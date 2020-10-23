Gray Center Administrative Law Supreme Court Preview—Today

Today at 1pm I'll be participating a Supreme Court Preview sponsored by the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School. Due to Covid-19, this program will be an online webinar. Here are the details:

Last summer, the Supreme Court ended its annual term with a major decision on agency independence in Seila Law v. CFPB, and a major decision on the administrative process in Dep't of Homeland Security v. Board of Regents. Will the coming year bring similarly significant decisions, in cases involving the Affordable Care Act, the Freedom of Information Act, the judicial review process, and other issues?

To discuss the new Supreme Court term, the C. Boyden Gray Center for the Study of the Administrative State will host a live webinar on October 23, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. Experts will include Professor Jonathan Adler of Case Western Reserve University, Professor Aditya Bamzai of the University of Virginia, and Katie Townsend of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press. The discussion will be moderated by the Gray Center's Executive Director, Adam White.