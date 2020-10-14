Amy Coney Barrett

Does Owning a Gun Make a Judge's Second Amendment Rulings Suspect?

If that standard were applied to other constitutional rights, no one would be left to enforce them.

|

Amy-Coney-Barrett-hearing-10-13-20-C-SPAN
(C-SPAN)

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) was trying to help out Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett when he asked her whether she owns a gun during her confirmation hearing yesterday. But the premise of his question—that gun ownership might be viewed as disqualifying a judge from dealing fairly with cases involving the Second Amendment—could not be more absurd. Here is the relevant exchange:

Graham: When it comes to your personal views about this topic, do you own a gun?

Barrett: We do own a gun.

Graham: OK. All right. Do you think you could fairly decide a [Second Amendment] case even though you own a gun?

Barrett: Yes.

CNN highlighted that exchange in a headline and tweet, noting that "Barrett says she owns a gun, but could fairly judge a case on gun rights." The Independent also considered the point noteworthy: "Nominee owns a gun, but says she would rule 'fairly' on gun control cases." So did Fox News: "Barrett admits to owning a gun, says she can set aside beliefs to rule on 2nd Amendment fairly."

As the Fox News example suggests, this framing is probably not simply a matter of anti-gun bias. But it does suggest that, more than a decade after the Supreme Court explicitly recognized that the Second Amendment protects an individual right to armed self-defense, that right is still treated as "second-class" in the press as well as the courts. Try to imagine headlines like these:

• Barrett Has Expressed Her Opinions in Print but Says She Could Fairly Judge a Case on Freedom of the Press

• Barrett Has Cast Ballots in Elections but Says She Could Fairly Judge a Case on Voting Rights

• Barrett Drives a Car but Says She Could Fairly Judge a Case Involving the Right to Travel

• Barrett Values Her Liberty but Says She Could Fairly Judge a Case Involving Due Process

Graham's general point was that judges and justices, regardless of who appoints them, are expected to set aside their policy preferences and personal beliefs when they interpret and apply the law. Since there is no such thing as a judge without opinions about policy and politics, such self-discipline is a basic job requirement. It is therefore not reasonable to reject a nominee simply because she took positions on controversial issues (such as abortion) before becoming a judge.

The doubt implied by these headlines goes even further, suggesting that a judge's rulings are suspect when they involve constitutional rights she herself has exercised. If that standard were applied consistently, no one would be left to enforce those rights.

NEXT: WHO Joins Top Epidemiologists in Emphasizing Harm Caused by Lockdowns

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.14.2020 at 1:13 pm

    Does speaking freely make a judge’s First Amendment rulings suspect?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

      Only if they use that speech to express the wrong opinions.

  2. Moonrocks
    October.14.2020 at 1:15 pm

    Would having an abortion make a judge’s Roe v. Wade rulings suspect?

    1. Moonrocks
      October.14.2020 at 1:16 pm

      More generally, would having a uterus make a judge’s reproductive rights rulings suspect?

      1. Ra's al Gore
        October.14.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Not having one does – weird how that works.

      2. Curly4
        October.14.2020 at 1:53 pm

        That depends on the politics of those who are nominating the candidate for the court. If the nominator is a republican yes it would mean that the candidate with a uterus cannot make an informed decision but if the nominator is a democrat then it does not matter if the candidate has has a uterus or a penis that candidate will always make the right decision.

  3. John
    October.14.2020 at 1:23 pm

    Yesterday there was a joke going around Facebook that said “of course Barrett did well in her confirmation hearings, she has seven children and is used to answering stupid questions all day long”.

    I thought it was a joke. But apparently it was hard news.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      October.14.2020 at 1:26 pm

      Questions? There weren’t many questions but plenty of grandstanding Senators.

    2. mad.casual
      October.14.2020 at 1:26 pm

      +1 horse-sized duck

      1. mad.casual
        October.14.2020 at 1:34 pm

        More seriously, Jordan Peterson (probably most prominently) pointed out a while ago that there’s a large and growing body of evidence that in-person interviews are actually a negative indicator for degree of fit and/or likely success. That, outside of generally or basally making sure the person isn’t a some manner of high-functioning or highly intelligent sociopath or a cultural screwball, the interview process inherently selects for popular and attractive people rather than people fit for the job.

        I’ve always thought that this was the purpose of these SCOTUS interviews. A minimal screen against the absurd posibility that the President accidentally chooses an axe-murderer with a law degree.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          October.14.2020 at 1:36 pm

          “More seriously, Jordan Peterson…”

          You know you just hit the Tony light. It’ll show up any second now.

        2. Bubba Jones
          October.14.2020 at 1:47 pm

          Hamilton wrote that the purpose is to prevent the President from appointing cronies.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      October.14.2020 at 1:27 pm

      The fucking Poe’s Law again; it’s literally everywhere nowadays.

    4. Mickey Rat
      October.14.2020 at 1:59 pm

      Her kids probably ask better questions though.

  4. Leo Kovalensky II
    October.14.2020 at 1:28 pm

    Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.)… could not be more absurd.

    FTFY

  5. Quo Usque Tandem
    October.14.2020 at 1:34 pm

    So some dipshits tried to shame her for adopting children of color from Haiti; she’s a Roman Catholic and apparently favors a theocracy; then we have looney Whitehouse and his dark money web charts, and now oh my God she own’s a gun! None of this of course is going to get any traction and will accomplish nothing beyond political posturing by some Senators; so when does the victim appear out of the blue with accusations of sexual impropriety from how ever many years ago I can’t really remember? It seems that is about all that is left in their pathetic arsenal.

    1. John
      October.14.2020 at 1:54 pm

      At least Barrett is not burn victim unattractive creating the possibility of sick fantasies when the inevitable “she raped me somewhere and at some time I can’t remember” victim shows up.

      So there is that.

  6. Minadin
    October.14.2020 at 1:39 pm

    If she had a son in the Army, could she rule fairly on 3rd Amendment cases? What if he was home on leave?

    1. cgr2727
      October.14.2020 at 1:51 pm

      -1 Quartering Act.

  7. Eman
    October.14.2020 at 1:40 pm

    If owning a gun indicates an unacceptable pro 2A bias, surely not owning a gun indicates just as unacceptable a bias against it. That seems too obvious to doublespeak away, no matter how much dreidel you play.

    1. Curly4
      October.14.2020 at 1:44 pm

      Eman, only if a person can come to a logical conclusion but that is not what the left is noted for. If you don’t believe as they do then you are illogical.

  8. Commenter_XY
    October.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

    You know what, I bet 99% of the kooks out there just got scared off. I bet the judge won’t hesitate to shoot, either. More power to her.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      October.14.2020 at 2:00 pm

      I just thought the same; any would be intruder will be re-assessing their game plan to include their own potential loss of life or limb.

  9. Curly4
    October.14.2020 at 1:42 pm

    Gun ownership or the lack thereof by a judge should not bear upon a case if the judge is using the law and constitution. One judge may not have a need to own a gun and another may have a need for self protections but if they both use the constitution and any other related laws in the constitution both judges should come to the same conclusion if they use the constitution to come to their conclusion. Now if the judge allows personal political preference control their conclusion then what the constitution says will have no bearing on their conclusion.

  10. Bubba Jones
    October.14.2020 at 1:44 pm

    California has a special class of concealed carry license for judges. So “we” have already established that judges are likely to want or need guns.

    “The Judge CCW license may
    be issued to California judges, full-time commissioners, and to federal judges and
    magistrates of the federal courts. The license is valid for any period not to exceed 3
    years. “

  11. cgr2727
    October.14.2020 at 1:49 pm

    She “admits” to owning a gun?!?! As in, thought she could get away with it too, if it weren’t for you meddling kids? Bet she’ll admit to going to church and eating apple pie on the Fourth of July (all of which are double-ungood thought crimes to progtards like Warren, Harris, Feinstein, et al).

  12. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.14.2020 at 1:54 pm

    This is yet another pathetic attempt by the left to smear anyone who doesn’t absolutely agree with them. She is getting confirmed, and the democrats are left knowing they should have run Biden back in 2016 instead of that harpy witch. They failed, and now they pay the price for that failure.

Please to post comments