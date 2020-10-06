Section 230

Trump Tweets 'Repeal Section 230,' Something He Couldn't Do if Section 230 Were Repealed

You want censorship? This is how you get censorship.

(Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP/Newscom)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump tweeted "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!" The three exclamation points underscore his enthusiasm for undoing the federal statute that protects social media companies from liability for user-generated content.

It's an ironic statement since, without the existence of Section 230, Trump very well might not be able to tweet it. If Congress were to remove social media platforms' liability protection, then companies like Twitter and Facebook would have no choice but to remove users' ability to post content at-will. Instead, moderators would have to vet and approve content to make sure that it wasn't potentially libelous.

This would exacerbate the very problem that many conservatives have with social media—namely, that Twitter (and to a lesser extent, Facebook) sometimes takes aggressive action against provocative right-wing speech, by labeling the content as misleading or removing it outright. In some cases, the platforms' treatment of right-wing users does seem overly harsh, or selective in nature—though it is by no means the case that conservatives are the only ones to suffer from harsh and thoughtless moderation. Repealing Section 230, though, is not a solution, unless the goal is to prevent Twitter and Facebook from functioning at all.

Conservatives—and anyone whose views and statements fall outside a narrow window of mainstream respectability—should think long and hard about whether they really want to go down that road. The demise of social media would limit the ability of people to express themselves on the internet, a venue where right-leaning speech has actually flourished: Facebook posts by Ben Shapiro, Fox News, Breitbart, and others are routinely the most-read content on the site. It is Trump's great enemy, the mainstream media, which would benefit most directly from the collapse of these spaces for disseminating information.

Given this, it's no surprise that former Vice President Joe Biden also wants to repeal Section 230. This makes perfect sense: Biden and his allies correctly realize that forcing social media to adopt more guardrails would result in wider moderation of conservative speech. Regulating the internet more aggressively is a straightforwardly beneficial plan for mainstream media–friendly Biden-ism. That Trump is seemingly on board with this plan shows that the president either hasn't thought about this issue very hard or doesn't actually care about expanding the opportunities for conservative speech online. Or perhaps both.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    October.6.2020 at 1:45 pm

    I want them legally liable for everything that gets put out, and financially destroyed in court just like the local newspaper would be for constant slander, libel, tortious interference, and incitement to violence would be.

    Trump can start a blog. Go back to the distributed ecosystem of the old days, instead of having a handful of gatekeepers.

  2. John
    October.6.2020 at 1:48 pm

    Sure the tech companies are totalitarian fascists who are trying to control what can and cannot be said in the country. But if you repeal 230 they will just make things worse for you.

    Is that threat? Fuck them. I couldn’t give a shit less if all of them get sued out of existence. They were not owed special legal protection in the first place. So, it is no loss if they lose it. If they go bankrupt, well I guess the market has spoken.

    1. Overt
      October.6.2020 at 1:55 pm

      Why can’t you understand that they will never be sued out of existence? Getting rid of 230 will mean a different law in place- something like “good faith fair moderation”. It will be the sort of requirement that ONLY those big companies can perform. And just as it took 10 – 15 years for the Dems to turn the Patriot Act against the GOP, in 10 years the dems will have control of the apparatus used to determine “fair” coverage.

      The liberal sites already credibly do this today- they remove anything that contradicts with “official” guidance by the CDC. They are absolutely telegraphing to government how they can be a part of the solution.

      Don’t give the Democrats the rope that they will use to hang us.

    2. Kevin Smith
      October.6.2020 at 1:59 pm

      You’re missing them point. They won’t get sued because they won’t allow you or anyone else to post anything anymore. Twitter and Facebook will just become news outlet without comment sections

  3. Moonrocks
    October.6.2020 at 1:54 pm

    But if conservatives are already getting censored, why would they care about censorship?

    I’m not saying it’s a good idea, I’m just saying that this isn’t a very compelling argument for the conservatives that are already getting censored.

  4. Fats of Fury
    October.6.2020 at 1:54 pm

    Democracy dies in darkness when Big Tech controls the light switch.

  5. Ra's al Gore
    October.6.2020 at 1:55 pm

    https://twitter.com/JordanChariton/status/1313531597853986816

    3 years ago, when a domestic abuser blogging for
    @HuffPost
    FALSELY accused me of sexual assault—w/ no editorial oversight—my life/career was upended.

    Yet, HuffPost was legally shielded by Sec. 230 bc it was a blogger—not a staff employee. THREAD…

    1. Overt
      October.6.2020 at 1:59 pm

      I don’t get this. Huffpost actually did remove the content on his objection. And he had the ability to sue the blogger as well. This complaint is strange.

  6. Dillinger
    October.6.2020 at 1:55 pm

    >>without the existence of Section 230, Trump very well might not be able to tweet it.

    there was no internets before the tweets.

  7. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.6.2020 at 1:57 pm

    We already have censorship you dick. Trump would just post that same message on the White House page if he wanted. Twitter is a fucking sewer and should be punished for sedition. They are a criminal organization.

  8. Longtobefree
    October.6.2020 at 1:58 pm

    As opposed to now, when he cannot tweet the true statistics about the “real” flu?

