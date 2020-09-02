Coronavirus

Is Sweden's COVID-19 Policy 'Relatively Rational' or 'Calamitous'?

If the goal is minimizing the death toll over the long run, it is too soon to say.

Scott Atlas, the physican and Hoover Institution fellow who is now advising President Donald Trump on COVID-19, thinks Sweden's approach to the disease, which has been notably less restrictive than the policies of other European countries, is "relatively rational" and "has been inappropriately criticized." By contrast, The New York Times, which is worried about Atlas' influence on the president, says Sweden's policy has been "disastrous" and "calamitous." That judgment seems premature if the goal is minimizing total COVID-19 deaths over the long term at an acceptable cost.

While Sweden avoided a general lockdown, the government did ban large public gatherings, close high schools and universities, and recommend physical distancing in bars and restaurants. It urged people to work at home if feasible and avoid unnecessary travel or social events "attracting many people at the same time." It advised people older than 70 to stay at home as much as possible. As Atlas sees it, Sweden "did appropriate social distancing guidelines, very important, instead of decrees and confinement….What they said was these are the guidelines. We're not gonna do a total lockdown. We believe you understand the seriousness of this."

How did that work out? Sweden's overall COVID-19 numbers look pretty bad. According to Worldometer's tallies, Sweden so far has seen 576 COVID-19 deaths per 1 million people, which is much higher than the rates in three neighboring countries that imposed more sweeping restrictions on social and economic activity: Denmark (108), Finland (61), and Norway (49). Yet several other European countries have fared worse than Sweden despite lockdowns, including Belgium (853), Italy (587), Spain (623), and the U.K. (611). And in the United States, where all but a few governors imposed broad lockdowns last spring, per capita COVID-19 deaths (570 per million) are about the same as in Sweden.

One can always argue that lockdowns would have been more effective in those countries if only they had been imposed earlier or lifted later and more cautiously, or that things would have been even worse without those restrictions. But on the face of it, countries such as Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. inflicted a lot of economic and social pain on their citizens without any obvious payoff in terms of fewer deaths.

What about the trajectories of cases and deaths? In Sweden, the seven-day average of newly identified cases peaked in mid-to-late June and has since fallen by 86 percent. The seven-day average of daily deaths has fallen by 99 percent since its peak in mid-April.

By comparison, Sweden's Nordic neighbors saw new cases peak in early April (Denmark and Finland) or late May (Norway). Daily deaths peaked in late March (Norway), early April (Denmark), or late April (Finland). All three countries imposed broad restrictions in mid-March, so these trends are consistent with the hypothesis that lockdowns reduce virus transmission and deaths, at least in the short term.

In the United States, new cases peaked in late July, about two months after states began lifting their lockdowns, and have since fallen by 39 percent. Daily deaths are down 59 percent from their peak on April 21. By these measures, Sweden has been more successful at reducing cases and deaths, notwithstanding the government's decision to eschew a broad lockdown—although Sweden, like the United States, initially did a poor job of protecting nursing home residents from COVID-19.

As Ron Bailey notes, Sweden's sharp reductions in cases and deaths may be at least partly attributable to herd immunity, which was never an official goal but may have been a byproduct of the government's less restrictive approach. The same policies that left Swedes more opportunities to mingle, leading to more cases in the spring, may have made the population less vulnerable to infection in the summer. Although antibody studies suggest that Sweden is not close to reaching an infection rate of 60 percent, which many epidemiologists think is the minimum threshold for herd immunity, those tests and those estimates could be misleading if prior infection by other coronaviruses confers some level of resistance through T-cell memory, as some research suggests, and if the people who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 were disproportionately likely to be infected early in the epidemic.

All of this is "very speculative," as Bailey notes. But people who think natural herd immunity, combined with precautions aimed at protecting high-risk groups, is the best way to minimize the pandemic's impact argue that such an approach trades more fatalities in the short run for fewer fatalities in the long run, ultimately resulting in a lower death toll. Scott Atlas seems receptive to that idea, which is the main reason the Times views him as a dangerous influence on White House policy.

"It doesn't really matter how many [COVID-19] cases" we have, Atlas said on Fox News in July, when newly identified infections were surging, primarily among younger, healthier people. "It only matters who gets the cases, because we know the infection fatality rate for people under 70 is 0.04 percent….The cases themselves should not be and were never the focus. It's only the tragic consequences of the cases."

Atlas added that "when you have a lot of low-risk people get the infection, that's how you generate population immunity." He also suggested that antibody studies provide a misleading picture of how close any particular place is to that goal, given the role of "T-cell immunity," which is not detected by those tests.

Atlas argues that the aim should be "stopping the deaths by protecting the high-risk people" and "preventing hospital overcrowding while you safely reopen society." But he insists that, contrary to what The Washington Post reported this week, he is not pushing the Trump administration to favor herd immunity over general restrictions aimed at reducing virus transmission.

"There is no advising going on from me about…pursuing [a] herd immunity strategy," Atlas said on Fox News last night. "I've never said that to the president. I've never said that to the [COVID-19] task force. No one's ever said that to the president. I've never heard the president say that. It is not a strategy here in any way, shape, or form. It's just an overt lie."

However you feel about lockdowns, advocates of a herd immunity strategy make a point that needs to be considered in weighing their costs and benefits. To the extent that lockdowns limit interactions and reduce virus transmission, they leave a population more vulnerable to infection than it otherwise would have been. Barring the unexpectedly early deployment of effective vaccines, lockdowns may change the timing of deaths without reducing the total. Since it is not feasible to maintain lockdowns indefinitely, that strategy may lay the ground for additional waves of cases and deaths. If Sweden manages to avoid that outcome, its approach may not look so calamitous after all.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. JesseAz
    September.2.2020 at 4:33 pm

    Completely rational.

    1. janifer
      September.2.2020 at 4:45 pm

  2. Longtobefree
    September.2.2020 at 4:44 pm

    Great. Now do the economic impact analysis.

  3. janifer
    September.2.2020 at 4:44 pm

  4. Adans smith
    September.2.2020 at 4:50 pm

    Not only did the lock downs cause great economic damage it showed the powers that be how much they can get away with. It increased their power. That’s a huge negative result . And still the people most at risk died any way.

    1. Juice
      September.2.2020 at 5:31 pm

      Hopefully we’ve developed a little bit of immunity to future lockdowns. I don’t think they’ll be able to get away with it again (to the extent that they did this time).

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.2.2020 at 4:53 pm

    The New York Times, which is worried about Atlas’ influence on the president, says Sweden’s policy has been “disastrous” and “calamitous.”

    But not cooling on Democratic Socialism.

  6. mad.casual
    September.2.2020 at 4:57 pm

    If the goal is minimizing the death toll over the long run, it is too soon to say.

    So, if it’s too soon to say that Sweden’s approach didn’t work, then by simple inferrence, it’s too soon to say the lockdowns did.

    Which, considering the number of people who’ve lost jobs, had their lives and livelihoods crippled, and committed suicide because they’ve been locked indoors is a pretty fucked up thing to say.

    1. mad.casual
      September.2.2020 at 5:06 pm

      Not to mention the “It’s too soon.” line is a classic trope of hucksters and conmen to get dupes to continue chasing bad money with good.

      How long and hard do we all pay to find out this experiment did/didn’t work? Once we’ve paid the price is the debt settled and the knowledge held or did we just throw it all away for a trivial piece of information that won’t apply anywhere in time outside of Jan.-Feb. 2020?

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        September.2.2020 at 5:26 pm

        While Dr. Tegnell did admit he feels he should be judged in one year, I think it’s safe to say his approach worked.

        They haven’t reported a case in over a week now.

        The other part of ‘too soon’ is we talk as if we don’t know much about the virus but I think we know more than we think. Maybe we haven’t hammered down the specifics, but that’s how it is with all viruses.

        The Diamond Princess may have given us a lot of what we need to know and our experiences seem to fall in line with the findings there.

    2. JesseAz
      September.2.2020 at 5:18 pm

      The only fact we try know is how retarded it was to put covid patients into nursing homes.

  7. n00bdragon
    September.2.2020 at 5:13 pm

    Great. Now normalize the deaths per million by age demographics.

  8. Rufus The Monocled
    September.2.2020 at 5:21 pm

    Sweden is without question rational.

    As for its neighbours they all had different degrees of lockdowns but have lifted them san masks including Holland.

    It’s so refreshing to hear someone on the continent speak like Dr. Atlas.

    It’s fine to look at the statistics, but it’s not a competition. Sweden admitted errors with nursing homes which accounted for 80% of the deaths. The point is they did it by respecting citizens, not psychologically traumatizing them or with harsh lockdowns. I think many of us would accept these measures.

    I would trade Dr. Tam for Dr. Tegnell any day.

    You can’t trust a public health official who uses fricken emojis in their twitter messages.

  9. Juice
    September.2.2020 at 5:26 pm

    Sweden’s policy has been “disastrous” and “calamitous.”

    If only they had followed the New York model.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      September.2.2020 at 5:33 pm

      This needs to be zeroed in on and Sullum touches on this.

      If not their way, then who?

      Australia? New York? The UK? Spain?

      Sweden’s measures, as Sullum correctly points out, wasn’t a pure open-policy but a skillful hybrid of Holland, Norway and Denmark. I don’t know if those countries moved to isolate nursing homes though.

      And it’s worth mentioning that while it’s tempting to compare Nordic counties because of their geography, there are notable cultural, demographic and geographic differences between Sweden and Norway that make a comparison tricky.

      Sweden in some ways is better suited to be compared to places like here in Quebec or Western countries.

      Oh.

      Sweden has a lower death rate than Quebec and we have mask mandates and our leaders just threatened us with another lockdown if we don’t behave.

      Therein lies the difference for me. Sweden doesn’t talk to its citizens like retards.

      1. mad.casual
        September.2.2020 at 5:44 pm

        Sweden doesn’t talk to its citizens like retards slaves.

        You don’t punish retards for not doing what you say and even if you do, it doesn’t make them less retarded and/or more likely to do what you say next time.

  10. Juice
    September.2.2020 at 5:30 pm

    lockdowns reduce virus transmission and deaths, at least in the short term

    Maybe. That was the whole purpose behind “flatten the curve.” That was back when the response was semi-rational. But prolonged lockdown stops working at some point. Eventually, the virus WILL spread. It will spread quickly or slowly, but it will spread until herd immunity is reached, whether that’s naturally or by vaccination.

  11. Kaatje
    September.2.2020 at 5:36 pm

    Mr. Sullum is being disingenuous. Unlike most politicians, Sweden admitted to having made mistakes, such as not protecting nursing home patients early on. The virus contributed to their death toll of what was it, 576/million.

    However, if I recall, Sweden has 11 million inhabitants. So a little less than 6000 deaths is not very exciting. This is another example of journalists taking numbers out of proportion. The virus burned through that early, most vulnerable population, after which it applied Farr’s Law to itself, as every epidemic and pandemic will.

    Not only that, Sweden didn’t selfdestruct nor self-isolate leading to much less second order effects such as suicide and delayed chemo. It also isn’t Swedish fault that the most vulnerable Africans and Indians are dying en masse. Numbers without context.

    And journalists are surprised they’re disliked as much as politicians. “Flat Earth News” by Nick Davies ought to be mandatory reading in journalism school.

  12. Alan Vanneman
    September.2.2020 at 5:40 pm

    “If Sweden manages to avoid that outcome, its approach may not look so calamitous after all.”

    In other words, if Sweden’s approach doesn’t prove to be calamitous, it won’t be calamitous. You can toss out the hedge words “may” and “look so”, because all you’re doing is stating a tautology. I agree that the Times is reflexively anti-Trump, but that’s a separate issue.

  13. JeremyR
    September.2.2020 at 5:46 pm

    The US didn’t do a poor job of protecting people in nursing homes, New York and other Democratic run states did, forcing sick people into them.

    OTOH, places like Florida did a pretty good job.

Please to post comments