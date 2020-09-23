Media Criticism

Yes, the 1619 Project Actually Suggests That Year Was America's True Founding, and Nikole Hannah-Jones Admits It

The New York Times tried to disassociate itself from a claim its reporter made just a few days ago.

|

(Screenshot via YouTube)

The New York Times would like people to believe that one of the 1619 Project's more widely criticized claims—that we might consider 1619, the year African slaves first arrived in the British colonies, to be the true year of America's founding—was never actually put forth by the Pulitzer Prize-winning article series.

Editors recently removed (without explanation or acknowledgment) the provocative statement that the project "aim[s] to reframe the country's history, understanding 1619 as our true founding" from the article series' online introduction. Lead author Nikole Hannah-Jones has repeatedly claimed it is a myth that the project proposes 1619 rather than 1776 as the country's birth year: She blamed bad-faith critics on the right for tricking the media into believing otherwise.

"One thing in which the right has been tremendously successful is getting media to frame stories in their language and through their lens," wrote Hannah-Jones in a subsequently deleted tweet. "The #1619Project does not argue that 1619 is our true founding. We know this nation marks its founding at 1776."

Forget for a moment that Hannah-Jones' Twitter banner is a picture of 1776 crossed out and replaced with 1619. Forget that multiple progressive media outlets that were sympathetic to the project's aims used the 1619-as-true-founding summary in order to explain it. Forget that a year ago, after the articles were published, both Hannah-Jones and New York Times magazine editor Jake Silverstein described the project in exactly these terms: "We sort of proposed the idea in a variety of ways that if you consider 1619 as the foundational date of the country, rather than 1776, it just changes your understanding and we call that a reframing of American history." Just consider one last piece of evidence that Hannah-Jones is being deceptive about who invented the 1619-not-1776 framing.

In an interview with Tomiko Brown-Nagin, dean of Harvard University's Radcliffe Institute, Hannah-Jones stated explicitly that the 1619 Project makes evocative arguments such as, "What would it mean to consider 1619 our founding and not 1776?" Here is video of the conversation, which took place not a year ago, or even several months ago, but just last week: September 15, 2020.

I don't mean to belabor this point, or to reduce the 1619 Project—which includes a number of different essays advancing many different arguments—to just Hannah-Jones herself. Whether it specifically claims that 1619 should replace 1776 is not even the most salient controversy involving the project. The claim can be metaphoric rather than literal: an example of the kind of radical shift in perspective that Hannah-Jones and her cohorts think is so urgent.

But the claim is inarguably part of the 1619 Project, and it's absurd for Hannah-Jones to pretend it isn't—especially while she continues to describe the project in exactly these terms. To say that conservatives imagined or manufactured this is ridiculous. It's gaslighting—and it undercuts the credibility of the author and her work.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. I, Woodchipper
    September.23.2020 at 12:05 pm

    Seriously, no one fucking cares about this.

    1. Anne
      September.23.2020 at 12:09 pm

    2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.23.2020 at 12:12 pm

      Correction, no one should care about it, but it’s exactly the silliness that begins in obscure grievance studies departments that churn out indebted students with useless degrees who end up in your HR department.

    3. a libertarian
      September.23.2020 at 12:31 pm

      You really demonstrated that by viewing and commenting on the article

      1.  Tulpa
        September.23.2020 at 12:43 pm

        Yours has always been the dumbest take on the internet. It doesn’t even make sense.

    4. Overt
      September.23.2020 at 12:39 pm

      I seriously care about this. They are trying to teach this shit in school. The whole “ackshewly, our founding was 1619” serves dual purposes. The first, most obvious point is that it tries to reframe the entire country’s founding around race rather than the very many other ideas that were circulating at the time.

      But the secondary point is the most nefarious- it is the one that history teachers have been promoting in schools for the last few decades- that the curriculum taught in our schools is a bunch of lies and propaganda. This sentiment- that until the early 2000, everyone was taught a false history- permiates everywhere. Even the guy who gave us the tour of the Capital building spent 90% of his time pointing out how the murals painted on the walls are all propaganda.

      If you can get people to credibly deny that the founding of our nation was in 1776, then you can credibly deny any of our “official” history. Debates about our founding no longer require facts because YOUR facts are all lies and can be dismissed without consideration as the product of propaganda.

      We didn’t care when marxists started taking care of obscure human studies departments, but just a decade or so later, they even have engineering departments. It is a severe problem that cannot be ignored.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.23.2020 at 12:49 pm

        I understand that point of view. But I also think people are a lot more resilient and intelligent than given credit for, and teaching such obviously bogus propaganda backfires when the students discover later they were fed a pack of lies. This has happened throughout history. How did the Protestant reformation start except from people who were disgusted by the claptrap they were fed? How do religious (including atheist) families have children who switch religion? Where do libertarians come from?

        The more outrageous the propaganda, the more it backfires.

    5. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      September.23.2020 at 12:41 pm

      People should care, seeing as how woke school board are wanting to implement it into the curriculum

    6. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.23.2020 at 12:43 pm

      Hannah-Jones and the NYT care, and that is enough reason to rub it in their face.

  2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    September.23.2020 at 12:06 pm

    “it undercuts the credibility of the author and her work.”

    What credibility?

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.23.2020 at 12:11 pm

    “One thing in which the right has been tremendously successful is getting media to frame stories in their language and through their lens,” wrote Hannah-Jones in a subsequently deleted tweet.

    Indeed, my rose-hair colored social justice warrior.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.23.2020 at 12:13 pm

    Forget that multiple progressive media outlets that were sympathetic to the project’s aims used the 1619-as-true-founding summary in order to explain it.

    We call that ‘media’.

  6. albo
    September.23.2020 at 12:16 pm

    George Costanza : Jerry, just remember. It’s not a lie if *you* believe it.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.23.2020 at 12:28 pm

      Al Buddy: It ain’t cheating unless you get caught.

      1. Red Tony
        September.23.2020 at 12:47 pm

        Tony: “I once sucked seven dicks. In a row. But that was Tuesday.”

  7. gde18095
    September.23.2020 at 12:23 pm

  8. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.23.2020 at 12:23 pm

    And blmantifa erased some of its more blatant marxist content on their website too. Another reframing in order to get their puppet Biden elected.

    Any bets on if-when Biden gets “retired” by the left. I bet he doesn’t last a year before he quits or gets ousted by the 25th amendment.

    1. albo
      September.23.2020 at 12:25 pm

      I’m guessing it will be over before that, when he comec onstage at one of the debates wearing a bathrobe and bunny slippers.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.23.2020 at 12:34 pm

      I’d bet the opposite, they keep him around to take the hits for all the stupid shit the administration gets caught doing. He’s the perfect fall guy since he isn’t capable of defending himself. Kinda of like that mafia don who feigned insanity to avoid prosecution.

    3. Longtobefree
      September.23.2020 at 12:40 pm

      “she” will have the document in her purse at the inauguration.

    4. Red Tony
      September.23.2020 at 12:48 pm

      We’ll know he’s been retired by the left when he becomes more lucid, because at that point he’ll have a man in the rafters pulling the strings and a hand up his ass to make him look like he’s talking.

  9. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.23.2020 at 12:29 pm

    I don’t mean to belabor this point, or to reduce the 1619 Project

    I think we should be reducing the so-called 1619 project. It attempts to foment an entirely racialist view of all public life in America. America has a racist past as does pretty much every country on the face of the planet. But the unique thing about Western Liberal Democracy is that we were able to confront that very real condition and (for the most part) overcome it with a combination of cultural shifts and legislative priorities.

    Douglas Murry did an excellent interview where he was more fired up than I’d ever seen him, and he talked about the dangers of turning every narrative into an airing of grievances and demands for reparations. At one point he asks the question if we really want to ‘play this game’? Then he posits we go ’round the world, country by country and start addressing the atrocities they committed. He then insists “have a go” at Turkey as the Ottoman empire was one of the largest and most powerful empires in history with a long history of brutality and ethnic genocide. “Should Kim Kardashian send her reparations bill to Ankara?”

    There’s nothing wrong with talking about our history of slavery- and making it a part of our education. But when we keep using reductive arguments to suggest that slavery was the the entirety of our nation’s experiment, you won’t have peace, you’ll have exactly the opposite.

    1. A Thinking Mind
      September.23.2020 at 12:46 pm

      I was about to comment on the same sentence fragment for the same reason, but then I had to stop and re-read the whole sentence. What he meant to say was that the project goes beyond the writing of this single person. He didn’t want to reduce all the contributors and pretend it was just Hannah-Jones, but his em-dash destroyed the clarity of that statement.

      But I agree, the project should be demolished. There’s nothing particularly racist or destructive about the history of America’s founding in comparison to any other nation. We could reduce all of history into a continual cycle of repudiations and grudges, and that wouldn’t advance us at all. Otherwise we’d be nuking Mongolia purely out of revenge, or demanding Italy pay fictional amounts of money in reparations for the Roman Empire.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    September.23.2020 at 12:34 pm

    Look, we should not ignore the big picture. The entire point of the 1619 Project is to make Americans (especially white Americans) feel guilty about slavery.

    And that’s extremely useful from a Koch / Reason libertarian perspective. After all, Shikha Dalmia practically invented the technique of manipulating guilt about slavery in order to promote Charles Koch’s immigration agenda.

    #SlaveryWasVeryBad
    #ThereforeOpenTheBorders

  11. Longtobefree
    September.23.2020 at 12:41 pm

    I got some news for ya robby, the New York Times is a bullshit propaganda rag for the fascists.
    Nothing they say or print is worthy of comment.

Please to post comments