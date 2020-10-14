Reason Roundup

Trump Can End Census Now, Says Supreme Court in Ruling That Could Have Big Impact on House Seats

Plus: DOJ sues over Melania Trump adviser's book, Justice Clarence Thomas wants to limit Section 230, and more....

(Rod Lamkey - CNP/Newscom)

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the Trump administration can stop the 2020 census count right now, instead of at the end of the month. The ruling comes in response to officials arguing in an emergency request that an October 31 deadline would keep them from processing census counts by the end of the year.

"A group of local governments and nonprofit groups, led by the National Urban League, said that ending the count early will result in an undercount of immigrants, low-income people and other groups that are difficult to count," writes James Romoser at SCOTUSblog. Technically, the Court's order is framed "as a temporary pause of a district judge's ruling that directed the department to proceed," he explains. "But due to the compressed timeline for completing the census, the order is likely to be the definitive say on the matter."

The Commerce Department, which leads the census, wanted to stop on September 30. The National Urban League said it should keep going until October 31, as previously planned.

At first glance, it may seem both sides are arguing over a very small window of time that can't make that much of a difference either way. But Republicans want to make sure they wrap things up while President Donald Trump is still in power because census numbers are used to determine how seats in the House of Representatives are apportioned—a process the administration wants to change.

Per two executive orders, the first in July 2019 and the second in July 2020, Trump declared that the census would include a question about citizenship status and then that "for the purpose of the reapportionment of Representatives following the 2020 census, it is the policy of the United States to exclude from the apportionment base aliens who are not in a lawful immigration status."

Commerce is required to process the census data for apportionment purposes by December 31, 2020.

If it doesn't, and if Trump loses in November, "it is possible that the new administration would then be in control of the population totals used for reapportionment," explained Romoser last week."Trump wants to exclude unauthorized immigrants from those population totals—a change that could shift political power away from some populous blue states, such as California and New Jersey."

In a dissent to the majority's one-paragraph decision, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the Census Bureau's claim that "absent a stay, the Bureau will not be able to meet the December 31 statutory deadline for reporting census results to the President…" goes against "the Government's repeated assertions to the courts below that it could not meet the statutory deadline under any circumstances." Sotomayor continued: "Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress. This Court normally does not grant extraordinary relief on such a painfully disproportionate balance of harms."

QUICK HITS

• Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is looking for a chance to cut down Section 230.

• From Reason's Billy Binion: No, Amy Coney Barrett Isn't Part of a 'Dark Money' Plot To Overturn Gay Marriage and Abortion

• Los Angeles County will pay out $14 million in a class-action lawsuit settlement against the local sheriff's department. The lawsuit alleged the department "routinely held people in jail beyond their release dates solely because of pending immigration investigations," reports the Los Angeles Times:

More than 18,500 people who were held illegally for days, weeks or months from October 2010 to June 2014 because of requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement could qualify for a share of the settlement, attorneys for the plaintiffs said. The Sheriff's Department agreed to stop honoring detainer requests in 2014.

• Trump tweeting that something is declassified does not actually mean it is declassified, argues the Department of Justice (DOJ).

• The DOJ is suing Stephanie Winston Wolkoff over a book she wrote about her time as first lady Melania Trump's adviser, arguing that she breached a non-disclosure agreement that includes "no termination date."

  1. carpcarpcarp
    October.14.2020 at 9:35 am

    Missing frames from the Keltner shooting in Denver have been released.

    https://www.denverpost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/RALLY_873.jpg?fit=910%2C9999px&ssl=1

    The missing frames appear to show Doloff, the shooter, reaching for his gun before Keltner raises his mace.

    Doloff has a real problem here.

    1. carpcarpcarp
      October.14.2020 at 9:38 am

      Additionally, there is discussion of the relationship between a professional provocateur, the photog, and the news station.

      Speculation is that this was a staged photo op that went very bad.

      1. The White Knight
        October.14.2020 at 10:06 am

        “There is discussion”

        Can you be more specific about who is having this discussion and where? Perhaps a link?

        1. coyor
          October.14.2020 at 10:16 am

        2. carpcarpcarp
          October.14.2020 at 10:24 am

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:43 am

            OK, what do you recommend I google for, to find the same discussions you have been following?

        3. JesseAz
          October.14.2020 at 10:27 am

          Or spend 5 seconds using the information he provided in your preferred search engine? Hint, you’ll probably get a better hit off duckduckgo than Google.

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:44 am

            Normally people that want to convince others of their viewpoint aren’t afraid to share their sources of information.

            1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
              October.14.2020 at 10:58 am

              1. Nardz
                October.14.2020 at 11:00 am

    2. End Child Unemployment
      October.14.2020 at 9:47 am

      I’m sorry, what does any of this have to do with prostitution and abortions?

      1. Longtobefree
        October.14.2020 at 9:54 am

        It may prove they were just fucking around?

      2. The White Knight
        October.14.2020 at 10:07 am

        ENB has her obsessions, and conservative and conservative-leaning libertarians have theirs.

    3. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
      October.14.2020 at 10:13 am

      So, is anyone asking why the frames were edited out? Seems pretty clear that the intention was to present a narrative knowing that the public would make their initial conclusions and then pay far less attention to the the inevitable corrections.

      The editors have engaged in a conspiracy to portray a murder as self defense. At the very least every journalist involved and their editors should be fired.

      1. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
        October.14.2020 at 10:18 am

        Dollof drew and shot in one motion at a man who was retreating and not presenting any threat, let alone a lethal threat. The victim never went for his gun. The spray of mace was a reaction to the draw, and completely ineffectual. That is a murder. If their really was a plan to incite a response, it is 1st degree murder.

        1. Nardz
          October.14.2020 at 10:25 am

          It’s a conspiracy between at least 4 people too – instigator, trigger man, producer, photographer.
          They were seen together throughout the day, conferring often.
          They even pick Keltner specifically to go after.

    4. Sometimes a Great Notion
      October.14.2020 at 10:42 am

      If he pulled his gun first but then fired after being maced; how does that work with a mutual combat defense?

      Not saying that was the course of events, I plead somewhat ignorant on this case as the facts I’ve seen are rather sparse.

  2. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 9:35 am

    Trump Can End Census Now, Says Supreme Court in Ruling That Could Have Big Impact on House Seats

    The Democrats were pushing big for Census this year quickly and early and then Lefties created this Kungflu hysteria lie.

    The Constitution requires a Census every 10 years which should be completed in the year that it is required. It was started in 2020 and should be completed by Dec 31, 2020.

    Government employees need time to compile the data by Dec 31, 2020.

    Census 2020 was already going to force Blue states like Cmmifornia to lose House seats to states like Georgia and Texas.

    1. The White Knight
      October.14.2020 at 10:09 am

      Pretty good work on getting the entire population of the earth to believe in a Democratic Party lie.

      1. Sevo
        October.14.2020 at 10:15 am

        I’m guessing you are stupid enough to have missed the point as opposed to ‘clever’ enough to hope people would believe what you claim.

      2. JesseAz
        October.14.2020 at 10:29 am

        The liberals you side with exist in many countries. The us media is also globally influential.

        1. The White Knight
          October.14.2020 at 10:45 am

          Love to see you explain, using Venn diagrams, how anything I said indicates that I side with liberals.

      3. Moonrocks
        October.14.2020 at 10:40 am

        Troll comment, but it’s not a Democratic Party lie. It was a freak accident that was thoroughly exploited by authoritarians the world over to push their own agenda. The authoritarians in the US just happen to be Democrats.

        1. The White Knight
          October.14.2020 at 10:49 am

          Are you advancing as fact the unsubstantiated belief that SARS-CoV-2 leaked from a Chinese lab?

      4. loveconstitution1789
        October.14.2020 at 11:00 am

        Socialists stick together.

  3. Liberals Are People Too
    October.14.2020 at 9:37 am

    You will be pleased to learn that your tax dollars are ensuring that Melania Trump can enforce an NDA against her personal advisor, even though neither of them work for the government

    How am I not surprised, the low-grade, low-class Russian whore is taking my tax dollars for some sick revenge scheme of hers.

    1. Longtobefree
      October.14.2020 at 9:55 am

      So we should stop using taxes to fund the court system?
      Or just for Trump?

      1. The White Knight
        October.14.2020 at 10:12 am

        Considering this isn’t a matter of Federal interest, the Trump family could hire their own lawyers to pursue a lawsuit against the friend who betrayed her.

        1. JesseAz
          October.14.2020 at 10:31 am

          Congress and senators use the same avenues as members of federal government in these types of lawsuits.

          Unless you’re claiming the office of the first lady has zero federal dollars going to her.

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:51 am

            Can you give an example of a senator, etc. using the DoJ to pursue a defamation lawsuit for their spouse?

          2. Sometimes a Great Notion
            October.14.2020 at 10:58 am

            1) There should be no Office of the First Lady since it doesn’t appear in our constitution.

            2) You are correct that Congress has been doing this for things like the 17 mil they spent on sexual harassment and other lawsuits which they were summarily chastised for. More work should be made to name names on that one but it seems like both Pelosi and P. Ryan worked to hide this under the rug. Does that make it right for the White House to turn around and do it? Should Bill Clinton’s legal expenses been paid for by the taxpayer for his skirt chasing?

    2. Nemo Aequalis
      October.14.2020 at 10:08 am

      1. The White Knight
        October.14.2020 at 10:14 am

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:52 am

            So, you acknowledge there is a morning round of hating on liberals and signaling to each other among the conservative and conservative-leaning libertarian commenters.

        2. JesseAz
          October.14.2020 at 10:31 am

          You really think this is a clever comment with how often you repeat it. Next up, Canadians should stay quiet.

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:53 am

            They don’t have to stay quiet. It’s just really weird for one to be so deeply, deeply obsessed with American politics.

  4. R Mac
    October.14.2020 at 9:38 am

    I’m to lazy to read through the 600+ comments in the Whitmer kidnapping thread. Anyone remember the name of a previous case that was similar where the judge through out the case because it was bs?

    1. R Mac
      October.14.2020 at 9:40 am

      Threw.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      October.14.2020 at 9:41 am

      Evidently the FBI informant even admitted under oath that this criminal case is based on discussions of kidnapping and surveillance of the Governor’s mansion.

      These guys are dipshit but I think the FBI arrested them because there was actually a criminal conspiracy and real action that a kidnapping was definitely going to occur.

      Its not illegal to discuss a crime and then not actually do the crime.

      1. R Mac
        October.14.2020 at 9:51 am

        I saw something on Facebook, which I haven’t looked into yet, that their defense attorney is claiming that the undercover fed was the one that pushed the group into it. That’s why I’m curious about the previous case.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          October.14.2020 at 10:06 am

          The FBI Pressured a Lonely Young Man Into a Bomb Plot. He Tried to Back Out. Now He’s Serving Life in Prison.

          This entrapment?

        2. loveconstitution1789
          October.14.2020 at 10:08 am

          Key charges dismissed against Michigan militia members in federal court

      2. The White Knight
        October.14.2020 at 10:17 am

        Allegedly, they had moved beyond discussion to making a move to purchase explosives. It was at that point they were arrested.

        1. Don't look at me!
          October.14.2020 at 10:37 am

          Do you have notarized proof of this wild claim?

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:55 am

            Nope, just news stories.

            As I’ve said many times, if this follows the pattern of other big, politically-charged news stories like this, more and more facts will come out, especially in the first week. And the initial reporting will prove to be wrong.

        2. Sevo
          October.14.2020 at 10:39 am

          Your cite is missing.

          1. The White Knight
            October.14.2020 at 10:56 am

            Not worth citing. I don’t really have any dog in this hunt, and don’t care about convincing anyone it is true.

            It’s just what I’ve read in the news. Could be wrong.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 9:38 am

    unreason should do an article on how many times Trump has won in courts. It’s a lot.

    unreason usually covers some Lefty District Court judge in Hawaii demanding some injunction nationwide over immigration or whatever and then the federal court of appeals or SCOTUS reverses those incorrect District Court decisions. Handing those wins to Trump.

    unreason doesnt cover those follow up reversals for some reason.

    1. R Mac
      October.14.2020 at 9:52 am

      “unreason should do an article on how many times Trump has won in courts.”

      Ha! Now that’s funny.

    2. The White Knight
      October.14.2020 at 10:19 am

      So, you essentially want Reason to be another zerohedge.

      1. JesseAz
        October.14.2020 at 10:33 am

        You really get offended when people criticize your idols. You seem to have a problem.

        1. The White Knight
          October.14.2020 at 10:57 am

          What website are we on?

  6. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 9:38 am

    https://twitter.com/almostjingo/status/1316351771346829312

    Overlooked is the fact the
    @FBI
    seized Hunter Biden’s laptop in DECEMBER (yes during impeachment) this evidence would have proved Biden’s shady business deals with Ukraine.

    1. damikesc
      October.14.2020 at 9:41 am

      Yeah, I figured that wouldn’t make the cut for this today.

    2. Commenter_XY
      October.14.2020 at 10:17 am

      And there is video of Hunter doing crack and then doing a hooker….unreal.

    3. The White Knight
      October.14.2020 at 10:33 am

      Good scoop by the Post.

  7. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 9:39 am

    Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad
    https://nypost.com/2020/10/14/email-reveals-how-hunter-biden-introduced-ukrainian-biz-man-to-dad/

    Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.

    The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month.

    “Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,” the email reads.

    An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for “advice on how you could use your influence” on the company’s behalf.

    The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings” — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.

    The computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner.

    Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter, who’s admitted struggling with addiction problems, smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.

    1. Liberals Are People Too
      October.14.2020 at 9:41 am

      Ummm who cares?

      1. R Mac
        October.14.2020 at 9:42 am

        At least no one will suspect it’s me.

      2.  The Truth
        October.14.2020 at 9:43 am

        You. You do. A lot.

      3. Sevo
        October.14.2020 at 10:09 am

        Certainly not lefty fucking ignoramuses like you.

    2. R Mac
      October.14.2020 at 9:41 am

      Local news. Russia isn’t a thing anymore.

      1. Liberals Are People Too
        October.14.2020 at 9:43 am

        Last I checked Hunter Biden’s not running for POTUS.

        1. R Mac
          October.14.2020 at 9:46 am

          Don’t over play it, you’ll burn out.

        2. John
          October.14.2020 at 9:51 am

          His father using his son to sell access and influence over US foreign policy is a big fucking deal. Biden is a crook.

          1. Longtobefree
            October.14.2020 at 9:57 am

            So, what’s your point?
            Both the Clintons are crooks. What difference, at this point, does it make?

        3. JesseAz
          October.14.2020 at 10:41 am

          Did you miss the email where Joe met with people arranged by his Son?

    3. damikesc
      October.14.2020 at 9:45 am

      I, uh, guess Hunter hasn’t quite licked that sexual addiction problem. And looks like Joe might get ANOTHER grandkid he doesn’t want to admit to.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 9:41 am

    https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1315991506768007168.html

    In China, much capital is privately OWNED, but DOMINATED by the CCP. The rest of the world is becoming like that – capital is owned by American or European companies, but it obeys the commands of the Chinese Communist Party, or else it suffers massive economic retaliation.
    This is most clearly and obviously seen in Hollywood, news media, and certain pro sports, but believe me, it’s getting worse in every industry the CCP cares to dominate. That trend would massively accelerate under a Biden presidency, and not just because China bought him off.
    It will get worse because Biden, and the left-wing radicals he would sweep into power, are madly determined to sabotage everything America could do to compete with Chinese industrial and political influence. The Green New Deal might as well be called the China Triumph Plan.
    There isn’t a single pillar of American strength the Biden Democrats are not salivating to destroy. Give them a few years to work on America, and China’s dominance as global hegemon will be unquestioned. They’ll push us back into every globalist pit China has dug for us.
    Worse still, the increasingly totalitarian Democrat Party AGREES with much of China’s ideology, very much including that 8-cylinder fascist engine rumbling under the hood. Absolute political domination of private capital, political control over every aspect of life? Yes, please!
    China will dominate the 21st Century because America under Democrat control will try to emulate their system instead of fighting it. The Dems will try to “learn” from China’s “success,” embracing the power of fascism while swearing they can avoid its grisly ornaments.
    This happened last time around, too – the elite intellectual class of the early 20th century was brimming with people who thought fascism was brilliant, Hitler and Mussolini were geniuses – just look at their incredible economic achievements! – and we needed to get on board.
    It will be MUCH worse this time, because China was given decades to loot the Western world through idiotic globalist “engagement,” develop the sharp power it needs to control Western politics, and study the mistakes made by the Nazis and Soviet Union.
    Imagine going up against Hitler, except in this version of history he has political control over much of the West’s capital and culture. No one in America dares make a movie or TV show that insults him or violates Nazi speech codes. Everyone fears losing access to German markets.
    Vital supply chains for everything from household goods to medicine and military equipment run through Germany. Nazi media constantly threatens to cut those chains if the free world is too “provocative” or acts against Nazi interests. …

  9. Don't look at me!
    October.14.2020 at 9:42 am

    You’ll be pleased to know that Michelle Obama had undue influence over school lunches, even though she doesn’t work for the government.

    1. R Mac
      October.14.2020 at 9:45 am

      I’m sure Wolkoff‘s book will not include any government related information. Probably just stuff about yoga classes and wedding planning.

  10. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 9:44 am

    Except For Locked-Down Blue States, America’s Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Is Amazingly Strong

    unreason and Democrats hardest hit!

    Georgia is open for business and has been. No masks. No state restrictions. Homes being built. Businesses being built. People going to work.

    Less than 1% death rate.

    1. Liberals Are People Too
      October.14.2020 at 9:48 am

      I wish a moderator would come and fact check this. Every word is a lie. Less than 1%? Gotta cite for that? Red States were way way way worse than blue states and that’s a fact. I’m guessing you’re a Russian troll here to spread disinformation?

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 9:52 am

        That is first class trolling there.

        1. Don't look at me!
          October.14.2020 at 9:57 am

          I give it a B-.

        2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          October.14.2020 at 10:04 am

          Not really, it is too obvious. It is more of a pathetic cry for attention than trolling, on the the level of SQRLSY or the Redneck Killer. I give it a C-.

          1. Don't look at me!
            October.14.2020 at 10:19 am

            Tough, but fair.

      2. Longtobefree
        October.14.2020 at 10:02 am

        https://www.ajc.com/news/coronavirus-georgia-covid-dashboard/jvoLBozRtBSVSNQDDAuZxH/

        7,454 deaths as of 3:15PM yesterday.
        Georgia 2020 population is estimated at 3,989,167 people at mid year according to UN data

        You do the math.

        1. Don't look at me!
          October.14.2020 at 10:21 am

          It has been firmly established that math is racist.

        2. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
          October.14.2020 at 10:31 am

          Dude, that is the population of the country of Georgia.

          The US state was 10,617,423 mid year 2019.

          333,080 TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES*
          7,454 TOTAL CONFIRMED DEATHS

      3.  The Truth
        October.14.2020 at 10:12 am

        Needs more irrational Trump hate (Nazi is always nice) and maybe a cheap shot at a random Conservative because people love to hate that kind of thing but not bad.

  11. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 9:47 am

    Contra Media Poll Narrative, Trump Tracking Just Fine In Electoral College

    Lefties don’t have many strategies left, so they still think lying about polling data will get all those new Trump voters to change their minds.

    Democrats really do hate elections because more and more Americans are not voting Democrat.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.14.2020 at 9:53 am

      The polls are there for the “he cheated!!” violence in case they lose. This is the only reason for the polls.

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 10:01 am

        Yes. Exactly that. They also are there for the Democratic establishment to avoid blame for losing the election. If Biden loses, the far left is going to claim the problem was the Democrats didn’t run a big enough lunatic and there is a real danger the party will go so far left it splits. The Democrats’ plan to avoid that is to claim Trump cheated and Biden didn’t really lose thus focusing the left on burning down cities rather than taking over the party.

        1. damikesc
          October.14.2020 at 10:10 am

          Big plus…most cities are Democrat.

          I do like Biden now blaming Trump for the lockdowns. That’s some borderline chutzpah

          1. John
            October.14.2020 at 10:14 am

            I know at least five suburban white women who are all obsessed with COVID and think they entire country should be welded inside their homes to stop it and then turn right around and blame Trump for the economic harms caused by the lockdowns. They also called Trump a racist when he cut off travel to China last winter but now claim he is the worst President ever because he did nothing to stop COVID.

            The sheer audacity and amount of their irrationality and emotionalism is amazing. Someone could get a PHD writing on the neurosis and irrationality of the typical suburban white woman.

            1. Sevo
              October.14.2020 at 10:33 am

              “…They also called Trump a racist when he cut off travel to China last winter but now claim he is the worst President ever because he did nothing to stop COVID…”

              I’m sure they are also convinced that the Euros have done just wonderfully, since they are so culturally-advanced, right?
              “Europe’s travel windows are slamming shut”
              […]
              “Just weeks after many countries opened their borders to travelers within the continent, some have been closing again, often at such short notice that people are left scrambling to get home before quarantine orders are put in place.
              Such confusion, often coupled with acrimony and threats of reprisals from countries who feel unfairly added to so-called “red lists” of Covid-19 unsafe destinations, looks set to undermine efforts to salvage Europe’s vital summer tourism economy well before the warm sunshine months have cooled into winter…”
              https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/europe-travel-windows-closing/index.html

              1. John
                October.14.2020 at 10:40 am

                When I point out things like this or the fact that the US’s death rate is comparable to Europe and way better than Europe’s if you don’t count Democratic paradises of New York and New Jersey all achieved with significantly less economic damages, I am told I just have a bad case of supporting Trump. No shit. That is their answer when confronted with contrary facts. It is fucking terrifying how ignorant and irrational these women are.

                1. loveconstitution1789
                  October.14.2020 at 10:50 am

                  Some of these women wont admit that they are irrational thinkers and have to try real hard to be rational thinkers. Women ra-ra themselves into this fantasy they can multi-task things where that is not a talent they have.

                  Justifying Kungflu hysteria in spite of actual numbers even with low deaths rates in states like Georgia that didnt have lockdowns just shows how irrational one’s thinking is. You are literally rejecting scientific method which favors objective rational thought.

            2. loveconstitution1789
              October.14.2020 at 10:45 am

              John, not sure if know anything about the NXVIM cult.

              HBO has documentary about that cult and there are numerous discussions with ex-cult members. Lots of women.

              These women (and men) dont realize how crazy and gullible they sound to people watching the show. They try to act like victims but since it was a pyramid scheme, they often convinced people close to them to join/give money.

              I honestly think a good portion of the Lefty women in America use delusion and projection to avoid personal responsibility. It is such a powerful tool for them to justify their abhorrent behavior against others, that they wont even admit that they are doing it. There is some sociopathy there.

              This is a scary departure from the women that are nurturers for their families and friends. Some of these “Liberated women” are sociopathic assholes.

              1. John
                October.14.2020 at 10:47 am

                There seems to be a rise in pyramid schemes these days. My wife has several female friends who tried to sell her on them. I thought those things went out with the 70s.

                1. loveconstitution1789
                  October.14.2020 at 10:54 am

                  Of course poor education plays a part, so people refuse to learn from mistakes especially those that happened more than 10 years ago.

                  Not giving young people the skill of skepticism plays a part too. Socialists cannot allow skepticism or nobody would sign up for their nonsense.

                  NXVIM also had a bunch of non-Americans join with cult centers in cities like Vancouver.

                2. loveconstitution1789
                  October.14.2020 at 10:56 am

                  Also, we talk about Lefties are actually religious on here sometimes, and the NXVIM show illustrates that. They hated that Trump won in 2016, so they felt they needed to do something. They followed a “divine” prophet, used religious terminology, and conducted religious type rituals.

            3. Under_Pressure
              October.14.2020 at 10:48 am

              There are a lot of people like that, including the Dem campaigns. They say how Trump and Republicans should have put all these restrictions on everything, then turn around and blame them for the economic damage wrought “by the virus” (when really it was the political response to the virus). To the extent this has any logical basis, I guess it is that, according to Ds, if Trump would have just ordered everyone not to leave their house for two weeks in March and that everyone must wear a mask at all times, this would have literally disappeared from the nation this spring and there wouldn’t be economic hardship because of restrictions (or people just not wanting to go out) now. Just like how every other “better” country on Earth has eradicated the virus with their authoritarian lockdowns and masks… right?

          2. JesseAz
            October.14.2020 at 10:49 am

            Cuomo blamed the nursing home deaths on the GOP yesterday. Democrats have no shame.

    2. Moonrocks
      October.14.2020 at 10:49 am

      There’s a reason the leftist media is tacking completely opposite to their 2016 narrative on accepting the results of the election. They think the election won’t go their way, so they’re already preparing to never accept it.

      I’m just excited to see Trump get enough electoral votes to win on election night while California, New York, etc. spend months “finding” ballots in random cars.

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 10:54 am

        With New York City losing 20% of it’s population, New York might be a bit more competitive than usual. I don’t think Trump will win New York, but I would love to see them have to manufacture a few thousand mail in ballots to keep it from happening.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    October.14.2020 at 9:53 am

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is looking for a chance to cut down Section 230.

    The free ride for commenting is OVER. Let the free ride for attorneys begin.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.14.2020 at 9:54 am

      Just give Twitter the same legal exposure as the NY Times has.

      1. Sevo
        October.14.2020 at 10:35 am

        Are you really that stupid?
        Hint: Give Twitter the same exposure AT&T has.

        1. John
          October.14.2020 at 10:48 am

          Last I looked AT&T doesn’t revoke my cell service because they don’t like what I have to say on the phone. If Twitter wants to act to the same standard, they can have the same immunity. Otherwise, they can fuck off and be treated like every other publisher.

          1. JesseAz
            October.14.2020 at 10:52 am

            No No. As libertarians we must continue to defend special liability protections to sub sections of industry we prefer. Anything else would destroy the 1A as we know it.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              October.14.2020 at 10:58 am

              unreason still thinks the 1A protection “freedom of the press” applies to the media not just anyone who prints speech.

    2.  The Truth
      October.14.2020 at 10:13 am

      Wtf man you wanna get sued?

  13. John
    October.14.2020 at 9:54 am

    https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2020/10/14/the-morning-briefing-so-much-for-hoping-that-democrats-wouldnt-be-awful-filth-during-the-acb-hearings-n1045482

    Senator Kennedy calling some Boston U law professor some “butt head professor” was awesome. Of course the guy called Kennedy a racist. The professor objects to interracial adoption but it is everyone but him who is racist. Whatever you tell yourself there pal.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 9:55 am

    Broke: Don’t be evil
    Woke:

    Diego Rivera: honoring a big Communist with a Google doodle
    President Obama, Occupy protesters, and even the Muppets have been accused of communist leanings. But Mexican muralist Diego Rivera was the real thing.

    https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2011/1208/Diego-Rivera-honoring-a-big-Communist-with-a-Google-doodle

    1. Ra's al Gore
      October.14.2020 at 9:55 am

      Today Mr. Rivera, a one-time member of the Mexican Communist Party who roiled with his portrayal of Vladimir Lenin and jockeyed the Mexican government for asylum for Leon Trotsky, is being commemorated with a special version of Google’s logo to celebrate the 125th anniversary of his birthday.

  15. Ken Shultz
    October.14.2020 at 9:56 am

    In regards to the Sotomayor dissent, am I correct in surmising that hers was the only dissent? I’m sure I’m correct in surmising that the Constitution says what it says about the way the census is conducted regardless of whether we like what that means for illegal immigrants or blue states losing representatives in the House. In fact, that rule can be generalized . . .

    Facts are what they are regardless of whether we like the implications and regardless of whether they hurt our feelings. The good news is that reality has a libertarian and capitalist bias so we don’t need to fear the facts. Our opponents fear the facts, which is why they twist them. Picking a position and pretending the facts are other than what they are to support it is for authoritarians, socialists, and stupid people who can’t use persuasion.

    Libertarians use facts and reason not only because persuasion is the only legitimately libertarian means for change within the framework of a civil society but also because a society predicated on facts and reason would necessarily be a more libertarian and capitalist society. Pretending things are other than the way they are, therefore, fundamentally undermines the libertarian cause.

    If the Constitution and the law allows President Trump to end the census “early”, then that’s what they do.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.14.2020 at 10:01 am

      Sotomayor is a racialist. Hence her dissent.

    2. Ken Shultz
      October.14.2020 at 10:04 am

      P.S. The Constitution will still say what it says regardless of whether Biden packs the Court with seven more justices.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      October.14.2020 at 10:24 am

      I saw the clip where Amy Barrett was trying to answer Senator from CT about 2nd Amendment gun control laws being struck down.

      Barrett said that the 2nd Amendment allows from taking guns from “dangerous” people but not a blanket stripping of 2nd Amendment rights.

      I disagree with her because the 2nd Amendment specifically prohibits the government from infringing on rights to keep and bear Arms for any reason.

      Only duly convicted person under the custody of the state can be placed in a position of slavery (under the 13th Amendment) and have rights stripped during their incarceration.

      This means that ex-felons gun control, restraining orders, red flag laws are all unconstitutional gun control.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        October.14.2020 at 10:27 am

        Same with 1st Amendment rights of peaceful assembly, religion, speech, and press cannot be taken away without the person(s) being duly convicted and having the 13A allow for deprivation of rights while in state custody.

        Its also why the Founders wanted to make it so difficult for the state to get you into state custody.

        After Democrats were defeated in the Civil war, Democrats used penal codes to strip constitutional rights from Black Americans that they could not otherwise strip away.

        1. Ken Shultz
          October.14.2020 at 10:57 am

          I argue that the Second Amendment doesn’t protect the right to violate other people’s rights with a gun, and the First Amendment doesn’t protect the right to violate other people’s rights with your speech. In both cases, if you use your gun or your speech to violate other people’s rights, the government has a legitimate duty to protect people’s rights from you.

          There is a process they need to go through that’s fairly well defined. They need to give you legal counsel, respect your right not to be compelled to testify against yourself, give you a jury of your peers, etc.

          I think they also need to prove something to the jury that should be extremely important to libertarians–mens rea. I would argue that if a jury finds unanimously that you willfully chose to use your gun in the commission of a crime, then they have effectively also found that you have willfully chosen to forgo the right to bear arms.

          And that isn’t just as a function of mens rea, that’s also a function of the fact that a jury isn’t the government. Maybe the government shouldn’t violate your rights, but what does a jury of “your peers” mean if not that the jury isn’t the government?

  16. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 9:58 am

    Fact Check: Amy Coney Barrett Did Not Write ‘Radical’ In Gun Rights Dissent

    Poor Democrats who think Arms restrictions that violate the 2nd Amendment are not radical.

    Trump is getting good judges who want to follow the Constitution and strike down these unconstitutional laws that Democrats and RINOs pass.

  17. John
    October.14.2020 at 9:59 am

    https://www.protocol.com/bulletins/clarence-thomas-section-230

    Clarence Thomas questions the god emperors of tech. Thomas thinks that maybe section 230 should be read to mean something and in the context of it’s passing. The horror.

    Quick where is Leo and the rest of you to come and stick up for the little guy. Maybe Thomas should just start his own Facebook rather than reading and interpreting statutes like he is a judge or something.

    n a statement on Tuesday, the powerful conservative justice said he thinks the high court should weigh in soon on the sweeping interpretations of Section 230 emerging from lower courts. He argued the courts have interpreted the statute too broadly, allowing internet companies to shirk any responsibility for the content posted on their platforms.

    “Extending §230 immunity beyond the natural reading of the text can have serious consequences,” Thomas wrote, in response to a Section 230 case before the court, Malwarebytes, Inc. v. Enigma Software. He agreed with his fellow justices that Malwarebytes is not the right case to take on. But he added, “in an appropriate case, it behooves us to do so.”

    That monster!!

    He raised multiple high-profile examples, including Jane Doe v. Backpage.com, in which a court determined Backpage could not be held liable for the design decisions that enabled sex trafficking on its site, and Jones v. Dirty World Entertainment Recordings LLC, which determined online websites cannot be held liable for defamatory posts even if they select, edit and “prominently” feature that content.

    Websites can edit and feature content but they somehow are just neutral platforms or something. Yeah, that makes sense.

    1. Commenter_XY
      October.14.2020 at 10:21 am

      John, I don’t even think it was that controversial. Justice Thomas correctly pointed out that the legal distinction between distributor and publisher needs to be clarified and defined more precisely. I mean, the law was passed in 1996. It is not crazy to think the Congress in 1996 did not have a crystal ball into the future. How could they have known how the Internet would develop.

      This is much ado about who decides the question. The progressive ENB is troubled by a Justice Thomas making that definition.

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 10:28 am

        I don’t think so either. People like ENB are on the payroll to defend the tech oligarchs. God forbid the courts read the statute as intended.

    2. mad.casual
      October.14.2020 at 10:31 am

      At this point, I’m looking at Reason’s backing of Biden as a good sign.

      We have a sitting President, an oppositional nominee, several congresspersons, and a SCOTUS Justice all opposed to s230 while “Reason” (*drink*) supports it. Between their positions on HRC, Turkey, Iran, Kavanaugh, etc., etc. it’s beginning to look like a good omen. Reason has become a bellweather not for libertarianism, or free markets, but for just the unreasonable.

      Hopefully, they push harder for more COVID lockdowns for everybody’s safety.

  18. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 10:05 am

    Academic behind startling ‘circuit breaker’ study which found half-term lockdown could save up to 100,000 lives by New Year admit their death figures are wildly over-estimated and say they wish they’d never used them
    Professor Matt Keeling said he wished he ‘hadn’t put these numbers in the study’
    Paper said about 107,000 Britons could die by January without a circuit breaker
    Study’s findings already been used as ammunition by scientists and politicians

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8838727/Academics-circuit-breaker-study-admit-death-figures-estimated.html

    1. damikesc
      October.14.2020 at 10:13 am

      “Gee, wish I didn’t do something that fucked over the world for most of the year”. Not sure that apology is sufficient here.

  19. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.14.2020 at 10:08 am

    OMG! I cannot believe Barrett used the highly offensive word “preference” rather than “orientation.” Of course, we already knew she’s a dangerous theocratic extremist who will literally turn this country into The Handmaid’s Tale. But that problematic word choice was the final straw. All serious libertarians must unite with our Democratic #Resistance allies to oppose this illegitimate nomination.

    1. Don't look at me!
      October.14.2020 at 10:25 am

      Biden used the same phrase.

  20. John
    October.14.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/14/in-minneapolis-rage-and-fear-have-hobbled-a-great-american-city/

    Ladies and Gentleman, the city of the future. A couple of federalist guys take a look at what the “libertarian moment” looks like in Minneapolis these days. It used to be such a great city. Now it is a third world country. It is a national disgrace that an American city could be reduced to this. But that is what cultural leftism does to a society. But hey, there are lots of immigrants, no one gets busted for pot, and the porn is still free on the internet. I am sure there is a food truck running somewhere. Libertarian moment man!!

    1. loveconstitution1789
      October.14.2020 at 10:16 am

      I think unreason’s disclosure of who they would vote for makes it clear that none or very few at unreason are Libertarians and unreason does not cater to Libertarian principles for 10+ years.

      Voting for the LP does not make you a Libertarian. I’m sure this Jo lady is a nice person but the LP has been infiltrated by Anarchists, Democrats, and LINOs who are simply sabotaging Libertarian political standing. I have never heard of her before.

      The LP embraced Bill Weld and that guy is definitely NOT a Libertarian.

    2. Commenter_XY
      October.14.2020 at 10:24 am

      Let’s see what happens to the congress-critters up for re-election in MN. If the people of MN are truly that unhappy, they will vote Team D out. If not, then they truly deserve the Team D representation they re-elect. As long as you or I don’t have to pay for it – let them have at it.

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 10:29 am

        As long as you or I don’t have to pay for it

        That is a pretty big if. And you and I paying for it is most certainly part of the plan.

    3. Moonrocks
      October.14.2020 at 10:35 am

      It’s not a libertarian moment, it’s a leftist moment. That the leftists that write for Reason call it a libertarian moment doesn’t make it so anymore than declaring that 2+2 is 5 makes it so.

      1. John
        October.14.2020 at 10:38 am

        Yes. I should have put “libertarian moment” in quotes. My sarcasm wasn’t as apparent as it should have been.

  21. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 10:11 am

    https://twitter.com/SteveKrak/status/1316223349719216128

    As recently as last month, Webster’s Dictionary included a definition of “preference” as “orientation” or “sexual preference.” TODAY they changed it and added the word “offensive.”

    Insane – I just checked through Wayback Machine and it’s real.

    1. Moonrocks
      October.14.2020 at 10:37 am

      All down the memory hole. Preference has always been an offensive oldspeak word.

  22. loveconstitution1789
    October.14.2020 at 10:11 am

    Taking Saudi And Chinese Cash? You Won’t Be Advising Trump’s State Department Anymore

    Clinton and unreason Foundations hardest hit.

    1. Illocust
      October.14.2020 at 10:25 am

      How was this not already a rule?

      1. Moonrocks
        October.14.2020 at 10:38 am

        Politicians gotta make their millions somehow.

  23. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    October.14.2020 at 10:15 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $56.5 billion

    He’s in danger of falling out of the global top 20. Absolutely unacceptable for a man who built a successful business from the ground up. Mr. Koch deserves nothing less than a spot in the top 10 — which is where he was before Orange Hitler denied him access to his preferred (foreign-born) labor force.

    #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch
    #50BillionIsntEnough

  24. John
    October.14.2020 at 10:45 am

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/13/why-does-the-washington-post-hate-supreme-court-nominees-children-so-much/

    The Washington Post accused Barrett’s children of spreading COVID at their school. WTF is wrong with these people?

  25. Ken Shultz
    October.14.2020 at 10:45 am

    Shelby Steele is a black conservative who has made a film, “What Killed Michael Brown?” about the shooting that sparked the . . . um . . . . “social unrest” in Ferguson, Mo. in 2014. The film, apparently, undermines the popular narrative about that shooting.

    “Michael Brown represented, even more so than Trayvon Martin, Freddie Gray and others, the distortion of truth, of reality . . . . It was almost absolute,” Mr. Steele said. “The language—he was ‘executed,’ he was ‘assassinated,’ ‘hands up, don’t shoot’—it was a stunning example of poetic truth, of the lies that a society can entertain in pursuit of power . . . . “there are blacks today, right now in Ferguson, as I point out in the film, who still truly believe that Michael Brown was killed out of racial animus,” he said. “In a microcosm, that’s where race relations are today. The truth has no chance. It’s smothered by the politics of victimization.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/will-amazon-suppress-the-true-michael-brown-story-11602628176?

    Amazon has the film under “content review”. They won’t show it on their service until they determine whether this is the kind of truth they want to be associated with, I guess. Regardless of what Amazon does, it’s important to note that BLM isn’t the only black voice out there. There is and always has been a black conservatism, too, and I’m not just talking about public figures like Mr. Steele, Thomas Sowell, Herman Cain, Ben Carson, and Clarence Thomas.

    There are hard-working, church-going, nuclear family, well-educated, middle class, black people out there who think that whatever other problems there are with systemic racism, etc. in our society, the solution to the problems in the black community (and every other community) also have to do with hard work, church going, nuclear families, and education.

    I’m old enough to remember when painting black people as if they were all the same was considered racist. Black is whatever it wants to be, and sometimes it wants to be conservative.

    P.S. Shame on Amazon.

    1. John
      October.14.2020 at 10:50 am

      Amazon is run by liberal white people. Of course it is racist. Liberal whites are the biggest racists left in society today.

  26. NoVaNick
    October.14.2020 at 10:52 am

    Census was going to be f’d up this year anyway because of covid. A lot of people have moved temporarily in search of work, or to live with relatives if they lost their job and couldn’t afford rent, so I don’t see how extending it another 15 days will make any difference.

Please to post comments