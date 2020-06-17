Media Criticism

NBC Said Google Is Demonetizing The Federalist for Spreading Fake News; Google Says the NBC Report Is Fake News

The NBC News Verification Unit sadly did not live up to its name.

(Laurie Dieffembacq/BELGA/Newscom)

On Tuesday, NBC claimed that Google had made the decision to demonetize The Federalist after NBC's own News Verification Unit presented the search engine with evidence the conservative website was spreading misinformation related to recent anti-police brutality protests.

But it turned out that the news outlet spreading misinformation was actually NBC. In a statement, Google denied that it had stripped The Federalist of the ability to generate money from ads. "The Federalist was never demonetized," wrote Google Communications. "We worked with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section."

This directly contradicted the NBC story, which initially suggested that Google had found fault with The Federalist's articles. The actual problem, according to Google, was comments on the articles, not the articles themselves. The Federalist temporarily deleted its comments section, resolving the issue. (Disclaimer: I am friends with Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist, and have appeared on his radio show.)

The NBC story—penned by Adele-Momoko Fraser, a producer with the ironically named News Verification Unit—is a perfect example of activist journalism getting the facts wrong and obscuring the truth in order to arrive at an agenda-driven conclusion. Fraser wrote that Google had punished The Federalist "after the company was notified of research conducted by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a British nonprofit that combats online hate and misinformation." Fraser further noted that "Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit brought the project to its attention."

The "project" was little more than a tweet thread by an activist group. The Center for Countering Digital Hate and its project, Stop Funding Fake News, are progressive workshops that engage in public advocacy campaigns to pressure companies to stop advertising on right-wing websites.

Their beef with The Federalist, according to the Stop Funding Fake News website, was that the conservative publication had falsely claimed "CNN/New York Times reports were 'lying' about white supremacist violence." The Federalist article in question was this one by John Daniel Davison, titled "The Media Are Lying To You About Everything, Including the Riots." The tone is hyperbolic—no, the media aren't lying about absolutely everything—and one could disagree with some of Davison's examples, but the article isn't a particularly compelling example of fake news, let alone racist fake news.

That a lefty social media campaign would target The Federalist isn't surprising. The truly bizarre aspect of all this is NBC's involvement. According to Fraser's own characterization of events, it was NBC that informed Google of the social media campaign. That makes it sound like Fraser was working in concert with the Center for Countering Digital Hate. Since the chief complaint against The Federalist was that Davison's article had criticized mainstream media groups, including NBC, it looks like a retaliatory strike.

Fraser subsequently clarified that she "obtained the research exclusively" but did not "collaborate" with Stop Funding Fake News. Her first tweet, now deleted, implies something quite different:

In any case, Fraser had to revise the article several times to add clarifications from Google that her central thesis was wrong. She also removed the section about NBC being the entity that informed Google about The Federalist's alleged failings. Not all of these changes are acknowledged. (Fraser did not respond to a request for comment.)

But the damage was already done: Conservatives exploded with outrage on social media, directing much of their ire at Google. It has become quite popular on the right to believe that Big Tech—Google, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube in particular—is silencing conservatives and that the government should do something about this. Increasingly, the "something" is to revise Section 230, the federal statute that gives tech platforms some liability protection. Getting rid of Section 230 would probably make social media companies more squeamish about publishing edgy or controversial content, thus undermining free speech protections for everyone—including and perhaps especially conservatives—but the right's anti-tech crusaders frequently overlook this.

Sure enough, Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.), one of the leaders of the conservative effort to regulate Big Tech, took this opportunity to propose legislation that would allow The Federalist to sue Google for unequal treatment.

People have every right to complain about Google but, as a private company, Google is not obligated to treat all of its users equally. People on the right often grasp this intuitively when the issue is slightly different: Many conservative writers do not want a Christian bakery to be compelled to bake cakes for gay weddings, for instance. But if it's wrong for the government to force a private company to do business with an LGBT couple, it should also be wrong to force a private company to do business with The Federalist.

One can find hypocrisies in every direction. Anyone who wants to argue that an outlet like The Federalist should not be held responsible for its comment section is actually making a philosophical case for Section 230, which extends precisely this protection to large platforms. In general, the internet works best when the government takes a hands-off approach, allowing all sorts of viewpoints to flourish. Still, if Google would like to avoid losing its own protection, the company might think twice about arguing that outlets like The Federalist should be held to a harsher standard.

That said, this does not look like a fight that Google actually wanted. It's not an example of anti-conservative bias: The same thing happened to the website Techdirt last year. The underlying issue was a trivial and routine one, and it was blown completely out of proportion by NBC's sloppy hatchet job. A "news verification unit" not only failed to verify the news, but took an active role in spreading disinformation—the very crime of which they had falsely accused others. At a time when newsrooms are deciding how to deal with their employees' increasingly vocal sympathy for progressive causes—often giving in to their demands—the NBC story should serve as a powerful reminder of the perils of swapping journalism for activism.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    June.17.2020 at 12:31 pm

    I’m not sure how all of this works. If Google demonitizes a website, (from my understanding Google sells ad space and splits the money with the website based on clicks) does Google still collect money for the ads, or do the ads go away completely?

    1. Overt
      June.17.2020 at 12:54 pm

      The ads go away. Notice the tweet from that leftist NGO that started this: They weren’t yelling at google, they were yelling to Microsoft and saying “Hey your ads are showing next to Racist content”.

      Google is in a bit of a pickle here. They want to syndicate their ads out to other publishers, but the ad buyers don’t want to be seen endorsing publishers that might anger their customers.

      1. Just Say'n
        June.17.2020 at 1:11 pm

        “that might anger their customers”

        You mean activists. I highly doubt most consumers even know what The Federalist is and even less care about their ads.

        1. Overt
          June.17.2020 at 1:15 pm

          Look at the twitter that started this. People don’t see that the Federalist is even involved. It is just that “Ford* advertises on racist publications.” Which, you know, twitter, right? Except then MSNBC picks it up, which (for some reason) makes it news. And so then, the big three networks just have to report on it. And pretty soon, it is this general understanding that Ford advertises on racist websites. And to avoid that, Ford yells at google to stop syndicating ads to those sites.

          * = Henry Ford’s company being accused of racist behavior? Mon Deux!

          1. Just Say'n
            June.17.2020 at 1:32 pm

            You’re right. I didn’t think about it that way.

    2. Mother's lament
      June.17.2020 at 1:11 pm

      “or do the ads go away completely?”

      I’ll start reporting everyone for racism if that’s the case…

      …funny thing is my motives would still be purer and accusations more honest than groups like Stop Funding Fake News.

      1. Overt
        June.17.2020 at 1:16 pm

        Bless you child for trying, but you need the tender considerations of journalists at NBC to amplify your message first.

    3. Juice
      June.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

      My ad blocker makes the ads go away completely anyway.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    June.17.2020 at 12:33 pm

    “a perfect example of activist journalism getting the facts wrong and obscuring the truth in order to arrive at an agenda-driven conclusion”

    Maybe. But I can think of far worse examples.

    Like how right-wing websites spent years denying the obvious fact that Drumpf has been a Russian intelligence asset since 1987. Indeed, some of them (including The Federalist!) deny this fact even today — despite Robert Mueller proving it conclusively in his report.

    #TrumpRussia

    1. NashTiger
      June.17.2020 at 12:48 pm

      To be sure, Both Sides we’re wrong about Russiagate, one was just wrong about how well hidden in plain sight the obvious evidence was

  3. damikesc
    June.17.2020 at 12:38 pm

    The baker isn’t a de facto monopoly. Google is a near monopoly on internet advertising.

    And they were going to demonitize Federalist over free speech that Section 230 was there to protect.

    1. Overt
      June.17.2020 at 12:57 pm

      And 230 continues to protect free speech.

      Google is not a monopoly. There are thousands upon thousands of advertising platforms that can be used. Is google the biggest? Yes (depending on type. They are not the biggest native ad platform, for example.)

      But so what? Nothing is keeping them there other than their ability to support high ad rates for their publishers. And if they refuse to work with enough publishers, then those publishers will go to other ad platforms, which will then demand higher rates for their circulation, and that will then eat into Google’s market share.

      1. KDN
        June.17.2020 at 1:13 pm

        There are thousands upon thousands of advertising platforms that can be used.

        How many of these are directly competitive with the product these sites are purchasing from Google? If they can’t take their business elsewhere in an arms-length transaction then they have no leverage over Google, though some observers might aggregate two similar products into the same grouping.

        It’s all semantics, but that’s antitrust for you.

        1. Overt
          June.17.2020 at 1:23 pm

          “How many of these are directly competitive with the product these sites are purchasing from Google?”

          Many. Reason for example, as near as I can tell does not rely on any google advertisements. Microsoft and Yahoo (Verizon) both offer large competition. Yahoo has a large native ad platform (that’s the very annoying product that slips ads in among lists of articles). And then there are tons of smaller ones that try to exploit niches, like local newspapers or classic forums.

          To be clear, none of these will probably drive the ROI that google can deliver, except in certain places. Since google aggregates multiple ad markets (e.g., Sponsored Search, Display, Content Ads) together, they can demand higher ad rates from advertisers and therefore pay a bigger amount to publishers. But total dollars is not the only thing that businesses shop on- overly restrictive placement guidelines and exactly this type of behavior can ultimately go towards the business decision.

          1. KDN
            June.17.2020 at 1:33 pm

            Since google aggregates multiple ad markets (e.g., Sponsored Search, Display, Content Ads) together, they can demand higher ad rates from advertisers and therefore pay a bigger amount to publishers.

            So why don’t their competitors copy this structure to try to grab share at a lower price point to the subscribers? Does the near-total monopoly on Search have anything to do with it? Is it just too expensive to merge together some niche players into a significant enough option?

            Sorry if these are stupid questions, but I know very little of this space. The companies I’ve worked for are buyers of ads, and I’ve nothing to do with that line of work.

      2. Just Say'n
        June.17.2020 at 1:14 pm

        Markets only work for ads in tech. Somehow markets fail when it comes to cakes, adoptions, nuns not wanting to buy birth control, and pro-life pregnancy centers not wanting to post information about where to attain an abortion. Then Koch world hems and haws about how all this is just so complicated and its best to just defer to our white liberal betters

        Then the market has failed and the state needs to impose the right thought.

      3. JWatts
        June.17.2020 at 1:16 pm

        “Google is not a monopoly. ”

        Google has a 73% share of the web advertising market within the US. The FTC’s threshold for holding monopoly power are greater than 50% in any market.

        So, yes, legally they have monopoly power according to the existing Federal standards.

        https://www.ftc.gov/tips-advice/competition-guidance/guide-antitrust-laws/single-firm-conduct/monopolization-defined#:~:text=Market%20Power&text=Courts%20look%20at%20the%20firm's,within%20a%20certain%20geographic%20area.

        1. Overt
          June.17.2020 at 1:30 pm

          “The FTC’s threshold for holding monopoly power are greater than 50% in any market.”

          Reread your link. They just say they will likely NOT find a business as having “monopoly power” if they are less than 50%. They do NOT define a monopoly as being over 50%. In fact, they literally say in the next sentence that “Some courts have required much higher percentages”.

          For a company to have a monopoly, they generally have to have a dominant market position for reasons other than ” having a better product, superior management or historic accident.” An example of that might be deals with the government, or laws from the government giving them monopoly status (e.g. cable and phone companies or broadcasters who have sole use of spectrum).

      4. Mother's lament
        June.17.2020 at 1:22 pm

        Google is a Monopsony, it isn’t the only player, but it does control the game.
        Even though it isn’t actually a monopoly, it is effectively a monopoly.

        And here’s why it isn’t just a “so what” for libertarians. Google has been very corporatist, manipulating governments and politicians to retain it position.

        1. Overt
          June.17.2020 at 1:35 pm

          Yes, these tech companies will engage in corporatist behavior. The answer is not to regulate them harder. That is just giving the government they are trying to influence the ability to persecute their competitors. c.f. Taxi companies and hotels using the government agencies regulating them to force out ride and house sharing companies.

          Facebook is calling for the government to get into the content-moderating game…because they know that they can meet those onerus, and highly technical or manual requirements while new companies cannot.

  4. Mickey Rat
    June.17.2020 at 12:43 pm

    Correction: Apparently, this was not an example of anti-conservative bias on the part of Google, though making the Federalist temporarily suspend its comments is troubling. It is an example of bias and advocacy by a division of NBC News, trying to get a rival news organization demonetized. Trying to limit the reach of a competitor on the basis of viewpoint would seem to be highly unethical for a news organization.

    1. Longtobefree
      June.17.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Gee, if only there was a federal law protecting websites from liabilities of comments posted by others.
      OK then, what if a non-publisher, by definition of that law, calls another non-publisher, by definition of that law, a publisher, and takes a financially punitive action? Then who gets to sue who, and for what?

  5. Ra's al Gore
    June.17.2020 at 12:48 pm

    I assume this logo with a flag historically connected to communism is a coincidence
    https://twitter.com/SaysSimonson/status/1273020860648034307

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.17.2020 at 1:23 pm

      it was the logo on the Stop Funding Fake News ‘About’ page with a literal red flag.

  6. Longtobefree
    June.17.2020 at 12:51 pm

    “NBC News Verification Unit”

    Big Brother is so proud.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      June.17.2020 at 1:26 pm

      It does have a better ring than Ministry of Truth.

  7. Longtobefree
    June.17.2020 at 12:54 pm

    “People have every right to complain about Google but, as a private company, Google is not obligated to treat all of its users equally. ”

    Bullshit.

    Imagine, if you will, a world in which Google refused to allow any and all posts that contained the letters B, L, and M in that specific sequence.
    Imagine, if you will, a world in which Google refused to allow any and all posts that contained the letters L, B, G, T (and others in combination).

    What then?

    1. Overt
      June.17.2020 at 1:02 pm

      Then probably a bunch of SJWs would get pissy and call for boycotts of Google. They would probably call on the government to regulate them. And they would be just as wrong.

      Remember back when libertarians were saying it was dangerous to create a sweeping surveillance state that could be weaponized by those in power to target political opponents? Pay attention here.

      Libertarians are warning that empowering the state to adjudicate what is “fair” or “balanced” moderation and what is “fake” news will result in those in power silencing their political opponents.

      1. Compelled Speechless
        June.17.2020 at 1:49 pm

        This is basically inception. The media gate keepers have been scared shitless about loosing there sacred status and have been slowly buttering up the public with the idea that the wise elites adjudicating truth is in everyone’s best interest and that it’s all the basically the public’s idea.

  8. Just Say'n
    June.17.2020 at 1:08 pm

    People who believe in “freedom of association” for tech companies, but applaud the expansion of civil rights legislation and shrug when religious hospitals and pro-life pregnancy centers have regulation imposed on them really have no leg to stand on in criticizing the stupid conservative effort to regulate tech. So basically, every writer at Reason other than Robby should probably shut-up, to be sure.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      June.17.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Hey man, long time no see. Hope you are well. Just logged in to say it’s good to see your name 🙂

      1. Just Say'n
        June.17.2020 at 1:18 pm

        Good to see you too. Hope you’re well.

        What do you think about Jo? Pretty big improvement for the LP, in my opinion.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          June.17.2020 at 1:21 pm

          Yeah, she appears to be pretty good on most issues. Probably the most libertarian candidate since Harry Browne. Which, BTW, she was his VP nominee. However, I fear she will get no traction. There are rumors swirling that she might be coming on Joe Rogan sometime in the future, which would be great for her exposure.

  9. JWatts
    June.17.2020 at 1:12 pm

    “It’s not an example of anti-conservative bias:”

    Ok, that’s a completely bullshit comment Robby. It’s clearly a case of anti-conservative bias. It’s just bias from NBC News rather than Google. That doesn’t make it acceptable.

  10. Rich
    June.17.2020 at 1:14 pm

    A “news verification unit” not only failed to verify the news, but took an active role in spreading disinformation—the very crime of which they had falsely accused others.

    DOUBLE HATE CRIME!!

  11. Chipper Morning Wood
    June.17.2020 at 1:15 pm

    The actual problem, according to Google, was comments on the articles, not the articles themselves. The Federalist temporarily deleted its comments section, resolving the issue.

    Uh-oh.

    1. Just Say'n
      June.17.2020 at 1:20 pm

      Can you imagine how bad the comments on The Federalist must be? I read Zerohedge and I’ve only read the comments a few times and even I was appalled.

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        June.17.2020 at 1:26 pm

        Honestly, it’s been pretty bad here as well. No intelligent discussion anymore, just insults flying back and forth and a couple of straight up mental cases polluting up the comments. I haven’t been around much.

    2. Mickey Rat
      June.17.2020 at 1:22 pm

      Google dictating comment moderation policy to another organization and that is not at least a moral and ethical hazard, if not a legal one?

      Go to hell, Soave.

    3. Fist of Etiquette
      June.17.2020 at 1:29 pm

      Ain’t it always the case.

  12. Colossal Douchebag
    June.17.2020 at 1:24 pm

    Fraser further noted that

    You misspelled “lied”

  13. some guy
    June.17.2020 at 1:28 pm

    It has become abundantly clear that you should be initially skeptical of anything you read online, no matter how seemingly minute or pointless, and no matter how much it aligns with your opinions. Over time, as you collect information on the subject from a variety of sources you can start to build confidence or disbelief in it, but initial skepticism is essential.

  14. Juice
    June.17.2020 at 1:32 pm

    legislation that would allow The Federalist to sue Google for unequal treatment

    Well, I learned yesterday that everyone has the right to “basic fairness.”

  15. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

    The tone is hyperbolic—no, the media aren’t lying about absolutely everything…

    Soave’s article certainly doesn’t make a strong case for that.

  16. Jeb Kerman
    June.17.2020 at 1:34 pm

    NBC is owned by Comcast.

    Comcast ‘became a subsidiary’ of the FCC in 2010. The culture changed DRAMATICALLY when Obama FCC guys took over the top jobs at Comcast.

    Customer service got even worse as federal subsidies increased.

    Now the Covid thing has the FCC calling Comcast ‘critical infrastructure’. The subsidies are getting larger and as a result customer service is further declining.

    Comcast is the largest communications provider in the US. It’s lobbyists are the most powerful in DC.

    If you want to fix the MSM, break up Comcast and stop the federal subsidies.

  17. Fist of Etiquette
    June.17.2020 at 1:42 pm

    Conservatives exploded with outrage on social media, directing much of their ire at Google.

    Conservatives pounce as NBC News implicates Google?

Please to post comments