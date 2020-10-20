The Volokh Conspiracy

Property Rights

Property Owners' Lawsuit Against Seattle Over Its Toleration of the "CHOP" Takeover Can Go Forward

Plaintiffs allege that Seattle affirmatively supported the Capitol Hill Occupying Protest (rather than just declining to stop it).

From Hunters Capital LLC v. City of Seattle, decided Friday by Judge Thomas S. Zilly:

[1.] Procedural Due Process Violation—First Cause of Action

Plaintiffs plausibly allege that they had a protected property interest in the full use and enjoyment of their property and that the City's affirmative actions in support of CHOP caused Plaintiffs to suffer a temporary deprivation of those interests.

Specifically, Plaintiffs allege that from June 8 to July 1, 2020, CHOP participants used City-provided barriers, with the City's approval, to block access from their properties to streets, sidewalks, and other public rights-of-way. Many of the Plaintiffs also allege that because of CHOP's existence, and the rampant crime and vandalism that ensued, they were deprived of all (or nearly all) economic use of their properties. At least one Plaintiff alleges that CHOP participants physically invaded its premises by setting up, without permission, a "makeshift medical tent," to which the City provided beds and medical equipment.

Those allegations are sufficient to support Plaintiffs' claim that they were deprived of state-created property interests. See Guimont v. Clarke (Wash. 1993), abrogated on other grounds by Yim v. City of Seattle (Wash. 2019) (holding that "a regulation that compels a property owner to suffer a 'physical invasion' or 'occupation' of his or her property is compensable no matter how weighty the public purpose behind it or how minute the intrusion" and regardless of whether the invasion was "temporary or permanent"); Keiffer v. King County (Wash. 1977) (concluding "[t]he right of access of an abutting property owner to a public right-of-way is a property right" under the Washington State Constitution).

Plaintiffs further allege that "the City provided Plaintiffs with no notice or opportunity to be heard before or after depriving Plaintiffs of the freedom of movement, the right to access their properties, the right to use their properties, and the right to exclude others from their properties." "[I]n the absence of a sufficient countervailing justification for the" City's actions, the Court concludes that Plaintiffs plausibly asserted a procedural due process violation.

[2.] Substantive Due Process Violation—Second Cause of Action

… "[A]s a general matter, … a State's failure to protect an individual against private violence simply does not constitute a violation of the Due Process Clause."  There are, however, certain exceptions to this general rule[, f]or example … [if] (1) "[government] officers' affirmative actions created or exposed [plaintiff] to an actual, particularized danger that she would not otherwise have faced," (2) "the injury … suffered was foreseeable," and (3) "the officers were deliberately indifferent to the known danger." …

Plaintiffs plausibly allege that the City's actions—encouraging CHOP participants to wall off the area and agreeing to a "no response" zone within and near CHOP's borders—foreseeably placed Plaintiffs in a worse position than they would have been in absent any City intervention whatsoever. Their allegations are also sufficient to show that the City acted with deliberate indifference to that danger. See Hernandez v. City of San Jose (9th Cir. 2018) (allegations that officers "shepherded [plaintiffs] into a violent crowd of protestors and actively prevented them from reaching safety … even though [the officers] knew the mob had attacked" others earlier, were sufficient to state a substantive due process claim).

[3.] Unlawful Taking—Third Cause of Action

Under Washington law, "[t]he right of access of an abutting property owner to a public right-of-way is a property right which if taken or damaged for a public use requires compensation." …

Plaintiffs allege that from June 8 to July 1, 2020, the City allowed and encouraged CHOP participants to block access from Plaintiffs' properties to streets and other public rights-of-way, resulting in the deprivation of all or nearly all economic use of their properties. Those allegations support Plaintiffs' assertion that the City's policies and practices related to CHOP deprived them of protected property interests, albeit temporarily, without just compensation…. "[T]emporary takings are subject to the same categorical treatment as permanent takings where a regulation denies all use of the property." …

The Court acknowledges that judgments about where and to what degree the police should be deployed in these types of emergency situations are best left to the City. Under Plaintiffs' theory of the case, however, the City is not liable under § 1983 simply because its response to the creation of CHOP was "too little, too late," or because the City failed to prevent CHOP participants from physically invading their properties.

Rather, Plaintiffs plausibly assert that the City's endorsement of, and the provision of material support to, CHOP set in motion a series of acts by certain CHOP participants, who the City knew or reasonably should have known would deprive Plaintiffs of protected property interests. These allegations support the claim that the City's conduct was "causally related to [the] private misconduct" and it was "sufficiently direct and substantial to require compensation under the Fifth Amendment."

 

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    October.20.2020 at 3:53 pm

    I’m glad someone is talking about the rights of the people who live, work, own property, and businesses in the “lawless area.” Those rights were treated worse than toilet paper by both the criminals occupying said zone and the mayor and governor who openly supported it. (Mayor remarked “maybe we will have a Summer of Love….” in support of it.)

    For those who had to live and still try to work in that area it was hell-ish. And I find it ironic that a movement that is supposedly about civil rights would be so happy to ignore/deny the civil rights of other people.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      October.20.2020 at 4:29 pm

      “Supposedly” is doing a lot of work here. Historically, “antifa” wasn’t fighting totalitarianism. It was itself totalitarian, and merely fighting a competitor.

  2. Sarcastr0
    October.20.2020 at 4:00 pm

    Sure – Seattle made a discretionary choice about how best to deescalate, and should be able to articulate their reasoning in court

    1. mad_kalak
      October.20.2020 at 4:16 pm

      The word “de-escalate” is doing a lot of work in your comment.

      1. Sam Gompers
        October.20.2020 at 4:18 pm

        People don’t call him “Gaslightr0” for nothing.

      2. Sarcastr0
        October.20.2020 at 4:20 pm

        If you assume bad faith by Seattle you’re just begging the question.

        You could be right, or you could be wrong. Lets get some fact-finding/discovery before you jump the gun with your narrative, eh?

        1. TwelveInchPianist
          October.20.2020 at 4:21 pm

          And the Biden emails are Russian forgeries. OK.

          1. mad_kalak
            October.20.2020 at 4:30 pm

            I walked away from other threads twice b/c that issue got so idiotic…please don’t have it follow us here.

          2. Sarcastr0
            October.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

            I mean we have USG intel community analysts and fact-finders actually saying that so, yeah.

            1. mad_kalak
              October.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

              Did you miss the Director of National Intelligence saying that it wasn’t a Russian op, and the Biden campaign hasn’t not denied that they are fake? etc. etc.

              *damn*

              1. Brett Bellmore
                October.20.2020 at 4:35 pm

                Hey, the Democrats have constructed their alternate universe, and mean to live there no matter what comes.

                1. mad_kalak
                  October.20.2020 at 4:38 pm

                  Tell me about it…it’s far worse than what they turn around about point out about pizza parlors and such. It’s a willing abrogation of reality, and far more damaging to the Republic than Qanon nonsense, which is/was mostly a joke that got out of hand.

            2. mad_kalak
              October.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

              You know, Madison and Jefferson were so anti-Adams/Federalist, they had convinced themselves that the XYZ bribery affair was faked by him. It most certainly wasn’t. I cannot help but notice the similarities in how we are reacting here today.

          3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
            October.20.2020 at 4:33 pm

            Provenance pointers from birthers are always a treat.

            Carry on, clingers.

        2. mad_kalak
          October.20.2020 at 4:23 pm

          I don’t have a “narrative”. I am saying, though, more specifically, that complete abdication of the role of a sovereign authority and letting an independent country be declared within the continental United States is not “de-escalation.” Sure, they overlap on a Venn Diagram, so you got me there.

          1. Sarcastr0
            October.20.2020 at 4:32 pm

            OK, so is your alternative is a crackdown on the protestors? Mass arrests, police use of force all over the place, etc?

            I think it’s pretty reasonable to think that wouldn’t have gone well and explore other options.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              October.20.2020 at 4:38 pm

              Yes, that’s the alternative when violent thugs take over an entire neighborhood for weeks at a time, turning it into a dystopia right out of Mad Max. Sure, doing that wouldn’t have gone well for the thugs, but probably a lot better for their victims.

            2. mad_kalak
              October.20.2020 at 4:40 pm

              You are so bad at logic. False choice fallacy. It needed by either summer of love/chop/murder sprees OR send in the tanks and go all Janet Reno on them.

        3. Brett Bellmore
          October.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

          We’re not assuming bad faith, we’re observing bad faith.

          But for the purposes of this lawsuit, whether Seattle was really trying to “deescalate” rather than humoring thugs is irrelevant. It used the rights of the people living there in order to do it, whatever “it” was. Now they need to make the people whose property rights they took whole again.

  3. AmosArch
    October.20.2020 at 4:00 pm

    Hope the City pays through the nose to these people. The only problem is it won’t be coming out of the wallets of the politicians who enabled this or their supporters who will continue to pull the lever for them.

    1. Sarcastr0
      October.20.2020 at 4:08 pm

      …You want voters to be fined by courts when they vote badly?

      1. mad_kalak
        October.20.2020 at 4:20 pm

        Ultimately, they kinda do in a literal sense.

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        October.20.2020 at 4:23 pm

        “You want voters to be fined by courts when they vote badly?”

        You don’t want voters who support policies that result in damage awards to have to pay taxes to support the damage awards?

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          October.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

          What role do ‘law-and-order’ conservatives and Republicans who applaud abusive, racist policing perform in your analysis?

          1. TwelveInchPianist
            October.20.2020 at 4:39 pm

            “What role do ‘law-and-order’ conservatives and Republicans who applaud abusive, racist policing perform in your analysis?”

            They pay much fewer taxes than they should in damage awards, because judges, aided by public sector unions, refuse to hold abusive, racist police accountable.

        2. Sarcastr0
          October.20.2020 at 4:47 pm

          Everyone who pays taxes will be supporting all sorts of stuff.

          The causality between voters voting for people who do things that expose a municipality to legal risk is pretty attenuated. And even if it were not, extra costs based on how you vote is fundamentally undemocratic.

      3. SKofNJ
        October.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

        Yes, as long as I get to be the judge. Otherwise, no.

      4. Harvey Mosley
        October.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

        I’d be happy if the damage awards came ot of the government agent’s pockets myself. Nothing would work better to curb government abuse of rights than to have the people responsible for the policies and the people who carry out those policies on the hook financially for damages.

  4. Martinned
    October.20.2020 at 4:24 pm

    Wow, it’s almost as if all this advocacy for property rights is nothing more than a transparent way to keep poor people in their place.

    1. mad_kalak
      October.20.2020 at 4:31 pm

      Give it time, someone will make a comment here that it is akin to “certain species of property” to expect to use your place of business as a business.

    2. SKofNJ
      October.20.2020 at 4:35 pm

      Poor people are people who want to have property. And when they finally get it, they want to protect it against thieves as much as those who had property before them.

