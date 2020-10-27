Coronavirus

To Ban Evictions During COVID-19, the CDC Demands Huge Expansion of Executive Power

A mounting number of lawsuits are challenging the Trump administration's claim that it can adopt any policy it deems reasonably necessary to combat the pandemic.

|

reason-cdc
(Tami Chappell/REUTERS/Newscom)

Lawsuits continue to mount against the Trump administration's September-issued eviction moratorium, which bans landlords from removing tenants for non-payment of rent through the end of the year, and threatens hefty fines and even jail time for property owners who violate it.

The statutes and regulations that the administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are leaning on to justify their moratorium come nowhere close to authorizing a nationwide emergency ban on evictions, say a growing number of plaintiffs. Allowing the order to stand would give the federal bureaucracy near-limitless authority to issue regulations and mandates in the name of public health, they argue.

"I'm not being hyperbolic when I say that if [the CDC's] interpretation is accepted, it means the CDC can issue any of the same orders at all that any of the governors across the country have done," says Luke Wake, an attorney with the Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF). "Business closures, micromanaging the economy, what we can do in our private circles. That would all be under their purview."

On Friday, the PLF filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on behalf of several Ohio property management companies and the National Association of Home Builders, all of whom say the CDC's eviction moratorium is preventing them from removing non-paying tenants.

In their complaint, these plaintiffs argue that the CDC's eviction moratorium—which went into effect within days of the text being released, without any opportunity for affected parties to provide feedback—violates the federal Administrative Procedure Act's notice and comment requirements.

They also argue that the federal law the CDC's order rests on does not give the executive branch carte blanche to issue an eviction moratorium.

That law, the Public Health Services Act, gives federal public health officials the authority to make regulations "reasonably necessary" to prevent the interstate spread of communicable disease, including "inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection."

The CDC, in the text of its emergency order, lists a number of explanations for why a moratorium is "reasonably necessary" to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Absent its eviction ban, up to 40 million renters would be at risk of eviction, the order reads, citing an upper-end estimate put out by the Colorado-based COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project. People being evicted are likely to move in with family, friends, or into crowded group settings like homeless shelters, it continues, raising the chances of coronavirus transmission.

Evictions also pose a particular risk of interstate transmission, the CDC argues in the text of its order, because some 15 percent of moves pre-pandemic were between states.

That's a tortured interpretation of the Public Health Services Act and related regulations, counters Wake, saying that measures that could count as "reasonably necessary" under the law are limited by the explicit powers the law gives public health authorities.

"When Congress gives a list of things that says an agency can do XYZ and then has some catchall language we need to interpret that catchall language consistent with the XYZ," he says. That means that the CDC is limited to issuing regulations related to inspection, fumigation, disinfection, and other things spelled out in the Public Health Services Act itself.

The Trump administration has pushed back on that interpretation of the law. Instead, it has argued in legal filings in a separate but related lawsuit challenging its eviction moratorium that the intent of the Public Health Services Act was to give public health officials "maximum flexibility" to combat disease.

Because the law provides the government with the authority to intrude on private property and even detain individuals, an eviction moratorium that limits private property owners' rights to remove non-paying tenants is clearly justified, it argues in a brief filed in early October.

That's an incredibly sweeping claim of power that should concern anyone who thinks there should be some outer bound on the government's coercive authority to respond to the pandemic.

Regrettably, much of the media attention that the CDC's eviction moratorium has attracted has instead focused on whether local and state courts are doing enough to enforce the likely illegal order.

PLF's lawsuit is asking the court for a preliminary injunction against the CDC's eviction moratorium, and ultimately for the order to be declared unlawful and/or unconstitutional. That'd be good news for those who think the powers of the Trump administration—and subsequent administrations—ought to be limited, even during a pandemic.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    October.27.2020 at 11:06 am

    To achieve [bureaucrat’s objective], [bureaucrat] Demands Huge Expansion of [bureaucrat’s] Power

    What a shocker.

    1. perlhaqr
      October.27.2020 at 11:36 am

      I can’t say that I’m especially surprised, no. A body with power wants more? That’s pretty much the entire history of the species.

      1. mijihe3988
        October.27.2020 at 11:55 am

  2. Commenter_XY
    October.27.2020 at 11:08 am

    The Federal Government does not have this authority. Full stop.

    1. SQRLSY One
      October.27.2020 at 11:19 am

      Well, there is the “general welfare” clause of the Constitution.

      The first clause of Article I, Section 8, reads, “The Congress shall have Power to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States.”

      So, the sky’s the limit! “From each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” Covid-shut-down-mandated unemployed folks NEED free rent, and greedy landlords have the means! Slam dunk! General welfare! General welfare, as defined by Santa Claus and Government Almighty! (Or are they the one and the same, actually?)

      Well anyway, it seems to me, that I NEEEEED a never-ending supply of Jack Daniels, and also of Stormy Daniels, for MY “general welfare”!

    2. sarcasmic
      October.27.2020 at 11:26 am

      I thought they were adding it to the list of conditions for having a federally backed loan. Not that that justifies such a ban, but it seems to be how they make rules that they have no authority to make.

    3. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.27.2020 at 11:26 am

      This.

      I don’t know that the people in favor of this understand the full implications of the Federal government just inserting itself into private contracts whenever it deems it necessary.

      For lefties, just assume the Trump administration wins this battle. Do you want the Trump administration to have the authority to modify any contracts you have willy nilly? It’d be a damn shame if you lost your cell phone and internet access because the government deemed that you having them was too risky for the public at large.

  3. Ken Shultz
    October.27.2020 at 11:29 am

    This is about election year politics.

    Is there something about progressive political ideology that makes them different in this way?

    They’re playing for swing voters. Who wants to be accused of kicking thousands of sick people out of their homes in the weeks before an election?

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.27.2020 at 12:05 pm

      Yeah why doesn’t Reason realize this. We need to defeat Biden to stop him from destroying contract law with his Socialism or something!

      Ps. Donald Trump is a crook
      Pss. So is Biden

  4. Jerryskids
    October.27.2020 at 11:31 am

    Call it “the Trump administration” all you want, we know it’s the Bureaucratic State. Trump hates the CDC, the CDC hates Trump, they’ll set aside their differences if it means another scrap of power. Fauci wants all the power he can get. Oh, wait, Fauci ain’t got anything to do with the CDC. So how the fuck did he become the head of this coronavirus thing? Why isn’t the CDC running things? Because mission creep means the CDC’s main mission hasn’t got a goddamn thing to do with communicable diseases and they had to create a new agency to do the CDC’s job. Despite the fact that the CDC is ten times the size it used to be it is no longer serving the purpose for which it was created. But it’s in no danger of getting zeroed out of the budget just because it’s no longer serving it’s purpose, government programs don’t work that way.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.27.2020 at 11:36 am

    The CDC has been involved in deep state politics for years. This is nothing new and it crosses administrations. Just like the EPA, the IRS, the FBI, these are organizations that were supposed to be non political but got taken over by rabid bureaucrats and small minded totalitarian idiots. Trump should have cleaned house but the federal bureaucracy carries more weight and power than we realized.

    Term #2 I expect to see some retribution.

  6. Dillinger
    October.27.2020 at 11:38 am

    CDC and T are separate entities. nice try tho.

  8. mijihe3988
    October.27.2020 at 11:50 am

  9. Brian
    October.27.2020 at 11:58 am

    Clearly evictions are the problem.

  10. Longtobefree
    October.27.2020 at 12:02 pm

    How about this one?
    “To improve the mental health and to lower the stress levels of the population, all social media and news casts are suspended indefinitely”.
    “Print media will be allowed only under a subscription model where the product is delivered fully enclosed in opaque covering to prevent inadvertent viewing”.

  11. Sevo
    October.27.2020 at 12:09 pm

    We need a mounting number of lawsuits challenging what Newsom, et al have done at the state level, and even more aimed at mayors who have come to confuse winning an election with being coronated.

Please to post comments