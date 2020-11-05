Reason Roundup

You Are Not Entitled to Libertarian Votes

Plus: protests, the Senate race, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentyseven987559
(Paul Hennessy/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

As the results of the 2020 presidential election remain unknown, partisans on both sides have begun casting about desperately for folks to blame. Latino voters for Trump have been getting a special amount of guff from Democrats. And both liberals and conservatives agree that third-party voters are a problem, which each side somehow convinced that those who cast their ballots for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen are traitors who owed votes to either former Vice President Joe Biden or President Donald Trump.

As of yesterday morning, Jorgensen was pulling nearly 1.6 million votes, with her vote total beating the spread between Biden and Trump in several vital states.

In Georgia, Jorgensen has received nearly 60,400 votes, or 1.2 percent of the state's total. Currently, Trump is beating Biden in Georgia by fewer than 19,000 votes.

In Nevada—where Biden is currently beating Trump by less than one percent—Jorgensen has drawn about 1.4 percent of the vote.

In Wisconsin, Jorgensen has received more than 38,400 votes, or 1.2 percent. That's also more than the margin of votes by which Trump is losing Wisconsin to Biden.

And Jorgensen hovers around 1 percent in Michigan, where Biden is beating Trump by just about one percent.

Earning about 1.14 percent of the total U.S. vote, Jorgensen's total "marks a steep drop-off from Gary Johnson's 3.28 percent in 2016," notes Reason's Matt Welch. But she still earned the second-highest number of presidential votes in Libertarian history, beating "every other third-party and independent candidate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia" and "quintupling Green Party nominee Howie Hawkins' current total of 0.23 percent."

"Jorgensen has already easily bested Bob Barr's 523,713 votes in 2008 and Ron Paul's 431,750 in 1988," points out the Washington Examiner.

Alas, the fact that there are Libertarian voters who can't be persuaded to support either Democrats or Republicans seems wholly lost on a lot of people, who insist on imagining them solely as swing voters for one or the other of the ruling parties.

Republicans have been especially indignant about Jorgensen voters, as if it goes without saying that these people would have otherwise chosen Donald Trump.

"Libertarian voters could have swung the Electoral College by at least 22 votes by supporting Trump in battleground states Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada," complained GOP strategist Ryan Cassin on Fox News yesterday. "By throwing away their votes, they've likely become spoilers for the Trump reelection effort."

It's a complaint that Libertarians are sadly used to—and, as always, it's a hollow one. The Trump administration and its allies have spent years growing the government, turning against free speech and free trade, and in some cases mocking the idea that libertarian-minded constituents are a part of their coalition. Yet come election time, they act baffled that Libertarians wouldn't want to lend this administration their support.

"If they're going to cry about the libertarian vote playing spoiler when they lose, then they either have an incentive to attract it with better candidates & policies, or they need to keep our names out of their mouths," suggests the libertarian journalist Hannah Cox. "They don't get to have it both ways."

Analyst Dennis Santiago told Fox News that "there very much is a note of irony" that Libertarian voters could help Biden and his "agenda of opposition to gun control, taxes, and socialized health care." Like many in the GOP, he seems to be harboring the delusion that Trump's terrible big government agenda should somehow be preferable to Libertarians than Biden's terrible big government agenda. Libertarians are showing, once again, that we can and will reject both.

Here's how Libertarians have been reacting to the blame:

"Want Libertarians to vote for you? Try nominating someone who doesn't add trillions to the national debt, will actually end our foreign wars and bring the troops home, and believes the rights of all people are to be protected," tweeted the Libertarian Party on Wednesday evening. "Until then—as always—your tears are delicious."

 

QUICK HITS

• Biden needs only a few more electoral votes for the presidential race to be called in his favor.

• It looks like the Senate will stay controlled by Republicans, which has the benefit of hindering a potential President Biden's ability to get things done.

• The Trump campaign is trying desperately to still turn this in their favor, saying yesterday "that it would launch a legal blitz to try to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan, would seek a recount in Wisconsin," and would challenge "the handling of ballots in Georgia," The Washington Post reports.

• A lack of final results to protest hasn't stopped protesters in such spots as Portland and New York City:

• A Chris Hayes thread reminds Democrats that no one owes them or anyone else votes; start here:

NEXT: Scalia and Ginsburg, Best Friends Forever

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:03 am

    If every Trump voter had just cast for JoJo instead, we wouldn’t be looking at Biden/Harris for the next 16 years.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      November.5.2020 at 10:09 am

      And if pigs could fly….

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      November.5.2020 at 10:11 am

      Hello.

      It’s good Trump is fighting but it doesn’t look good. The only way out is if he holds onto to PA (and it’s retarded they allowed for late counting) and somehow gets AZ. It doesn’t like he’ll hold on to PA though unless somehow those ballots coming in for the Pitt/Philly area somehow split.

      Look at the silver lining. The GOP did well with the House and Senate. People bought into four years of DNC lies and shenanigans. The GOP can’t match that kind of maniacal and ruthless behaviour. Not even Trump. It was relentless mud and shit slinging.

      Like a crazy woman scorned after her hubby didn’t invite her to a swingers party. Woot, woot.

      1. Nardz
        November.5.2020 at 10:18 am

        We have to rely on the courts now.
        But if the left does successfully steal this thing, there are no silver linings. It’s game over.
        I’d love to be wrong, but 2020 proved that there is no line they will not cross and that they’re even eager to inflict damage to millions of people and this country in their pursuit of totalitarian power.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          November.5.2020 at 10:22 am

          Banana republic stuff now and it will happen to them too.

    3. IceTrey
      November.5.2020 at 10:14 am

      Biden won’t last a month.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        November.5.2020 at 10:19 am

        Well, Biden/Harris is a brand name for the establishment that will be running the administration.

      2. Longtobefree
        November.5.2020 at 10:22 am

        Hard to call; if they let him sit in the White House basement two years and a day, Kween Kamala gets 10 years of rule.
        She will be effectively ruling even before they boot Basement Bunker Biden with the 25th amendment. I suspect ol’ sleepy Joe won’t even know who is put in “his” cabinet.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:05 am

    Latino voters for Trump have been getting a special amount of guff from Democrats.

    Yes, push them right, like you do for everyone, geniuses.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      November.5.2020 at 10:13 am

      It’s a religion now; if you are an apostate they only place for you is the outer darkness, where you must weep, wail, and gnash your teeth until you learn better. Then we can talk about letting you back in, thoroughly chastened and sufficiently contrite.

  3. xidadap103
    November.5.2020 at 10:06 am

    H̲o̲m̲e̲ ̲B̲a̲s̲i̲c̲ ̲J̲o̲b̲s̲….. ̲E̲v̲e̲r̲y̲b̲o̲d̲y̲ ̲c̲a̲n̲ ̲e̲a̲r̲n̲ ̲u̲p̲t̲o̲ ̲$1̲5̲k̲ ̲e̲v̲e̲r̲y̲ ̲m̲o̲n̲t̲h̲ ̲f̲r̲o̲m̲ ̲h̲o̲m̲e̲ ̲b̲y̲ ̲w̲o̲r̲k̲i̲n̲g̲ ̲o̲n̲l̲i̲n̲e̲. ̲I̲ ̲h̲a̲v̲e̲ ̲r̲e̲c̲e̲i̲v̲e̲d̲ ̲$1̲7̲2̲9̲4̲ ̲l̲a̲s̲t̲ ̲m̲o̲n̲t̲h̲ ̲b̲y̲ ̲d̲o̲i̲n̲g̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲e̲a̲s̲y̲ ̲a̲n̲d̲ ̲s̲i̲m̲p̲l̲e̲ ̲j̲o̲b̲ ̲o̲n̲l̲i̲n̲e̲ ̲f̲r̲o̲m̲ ̲h̲o̲m̲e̲. ̲I̲t̲s̲ ̲a̲n̲ ̲e̲a̲s̲y̲ ̲a̲n̲d̲ ̲s̲i̲m̲p̲l̲e̲ ̲j̲o̲b̲ ̲t̲o̲ ̲d̲o̲ ̲o̲n̲l̲i̲n̲e̲ ̲a̲n̲d̲ ̲e̲v̲e̲n̲ ̲a̲ ̲l̲i̲t̲t̲l̲e̲ ̲c̲h̲i̲l̲d̲ ̲c̲a̲n̲ ̲d̲o̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲j̲o̲b̲ ̲f̲r̲o̲m̲ ̲h̲o̲m̲e̲. ̲E̲v̲e̲r̲y̲b̲o̲d̲y̲ ̲c̲a̲n̲ ̲g̲e̲t̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲j̲o̲b̲ ̲n̲o̲w̲ ̲b̲y̲ ̲j̲u̲s̲t̲ ̲c̲o̲p̲y̲ ̲t̲h̲i̲s̲ ̲s̲i̲t̲e̲ ̲i̲n̲ ̲b̲r̲o̲w̲s̲e̲r̲ ̲a̲n̲d̲ ̲t̲h̲e̲n̲ ̲f̲o̲l̲l̲o̲w̲ ̲i̲n̲s̲t̲r̲u̲c̲t̲i̲o̲n̲ ̲t̲o̲ ̲g̲e̲t̲ ̲s̲t̲a̲r̲t̲e̲d̲…….. ↠↠↠ Here is More information

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:06 am

    As of yesterday morning, Jorgensen was pulling nearly 1.6 million votes, with her vote total beating the spread between Biden and Trump in several vital states.

    “If only we’d done more to court those votes,” said no political party ever.

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.5.2020 at 10:10 am

      Oh please, Fist. Big L libertarian votes are uncourtable. This guy was the most libertarian, if you define such as deregulating, tax cutting, and getting government to leave you alone, President of the last 40 years. Maybe more. It still wasn’t enough.

      Though he was an idiot to not deschedule weed.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        November.5.2020 at 10:12 am

        I wholeheartedly agree with your last sentence. I believe that would have sent him sailing into victory. I believe he would have gained votes without losing many, but what do I know.

        1. Gray_Jay
          November.5.2020 at 10:19 am

          “I believe he would have gained votes without losing many, but what do I know.”

          The calculation, as I see it, is: Does legalizing weed piss off enough of my base that they stay home, versus bringing me new voters? (Provided they get off their ass and vote for me after I already did them a solid. And that the Democrats don’t simply promise to do it too, if elected.) I don’t know that legalizing weed would be a net addition to Trump’s votes, given that.

          Another effect is that legalizing weed would take the wind out of the sails of voters going to the polls to vote on State initiatives to legalize weed. Said voters likely break more Biden than Trump, and discouraging those voters is therefore good strategy.

          We’ll likely never know.

        2. Nardz
          November.5.2020 at 10:22 am

          Libertarians still wouldn’t vote for him, because libertarians tend to be narcissistic, short sighted assholes.
          You had a chance to vote for liberty and against tyranny.
          You chose tyranny.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:08 am

    Just so we are clear Jo Jorgensen received 60,022 votes in Georgia. Biden is currently behind 31,306. How’s that vote for your “conscience” feeling now ????

    Not understanding how a conscience works is, I guess, helpful in The Resistance.

  6. Mickey Rat
    November.5.2020 at 10:08 am

    If Libertarian cannot be gotten by the major parties, why keep mentioning when the Libertarian vote covers the spread between the major parties? If former is true, the latter does not matter. Reason is sending mixed messages here.

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:09 am

    It’s almost as if libertarians are tired of bailing out the GOP and getting shit on in return

    YOU GOT GORSUCH WHICH IS MORE THAN ANYONE DESERVES.

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    November.5.2020 at 10:09 am

    Libertarians are just democrats anyway.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:10 am

    Stop telling us all to VOTE and then being pissed at the result… idk what to tell you.

    If we had just not voted, the result would have been the same so chill.

    As I mused earlier, I believe all those pleas to simply vote were not that but instead demands to vote Biden.

  10. Quo Usque Tandem
    November.5.2020 at 10:11 am

    Fucking spoilers. Always gumming things up.

  11. Sevo
    November.5.2020 at 10:11 am

    Prop 16 was a racist proposal to allow ‘affirmative action’ again; that slimy, lefty arrangement which assumes people of certain races are not competent to compete for jobs or school placement. Fortunately, the CA voters said ‘up yours’.
    Well:

    “Prop. 16: Why California voters refused to lift affirmative action ban”
    […]
    ““Both in California and across the country, we’re not witnessing a repudiation of Trumpism that we’d like to see,” said Vincent Pan, executive director of Chinese for Affirmative Action and a co-chair of the campaign…”
    https://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/Prop-16-Why-California-voters-refused-to-lift-15702261.php?cmpid=gsa-sfgate-result

    Yep, that’s a quote from a piece of paper with printing on it which claims to be a ‘newspaper’.
    Damn that Trump; made CA voters reject institutional racism!

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    November.5.2020 at 10:13 am

    Not only did Biden win, he actually won a stunning landslide even more impressive than Ronald Reagan’s in 1980. Michelle Goldberg explains:

    If Biden ends up winning with 52 percent of the popular vote, he’ll have a historic mandate. Ronald Reagan’s total in 1980 was 50.7.

    Historic. Mandate.

    Voters have sent a clear message: we want Biden to expand the Supreme Court, liberate Drumpf’s concentration camps, and get tough with Russia.

    #BlueWave2020

  13. Rufus The Monocled
    November.5.2020 at 10:13 am

    So I guess the frickety-frick fracking issue fizzled out for fricken Pennsylvania if it flippantly goes Blue?

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:14 am

    It looks like the Senate will stay controlled by Republicans, which has the benefit of hindering a potential President Biden’s ability to get things done.

    NOW WE’LL NEVER GET THAT ANSWER FROM BIDEN IF HE WAS GOING TO PACK THE COURT.

  15. Bill Godshall
    November.5.2020 at 10:14 am

    Real libertarians voted for Trump because he’s been the most libertarian president of our lifetime, and because Biden is a senile placeholder for left winger Harris.

    ENB and her fellow liberaltarians at Reason demonized Trump for four years and relentlessly campaigned for Biden since the spring (by disingenuously portraying themselves as libertarians).

    1. Bill Godshall
      November.5.2020 at 10:18 am

      Had Trump simply removed cannabis as a Schedule 1
      Drug (i.e. legalized weed at the federal level), which I urged him to do for the past four years, he’d have won reelection by a landslide, and would have become a rock star among libertarians.

      1. John
        November.5.2020 at 10:21 am

        No he wouldn’t. Trump made peace all over the world, didn’t get us into any new wars and made great progress in getting us out of the wars we are in. And Libertarians didn’t give a fuck or give him any credit. Why would they give him credit for legalizing pot when they didn’t give him credit for that?

  16. Nail
    November.5.2020 at 10:14 am

    Hey ENB, roundup suggestion: maybe instead of quoting the dumpster fire that is Twitter you could just quote the commenters here instead ?

    1. Gray_Jay
      November.5.2020 at 10:22 am

      I recommend Ken and Cyto, if so.

      Avoid Nardz unless you want to go through that woodchipper Federal subpoena thing again.

  17. John
    November.5.2020 at 10:15 am

    https://www.foxnews.com/us/riot-declared-national-guard-activated-in-downtown-portland-denver-police-clash-with-protesters

    And just like that, they send the national guard to Portland. They let antifa riot for over four months and refused to call out the National Guard or ask the feds for any assistance. The day after the election, they call out the guard and put and end to it.

    The government of Portland and Oregon allowed rioting and violence for political purposes. They were in league with Antifa and allowed the riots and all of the harm they created to occur because they thought it would help them in the election.

    Oddly ENB isn’t screaming about this. Trump calls in some federal agents to keep them from burning down the federal court house and ENB and reason are all about the dark night of fascism falling on America. Now after the election the state and city literally bring in the army and not a fucking word.

    I can understand being a lying hack for gay marriage and porn. But what has to be wrong with you to be a lying hack for government sanctioned political violence, which all the riots in Portland were?

    1. Nail
      November.5.2020 at 10:17 am

      Stand down, journalists.

    2. Illocust
      November.5.2020 at 10:23 am

      Damn, didn’t expect it to be this blatant.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:16 am

    Biden needs only a few more electoral votes for the presidential race to be called in his favor.

    If it’s one thing Democrats excel at, it’s finding votes.

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:16 am

    The Trump campaign is trying desperately to still turn this in their favor…

    That’s odd.

  20. Fist of Etiquette
    November.5.2020 at 10:18 am

    A Chris Hayes thread reminds Democrats that no one owes them or anyone else votes…

    Well, I mean, they’ve probably paid for a number of them, so those ones are kind of owed.

  21. Rohdewarrior
    November.5.2020 at 10:19 am

    If Democrats/Republicans are so upset about not getting Libertarian votes, the simplest solution is to approve ranked choice voting…
    …unfortunately that option lost twice on Tuesday.

  22. John
    November.5.2020 at 10:19 am

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/11/04/michigan-wisconsin-elections-officials-refuse-explain-sudden-joe-biden-vote-influx/#

    So those of you who were on here yesterday claiming there was no fraud and Trump saying there is just refusing to accept responsibility for losing the election, please explain why Michigan and Wisconsin election officials refuse to even talk about or try to explain the sudden appearance of 100s of thousands of mail in votes all for Joe Biden in the middle of the night after it appeared Trump was going to win those states.

    I would love to hear your innocent explanation for all of this and your explanation for why the election officials in those states refuse to give this explanation and are instead saying FYTIW.

Please to post comments