Media Criticism

New York Times Union Hits Times Columnist Bret Stephens for Daring To Criticize the 1619 Project

"It says a lot about an organization when it breaks it's [sic] own rules and goes after one of it's [sic] own," the union tweeted. "The act, like the article, reeks."

|

The_New_York_Times_(2499903005)
(Michael Osmenda / Wiki Commons)

Bret Stephens is a conventionally conservative columnist for The New York Times who tends to write about many of the same issues I cover for Reason: free speech on college campuses, illiberalism and incivility, cancel culture, etc. (I am occasionally critical of his columns, even when I agree with their general thrust.)

On Friday, he wrote a long piece about the 1619 Project, the Pulitzer-winning series of New York Times magazine articles spearheaded by Times reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones. The articles re-envisioned 1619—the year that African slaves first arrived in the English colonies in North America—as the America's true founding. The project has drawn praise for calling attention to the country's original sin of slavery, but also much criticism for factual errors and rhetorical exaggerations. Most notably, the 1619 Project wrongly claimed that preserving slavery was an important reason for the colonists' rebellion against the British.

Stephens' column takes great pains to praise Hannah-Jones for all that she was able to accomplish with the 1619 Project, which he hails as "ambitious" and "unabashedly patriotic." But he also knocks Hannah-Jones for her mistakes, and he calls her out for committing a rhetorical slight-of-hand: Both Hannah-Jones and Times magazine editor Jake Silverstein have denied ever claiming that they proposed 1619 as an alternative date for the true American founding. This is simply false: As I have shown in two recent articles, they absolutely billed the 1619 Project this way. In fact, Hannah-Jones claimed that this was the point of the 1619 Project as recently as September 15.

Stephens presents yet more evidence:

I emailed [Hannah-Jones] to ask if she could point to any instances before this controversy in which she had acknowledged that her claims about 1619 as "our true founding" had been merely metaphorical. Her answer was that the idea of treating the 1619 date metaphorically should have been so obvious that it went without saying.

She then challenged me to find any instance in which the project stated that "using 1776 as our country's birth date is wrong," that it "should not be taught to schoolchildren," and that the only one "that should be taught" was 1619. "Good luck unearthing any of us arguing that," she added.

Here is an excerpt from the introductory essay to the project by The New York Times Magazine's editor, Jake Silverstein, as it appeared in print in August 2019 (italics added):

"1619. It is not a year that most Americans know as a notable date in our country's history. Those who do are at most a tiny fraction of those who can tell you that 1776 is the year of our nation's birth. What if, however, we were to tell you that this fact, which is taught in our schools and unanimously celebrated every Fourth of July, is wrong, and that the country's true birth date, the moment that its defining contradictions first came into the world, was in late August of 1619?"

So Stephens' criticism is solid. But some at the paper are evidently unhappy about it. On Saturday, the Twitter account for the newspaper's employee union took a cheap shot at Stephens, tweeting that his article "reeks."

"It says a lot about an organization when it breaks it's own rules and goes after one of it's own," the account tweeted. "The act, like the article, reeks."

The tweet references the fact that Times writers are usually supposed to refrain from explicitly criticizing each other in public. It's true that this is a rather irregular column, and Stephens acknowledges as much in his concluding paragraphs, noting that he "thought long and hard about the ethics of writing this essay." A general prohibition on colleagues savaging each other's work makes sense as a policy.

But the union's interest in this principle is not exactly consistent. When opinion editor James Bennet dared to publish a controversial op-ed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R–Ark.), Times employees attacked him—with the full support of the union, which coordinated talking points that recommending using the language of workplace safety to argue that the words in the Cotton piece literally put Times staffers in danger. They also castigated opinion writer Bari Weiss, in public as well as private, for continuously publishing pieces with which they disagreed. The results included the exits of both Weiss and Bennet from the paper.

When the Times subsequently published an abominable piece of Chinese Community Party propaganda defending the government's crackdown on Hong Kong, there was no public outrage from staffers. No one complained about lapsing editorial standards. The union did not fret about the safety of Hong Kong–based journalists.

Criticizing Stephens for breaking Times rules and "going after" a colleague is yet another hypocrisy on the part of the union representing Times staffers—because that's exactly what they did to Bennet and Weiss. Defend at all costs those who agree with the ideology represented by Hannah-Jones, and punish or purge the dissenters: That's the only principle in play here.

Late Sunday night, the account deleted the offending tweet, writing:

This is probably evidence that they got in trouble for the tweet, rather than evidence that they realized the sentiment behind it is self-serving and selectively applied. In any case, it's the double standard that reeks, not Stephens' column.

NEXT: Meanwhile in Portland, Roosevelt and Lincoln Get Canceled

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    October.12.2020 at 8:40 am

    When writing about the 1619 lies, please be sure cite the fact that there were no slaves on the ship to Jamestown.
    And oh by the way, don’t write about the NYT. They are banned forever.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Casor
    “The first group of 20 or so Africans were brought to Jamestown in 1619 as indentured servants. After working out their contracts for passage money to Virginia and completing their indenture, each was granted 50 acres (20 ha) of land (headrights). This enabled them to raise their own tobacco or other crops.”

    So they were capitalists, not slaves.
    Not sorry.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      October.12.2020 at 9:32 am

      Thanks for that. Had not known they were just ordinary indentured servants, and how long it took for slavery to take hold.

  2. cgr2727
    October.12.2020 at 8:46 am

    “…breaks it’s own rules…”

    This, from our erudite betters at the paper of record.

    It’s “its,” people. “It’s” = “It is.” I know, I know, the English language and syntax are merely a construct of homophobic colonizing white male racists, so therefore we must accept whatever They/Them/Xe tell us the proper usage is.

    1.  Set Us Up The Chipper
      October.12.2020 at 8:56 am

      Most people are skilled enough readers to recognize the meaning from context and move on. The obsession that tiny nothing of an error always recieves is mind-boggling.

      And yes I understand the Times should be better. The Union, however, is just a bunch of cronies and thugs.

      1. JesseAz
        October.12.2020 at 9:08 am

        The union is made up of journalists and editors who should understand basic grammar. Then again it is made up of young, mostly white, journalism graduates which means they are generally the dumbest of college graduates. Their focus in school having been victim hood and politics instead of journalism and English.

        1. Earth Skeptic
          October.12.2020 at 9:24 am

          How do they compare to education majors?

          1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
            October.12.2020 at 9:33 am

            Probably both are better than basket weaving gender identity majors.

      2. Claptrap
        October.12.2020 at 9:53 am

        Pedantry is always a great way to show just how superior you are. Speaking of which, Robby states in the article:

        When the Times subsequently published an abominable piece of Chinese Community Party propaganda

        Good job, Reason. How many editors work here again?

    2. H. Farnham
      October.12.2020 at 9:13 am

      Props to Robby for putting that in the byline……

      It was a pretty sic burn.

  3. Jerryskids
    October.12.2020 at 8:57 am

    I read the column and my only take on it was “holy cow, either the NYT is doing an about-face on this 1619 crap or Bret Stephens just decided he didn’t want to work at the NYT any more”. And then I ordered 12 extra cases of popcorn, because I don’t want to miss a second of this shitshow.

  4. R Mac
    October.12.2020 at 9:03 am

    The NYT is garbage and should be ignored.

  5. Gozer the Gozarian
    October.12.2020 at 9:14 am

    NYT = New York Tweets

    There are no journalists who work there.

  6. Earth Skeptic
    October.12.2020 at 9:15 am

    Irrational, emotional tribalisms gotta tribe.

  7. Idle Hands
    October.12.2020 at 9:17 am

    The new york times has bed bugs.

  8. H. Farnham
    October.12.2020 at 9:23 am

    “A general prohibition on colleagues savaging each other’s work makes sense as a policy.”

    Makes it pretty difficult to push a narrative, otherwise.

  9. mad.casual
    October.12.2020 at 9:28 am

    New York Times Union Hits Times Columnist Bret Stephens for Daring To Criticize the 1619 Project

    In Chicago, this title carries a very different connotation.

  10. Ajsloss
    October.12.2020 at 9:35 am

    Didn’t Africans sell their own into slavery? Does 1619 mention that?

  11. Nonstopdrivel
    October.12.2020 at 9:41 am

    In any case, it’s the double standard that reeks, not Stephens’ column.

    Ninety-nine percent of Soave’s articles could be reduced to a single sentence like this. He is the most one-trick of one-trick ponies.

  12. Bill Godshall
    October.12.2020 at 9:49 am

    After subscribing to the NYT and the Wall Street Jrnl for 33 years, and after witnessing the gradual decline on the NYT, I unsubscribed from the NYT in 2017 (due to the dozen anti Trump headlines, articles, editorials and op/eds every day).

    Although its been very nice to not read the anti Trump, anti Republican, anti capitalist, and anti American propaganda in the NYT anymore, I’ve notice that most other formerly mainstream news outlets (AP, Washington Post, USA Today, NBC, ABC, CBS and even Wall St. Jrnl.) have also become purveyors of left wing dogma very similar to traditional left wing news outlets (including the NYT, Huff Post, NPR, Politico, MSNBC, CNN).

    And for the past several years, Reason has also gone from libertarian to mostly left wing.

    Is there any objective journalism left?

  13. Dan S.
    October.12.2020 at 9:55 am

    Actually, a case can be made that 1619 is the year that what would become the United States got its start. In that year, “the first representative assembly in America, the General Assembly, convened in the Jamestown Church.” Today’s Virginia General Assembly traces its origin to that event. What had been the James Fort may also have been formally designated James Towne in that year. The arrival of black slaves that year, on an English privateer vessel which captured them from a Dutch ship, was a minor incident by comparison.

Please to post comments