Infection Rates in Neighborhoods With Low Voter Turnout, Many Bars, Few Trees Could Slow California's Reopening Under New 'Equity Metric'

California's new approach to combating coronavirus layers on yet more requirements for counties looking to reopen businesses.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (Daniel Kim/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

Starting this week, California will require counties to meet certain equity requirements before they're permitted to reopen more businesses and social activities.

Proponents of this equity-focused approach say it is necessary to prevent the most vulnerable communities from being left behind as the state digs its way out of the pandemic. Critics call it a deeply flawed and potentially illegal means of determining which areas are safe to reopen, and they argue that it will only slow California's recovery.

"Our entire state has come together to redouble our efforts to reduce the devastating toll COVID-19 has had on our Latino, Black and Pacific Islander communities," said Acting State Public Health Officer Dr. Erica Pan in a press release. "This isn't just a matter of higher cases in these communities—it is an issue of life and death that is hurting all Californians."

"Even if we are talking about issues of genuine inequity, there is no justification for the governor to wield emergency powers and restrict the most basic liberties of citizens for purposes of equity," counters Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R–Folsom). "It is an extremely dangerous thing to impose these restrictions that are only supposed to exist for genuine emergencies, genuine public health purposes, but instead use them for a social agenda."

Since August, reopenings in California have been dictated by the state's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. This blueprint places counties in one of four tiers based on the local severity of the pandemic, as measured by the number of new cases per 100,000 people (the case rate) and the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive (the test positivity rate).

Counties that show improvement in their case and test positivity rates over a two-week period are allowed to move into a less restrictive tier, where more businesses and activities are permitted. Backtracking on these metrics can kick a county back into a more restrictive tier.

Starting Tuesday, counties' reopenings will also hinge on the test positivity rates in their most disadvantaged neighborhoods, as defined by the state's new equity metric, and on whether counties make targeted public health investments in those neighborhoods.

If those communities' test positivity rates lag behind the county's overall rate, they'll be prevented from moving into a less restrictive tier. On the flip side, this metric could potentially allow some counties to reopen more quickly. If their test positivity rates are low enough in both disadvantaged neighborhoods and the county as a whole to meet the requirements of a less restrictive tier, they're allowed to proceed with reopenings, even if their case rate is still too high. Counties cannot be bumped back a tier for backtracking on the equity metric.

Needless to say, it's a pretty complex formula. The idea, according to Mark Ghaly, California's health secretary, is to ensure that counties with localized hotspots don't reopen too hastily, thus allowing those hotspots to spread.

"The disparate levels of transmission within a single county can really lead to problems for the entire county, as the level of mixing, while we reopen more of our business sectors, occurs," Ghaly told NPR. "This is not just a focus on the race and ethnic impacts of COVID, but really a strategy to make sure we address transmission in a wise and thoughtful way across our state."

In one sense, this is similar to the approach taken in New York, where Gov. Andrew Cuomo's "Cluster Action Initiative" sets reopening conditions on a neighborhood-by-neighborhood level, based on their proximity to identified hotspots.

Kiley and other elected officials from the Folsom area praised that approach in a letter this week to Gavin Newsom, California's Democratic governor, saying county boundaries were an arbitrary and imprecise means of determining which areas should be allowed to reopen.

But California's approach differs from New York's in a couple of important ways.

For starters, while local hotspots could prevent counties from moving into a less restrictive tier, reopening conditions are still being set at the county level. Moreover, local hotspots only make a difference in whether a county is allowed to reopen if they occur in disadvantaged communities, or if they are large enough to throw off countywide numbers.

Critics charge that this weakens the justification of the equity metric as a means of controlling coronavirus clusters before they get out of hand.

"If that were the concern, the straightforward response would be to require a showing of investment in addressing whatever localized hot spots a county might have, no matter what their racial or socioeconomic composition," writes Water Olson of the Cato Institute.

"We know that over the course of the pandemic many hot spots have emerged in places that were not especially disadvantaged economically—ski resorts, college towns, places with many international business travelers, and so forth," Olson continues. "Apparently it's going to be fine for a county to reopen in California if it's got localized hot spots in categories like those, so long as its overall countywide numbers are satisfactory."

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has been waging a low-level war against house parties in the city's wealthy West Hills neighborhood on the logic that the potential for superspreader events in richer neighborhoods could still endanger the entire city.

Also controversial is how the state identifies disadvantaged neighborhoods.

The equity metric defines disadvantaged neighborhoods as the 25 percent of census tracts in a county that score the lowest on the state's Healthy Places Index. That index uses a weighted measure of 25 different individual indicators to score tracts on a range of demographic factors, including unemployment levels, rates of car ownership, high school graduation rates, number of alcohol outlets, tree canopy coverage, and voter turnout.

"All of these things are put into this formula that then spits out a number," Kiley tells Reason. "And your reopening is conditioned not even on achieving public health goals in some objective sense but actually on the relative performance of different parts of your county that are divided up in an arbitrary fashion."

State officials have pointed to the higher case rates in these low-scoring census tracts to justify its new approach. The California Department of Public Health's website notes that the bottom quartile of census tracts, as ranked by the Healthy Places Index, holds 24 percent of the state's population but has experienced 40 percent of California's reported COVID-19 infections.

How impactful these new equity requirements will be on the pace of reopening remains to be seen. According to data put out by the California Department of Public Health this week, 23 of the state's 58 counties are hitting their equity metric targets, including Los Angeles County. Twelve others, including San Diego, San Francisco, and Orange counties, are not. Another 23 counties are exempt from the state's equity metric because their small population size makes accurately measuring test positivity rates by census tract impossible.

Only Humboldt County in Northern California meets the criteria for accelerated reopening under the equity metric.

Another concern is that the state government will use this new metric to strongarm counties into adopting policies that have little to do with fighting the pandemic.

"It's particularly troubling that Gavin Newsom has explicitly stated that he is hoping to use coronavirus crisis to create a new progressive era and change the way we do business and change the way we govern," says Kiley.

Olson expresses the same concerns in his blog post, writing that "one hopes that what is going on here is not a threat to restrain economic activity that would otherwise be recognized as low-​risk as a way of obtaining leverage with which to push counties into 'equity' initiatives that go beyond criteria of sound disease control."

At present, California's approach to reopening doesn't appear to give the state a huge amount of additional leverage to force local governments into adopting policies unrelated to the pandemic.

The most notable new tool it has is the requirement that these local governments file reports detailing the "targeted investments" they're making to correct for disparities in disadvantaged neighborhoods. But the Department of Public Health's website says these investments should be spent on things like "augmenting testing, disease investigation, contact tracing, isolation/quarantine support, and education and outreach efforts for workers," all of which sounds pretty closely linked to virus suppression.

Also, the money counties would have to spend on those activities will come out of funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity program.

California as a whole has received about $500 million from that program during the pandemic. Individual counties' awards have been much smaller still, amounting to less than $1 million in some cases. Adding strings to that money doesn't give the state too much added authority.

But given the extraordinary powers California's state government has claimed for itself during the pandemic, it's entirely possible that these requirements will grow more stringent and be linked to other pots of money.

More concerning than the metric's specifics is the fact that government in California, at any level, is still using emergency powers in an attempt to micromanage what kinds of activities are allowed during the pandemic. Ultimately, we should be leaving these decisions up to businesses and individuals. If it is still appropriate for the government to restrict some high-risk activities, the decision to do that should be made on the most local level possible, not through a complex, confusing, and centralized formula laid down from the state capitol.

  1. ElvisIsReal
    October.9.2020 at 11:25 am

    They can’t admit to being wrong this close to the election.

    We’re fucked on the west coast.

  2. Jerryskids
    October.9.2020 at 11:27 am

    Olson expresses the same concerns in his blog post, writing that “one hopes that what is going on here is not a threat to restrain economic activity that would otherwise be recognized as low-​risk as a way of obtaining leverage with which to push counties into ‘equity’ initiatives that go beyond criteria of sound disease control.”

    Yeah, and one must have been smoking crack if one hopes that.

  3. Longtobefree
    October.9.2020 at 11:34 am

    The only thing holding back California is democrats.
    But they got voted in, so everyone that voted democrat is getting what they deserve. Everyone who did not vote democrat, and did not move out of state is getting what they deserve.
    What’s that? The primaries are rigged so that only democrats get on the ballot? Move.

  4. Ron
    October.9.2020 at 11:37 am

    Yep make the metric of reopening so complicated that no one knows if they meet the criteria unless Newsom says so today, the next day who knows since he literally changes the metrics week to week. its all theater by Newsom

  5. John
    October.9.2020 at 11:41 am

    Lockdowns are by their very nature arbitrary tyranny. It is one thing to quarantine those who are sick or thought to be sick. It is quite another to claim everyone must be treated as if they are sick. That is tyranny and is necessarily arbitrary. You can’t lock everyone in their homes. Some things have to be done. So, you end up allowing “essential services”. What is “essential”? There is no objective way to define that. So, it winds up being whatever the government decides it is because fuck you that is why.

    None of these restrictions in any of these states even pass the rational relationship test. They are all contradictory and arbitrary. In my state for example, bars can be open but you can’t sit at the bar and they must serve food with alcohol. What, do you not get the virus if you are eating? Is there something special about a bar that keeps the virus alive where it wouldn’t stay alive on a table? Why is it that way, because some dumb ass in the state government liked it that way. It is not even internally consistent.

    All lockdowns and restrictions must end and end immediately. Return state health powers to the power to quarantine those found to be sick and nothing else. Without some probable cause to think a person is sick the state should have no power to restrict their movements or actions at all. And the states should not have the power to have any general restrictions on gatherings and such at all. They can only quarantine individuals. That is how public health law worked for over 200 years in this country. It was never and was never intended to be a trap door out of which every restriction on government power falls out of the Constitution because someone decided there was a pandemic.

    1. Ken Shultz
      October.9.2020 at 11:47 am

      “None of these restrictions in any of these states even pass the rational relationship test.”

      It’s the worst kind of religious thinking. In the middle ages, the Catholic church would have prohibited the consumption of meat during lent.

      That was less restrictive than what California is doing today.

      1. John
        October.9.2020 at 11:51 am

        The Church told people to not eat meat during lent out of respect for God. They didn’t do it thinking it would stop the plague. So, this is actually even worse.

        1. Idle Hands
          October.9.2020 at 11:52 am

          It’s the same mentality both are seeking salvation.

          1. Ken Shultz
            October.9.2020 at 11:57 am

            It’s also the same in that they think forced sacrifice by itself is holy.

            1. Idle Hands
              October.9.2020 at 12:02 pm

              We even have indulgents in the form of essential vs nonessential permission slips.

      2. Earth Skeptic
        October.9.2020 at 12:06 pm

        Also, angels on the heads of pins.

  6. Ken Shultz
    October.9.2020 at 11:41 am

    “Proponents of this equity-focused approach say it is necessary to prevent the most vulnerable communities from being left behind as the state digs its way out of the pandemic. Critics call it a deeply flawed and potentially illegal means of determining which areas are safe to reopen, and they argue that it will only slow California’s recovery.”

    There’s a California Democrat on the Biden ticket, who will probably take over as president at some point during old man Biden’s term. If you want to see this kind of shithead thinking implemented nationally, be sure to vote for the Biden ticket.

    Are there working moms in California who won’t be able to send their kids to school, won’t be able to go to work, and won’t be able to make their house payment–because poorer people in poorer districts have fewer “advantages”? The correct answer is almost certainly “yes”.

    What about those Californians who care more about themselves and their children than they do about poor people? Hell, there may be a religious argument against forcing people to make sacrifices for others on the basis that they’re selfish.

    1. John
      October.9.2020 at 11:50 am

      All true Ken. I can’t figure out if the average Democrat just refuses to believe that or they believe it and think it is a good thing.

    2. Overt
      October.9.2020 at 12:04 pm

      “The idea, according to Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, is to ensure that counties with localized hotspots don’t reopen too hastily, thus allowing those hotspots to spread.”

      This is bullshit, or they would have a metric based on HOTSPOTS, not disadvantaged neighborhoods.

  7. Don't look at me!
    October.9.2020 at 11:45 am

    Mission creep at it’s finest.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      October.9.2020 at 11:50 am

      It’s only mission creep if you think the mission was to flatten the curve or some such nonsense.

      If you realize the mission was to vastly expand government powers and get everyone to accept it this is just moving the mission forward.

    2. Idle Hands
      October.9.2020 at 11:51 am

      This is just starting wait till the watermelons get in on this scam.

  8. Idle Hands
    October.9.2020 at 11:54 am

    This is going to become about living in harmony with the environment in next week, they just haven’t come around to that argument yet.

  9. Juice
    October.9.2020 at 11:56 am

    Which counties have the highest per capita rates of woodchippers?

  10. Jerry B.
    October.9.2020 at 11:58 am

    And don’t forget Newsom’s new restriction.

    https://babylonbee.com/news/california-mandates-all-food-must-be-consumed-through-iv-to-ensure-masks-are-never-removed

  11. Idle Hands
    October.9.2020 at 12:00 pm

    I’ve said it a thousand times, reason’s lack of moral courage on this issue from day one is giant moral stain that I’ll never forget. The TDS is one thing but the fact of the matter these actions were the greatest infringement of civil liberties in my lifetime and the fact they weren’t screaming from the roof tops in article after article about the implications of this and how horrific the damage this was going to do in real time is just disturbing to me.

  12. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.9.2020 at 12:05 pm

    When I heard this, I didn’t believe it. I thought it was the insane ramblings of a right-wing conspiracy theory nut.

Please to post comments