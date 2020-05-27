Coronavirus

Nursing Homes Account for 42 Percent of America's COVID-19 Fatalities

In some states, the total is as high as 65 percent. It's a stunning statistic that might force policy makers to reconsider their approach to fighting the coronavirus.

(Luka Dakskobler / SOPA Images/Si/Newscom)

Almost exactly three months ago, the first major outbreak of COVID-19 within the United States occurred at a nursing home in Washington state.

Now, after more than 100,000 Americans have died from the disease that has swept across the country and wrecked wide swaths of the economy, it appears that nursing homes are still the most vulnerable places—by a wide margin.

In at least 22 states, more than half the reported COVID-19 fatalities have occurred in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, according to state-reported data aggregated by researchers at the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP), a free market think tank focused on low-income Americans. Across the 39 states that report the location of COVID-19 deaths, 42 percent have occurred in nursing and residential care facilities, a tally that includes facilities for the care of people with disabilities as well as hospice programs.

For comparison, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 2.1 million Americans live in nursing homes or long-term care facilities. That's 0.6 percent of the total population.

And the 42 percent figure may even be undercounting nursing home deaths. As Avik Roy, president of FREOPP, explained in an article for Forbessome states (including New York, which has experienced a large COVID-19 outbreak) "exclude from their nursing home death tallies those who die in a hospital, even if they were originally infected in an assisted living facility."

That's probably why New York's official nursing home death rate is only 13.8 percent, the lowest count of any state that reports the location of infections and deaths. But outside of New York, more than half of all COVID-19 fatalities nationally were residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

These residents have been most vulnerable to COVID-19 in other countries, too. Researchers at the International Long Term Care Policy Network, a global organization that shares research and best practices, found that 40.8 percent of reported COVID-19 fatalities across 18 countries took place in nursing homes.

There are probably several reasons why nursing homes have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic. Most residents of nursing homes are elderly or infirm, with many people suffering from long-term ailments or particularly vulnerable due to weakened immune systems. People live close together, sharing living quarters and common spaces like cafeterias. And there is good evidence that the coronavirus spreads more efficiently indoors.

But some states made policy choices in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic that may have made nursing homes even more vulnerable to the disease. Governors in some states—including Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania—prevented nursing homes from turning away patients with active COVID-19 infections. Those policies likely helped spread the disease to some of the most vulnerable populations.

Other states, like Florida, have locked down nursing homes and prioritized shipments of personal protective equipment (PPE) to those facilities, putting them on the same level as hospitals. That may help explain why Florida has had fewer overall deaths than other large states—despite 40 percent of those deaths occurring in nursing homes—and it's something other states should copy.

As states emerge from total lockdowns and begin to restart their economies, policies must adapt to reflect the growing body of evidence about COVID-19 vulnerabilities. We now have a better idea about the overall fatality rate of the disease—about 0.3 percent, lower than was feared at earlier stages in the crisis. We also know more about how the disease spreads and which populations need the most protection.

That doesn't, of course, mean that anyone not living in a nursing home is safe from the virus, it does not soften the blow of the deaths that have already occurred, nor will it make deaths of friends and loved ones any easier. But the concentration of deaths in nursing homes should give younger, healthier Americans more confidence about returning to some semblance of normal life and should inform public policy decisions about how to slow the disease's spread.

"The fact that nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities means that the 99.4 percent of the country that doesn't live in those places is roughly half as likely to die of the disease," writes Roy. That means schools and many businesses can be reopened without the risk of huge spikes in hospitalizations or deaths, according to him, and that states must learn from their earlier missteps in handling nursing home outbreaks. These data have implications for policy making as states look to safely reopen their economies.

The coronavirus is going to be a long-term problem, but the next step in fighting it is for governments to lift economically ruinous lockdowns when possible and focus on saving the lives most at risk.

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Illocust
    May.27.2020 at 2:25 pm

    That math doesn’t check out to me. Less than 1% of the population account for half the deaths does not mean the other 99% are only half as likely to die from it. If 1% of the entire population was dying to this we would expect 1 in every 198 non-retirement home residents to be dying while seeing 1 in every 2 retirement home resident dying. That massive of difference just does add up to only half as likely to die from the disease outside a retirement home.

    1. Rossami
      May.27.2020 at 2:45 pm

      You are right that Boehm’s math doesn’t work. Starting just from the numbers in this article:
      – 2.1 million in nursing homes = 0.6% of the population
      – therefore, total population is approx 350 million
      – 100,000 total dead. 42% (or 42,000) from nursing homes
      – therefore, 58% (58,000) dead from outside nursing homes
      – nursing home dead / nursing home total = 42k/2.1M = 2.0%
      – non-NH dead / non-NH total = 58k/348M = 0.017%
      – ratio of 2% : 0.17% = 120:1
      In other words, the other 99.4% of the population are only 1/120th as likely to die from it – quite a bit smaller than even “only half as likely”.

  2. Red Rocks White Privilege
    May.27.2020 at 2:29 pm

    This shit has been obvious since the beginning of April to anyone that was actually paying attention. It’s why these MMQB “models” saying that 36,000 people might have been saved if we just locked down a few weeks earlier are bullshit posturing.

    I’ve been saying for weeks that we should have locked down the nursing homes and their staff, built field hospitals exclusively to treat C19-infected patients, and let everyone else get on with their lives. Forcing nursing homes to take infected patients, when this virus was clearly more dangerous to people over 70 with underlying medical issues than any other demographic, is about the closest we’ll find to intentional, government-directed mass murder as we’ve seen here in recent decades.

    Wolf’s tranny health director moved his mother out of her nursing home, knowing full well that these places were taking infected patients. Even ones who didn’t go full exceptional like Polis and DeSantis failed to engage and close these places off when the nursing homes popped up as hot spots. We basically killed the US economy to “save” a bunch of people that ended up dying anyway.

    1. Illocust
      May.27.2020 at 2:43 pm

      I mean I would have to agree. We always did know the elderly were most at risk. It was a common discussion in my workplace before we were all sent home to ask why they didn’t just send everyone over 60 home, as they were the only ones really at risk.

  3. Rat on a train
    May.27.2020 at 2:29 pm

    It’s a stunning statistic that might force policy makers will ignore as they continue to reconsider their approach to fighting the coronavirus.

  4. Chuck P. (The Artist formerly known as CTSP)
    May.27.2020 at 2:34 pm

    Governors in some states—including Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania—prevented nursing homes from turning away patients with active COVID-19 infections. Those policies likely helped spread the disease to some of the most vulnerable populations.

    ‘Likely helped spread’? How about: ‘Those policies insured the spread among what were already known to be the most vulnerable populations’.

    Fact checked.

  5. Unicorn Abattoir
    May.27.2020 at 2:34 pm

    The governors who ordered nursing homes to take COVID patients have blood on their hands, and they’re perfectly fine with that.

    1. Compelled Speechless
      May.27.2020 at 2:41 pm

      No they don’t. It’s only a scandal in NYT says it is. They say Cuomo is a superstar!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    May.27.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Yep, I beat the ‘writers’ here to it yet again.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      May.27.2020 at 2:38 pm

      https://www.nny360.com/news/publicservicenews/new-york-coronavirus-deaths-dip-below-100-for-24-hour-period/article_a17eaceb-f2ce-594a-bbcb-4bd46cce5b23.html

      Many COVID-19-positive nursing home residents returned home to their facilities before they recovered after a March 25 state Department of Health memo declared the state cannot discriminate against COVID-19 nursing home patients and prohibit their return, which potentially infected the most vulnerable New Yorkers — senior citizens and people with underlying conditions.

      “The policy the Department of Health put out was in line directly with the March 13 directive put out by the CDC,” Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Saturday. “I know there’s been lot of discussion on this topic. There are over a dozen states that did the exact same thing — many of whom were concerned about hospital capacity. …It’s been a national and international tragedy that everybody has had to grapple with, and it is something that we’re trying to learn from everyday and move forward.”

    2. Ra's al Gore
      May.27.2020 at 2:39 pm

      Hey Boehm, want to see my open tabs for tomorrow’s roundup?

      1. Compelled Speechless
        May.27.2020 at 2:43 pm

        I don’t see how a gay, midget schizer video will improve the round-up. Then again, it can”t get much worse.

  7. Nonstopdrivel
    May.27.2020 at 2:36 pm

    The coronavirus is going to be a long-term problem

    Assumes facts not in evidence. As usual. You are such a disappointment, Billy B.

  8. Ra's al Gore
    May.27.2020 at 2:41 pm

    https://twitter.com/JerylBier/status/1265703390077739010

    The original order (with @NYGovCuomo’s name right on it!) literally did not even allow incoming patients to be *tested* much less rejected.

