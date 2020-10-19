The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Supreme Court

Supreme Court Denies Request for Stay in Pennsylvania Election Dispute

The court split 4-4 in what could have been a major election decision.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

The Supreme Court is not going to enter the Pennsylvania election law dispute. In Republican Party of Pennsylvania v. Boockvar the Court denied two stay applications filed by Pennsylvania Republicans pending an appeal of a Pennsylvania Supreme Court decision requiring the counting of mail-in ballots received within three day of Election Day, unless they were postmarked after Election Day. (In other words, ballots received by that deadline without a postmark would be counted.)

The vote in Boockvar was 4-4. Justices Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would have granted the stay. The Chief Justice and Justices Breyer, Sotomayor and Kagan would not have. There were no opinions. (More on the substantive issues in the case can be found here.)

Despite the lack of opinions, the result makes some sense, as the justices split along predictable ideological lines. The conservative justices opposed allowing courts rewrite election laws. The liberal justices were happy to leave in place a state court decision making it easier to vote. And the Chief? He joined the liberals in this case because he does not like judicial intervention or the unnecessary granting of stays (an aspect of his jurisprudence I discussed here).

This outcome does not mean the Chief Justice will turn away appeals of equivalent decisions from lower federal courts. A state court decision, such as was at issue here, could be handled at the state level. An equivalent decision from a lower federal court, however, would represent intrusion by federal courts of the sort the Chief Justice does not like, and would also implicate the Purcell principle, which counsels against federal court intervention so close to election day. So I suspect the fact that this case presented a stay pending appeal from a state supreme court is why the Court split 4-4, instead of 5-3.

This 4-4 split is likely to increase the calls for Amy Coney Barrett to recuse from election disputes this year, should she be confirmed prior to election day. In a Washington Post op-ed, former judge Michael Luttig argued her recusal could be required by Caperton v. Massey. Ed Whelan responded to the Luttig op-ed on NRO's Bench Memos.

 

Advertisement

NEXT: One week away from Justice Barrett's (likely) confirmation, the Court 4-4's an appeal from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
    October.19.2020 at 8:05 pm

    Brah! Who cares about the election. Jeffrey Toobin was jerkin off during a Zoom call!

  2. Armchair Lawyer
    October.19.2020 at 8:13 pm

    Here’s the big problem though.

    Election day is set by US federal law. This decision by the state courts allow ballots to be cast and collected after election day.

    This practically guarantees a federal lawsuit on November 4th at 8 AM to stop counting any new ballots that come in, by whoever is currently winning in Pennsylvania.

  3. drilldrive
    October.19.2020 at 8:30 pm

    Would this be challenged federally by a lower court? Looks to be an ugly court battle honestly, how would one know if a ballot was counted before/during election day or during the 3 days after?

  4. Josh R
    October.19.2020 at 8:40 pm

    Whether or not the state court properly interpreted state law isn’t an issue to be decided by a federal court. It is very distressing that four justices were willing to step in and overrule the final determination of what the elected branches wanted (and no Armchair, no ballots are permitted to be cast after election day).

    1. captcrisis
      October.19.2020 at 8:46 pm

      Unfortunately since Bush v. Gore that is no longer true.

    2. Aktenberg78
      October.19.2020 at 8:51 pm

      When the state court is a 7 person court with 5 liberal Democrats willing to invent law, a conservative court should overrule them.

      That same “court” also held that Republicans couldn’t gerrymander seats, but that it should be redone so that it’s gerrymandered for Democrats.

      They also overturned a law allowing people to file lawsuits against towns and cities for unconstitutional gun laws based on a BS public comment period, that if it was about gay “marriage” or baby killing, they would have been fine for.

      That court is an embarrassment.

  5. Stephen Lathrop
    October.19.2020 at 8:43 pm

    A striking outcome. After following Justice Roberts’ votes in cases which bear directly on political outcomes, this is the first case on record that I know of where he cast a vote which arguably favors Democrats. I am deprived of a well-worn talking point about partisanship on the Supreme Court. I hope soon to be deprived of others.

  6. Sidney r finkel
    October.19.2020 at 8:49 pm

    Another example of the conservatives (so-called) on the Court upholding the basic conservative principle that states should be allowed to set their own rules and govern accordingly as long as they are not in violation of federal or constitutional law. Oh, wait a minute . . . . .

    1. Aktenberg78
      October.19.2020 at 8:52 pm

      Not in a federal election, they shouldn’t be allowed to. Unless you’ll let us put in civic tests and taxpaying requirements in our states?

  7. Mark Leen
    October.19.2020 at 8:54 pm

    Could they renew the stay request once ACB is confirmed?

Please to post comments