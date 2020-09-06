The Volokh Conspiracy

No Punitive Damages in Sex Abuse Lawsuits Against Jeffrey Epstein Estate, Because of Epstein's "Reported Suicide"

Under N.Y. law, "punitive damages shall not be awarded" when the defendant is dead; that's also the general rule throughout the country.

From an opinion by Judge Katherine Polk Failla in Doe v. Indyke (S.D.N.Y.), decided in late June, but just mentioned in the Westlaw Bulletin:

To begin, Defendants seek dismissal of Plaintiff's punitive damages claim on the ground that New York law bars such claims in personal injury suits against representatives of a decedent's estate. The statute in question, § 11-3.2(a)(1) of New York's Estates, Powers and Trusts Law ("EPTL"), provides:

"No cause of action for injury to person or property is lost because of the death of the person liable for the injury. For any injury, an action may be brought or continued against the personal representative of the decedent, but punitive damages shall not be awarded nor penalties adjudged in any such action brought to recover damages for personal injury."

As three recent cases in this District, presenting similar claims against the same Defendants, have recognized, this provision clearly prohibits the award of punitive damages in the situation at hand. See Mary Doe v. Indyke, 2020 WL 2036707 (S.D.N.Y. Apr. 28, 2020); Lisa Doe v. Indyke, 2020 WL 3073219 (S.D.N.Y. June 9, 2020); Doe 15 v. Indyke, 2020 WL 2086194 (S.D.N.Y. Apr. 30, 2020) ("New Mexico common law as announced by the state supreme court, like EPTL § 11-3.2(a)(1), bars punitive damages in a personal injury action against a tortfeasor's estate."). Both federal courts addressing constitutional-tort claims under New York law, and state courts in personal injury actions governed by New York law, have concluded similarly. See Mary Doe, 2020 WL 2036707, at *2 (collecting New York federal and state cases).

This position is also reflected in the majority of United States jurisdictions, as the Restatement (Second) of Torts indicates. See Restatement (Second) of Torts § 908 cmt. a (Am. Law Inst. 1979) ("Punitive damages are not awarded against the representatives of a deceased tortfeasor."). The common justification for the majority rule is that "punishment and deterrence—the recognized bases for imposing punitive damages on a tortfeasor—are not advanced by imposing punitive damages on his or her estate." Mary Doe, 2020 WL 2036707, at *3; see also Blissett v. Eisensmidt, 940 F. Supp. 449, 457 (N.D.N.Y. 1996) (brackets and citation omitted) ("There is a strong policy against the assessment of punitive damages against an estate on account of wrongful conduct of the decedent.").

The court also held, consistently with past decisions, that New York law applied, because

Plaintiff was domiciled in New York. All of the alleged torts took place in the home Epstein maintained in New York. Further, Plaintiff chose to sue in New York, where her causes of action are timely pursuant to the New York Child Victims Act…. These facts, taken together, demonstrate that New York's interest in applying its punitive damages rules to this case outweighs the USVI's interest, which exists only because of Epstein's decision to probate his estate there. If anything, it is the USVI, and not New York, that has a "merely fortuitous relationship with the case," minimizing its interest in governing punitive damages.

(The court also concluded that Virgin Islands law would likely also preclude punitive damages against dead tortfeasors, but in any event New York law definitely precluded such damages, and it was New York law that applied.)

Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    September.6.2020 at 2:14 pm

    Why?

    Why is this distinction made?

    1. Sarcastr0
      September.6.2020 at 2:18 pm

      Not the same deterrence interest, I presume.

    2. Noscitur a sociis
      September.6.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Next time try reading the post and not just the title.

      The common justification for the majority rule is that “punishment and deterrence—the recognized bases for imposing punitive damages on a tortfeasor—are not advanced by imposing punitive damages on his or her estate.” Mary Doe, 2020 WL 2036707, at *3; see also Blissett v. Eisensmidt, 940 F. Supp. 449, 457 (N.D.N.Y. 1996) (brackets and citation omitted) (“There is a strong policy against the assessment of punitive damages against an estate on account of wrongful conduct of the decedent.”).

      1. Don Nico
        September.6.2020 at 2:37 pm

        Sounds completely reasonable.

    3. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
      September.6.2020 at 2:41 pm

      Punitive damages are not intended to compensate the victim for the harm suffered. They are supposed to punish or deter particularly bad actions.

      In practice, of course, I have my doubts that juries always make that distinction. And a plaintiff is as happy receiving a payment of $20 million, whether broken down as all $20mm in compensatory damages, or as $10 million compensatory plus $10 million punitive (it’s the same $20 million in the plaintiff’s pocket, if actually paid). So it might be a bit of a legal fiction. (Of course, if the defendant is not super wealthy, a plaintiff may want higher compensatory damages, since insurance cannot pay punitive damages in any state I’m aware of. On the other hand, if the defendant is very wealthy, then the plaintiff may want a good chunk of punitive damages, as they cannot be discharged in bankruptcy. This does not get into the due process limits on the ratio of punitive damages to compensatory damages that the United States Supreme Court has set.)

      Lastly, the rule assumes that the prospect of a future, post-death award of punitive damages reducing a defendant’s heirs’ inheritance is not sufficient deterrence to the tortfeasor to justify scrapping the old rule.

      In any event, unless NY law places a cap on compensatory/general/noneconomic damages, I think the victims will be asking for tens of millions each in compensatory damages (at least). And I can imagine juries issuing such large verdicts. So I’m not sure the plaintiffs/victims will be hurt financially from this. But an interesting question is whether there is certain damning evidence that will be excluded now that punitives are not longer on the table.

      1. bernard11
        September.6.2020 at 2:51 pm

        Punishment and deterrence are quite different.

        Punitive damages certainly punish the bad guy, which is useless when he’s dead, but I don’t see how deterrence affects him, living or dead.

        Deterrence surely is aimed at possible future tortfeasors, not the one being sued – he already did it – so the basis of the rule doesn’t look as firm as all that.

      2. Junkie
        September.6.2020 at 2:53 pm

        I thought I’d been told that compensatory damages generally aren’t taxed, while punitive damages generally are, which is another reason why a plaintiff would prefer compensatory to punitive if the amount is the same either way.

        1. Bored Lawyer
          September.6.2020 at 2:57 pm

          Depends what the underlying tort is. If it is personal injury you are correct. If it is economic injury, including employment discrimination, then it’s all taxable.

          1. Bored Lawyer
            September.6.2020 at 3:08 pm

            In my prior firm, some of the partners handle emploment cases. At the time, the rule was that emotional-stress damages were not taxable, but lost wages were. So, not surprisingly, when parties settled, the plaintiffs wanted as much as possible of the settlement characterized as the former instead of the latter. Paying defendants generally did not care — the same amount of money came out of their pockets.

            The IRS (or maybe Congress) later changed the rule that all aspects of employment discrimination awards are taxable.

  2. captcrisis
    September.6.2020 at 2:38 pm

    In most places punitive damages are uninsurable — because it’s the insured himself who should pay them; they should not be paid out by anyone else, such as his insurance company. This logic means that if he’s dead, his heirs shouldn’t pay them either.

  3. captcrisis
    September.6.2020 at 2:40 pm

    But . . . if he was still alive, and there was a judgment entered against him for punitive damages, and then he died, would his estate be on the hook for them (just like they’re on the hook for any other unpaid judgments)?

