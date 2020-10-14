Coronavirus

WHO Joins Top Epidemiologists in Emphasizing Harm Caused by Lockdowns

Months into the pandemic, we’re finally getting a real debate over the right way to fight the virus.

|

zumaamericastwentyeight796448
(Jakub Porzycki/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

"We've got to follow the science," we're repeatedly told during the COVID-19 pandemic, usually by people arguing for the strict measures included in the broad category of "lockdowns." But what happens when scientists disagree with one another and don't adhere to one true faith in their recommendations for battling viral infection?

While there has been disagreement among scientists since COVID-19 appeared on the scene, opponents of the most restrictive measures have largely been sidelined. But now, insisting that "science" speaks with one voice is much harder, with a World Health Organization (WHO) official and the Great Barrington Declaration objecting to the pain inflicted by lockdowns and calling for less-draconian public health policies.

"We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus," David Nabarro, WHO special envoy for Covid-19, told Britain's Spectator magazine last week. "The only time we believe a lockdown is justified is to buy you time to reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we'd rather not do it."

He pointed to the devastating worldwide elevation in rates of poverty and hunger as a result of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic, saying that "lockdowns just have one consequence that we must never, ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer."

Importantly, Nabarro made his comments immediately after endorsing concerns, raised by Oxford University epidemiologist Sunetra Gupta, about the economic disruptions caused by lockdowns. Gupta is co-author—with Harvard University epidemiologist Martin Kulldorffm, Stanford University epidemiologist Jay Bhattacharya, and 32 others—of the Great Barrington Declaration. The declaration advocates refocusing protection efforts on high-risk individuals, while encouraging others to get back to their lives.

"Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health," the declaration argues. "Keeping these measures in place until a vaccine is available will cause irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed."

The authors and co-signers of the declaration suggest a more-focused approach. "Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19," they argue. "Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal. Simple hygiene measures, such as hand washing and staying home when sick should be practiced by everyone to reduce the herd immunity threshold."

The declaration and its authors have come under intense fire from some who disagree with its policy proposals on scientific grounds.

"This is wishful thinking. It is not possible to fully identify vulnerable individuals, and it is not possible to fully isolate them," argues Rupert Beale of the Francis Crick Institute. "Furthermore, we know that immunity to coronaviruses wanes over time, and re-infection is possible—so lasting protection of vulnerable individuals by establishing 'herd immunity' is very unlikely to be achieved in the absence of a vaccine."

But the declaration also faces ad hominem attacks from people who object to its sponsorship by the market-oriented American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).

"I'm in my mid-50s. I have HIV. I saw my friends die in droves in the 80s, 90s. I have no more fucks left to give," tweeted Yale School of Public Health epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves in response to the declaration. "Except those peddling pseudoscience, bankrolled by right-wing, libertarian assholes can kiss my queer ass. I know your kind. We beat you once. Will will again."

As criticism goes, that's a tad over the top. But at least it recognizes that there's a debate to be had. And, as Nabarro's comments indicate, the signers of the Great Barrington aren't alone in their concerns.

Sixty-six high-profile British physicians made headlines earlier this month when they urged the government "to consider non-Covid harms and deaths with equal standing as the reported deaths from Covid" and said that lockdown-related "harms to long term health and wellbeing begin to outweigh the benefits."

"Closedown, lockdown, closing borders—nothing has a historical scientific basis, in my view," observed Agners Tegnell, one of the architects of Sweden's less-restrictive pandemic response.

Back in March, David L. Katz, former director of Yale University's Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center, wrote: "I am deeply concerned that the social, economic and public health consequences of this near total meltdown of normal life—schools and businesses closed, gatherings banned—will be long lasting and calamitous, possibly graver than the direct toll of the virus itself."

But these objections have largely been ignored as the views of a few fringe heretics to the supposedly science-dictated dogma of restrictive policies that close whole societies.

Such sidelining gets harder as more high-profile scientists join together to muscle their way into the public view.

As if to emphasize the end of a monolithic public-health stance on COVID-19 response, this week the WHO joined with other international organizations to warn that "border closures, trade restrictions and confinement measures have been preventing farmers from accessing markets, including for buying inputs and selling their produce, and agricultural workers from harvesting crops, thus disrupting domestic and international food supply chains and reducing access to healthy, safe and diverse diets."

The statement also calls for "universal health coverage and income support," making it a difficult target for accusations that it was crafted by "right-wing, libertarian assholes."

The pretense that "science" automatically dictates the suspension of normal life without regard for other concerns including liberty, prosperity, and psychological health is over. At long last, months into the pandemic, the debates over the proper response to COVID-19 have begun.

NEXT: The Hispanic Tradition of Liberty

J.D. Tuccille is a contributing editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 12:55 pm

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1316405756967751685

    Overdoses appear to be up hugely nationally – 20-40 percent is a reasonable guess based on the states and cities that have reported. But although we obsessively count #Covid deaths, we don’t bother to count overdoses for months, so we really have no idea.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 12:56 pm

    https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1316364741888094208

    1/ It is now clear
    @ihme_uw
    and everyone else should stop trying to predict #Covid deaths, and news organizations shouldn’t report the forecasts. They have proven both wrong and irrelevant. We know #SARSCoV2 is not dangerous to most people and that its only real systemic risk…
    8:06 AM · Oct 14, 2020·Twitter for iPhone
    453
    Retweets
    16
    Quote Tweets
    1.5K
    Likes
    Alex Berenson
    @AlexBerenson
    ·
    3h
    Replying to
    @AlexBerenson
    2/ Is that because it is highly contagious, occasional surges can strain hospital capacity in the short run. That is the ONLY metric policymakers should be considering right now, and it cannot be forecasted more than four to six weeks out at most.
    Alex Berenson
    @AlexBerenson
    ·
    3h
    FORECAST! (Forecasted sneaks in but it is not really proper.)

    Of course, the real reason
    @IHME_UW
    still models is not because inaccurate forecasts are useful for policymakers but because the CNNs can use big numbers (400,000, 1.02 million, 86 trillion, hike!) to drive fear.

  3. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.14.2020 at 12:56 pm

    An epidemiologist compared covid-19 to HIV?

    And then made it a political issue?

    Shocking.

    1. Hank Ferrous
      October.14.2020 at 1:41 pm

      And, through the lens of his own personal grievance, at that. Zounds.

  4. Moonrocks
    October.14.2020 at 12:57 pm

    So are we still supposed to LISTEN TO THE SCIENTISTS!, or are we moving on to WE CAN’T TRUST TRUMP’S SCIENTISTS!?

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 12:57 pm

    https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1316381998345146369

    Scott Atlas: Prolonged lockdowns a complete disaster:

    * Working class & low income people destroyed
    * 46% of cancers not diagnosed
    * 50% chemo appts missed
    * 50% missed immunizations
    * 200K missed cases of abuse
    * 25% of young people considering suicide

  6. eyeroller
    October.14.2020 at 12:59 pm

    “right-wing, libertarian assholes”

    Conflating right-wing and libertarian is the first sign you don’t know what you’re talking about.

    1. Minadin
      October.14.2020 at 1:50 pm

      Given:
      Their overall policy guidelines of focusing on protecting the vulnerable while letting everyone else go about their own business
      And:
      The description of such as sounding like it came from Right wing / Libertarian assholes

      Can we surmise that someone from the WHO has recently spent a lot of time reading through the past 7-8 months of comments to Reason’s CoVID articles? Because some of that sounds awful familiar . . .

  7. Sevo
    October.14.2020 at 12:59 pm

    According to the Chron, this discussion is not happening and Trump is terrible for suggesting we ignore the lock-downs.

  8. CE
    October.14.2020 at 1:00 pm

    Nice move calling your own declaration “Great”.

    1. Zeb
      October.14.2020 at 1:13 pm

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Barrington,_Massachusetts

      1. Hank Ferrous
        October.14.2020 at 1:43 pm

        Shhh, the narrative and the agenda must not be questioned.

  9. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    October.14.2020 at 1:01 pm

    So Facebook Google and Twitter are now going to ban the who

    1. Árboles de la Barranca
      October.14.2020 at 1:05 pm

      It was that “Won’t Get Fooled Again” song that did it.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        October.14.2020 at 1:11 pm

        Squeeze Box.

        #Metoo.

        1. Echospinner
          October.14.2020 at 1:38 pm

          You mean it wasn’t about an accordion?

      2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        October.14.2020 at 1:13 pm

        I would think pinball wizard for violating the ADA

  10. Ra's al Gore
    October.14.2020 at 1:02 pm

    Trusting ‘experts’ means trusting whatever person the powers that be decide to drag out to give ‘expert’ advice.

    Anyone remember an accurate prediction from an ‘expert’ of how many nursing home deaths we’d have, or small businesses closed, or other medical care postponed, or hospitals going out of business, etc?

  11. Sometimes a Great Notion
    October.14.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Rupert Beale of the Francis Crick Institute….
    But the declaration also faces ad hominem attacks from people who object to its sponsorship by the market-oriented American Institute for Economic Research (AIER).

    I’ll take the libertarian institute over the institute named after known “racist” Francis Crick. Sorry, been told that any hint of racism taints science.

    1. Sevo
      October.14.2020 at 1:20 pm

      I think that was Watson, not Crick.

  12. mad.casual
    October.14.2020 at 1:08 pm

    Not to discredity the WHO scientists, but it should be kept in mind that start-to-finish, soup-to-nuts this whole thing has been instigated an propagated, if not at the behest of scientists, then at least with hand-in-hand with scientists.

    This wasn’t some Jenny McCarthy-esque phenomenon where some emoting political hairbrain pulled some niche research publication out of the corners of the medical literature and used the social clout to whip up a media frenzy. This was unequivocally the result of politicians, the media, and scientists all sitting around the same table and nodding agreeingly at each other.

    People like Neil Ferguson have unequivocably and irreperably damaged more lives than Jenny McCarthy or any similar anti-vaxxer ever could.

  13. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.14.2020 at 1:11 pm

    “But these objections have largely been ignored as the views of a few fringe heretics to the supposedly science-dictated dogma of restrictive policies that close whole societies.”

    The power consolidate pursuant to God’s mandate was not voluntarily surrendered by the kings of old, either.

  14. Sevo
    October.14.2020 at 1:16 pm

    A bing search is still heavily loaded with critiques regarding ‘dark funding’, ‘covid-deniers’, etc.
    As should be no surprise, countering the power-grab is going to take a lot of work.
    About the only active group seems to be
    Pacific Legal Foundation:
    “Rebuilding America requires freedom”
    https://pacificlegal.org/
    Pretty sure my donations this year are going to reflect some changes; IJ just doesn’t seem interested.

  15. Dillinger
    October.14.2020 at 1:17 pm

    oooh Yale v. Yale there aren’t enough seat edges for everybody

  16. Longtobefree
    October.14.2020 at 1:29 pm

    Well, actual science about a virus has not changed at all.
    Just the political opportunism.
    Stay away from others if YOU are sick.
    Wash your hands.
    Protect the elderly.
    Do not destroy the economy.
    See, simple and unchanging if they had just treated this virus like all the others.

  17. Bill Godshall
    October.14.2020 at 1:33 pm

    Sweden’s daily Covid death rate has remained <0.33 per million since August 1, <0.20 since September 1, and is now 0.06 (i.e. 0.6 death per day in Sweden).

    In contrast, the US daily Covid death rate has ranged from 1.80 – 3.49 per million since May 26, and is now 2.15 (i.e 710 deaths per day in the US).
    https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus-data-explorer?zoomToSelection=true&time=2020-03-01..latest&country=USA~SWE&region=World&casesMetric=true&interval=smoothed&perCapita=true&smoothing=7&pickerMetric=aged_70_older&pickerSort=desc

    But after denouncing and condemning Sweden's scientifically sound decision to not shut down businesses or industries, and to reopen schools in the spring, the news media and other lockdown advocates haven't acknowledged Sweden's apparent stunning success.

    1. Bill Godshall
      October.14.2020 at 2:00 pm

      A CDC study published on Sept 11 found 71% of Covid patients reported ALWAYS wearing a mask in public during the 14 preceding days, and 14% reported doing so OFTEN, indicating mask mandates and mask wearing hasn’t provided as much protection from Covid as has been claimed by those who mandated and advocated masks.
      https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/69/wr/mm6936a5.htm?s_cid=mm6936a5_w

      Importantly, the study also found:
      “Close contact with one or more persons with known COVID-19 was reported by 42% of case-patients compared with 14% of control-participants (p<0.01), and most (51%) close contacts were family members."

      In sum, although the vast majority of Covid patients wore masks whenever they were in public, many/most of them contracted the virus at their home (where they likely didn't wear a mask) from an already infected family member or (in some cases) friend.

      Some patients also reported close contact with an infected coworker during the two preceding weeks.

  18. James
    October.14.2020 at 1:53 pm

    Start making cash right n0w…. Get m0re t!me with your family by d0ing j0bs that 0nly require for y0u t0 have a computer and an internet access and y0u can have that at y0ur h0me. Start bringing up t0 $8668 a m0nth. I’ve started this j0b and I’ve never been happier and n0w I am sharing it with y0u, s0 y0u can try it t00. Y0u can check it 0ut here…

    ==========================➤Visit Here

  19. Hank Ferrous
    October.14.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Gonsalves is ‘recognizing that there’s a debate to be had?’ That appears to be ahistorical, antiscientific, involves conflating two political groups and an ad hominem attack. ‘Dying in droves’ and ‘kiss my queer ass’ tied to ‘we beat you once, will again’ is no more than irrational emoting and in-group bias. His entire rant seems little more than a temper tantrum on social media, not a rational argument or statement disagreeing with policies.

Please to post comments