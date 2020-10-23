The Law of Guns 2020: CLE program on Oct. 26

On Monday, October 26, the Pennsylvania Bar Institute will present a day-long continuing legal education program, "The Law of Guns." The program is accredited in Pennsylvania for five hours of substantive CLE plus one hour of ethics. Most state CLE programs are fairly liberal about granting CLE for a program accredited in another state.

The program will be webcast, and you can register here. The cost is $279, or $140 for new attorneys. Below is the program and presenters. All times are Eastern.

9:00—10:00. Regulation of Assault Weapons. John Parker Sweeney, of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. A very experienced litigator for firearms law in general, including so-called "assault weapons."

10:10 – 11:10. Reforming Mental Health Law to Protect Public Safety and Help the Severely Mentally Ill. Presented by me, David Kopel.

11:20 – 12:20. Firearms, Land Use and the Constitution. Anna M. Barvir. A litigator with Michel & Associates, the leading firearms law firm in California.

12:55—1:55. License to Carry in Public and The Right to Bear Arms. Stephen Halbrook. Since the early 1980s, one of the leading scholars and attorneys on arms law issues. With a 5-0 record in Supreme Court cases, including Printz v. United States.

2:05 – 3:05. Standing in the 2nd Amendment Context. Jay Porter of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP. Another very experienced litigator. Standing might not seem like a glamorous issue, but it is critical in Second Amendment litigation, and in civil rights litigation generally.

3:15 – 4:15. Red Flag Laws. This is the one-hour ethics component. Jonathan Goldstein, of Goldstein Law Partners. A leader in Pennsylvania arms litigation, including on Pennsylvania's notorious laws for lifetime deprivations of the right to arms without due process.