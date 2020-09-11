Coronavirus

The COVID-19 Death Toll Is Rising Much Faster in the U.S. Than in Sweden, Which Now Has Fewer Deaths Per Capita

The trends suggest that Sweden's less restrictive policy has been more successful at reducing fatal outcomes.

(Ffikretow | Dreamstime.com)

I argued last week that it was premature to condemn Sweden's approach to COVID-19, which has been notably less restrictive than the policies adopted by other European countries and the United States. At the time, Sweden's per capita COVID-19 death rate was slightly higher than the U.S. rate. Since then, the U.S. rate has surpassed Sweden's, and the trajectory of deaths suggests that Sweden has been more successful at reducing mortality, despite (or perhaps because of) the government's decision to eschew a broad lockdown.

According to Worldometer's tallies, the United States so far has seen 594 COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people, compared to 578 in Sweden. Even more strikingly, deaths in Sweden have barely risen since late June, while deaths in the United States have been climbing steadily since late March. Here is what the graph of cumulative deaths looks like for Sweden:

And here is what that same graph looks like for the United States:

In Sweden, the seven-day average of daily deaths peaked at 99 on April 16. It has been in the single digits since July 17, hovering around 1 or 2 in recent days. In the United States, that average peaked at 2,256 on April 21. It dropped below 1,000 in early June but rose above that number by late July. Yesterday it was 750, which is two-thirds less than the peak but still substantial, equivalent to about 23 deaths a day in Sweden.

Newly confirmed cases are falling in both countries, but the downward trend in Sweden has been much sharper since late June. The seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen by more than 80 percent in Sweden since June 29. During the same period in the United States, that average initially rose, peaking at nearly 70,000 on July 25. It has since fallen to about 36,000, a 48 percent drop.

Despite some early blunders (most conspicuously, the failure to adequately protect nursing home residents), Sweden generally has pursued a policy that aims to protect people who are at highest risk of dying from COVID-19 while giving the rest of the population considerably more freedom than was allowed by the lockdowns that all but a few governors in the United States imposed last spring. That does not mean Swedes carried on as usual, since the government imposed some restrictions (including a ban on large public gatherings) and issued recommendations aimed at reducing virus transmission.

Achieving herd immunity was never an official goal of Sweden's policy. But recent trends in Sweden are consistent with the hypothesis that the country has achieved some measure of herd immunity through a combination of exposure to the COVID-19 virus, T-cell response fostered by prior exposure to other coronaviruses, and greater natural resistance among the remaining uninfected population (based on the assumption that people who were most susceptible to infection were especially likely to catch the virus early in the epidemic).

In the United States, meanwhile, sweeping legal restrictions on social and economic activity, despite the enormous costs they imposed, have had no obvious impact on the upward trajectory of cumulative COVID-19 deaths. Given current trends, the gap in per capita deaths between the United States and Sweden is bound to grow, casting more doubt on the cost-effectiveness of lockdowns.

While discussion of COVID-19 tends to focus on government policy, it is important to keep in mind that many other factors, including voluntary precautions, affect the course of the epidemic. "The existing literature has concluded that NPI [nonpharmaceutical intervention] policy and social distancing have been essential to reducing the spread of COVID-19 and the number of deaths due to this deadly pandemic," UCLA economist Andrew Atkeson and two other researchers note in a National Bureau of Economic Research paper published last month. But when Atkeson and his co-authors looked at COVID-19 trends in 23 countries and 25 U.S. states that had seen more than 1,000 deaths from the disease by late July, they found little evidence to support that conclusion.

"Early declines in the transmission rate of COVID-19 were nearly universal worldwide," they report, which suggests that "the role of region-specific NPIs implemented in this early phase of the pandemic is likely overstated." They note that "many of the regions in our sample that instated lockdown policies early on in their local epidemic removed them later on in our estimation period, or have have not relied on mandated NPIs much at all." Yet "effective reproduction numbers [the number of people infected by the average carrier] in all regions have continued to remain low relative to initial levels, indicating that the removal of lockdown policies has had little effect on transmission rates."

Atkeson et al. argue that their findings "raise doubt about the importance [of] NPIs (lockdown policies in particular) in accounting for the evolution of COVID-19 transmission rates over time and across locations." They suggest that other factors, such as "voluntary social distancing, the network structure of human interactions, and the nature of the disease itself," play a more important role than variations in policy.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. speedylee
    September.11.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Why even show the cumulative deaths chart? It’s useless as far as showing pertinent information goes.

    1. Juice
      September.11.2020 at 3:07 pm

      A flat curve shows no or few additional deaths.

      1. speedylee
        September.11.2020 at 3:14 pm

        So does a daily deaths chart but it shows the trend more clearly.

    2. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.11.2020 at 3:19 pm

      In all fairness, the US COVID death chart includes motorcycle accidents, homicides, strokes, overdoses…

      1. ElvisIsReal
        September.11.2020 at 3:29 pm

        They count “with covid” as well. It’s just that they have no more covid.

  2. Fuck You - Cut Spending
    September.11.2020 at 2:51 pm

    The latest statistics show the US C-19 hospital admissions at 1.5k daily and deaths at 700 daily.

    This means either our health care heroes are actually getting worse at their jobs, or people are getting admitted to the hospitals for other illnesses and then if/when they die get re-classified as C-19 deaths.

    1. JesseAz
      September.11.2020 at 3:27 pm

      The testing centers are still over-replicating when performing Covid tests, creating an artificial increase in positive tests. Instead of 30 replications they are still using 40 replications. This is per the NYT as well as other outlets reporting on this issue.

  3. Fuck You - Cut Spending
    September.11.2020 at 3:03 pm

    We also need to point out the TIMING of the lockdown policies were idiotic.

    If a lockdown/quarantine policy is going to be effective IN A COMMUNITY, it is ONLY going to be effective at the beginning of an outbreak – not weeks AFTER the outbreak begins and certainly not weeks BEFORE an outbreak begins. The latter is especially important since there is no way a community can show any improvement in its numbers if they started from near-zero infections. NYC can show improvement because their lockdown came too late to be effective and the virus ran its course.

    I capitalized “in a community” to point out that state-wide quarantine measures (outside of the small northeast states) are guaranteed to cause lockdowns to start far too early in most areas and since larger states have multiple large communities it can look like a second-wave occurs in a state despite the fact that no community in the state ever had more than one wave.

  4. Juice
    September.11.2020 at 3:04 pm

    Whenever someone makes an argument in favor of lockdowns and masks, they bring out the charts of “cases.” They never bring out charts of deaths and hospitalizations. I’d like to know what percentage of “cases” are false positive tests or overly sensitive tests that detect RNA/DNA fragments, but no live virus.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    September.11.2020 at 3:08 pm

    It has somewhat to do with multiple holiday weekends, and even more to do with widespread “protesting” which was given a pass by corrupt democrats and the media mafia.

    Sweden didn’t really have that issue.

    In any case – the TFR is below 0.3% now. Return to work wage slaves.

  6. Unicorn Abattoir
    September.11.2020 at 3:18 pm

    You mean the Swedes didn’t introduce a virulent airborne pathogen into facilities with elderly, immune-compromised patients? That’s inhuman!

    1. JesseAz
      September.11.2020 at 3:29 pm

      They actually did early on, which cause a higher number of deaths than their neighbors initially. They revised the policy and the number of deaths dropped quickly.

      1. ElvisIsReal
        September.11.2020 at 3:31 pm

        Exactly the case. Much like we had the worst numbers in the nation here in WA for a long time because of the nursing home outbreaks. We’ve been sliding down the charts ever since.

        1. some guy
          September.11.2020 at 3:48 pm

          NY and NJ helped you out by not learning from that particular mistake. Feel free to thank Cuomo for killing more of his old people than your governor did.

  7. Jerryskids
    September.11.2020 at 3:19 pm

    This is all Trump’s fault. If that ignorant bastard hadn’t imposed travel restrictions, mask mandates, lock downs and social distancing we’d have herd immunity and an end to the pandemic threat by now. That fucker can’t get anything right.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      September.11.2020 at 3:21 pm

      Biden would have done it better. Why just look at his administration’s handling of H1N1 Ebola!.

  8. DaveSs
    September.11.2020 at 3:22 pm

    Without ensuring equivalent standards for reporting “deaths” you really can’t accurately and honestly compare.

    1. some guy
      September.11.2020 at 3:50 pm

      You also can’t honestly compare in the middle of the pandemic because there are plenty more deaths to come, just maybe not in the same places.

  9. Yes Way, Ted
    September.11.2020 at 3:26 pm

    Americans are a bunch obese sickos. That may be why more are dying here than in Sweden. Not that I favor lockdowns.

  10. ElvisIsReal
    September.11.2020 at 3:28 pm

    Not to mention the lockdowns here are killing people. In Oregon ALL of their covid deaths only make up 22% of their excess deaths, and they count anybody who died WITH covid as a covid death.

    1. Yes Way, Ted
      September.11.2020 at 3:41 pm

      Yep. Like that Oregon man in his 70s diagnosed with cancer and given a month to live. He “tested positive” for COVID in the hospital and died of cancer a week later, but he’s a “COVID” death.

  11. I'm Not Sure
    September.11.2020 at 3:39 pm

    “and they count anybody who died WITH covid as a covid death.”

    Seems legit. After all, everybody who catches covid eventually dies, right?

    1. Bubba Jones
      September.11.2020 at 3:44 pm

      I’d like to see documentation of this. That’s not how death certificates work.

      I’m not saying that bureaucrats aren’t dumb enough to misinterpret them.

  12. some guy
    September.11.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Something that should have been pointed out early and often is that you can’t really compare responses in the middle of a pandemic. Of course the less restrictive countries are going to look worse at first, but you won’t know the full store until after the infection has run its course everywhere. We’re seeing that with Sweden now.

    Any measures taken should be the bare minimum needed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed. Otherwise you’re doing more harm than good.

  13. Bubba Jones
    September.11.2020 at 3:42 pm

    So the argument is that the US (TRUMP!) was worse that nothing? While possible (Hi, Cuomo!) that seems unlikely in aggregate.

    It’s dumb to treat the US as a single entity. Different states have had very different outcomes.

    https://www.statista.com/statistics/1109011/coronavirus-covid19-death-rates-us-by-state/

    I read recently that Harris County (Houston) is working through a backlog of COVID tests that are getting reported as positive cases FOR SEPTEMBER even though the samples were collected weeks/months ago.

    Fucking lunacy from top to bottom.

    I’d like to see the COVID infection/death rate for Swedes living in the US. I suspect it would replicate many of the things we have learned over many years. Swedes do well no matter where they live. 🙂

    1. some guy
      September.11.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Different states have had very different outcomes.

      Very true. The Federal government didn’t do much in the way of mandates, other than shoveling several trillion dollars into the furnace to try to cover for a bunch of states ruining their own economies.

  14. DajjaI
    September.11.2020 at 3:50 pm

    Many people believe that herd immunity is the only way through, so they go to covid parties or engage in other ‘irresponsible’ behavior. Of course they can’t say that explicitly because they’ll be condemned and viciously and relentlessly bullied. What I wonder is whether their behavior is conscious or unconscious. Are they aware of why they’re acting carelessly?

    Similar unconscious behavior on the other side: people get hysterical and fearful of getting infected, or concern for the deaths of the elderly & obese (who they never really cared about before), not because the virus is a real threat, but because we’ve been paying people trillions to hide under their beds and hyperventilate about ‘no proven immunity’ and ‘ground glass opacities in the lungs’ and other propaganda. It’s not clear whether they really believe it, or are just justifying the lockdown measures either for cash but also for political gain – economic crash as pretext for socialism.

    So much of this dynamic is unconscious. I actually put a lot of the blame on Mnuchin, who promised a big and unnecessary stimulus early on.

Please to post comments