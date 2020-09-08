The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Rule of law

Repairing the Rule of Law: A Post-Trump Agenda

A list of reforms to help restore the rule of law in a post-Trump Washington.

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Paul Rosenzweig and Vishnu Kannan offer a "post-Trump agenda" for repairing the rule of law. I do not agree with every item on the list, and might suggest the addition of a few other items, but agree that these sorts of reforms should be at the top of Congress' agenda after the next election. And while styled as a "post-Trump" agenda, these reforms would be worth trying to enact whether or not Trump is reelected this Fall.

Rosenzweig and Kannan's list consists of the following reforms (each of which is described in more detail in their piece):

  • Reform of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act to prevent perpetual "acting" appointments.
  • Mandatory disclosure of presidential candidate tax returns and strengthening of presidential financial disclosure.
  • Redefining "emergency" authority to limit such declarations generally.
  • Clearer prohibitions on reprogramming funds.
  • Enhanced inspectors general protection.
  • Statutory protection for special counsels to allow challenge to removal.
  • Overturn Franklin v. Massachusetts.
  • Define emoluments violations and create a right of action.
  • Automatic Hatch Act penalties.
  • Minimum qualifications for White House staff.
  • Expediting judicial review of congressional demands for records in relation to oversight and impeachment.
  • Mandatory federal agent identification.
  • Enhanced whistleblower protection to prevent retaliation in the intelligence community.
  • Permit the intelligence community inspector general to report directly to Congress without going through the general counsel of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
  • D.C. statehood.
  • Pardon reform.
  • Disqualification of family for POTUS.

While I am not entirely comfortable with some of the proposed limitations on core executive power—such as enhanced limitations on removal over treating the President like an agency (by overturning Franklin v. Massachusetts)—these are reforms that should nonetheless be considered. I am also not convinced that D.C. Statehood is a good idea (though I could support turning much of the district into a newly created Douglass County, Maryland), and I am even less convinced it would be a "rule of law" reform.

In addition to the ideas they propose, I would suggest a few others, including a statute to operationalize the 25th Amendment, so as to clarify how that Constitutional provision could be invoked, should the need arise. I would also encourage further reforms of the Freedom of Information Act to reverse the presumption many agencies have against the disclosure of internal materials and mandate greater information collection and disclosure related to rule of law questions. While curtailing grants of emergency power are a good idea, I would go farther and encourage Congress to time-limit most grants of delegated authority to the executive branch (for reasons that extend well beyond the abuses of the Trump Administration, and are detailed in this paper with Chris Walker).  Finally, I would also encourage Congress to make impeachment-related inquiries a permanent part of the jurisdiction of the House and Senate oversight committees.

I am sure there are still more reforms that would help repair the rule of law. It is not too early to start thinking about what reforms would be wise, as these sorts of measures should be the first order of business when Congress reconvenes after the election (if not before).

Advertisement

NEXT: Disney Thanks Chinese Labor Camp Authorities in Mulan Credits

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Eddy
    September.8.2020 at 1:40 pm

    “I am also not convinced that D.C. Statehood is a good idea (though I could support turning much of the district into a newly created Douglass County, Maryland), and I am even less convinced it would be a ‘rule of law’ reform.”

    Nonsense – the Democrats are the Rule of Law party and therefore anything that benefits them is a Rule of Law reform.

    (Let’s see if I need a /sarc tag for this)

    1. Jaypd
      September.8.2020 at 1:54 pm

      Disenfranchising millions of people so that they are ruled without any say in it certainly goes against rule of law as it is typically understood in non-dictatorships. But you think black people are scary so I understand your point.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        September.8.2020 at 1:57 pm

        Nobody is proposing disenfranchising people living in DC. The proposal is that they vote someplace else.

        1. James Pollock
          September.8.2020 at 2:09 pm

          they ARE DISENFRANCHISED now, so keeping the status quo is in fact a proposal disenfranchising people living in DC. so they just make up a story about how they “really” live in Florida, now. also, they hate, hate, hate voting by mail, except when they’e doing it themselves.

          1. Brett Bellmore
            September.8.2020 at 2:19 pm

            They are DISENFRANCHISED in the sense that they decided to live someplace that wasn’t represented, rather than somewhere else they could walk to in under an hour.

            The mistake was letting anybody live in DC to begin with.

            1. jb
              September.8.2020 at 2:29 pm

              Assuming you think it’s a mistake to live in DC, it seems like the federal district is much bigger than it needs to be. Rather than complaining that Thomas Jefferson got it wrong, isn’t the sensible thing then to take most of the land where people live and make it not the federal district anymore? You could do that either by making it a part of Maryland or by making a new state, but both approaches seem to fix the “mistake” of letting people live there without impairing the ability of the federal government to operate in a much smaller capital.

      2. Bob from Ohio
        September.8.2020 at 2:25 pm

        “ruled without any say”

        They vote for President.

    2. jb
      September.8.2020 at 1:58 pm

      I agree that regardless of the merits of DC statehood, it doesn’t really belong on this list.

      The authors of the article try to make the case that the federal government’s complicated relationship with the District have given Trump the power to suppress protest, but most of the examples given (e.g., armed guards at national monuments and deploying unidentified federal law enforcement to suppress protests) seem unrelated to DC Statehood. In the case of national monuments, the President would still have power to send armed guards to them, and the federal law enforcement response in Portland demonstrates that federal agents can be sent plenty of places other than DC.

  2. M L
    September.8.2020 at 1:50 pm

    What a joke.

    Trump hasn’t degraded the “rule of law” one iota relative to where it was before, on the whole. It’s just that unlike Obama and others, he is uniformly opposed by the entire political and media establishment. And that opposition is routinely unhinged, deranged, and disregarding of the rule of law itself.

    Anyway, the rule of law still needs repairing, of course. Here’s my idea list.

    – Enable the President to fire any executive branch employee for any or no reason at any time.
    – Eliminate any supposed “independence” of executive branch agencies.
    – Reverse court decisions to eliminate so-called incorporation doctrine, substantive due process.
    – Propose a Constitutional amendment to pass the 14th amendment, which was never legally ratified.

    1. Jaypd
      September.8.2020 at 1:52 pm

      So… get rid of rule of law entirely. Got it.

      1. James Pollock
        September.8.2020 at 2:07 pm

        Only if it gets in the way of things ML really wants to do. Otherwise, you can still have it.

    2. Pinions
      September.8.2020 at 1:55 pm

      All of these reforms that Senators and Representatives have an interest in legislating and protection Congress’ position as a co-equal branch of government.

      Currently, it appears they are more interested in getting reelected and prefer to pass grand laws delegating power to and authorizing the president, of either party, to act so they can stand back “horrified” but blameless because they never approved the president’s actions.

      The reforms are useless if Congress won’t protect its self-interest.

      1. Jaypd
        September.8.2020 at 1:58 pm

        Exactly right. However, to the extent that the legislature is flexing at all right now, a lot of it has been pretty ridiculous and inept. So on the one hand it would be good to give teeth to things like their subpoena power, on the other they are so incompetent that you worry how things will look if you give them real swords instead of the wooden spoons and pots they like to play with now.

        1. David Nieporent
          September.8.2020 at 2:12 pm

          I say we give them the power to enforce subpoenas, but also make it a capital crime to make a speech at, rather than asking a question of, a witness at a hearing.

        2. M L
          September.8.2020 at 2:22 pm

          “The legislature” will only become more and more dysfunctional. They are in Washington D.C. trying to decide things like exactly what should be covered by everyone’s health insurance policies, in a nation of 330 million people with drastically varying cultures and communities. We were supposed to be independent and sovereign states.

      2. M L
        September.8.2020 at 2:13 pm

        The problems you are talking about will never be fixed by Congress or anyone in D.C. Moreover, any solution to these problems is drastically incompatible with business as usual – meaning, the paradigm of increasing centralization of all matters in the hands of the federal government.

        Our federal government was initially intended primarily to handle foreign relations and common defense. It would also handle a limited and finite number of domestic functions. The vast majority of all government power and functions were reserved to the States. If we go back to that, then people will have representative self-government again. People will have government that is responsive to them, rather than increasingly unresponsive and dysfunctional. The systemic problems will only get worse and worse until then.

    3. Sarcastr0
      September.8.2020 at 2:13 pm

      LOL.
      Monarchy now, says ML.

      Reminder: ML stands for ‘Millennial Lawyer.’

    4. jb
      September.8.2020 at 2:16 pm

      That 14th Amendment suggestion really adds to the credibility of the rest of the comment. (And assuming you actually believe that crap, are you leaving the 15th amendment out on purpose?)

      1. M L
        September.8.2020 at 2:28 pm

        I threw that in just for fun. Here’s what I read on the question:

        https://www.law.ua.edu/pubs/lrarticles/Volume%2053/Issue%202/Bryant.pdf

  3. y81
    September.8.2020 at 1:53 pm

    This should probably be filed with Mark Tushnet’s plan to “crush” Republican lawyers and judges after Hillary’s election.

  4. Jaypd
    September.8.2020 at 1:56 pm

    How exactly is making the federal capital part of a state going to enhance the rule of law? That just sounds like creating a new problem, not fixing a long standing disenfranchisement issue. But it keeps you from having two new democratic senators so I see how you’d benefit from that proposal.

    1. rsteinmetz
      September.8.2020 at 2:05 pm

      It is exactly what happened to Arlington, the portion of DC that was taken from Virginia was returned to Virginia.

      It will give the residents of DC voting representation in Congress, although as part of the Maryland delegation.

      One proposal which makes a certain amount of sense is to retain the Monumental Core consisting of the major government buildings and other significant features under federal jurisdiction.

      1. y81
        September.8.2020 at 2:22 pm

        Retrocession is not the same as statehood. Are you under the impression that Arlington County gets two senators of its own?

  5. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    September.8.2020 at 1:58 pm

    Not mentioned is item #0: maintain the fiction that the US has rule of law anywhere but the insubstantial shit the the politicians haven’t gotten around to yet. Doesn’t the Constitution guarantee the sanctity of contracts? “Shall not be infringed”, economic rights, freedom of association, the list is endless, because as fast as anyone could type them in, Congress and the Bureaucrats (catchy band name!) could abrogate them faster.

    1. James Pollock
      September.8.2020 at 2:04 pm

      ” Doesn’t the Constitution guarantee (list)”

      It goes to define processes by which rights may be lawfully limited, i.e. due process, compensation for takings, etc.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        September.8.2020 at 2:08 pm

        Precisely. “Rule of law” means any old law can do whatever the government defines it as. Tell me how your “due process” is any different than Reichstag rubber-stamping Hitler, or Stalin issuing decrees.

        The only difference is we haven’t reached their levels of rubber-stamping … yet.

    2. Sarcastr0
      September.8.2020 at 2:16 pm

      There are many, many countries where rule of law is vastly worse than it is here.

      But this isn’t about pushing for the America you want, as all patriotic Americans do, it’s about delegitimizing everyone who doesn’t concur with your vision, including the existing system that protects your right to post such nonsense on the Internet.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    September.8.2020 at 1:59 pm

    Most of this list has nothing to do with the rule of law. Rather, it seems directed at shifting power away from the President, to either the permanent bureaucracy, or the legislative branch.

    The latter is certainly defensible, the former not so much.

  7. James Pollock
    September.8.2020 at 2:02 pm

    I think we need a new amendment:

    No state shall limit the ability of any US citizen to cast a vote in a federal election.

    To put an end to voter suppression efforts.

    Later, we might want to add an amendment that reduces a state’s number of Congressional representatives and electoral votes for gerrymandering.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.8.2020 at 2:13 pm

      And it will be enforced just as the other amendments are. “Freedom of speech and the press” are well-understood to not include military secrets, slander, libel, defamation, obscenity, and whatever else upsets the ruling classes. The “right to keep and bear arms” is well-understood to not tinclude kids, felons, senile adults, prisoners, anyone within 1000 feet of a school, lots of government property, you name it. This did not originally encompass standard magazines, machine guns, short barrels, bayonet lugs, detachable magazines, and other features, but they are in the process of being grandfathered into historical lore.

    2. Brett Bellmore
      September.8.2020 at 2:14 pm

      I think your first proposal needs a bit of detail. For instance, I live in South Carolina, I’m a US citizen. Suppose I said to myself, “Self, my vote for Trump is wasted here in South Carolina, he’s going to carry the state by a landslide. I should drive over to North Carolina on Election day, and vote there!”

      Are you saying that North Carolina wouldn’t be permitted to refuse to let me vote there? Maybe I feel like voting in Charlotte, even though I live near Greenville; Charlotte can’t tell me to vote where I live, not where I feel like voting? Maybe I want to take election day off, and just drive around from one place to another, casting multiple votes. The state can’t stop me from doing that?

      Most of what is being called “vote suppression” these days are just measures, like voter ID, that are necessary to confirm that you’re actually entitled to vote in the place where you’re attempting to vote.

      Similarly, can we have a rigorous definition of “gerrymandering” before an amendment sanctioning commission of it?

  8. Voize of Reazon
    September.8.2020 at 2:09 pm

    Would any President fail to veto most of these proposals? Biden might object to fewer than Trump, but I don’t see him agreeing to all these forfeitures of authority. Candidates don’t run for the Presidency so they can not have the power of the office.

    1. Sarcastr0
      September.8.2020 at 2:18 pm

      You can’t always get what you want,

      but if you try sometimes…

    2. David Nieporent
      September.8.2020 at 2:29 pm

      Schedule them to become effective on January 20, 2025. Nobody knows which party will hold the presidency on that date, so they have no reason to object on the grounds that it limits their own power.

  9. DWB
    September.8.2020 at 2:12 pm

    Trump has the right enemies — spiteful and stupid.

  10. Krayt
    September.8.2020 at 2:16 pm

    Some of these reforms are decidedly the opposite of the rule of law.

    I would love to see tax returns, but what does that have to do with anything other than embarrassing a political opponent? Not rule of law.

    DC statehood? This revolves around the Democrats getting two more senators. They are opposed to splitting up California for the exact same reason. Politically shallow decisions both, and thus not rule of law.

    Expiditing judicial review of demands for records. Sounds good on the surface, as long as the courts remain cognizant of the cheesy use of this so such records can be leaked so as to embarrass a political opponent, much like tax returns. So not rule of law, but standard cover story for political manipulation.

    Enhanced whistleblower protection. Again, sounds good, until you realize such whistleblowing allows a secret group of people to attempt to remove a president. “It’s secret, but trust us when we remove the president.” Sorry, no, the exact opposite of the rule of law, and a direct attack on the kind of crap the constitution is trying to prevent.

    1. I Callahan
      September.8.2020 at 2:28 pm

      Thank you. I’m surprised that it took 1/2 of the comments for someone to recognize that, yes, most of this has nothing to do with the rule of law and everything to do with politicizing decision making.

  11. jjsaz
    September.8.2020 at 2:20 pm

    “Statutory protection for special counsels to allow challenge to removal.”

    I despise Trump for many reasons, but Trump didn’t remove Mueller. He should have. We now KNOW, beyond any doubt, that his appointment was an abuse of power, an act of sedition, based on false FISA applications and other nefarious lies.

    We see perjury traps set, deletion and mischaracterization of Carter Page’s status as a CIA asset and somehow this means that we should make it harder to rid ourselves of a rogue prosecutor?

    1. Sarcastr0
      September.8.2020 at 2:23 pm

      Sedition.

      You know an easy test for when someone is a right-wing authoritarian?

      1. I Callahan
        September.8.2020 at 2:29 pm

        That doesn’t address his valid points. Care to do that?

  12. Bob from Ohio
    September.8.2020 at 2:23 pm

    This list supports the “Rule of Law” like the group called “antifa” actually opposes fascism.

Please to post comments