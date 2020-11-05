Election 2020

Don't 'STOP THE COUNT'

Trump's tweets are muddying the process. His legal challenges deserve to be heard, and all votes will continue to be counted.

(Aimee Dilger / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

President Donald Trump tweeted on Thursday morning that election officials should stop counting votes—and his campaign's legal team is firing off a flurry of lawsuits in an attempt to at least slow the democratic process down.

But Trump's "STOP THE COUNT" tweet is a good reminder of how purely political—and a bit silly— all this has become. The president doesn't control the election process; each state does. And there has been no indication of voter fraud or election malfeasance that could somehow swing the election. Trump's behavior is nothing more than an attempt to stop the legitimate democratic process from fully playing out (and an inconsistent attempt at that, given that Trump supporters have been cheering for additional vote-counting in Arizona, where the president is hoping to make a late comeback).

But as the election drags on, Trump seems determined to push the result into overtime. In Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania, the Trump campaign is suing to halt ballot counting or to challenge what it says are illegal late-arriving ballots. The campaign also wants to intervene in an ongoing U.S. Supreme Court fight involving Pennsylvania's rules for late-arriving mail-in ballots. And the president's team says it will seek a recount in Wisconsin, which former Vice President Joe Biden won narrowly.

The flurry of legal challenges means the election could drag on in complicated, messy ways for days or even weeks. The combination of potential recounts and the specter of the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement suggest some parallels to the infamous Florida recount that decided the 2000 presidential election—except this time, multiple states are involved.

On the other hand, it's also possible that Wednesday's actual and threatened legal actions will end up being nothing more than the final gasps of a desperate campaign that's heading toward a narrow but definitive loss. In Georgia, for example, the Trump campaign is suing over the possible inclusion of 53 late absentee ballots counted in one county. One of several lawsuits filed in Pennsylvania on Wednesday seeks to disregard 93 absentee ballots in Montgomery County.

While accurate counting of all votes is of course important, it seems highly unlikely that a few dozen votes will alter the outcome of the race in either state. A repeat of the Florida 2000 controversy will only be possible if a single state ends up swinging the outcome of the election and if that state's final tally is extraordinarily close. In that context, the lawsuits launched in the 36 hours since polls closed are essentially an attempt to start as many potential challenges as possible in hopes that one will have legs.

Lawsuits filed on Wednesday in Michigan and Pennsylvania allege that Trump campaign poll watchers were not given access to facilities where some absentee ballots were counted. In both places, the campaign is asking judges to halt counting until access for poll watchers can be assured. Another Pennsylvania lawsuit seeks to limit how long voters have to provide identification if their mail-in ballots are rejected for mismatched signatures.

The outstanding U.S. Supreme Court case involving Pennsylvania's decision to count absentee ballots that arrive by Friday—as long as there is no evidence they were mailed after Election Day—also received renewed attention on Wednesday as the race in the Keystone State predictably tightened. Again, that will only end up mattering if the number of late-arriving ballots is significant enough to affect the outcome in Pennsylvania and if Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes prove decisive.

The same is true in Wisconsin, where Biden was declared the winner on Wednesday by about 20,000 votes. Trump's campaign has promised to push for a recount.

"There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results," Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, claimed in a statement. "The president is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so."

But with Biden holding leads in Arizona and Nevada after being declared the winner by slim but significant margins in the crucial states of Wisconsin and Michigan, time may be running out for the president. Pennsylvania's slow-going count of mail-in ballots is also trending toward a Biden win, though Trump had a 600,000-vote lead at the end of Election Day. Any serious legal challenge to the vote totals in those states will have to convince judges to toss out votes that were cast on or before Election Day.

In short, it's a Hail Mary effort that seems aimed at delaying the inevitable, or at least at giving Trump more time to complain about the outcome.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Bubba Jones
    November.5.2020 at 10:36 am

    What will you write about when Trump is gone?

    Will we get a daily column on the nonsensical things Biden says but don’t matter?

    Can’t wait.

    1. Moderation4ever
      November.5.2020 at 10:50 am

      Isn’t that the point. There is a world of news out there we should be following and yet the President for the last four years has insisted that he be covered first.

      1. JohannesDinkle
        November.5.2020 at 11:40 am

        In my county, in California, 80% of the county and city workers are registered as Democrat. That is not surprising, as the Democrats want to enlarge government and will always support anything the SEIU want. Self-interest. The few Republicans are mostly in law enforcement and the fire department – and they don’t count the votes.
        That said, why would you not believe the party that invented the Russia collusion conspiracy and which has a long history of ‘fooling around’ with the vote says? No real need to let observers – allowed by law – to actually see what is going on. COVID-19! SCIENCE!

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      November.5.2020 at 10:57 am

      What is the libertarian response to useless, liberal platitudes? Who can oppose taxing and spending when the message is “hope and change”?

    3. Bereft-the-Left 2
      November.5.2020 at 11:06 am

      Trump’s behavior is nothing more than an attempt to stop the legitimate democratic process from fully playing out.

      Or it could be an attempt to investigate the 100 thousand or so 100% biden votes that allegedly appeared, that Matt Walsh tweeted his opinion on, that twitter instantly deleted and censored retweets. So, depends on what you think is “legitimate” Boehms.

      1. Bereft-the-Left 2
        November.5.2020 at 11:08 am

        https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/04/yes-democrats-are-trying-to-steal-the-election-in-michigan-wisconsin-and-pennsylvania/

    4. JFree
      November.5.2020 at 11:41 am

      Why will you care?

      None of you Trumpbot apparats gives a damn about anything other than polishing Dear Leader’s dingleberries.

      I chose not to vote this year but I sure am happy to watch you morons writhe in agony. I hope we can stretch out this ‘who won the last election before Stalin takes power’ period – for months. Years if it continues to stress all you who take this stuff so so seriously. Even better if the narrative is truly confused and no one knows who is winning or won.

    5. sarcasmic
      November.5.2020 at 11:48 am

      Same stuff they write about now. They’ll give praise and criticism from a libertarian point of view. What will change will be the demographics comments. The Trump supporters will wander off as they won’t be able to accuse Reason of being leftist, and a new set will come in to accuse it of being a conservative rag for criticizing a Democrat president.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.5.2020 at 10:39 am

    Once again, one sided, focusing on Trump. No condemnation of all the shenanigans pulled by Dems before the election, changing procedures to their benefit. Trump could not be trying to roll back those shenanigans if they had not been implemented in the first place.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:43 am

    What kind of voting laissez-faire editor-in-chief lets an article like this get published?

    1. Bereft-the-Left 2
      November.5.2020 at 11:10 am

      A liberal/leftist one. Boehm considered voting for Joe Biden.

      https://reason.com/2020/10/12/how-will-reason-staffers-vote-in-2020/#comments

      And that makes him… Not a libertarian. Certainly not in the traditional sense.

  4. Geiger Goldstaedt
    November.5.2020 at 10:46 am

    Project Veritas is reporting that USPS workers in Michigan were ordered to back date ballots.

    Nothing. To. See. Here.

    https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/whistleblower-in-michigan-claims-postal-service-staff-back-date-late-ballots

    1. Nail
      November.5.2020 at 10:53 am

      OT: this story is from Traverse City. I went to a boarding school just outside TC and was in town one night, crossed paths with Michael Moore who owns a theatre downtown. Dude is fuckin MASSIVE, like Chemjeff massive, and way freakier looking in real life.

      1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
        November.5.2020 at 11:01 am

        Is Michael Moore taking estrogen injections or does he just naturally look like an old dyke?

    2. Overt
      November.5.2020 at 11:11 am

      Which puts a lie to Boehm’s insisting that “there is no indication” that there was fraud at levels to affect the election.

      I am willing to say that there is no hard evidence at this point- but there are DEFINITELY indications. Big indications. In a state where Trump is losing by 150,000 votes- this is a hugely irresponsible thing to say.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.5.2020 at 10:48 am

    Yep keep shilling for democrats. There is nothing to see here. I suppose this is self preservation on reasons part otherwise they will get shut down by big tech and not invited to democrat coke parties.

  6. NashTiger
    November.5.2020 at 10:55 am

    COUNT ALL THE VOTES, the illegal ones, the 11th hour found ones mixed into the pile, the ones without signatures or postmarks, the 100%+ turnout from Dem areas, the 120 year olds that first registered 35 years ago after they died, etc

    Fvckin nitwit

  7. Nail
    November.5.2020 at 10:59 am

    Also this article is trash.

  8. Knutsack
    November.5.2020 at 11:05 am

    Isn’t “Stop the Count” because he wants some oversight of the process? It seems like that was denied in certain areas, and it certainly seems suspicious.

    1. Foo_dd
      November.5.2020 at 11:25 am

      he only wants to stop the count where he is currently in the lead and could lose it. he wants counting to continue where he is not in the lead and might gain it. the motivation seems pretty clear.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        November.5.2020 at 11:30 am

        It would be fine reporting if that were the only thing to report. How much reporting was there beforehand of all the Dem attempts to expand the vote before the election, which is what almost all these count protests are about?

        IOW, Trump wouldn’t have all these challenges if the Dems had not provided the expansions before the vote, and that is where the balance is missing.

      2. Knutsack
        November.5.2020 at 11:46 am

        Got it. That seems ridiculous.

        On the other hand, the way ballots have turned up, and the way counts have “mistakenly” given Biden more votes, I can understand it

  9. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.5.2020 at 11:06 am

    Don’t ‘STOP THE COUNT’

    One, Two, Three newly discovered votes for Biden, ah ah ah…

  10. Knutsack
    November.5.2020 at 11:07 am

    It’s pretty funny how all these errors and glitches just happen to go in Biden’s favor.

    By funny, I mean totally ludicrous and corrupt.

    1. Juice
      November.5.2020 at 11:18 am

      If there was just one batch that was “found” that’s 100% for Trump, these odd cases of 20k+, 130k+ batches 100% for Biden turning up left and right would look a little more believable.

      1. Serial Microaggressor
        November.5.2020 at 11:43 am

        They could have peppered in a few Trump votes to make those batches look plausible, but clearly they aren’t sending their best. Probably a few Somalians will get arrested and the people at the top will skate as usual.

  11. Union of Concerned Socks
    November.5.2020 at 11:08 am

    Trump’s behavior is nothing more than an attempt to stop the legitimate democratic process from fully playing out

    So, filing a lawsuit is an attempt to stop the legitimate democratic process?

    Try harder next time, Eric.

  12. CrazyDiamond
    November.5.2020 at 11:09 am

    I’m having a hard time clarifying whether Trump’s complaint that his poll watchers don’t have access to counting facilities has merit. The law seems pretty clear that they should have access. If they in fact don’t, isn’t that grounds for delaying vote counting until such access is granted? The only response I see to this complaint is that “there’s no evidence of fraud”, which is a red herring.

    1. Ron
      November.5.2020 at 11:16 am

      there is never evidence if you fail to look. just like the kid who said he can’t find his shoes so he can’t go to school.

    2. MikeP2
      November.5.2020 at 11:16 am

      yes, it is grounds to halt the counting. there are direct complaints that poll watchers were banned from stations, and count watchers were kicked out of dem-dominating districts. Fulton County GA has some very questionable stories/accusations circulating. As does Detroit, Milwaulkee, and, of course, Philadelphia.

      The Dems insisted on delays in counting to allow inclusion of ‘all votes’ well after election night, ensuring a delay and confusion in reporting. And now they want to rush to complete. not suspicious at all.

      1. Serial Microaggressor
        November.5.2020 at 11:48 am

        In Detroit there are videos of GOP watchers being kicked out of the building while the poll workers cheer. Then the video taker gets asked to delete the video. Windows being boarded up so they can’t be watched from the outside. Nothing to see here.

        It’s a shitshow.

  13. Unicorn Abattoir
    November.5.2020 at 11:09 am

    And there has been no indication of voter fraud or election malfeasance that could somehow swing the election.

    And the feudal lord of New Jersey Phil Murphy said he was certain they wouldn’t “detect” any voting fraud.

  14. Uomo Del Ghiaccio
    November.5.2020 at 11:11 am

    Interesting article from a Biden Supported. I sure that this didn’t factor in his opinion.

    ERIC BOEHM
    Reporter

    Who do you plan to vote for this year? I am currently not registered to vote in Virginia, where I live. If I change that before the election, I will vote for Jo Jorgensen—unless I believe there is a chance that Joe Biden will somehow fail to win Virginia, in which case I will vote strategically and reluctantly for Biden.

    If you could change any vote you cast in the past, what would it be? I can’t imagine thinking a single vote is valuable enough to spend time regretting.

  15. MikeP2
    November.5.2020 at 11:12 am

    You are being intentionally misleading and/or clueless and/or outright deceiptful.

    The demands to “stop the count” have been specifically directed at states where the legality of the ballots are in question. And the demand to stop is to halt until that legality is clarified. This has been made abundantly clear by Trumps campaign leads and to ignore their clear statements is some combination of the above.

    In PA for instance, the dem SOS has provided guidance to counters that is in direct contradiction of existing law, allowing the count and inclusion of ballots received without post-marks. They are counting illegal ballots and mixing them into the totals. once they are included, it will be impossible to separate them out again in a recount.

    this is how countries collapse…a loss of faith in the systems.

  16. Ron
    November.5.2020 at 11:14 am

    you realize he only wants illegal counting without observers to stop until they can be observed. Use your brain

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.5.2020 at 11:23 am

      All citizens over the age of 18 should be able to vote. Voting is the only way the people have to check the government and the government should not be allowed to choose who votes.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        November.5.2020 at 11:44 am

        All citizens over the age of 18 who are registered should be able to vote in compliance with existing law.

        FTFY

  17. Idle Hands
    November.5.2020 at 11:14 am

    A Libertarian thinking every voice should be heard is just hilarious regardless of how disingenuous the parsing of Trumps message is. No not everyone should vote this shouldn’t even be controversial, some people definitely shouldn’t vote.

  18. creech
    November.5.2020 at 11:43 am

    Chicom-19 killed the Trump Administration. It gave cover to all the “it’s too dangerous to vote in person” election procedure legislation that allowed for massive mail balloting and potential fraud. I’m actually shocked that Trump came as close as he did; without Chicom-19 , and his questionable response, he strolls to a big victory.

  19. Dillinger
    November.5.2020 at 11:52 am

    write about the fraud.

  20. Rufus The Monocled
    November.5.2020 at 11:55 am

    “Trump’s behavior is nothing more than an attempt to stop the legitimate democratic process from fully playing out.”

    And still it’s about how Trump is bad without entertaining the possibility that something is seriously amiss and askew.

    Cheating is in the DNC wheelhouse. This is the party of Tammany Hall and Huey Long. It rigs its own primaries for the love of God. It’s not a stretch to think they’d try some stun with the election. They basically hinted that they would.

    This is a coup.

    Nothing makes sense. Trump apparently got 20% of the black vote and made some in-roads with minorities and women.

Please to post comments