and his administration troll the media into pathetic pearl clutching.

    1. Zeb
      November.10.2020 at 5:14 pm

      You know, I thought I would get a lot of entertainment from that. But it didn’t take too long until it just seemed pathetic and gross (I’m talking mostly about the press’s response and a little bit about Trump’s trolling.). It’s just amazing how many people seem to absolutely refuse to get what the Trump phenomenon is really about.

  6. Zeb
    November.10.2020 at 5:12 pm

    Seems like a pretty good response. Don’t insult your boss and don’t sound like a partisan.
    And he’s right. I’m pretty sure Biden is going to be president, but he isn’t president elect until the EC meets. Lets count all the votes, do the recounts that are going to happen and investigate plausible allegations of fraud and other problems that might make the vote count inaccurate. We survived 2000 and this will almost certainly take less time to resolve.

  7. Sometimes a Great Notion
    November.10.2020 at 5:18 pm

    It was still an incredibly inappropriate remark given the tensions of the current moment.

    Britches, come off it. No need to clutch your pearls. A little humor during tense times is exactly what this country needs.

  8. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    November.10.2020 at 5:19 pm

    Given his follow up comments, the most plausible reading of Pompeo’s remark about a “second Trump administration” is that it was tactless snark about the Trump campaign’s electoral lawsuits.

    It was still an incredibly inappropriate remark given the tensions of the current moment

    “Lighten up, Francis.”

    For fuck’s sake, stop taking this shit so damn seriously. The legal challenges will work their way through the courts, the electoral college will meet on December 14th and whoever wins that vote will be president for the next 4 years while the other side spends every waking second over those four years pissing and moaning about “StoLeN EleKShUnZ!11!!111!!!!! MuH DeMOcRaSeE DERP!!!111!!11!!!!!!!” I don’t think it’s asking too much to be able to point and laugh at the retards in the meantime.

