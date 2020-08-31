Joe Biden

Joe Biden Condemns Riots: 'Setting Fires Is Not Protesting'

"Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

|

zumaglobalten315195
(Courtesy Abc News/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

"Rioting is not protesting," said Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during a speech at a steel mill in Pennsylvania today. "Looting is not protesting. Setting fires is not protesting."

Biden called for the prosecution of looters, shaming them for destroying small businesses and harming working families. The former vice president even spoke directly to the Trump-world talking point that he is a pawn of the radical left.

"You know me," said Biden. "You know my heart. You know my story, my family story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?"

This isn't a new direction for Biden: The candidate has consistently praised the mainstream Black Lives Matter protests while steadfastly refusing to condone violence or lend support to the more radical political goals associated with the movement. (He does not, for example, want to defund the police.) And he has condemned the riots several times over the summer.

So far, to the extent that the violence is generating a backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement, it does not seem to be impacting Biden's popularity. Nevertheless, Trump surrogates evidently believe the violence in several U.S. cities could be a winning issue, and are trying to spin them as "Biden riots."

"Every time you see a burned out building or looted store, it is a reminder of failed Democrat leadership," wrote Steve Guest, a spokesperson for the Republican National Convention, in a press release.

Several local Democratic leaders have indeed mishandled the violence. But Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler isn't going to be on the ballot in November (except in Portland). As long as Biden continues to call for rioters to face justice, attempts to portray the Biden-Harris ticket as an avatar of lefty violence will be unconvincing.

NEXT: Classes #5: "Enumerated Powers III" and "Deeds & Warranties of Title I"

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.31.2020 at 3:51 pm

    “rioting and burni g buildings is bad for my poll numbers, so it needs to stop until the election. Then we can continue to eat a sockful of fruit loops while watching cartoons” said joe biden

    1. Commenter_XY
      August.31.2020 at 3:56 pm

      Now Reverend….you need to get back to busting on clingers. 🙂

      “Clingers should be grateful for the violence and mayhem as it will prepare them for their ultimate replacement. But first we want to take all of their money and burn down their shit”

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
        August.31.2020 at 3:58 pm

        I got too board parodying the other Rev. It’s hard to maintain that high of a level of retardation

        1. R Mac
          August.31.2020 at 4:05 pm

          Especially when he is a self parody at this point.

          1. julia kane
            August.31.2020 at 4:10 pm

            Make money online from home extra cash more than $18k to $21k. Start getting paid every month Thousands Dollars online. I have received $26K in this month by just working online from home in my part time.yut every person easily do this job by just open this link and
            follow details

            on this page to get started………Money90

          2. Illocust
            August.31.2020 at 4:13 pm

            I kind of always assumed the other Reverand was just a old school troll. He doesn’t believe anything he’s saying, he just says it to get a rise out of people.

            1. Sidd Finch v2.01
              August.31.2020 at 4:31 pm

              He’s had that exact same shtick across multiple sites for at least a decade.

            2. Sometimes a Great Notion
              August.31.2020 at 4:36 pm

              Isn’t that new school; I thought old schoolers did break-dancing and beat-boxing?

    2. JesseAz
      August.31.2020 at 4:58 pm

      He literally said democrats won’t stop if he isn’t elected.

      Biden: “He may believe mouthing the words law and order makes him strong, but his failure to call on his own supporters to stop acting as an armed militia in this country shows you how weak he is. Does anyone believe there will be less violence…if Donald Trump is reelected?”

      Odd that was missing from the write up.

  2. Mother's lament
    August.31.2020 at 3:51 pm

    After all that hard work inciting too.

    The polls really must be in the toilet.

  3. bobby oshea
    August.31.2020 at 3:51 pm

    BLM/Antifa/Wokies/Inequality of Outcomers belong to one side of the spectrum. And that side is your side Joe. If you don’t agree with them, then you better start making the argument against them.

    1. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:30 pm

      Rather have them on my side then the hypocritical, lying, sociopathic conservative movement under Trump.

      1. rferris
        August.31.2020 at 4:46 pm

        Only the left thinks lying for the cause is OK, the left also specialized in hypocrisy and projection. Thanks for being a consistent leftist troll

      2. Fats of Fury
        August.31.2020 at 4:48 pm

        Well good. Since they’re on your side already.

  4. Illocust
    August.31.2020 at 3:52 pm

    Those polls must have been really really bad. Guess the other commenters were right. Dems are really going to try and pretend that they didn’t support the riots for 3 months.

    1. Illocust
      August.31.2020 at 3:53 pm

      Also, this is probably signalling the return of the Left trying to shove their crazies under the bed. It’ll be curious if they can.

      1. Moonrocks
        August.31.2020 at 3:55 pm

        I’m not sure they’ll be able to. When the “moderate” left of the Democrat party gets absolutely trounced this election, the crazies will be able to point to their failure as proof that the party needs to go even more extreme.

        1. pickles
          August.31.2020 at 4:03 pm

          I’ve heard that posited for years and it hasn’t really ever happened, the reasoning “we were too extreme so we need to go more extreme” rarely makes sense to anyone in reality.

          1. Illocust
            August.31.2020 at 4:07 pm

            If someone had come to you five years ago and said in 2020 the left would be calling a burned out building a peaceful protest, would you have believed them? The moderate left is really bad at standing up to the radical left.

            1. pickles
              August.31.2020 at 4:17 pm

              We’re talking about people running elction calcs

          2. Moonrocks
            August.31.2020 at 4:09 pm

            No, the argument will be that Biden and Harris were too moderate and that’s what didn’t work. The solution will be an extremist by leftist standards.

            It’s possible that a hard enough shellacking in the polls this year can snap enough of the Dems out of their echo chamber to avoid this, but there’s no guarantee that will happen.

            1. pickles
              August.31.2020 at 4:16 pm

              “the argument will be that Biden and Harris were too moderate and that’s what didn’t work. ”

              Which is what what I said but reframed.

          3. Sidd Finch v2.01
            August.31.2020 at 4:15 pm

            Social media wasn’t ubiquitous until recently. The left operates far more like a hive-mind now.

            1. pickles
              August.31.2020 at 4:20 pm

              Somewhat sure, but Biden got the message about violence so clearly it’s not all hive mind and there are people with actual chops running the election and trying to win.

              1. Sidd Finch v2.01
                August.31.2020 at 4:29 pm

                Biden got the message about violence so clearly it’s not all hive mind

                In 48 hours every “center-left” politico changed 180° on the riots. It’s a perfect example of the hive-mind.

                1. pickles
                  August.31.2020 at 4:30 pm

                  “It’s a perfect example of the hive-mind.”

                  So a distinct split from their far left bretheren proves they’re a hive mind?

                  Ok.

                  1. Sidd Finch v2.01
                    August.31.2020 at 4:38 pm

                    So a distinct split from their far left bretheren proves they’re a hive mind?

                    Are you retarded? Do you think antifa and CNN had the same messaging until a few days ago?

                    1.  pickles
                      August.31.2020 at 4:45 pm

                      So there is no split between the far left and the center left?

                    2. Jim78
                      August.31.2020 at 4:47 pm

                      Of course there is Sidd’s hypothesis is falling apart that’s why he started the name calling.

                    3. Sidd Finch v2.01
                      August.31.2020 at 4:48 pm

                      I don’t know what you’re asking.

                      Those two different things are in fact two different things. Does that help?

                    4. pickles
                      August.31.2020 at 4:50 pm

                      Ok so you agree there is a split so no hive mind.

                    5. Sidd Finch v2.01
                      August.31.2020 at 4:54 pm

                      What?!?! Where did I give the impression that Hillary Clinton and meth addicted trannies have literally all the same thoughts?

                    6. pickles
                      August.31.2020 at 4:58 pm

                      “The left operates far more like a hive-mind now.”

                      You said it.

                2.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                  August.31.2020 at 4:36 pm

                  No SidD it is simpler than that. The far left is a hive mind, the center-left is a bunch of political operators who all move and think at roughly the same speed. The 180 was basic political maneuvering by lifelong politicos who saw an opportunity to get put from under the weight of antifa and BLM.

                  1. pickles
                    August.31.2020 at 4:38 pm

                    That’s a pretty good analysis.

                  2. Sidd Finch v2.01
                    August.31.2020 at 4:41 pm

                    Except the center-left operates like a hive-mind too now. In the 2000’s Journolist helped several hundred “influencers” co-ordinate behind the scenes. Now the coordination happens with nearly all of them instantly with no central planning at all.

                    1.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                      August.31.2020 at 4:43 pm

                      I covered that

                      “ the center-left is a bunch of political operators who all move and think at roughly the same speed. The 180 was basic political maneuvering by lifelong politicos who saw an opportunity to get put from under the weight of antifa and BLM.”

                      They saw an opportunity nothing more.

                    2. Sidd Finch v2.01
                      August.31.2020 at 4:46 pm

                      They saw an opportunity nothing more.

                      I’m not saying there’s anything more. I’m saying the speed and totality in which it happened is new.

                    3.  RabbiHarveyWeinstein
                      August.31.2020 at 4:49 pm

                      “I’m not saying there’s anything more”

                      ???

                      You’ve been saying they’re a hive mind that is totally “something more.”

                    4. Sidd Finch v2.01
                      August.31.2020 at 4:52 pm

                      Here’s an example: Gay marriage went from a bougie centrist concern in the 90’s to fringe left in the 00’s to required lefty thing in the 10’s. That was how things used to happen. Then I saw the same evolution happen on tranny bathrooms in about a month. That’s what’s changed.

                    5.  Jim78
                      August.31.2020 at 4:53 pm

                      They saw an opportunity nothing more.

                      I’m not saying there’s anything more. I’m saying the speed and totality in which it happened is new.

                      The bolded part is absolutely you saying there is something more you fucking retard.

                3.  Jim78
                  August.31.2020 at 4:37 pm

                  If they were a hive mind Bernie would be the candidate, not Milquetoast Joe.

                  1. Sidd Finch v2.01
                    August.31.2020 at 4:43 pm

                    Biden’s come from behind victory was the most hive-mind like thing I’ve ever seen in American politics. Guy went from 5th place to the nominee in a week.

                    1. Jim78
                      August.31.2020 at 4:46 pm

                      Then you’re a fucking retard who doesn’t know the difference between a hive mind and basic political calculus.

  5. Moonrocks
    August.31.2020 at 3:53 pm

    So three months late, the corpse is finally dragged out of the basement to condemn violence. Biden is right for (finally) condemning the violence, but he’s a bit behind the curve here.

    Now that that’s out of the way, what will Biden do about his campaign staff helping to keep these violent rioters out of jail?

    1. Longtobefree
      August.31.2020 at 4:07 pm

      Not to mention the president-elect presumptive leading the way – –
      Kween Kamala is bailing out shooters, murderers, and looters.

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.31.2020 at 4:11 pm

        No, she is bailing out Burners, Looters, and Murderers. Got to get the initials right.

        1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
          August.31.2020 at 4:29 pm

          Nice. What you did there, I see it.

  6. Commenter_XY
    August.31.2020 at 3:54 pm

    “You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

    Yo Joe…it ain’t your heart I am worried about. It’s your fucking brain.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.31.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Not to worry then; he hasn’t used that useless shriveled up thing in years. His brain.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.31.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Joe doesn’t look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters. He looks like a doddering old man who’s escaped from the retirement home for Alzheimer’s patients. Sad!

    3. Under_Pressure
      August.31.2020 at 4:35 pm

      Yeah, pretty sure his brain is where the soft spot is…

    4. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:35 pm

      I would take the concern for Biden’s mental condition more seriously if the people who claim he can’t string two sentences together coherently would be as critical and hyperbolic when it came to Trump’s mind. Trump is way worse than Biden at public speaking currently, but it seems the fuhrer can do no wrong while Biden can do nothing right.

  7. Mother's lament
    August.31.2020 at 3:55 pm

    So far, to the extent that the violence is generating a backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement, it does not seem to be impacting Biden’s popularity

    Link to FiveThirtyEight, lol.
    When were they last right?

    1. soldiermedic76
      August.31.2020 at 4:24 pm

      Yes, ignoring the newest battleground state polling on RCP and the betting odds. Both show Biden cratering. Self selective data point to feed a narrative. I tend to believe RCP over 538. And the fact that the Democrats are trying as hard as possible to change the narrative.

      1. soldiermedic76
        August.31.2020 at 4:28 pm

        Also, it is so not impacting Biden’s poll numbers that his campaign has announced he is ending his Bunker Campaign and will get aggressive in Battleground states.

  8. Eugene Oh
    August.31.2020 at 3:57 pm

    “”Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

    You do Joe. And then you look like a racist political jobber who sold himself as a vocation. Then you look like a confused senile old man. Then you take your medicine.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.31.2020 at 4:10 pm

      You think Kamala Harris with toke up in the Oval Office and listen to Tupac with Uncle Joe?

    2. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:40 pm

      If you think Biden is an old coot I’d love to hear what.you think of Trump? Thighland and Yo-Semites are wonderful places to visit. Trump also loves to complain about how much golf his predecessors played and all the tax dollars they spent on travel, despite him, Melania, Ivanka, Jared, Eric, Jr, and Tiffany using way more taxpayer money for vacations and golf.

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        August.31.2020 at 4:42 pm

        Cool.

    3. OneSimpleLesson
      August.31.2020 at 4:42 pm

      Any recent clip of Biden could be the start of a Snickers commercial.
      “Joe, you’re not yourself when you’re hungry. You start threatening factory workers.”
      After he takes a bite he goes back to groping women and smelling their hair.

  9. Juice
    August.31.2020 at 3:57 pm

    Several local Democratic leaders have indeed mishandled the violence.

    There’s no sugarcoating it.

    1. John
      August.31.2020 at 4:58 pm

      That might be the funniest thing reason has ever written.

  10. Ben_
    August.31.2020 at 3:59 pm

    No, Joe. You’ll just put radicals in all the administration slots and claim (probably truthfully) that you didn’t know what they were all up to.

    Just like Obama talked moderation and then went to watch March Madness on TV while his radical appointees governed for a small minority of the population and against everyone else.

  11. The White Knight (D}
    August.31.2020 at 3:59 pm

    How does Joe know they’re ANTIFA? Or BLM? Does he have a signed affidavit from their grandmothers with two forms of ID and a video interview as backup?

    1. lap83
      August.31.2020 at 4:28 pm

      BLM needs to carry ID now!? Probably part of Trump’s conspiracy with the post office to disenfranchise handicapped minority protesters

    2. XM
      August.31.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Let’s put it this way – if these rioters were pro Trump white right wingers, Wheeler, Durkin and the assorted democrat lunatics would not have declined federal help.

    3. Fats of Fury
      August.31.2020 at 4:56 pm

      He knows the secret handshake.

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.31.2020 at 4:01 pm

    Although Biden won’t technically become President until January, historians will point to August 31, 2020 as the day he effectively became the leader of this nation. I’m so glad he forcefully denounced the violent right-wing instigators and their attempts to ruin otherwise peaceful Antifa / BLM protests.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      August.31.2020 at 4:11 pm

      Don’t forget the reparations tax for white people in California. The blood of the slaves shall be upon white people* and their children! (*Ashkenazim Jews are technically not “white” because of the Holocaust)

    2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      August.31.2020 at 4:13 pm

      #LibertariansForbiden

    3. Mother's lament
      August.31.2020 at 4:15 pm

      “Although Biden won’t technically become President because he’ll pass the crown to Kamala”

      Fixed

      1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
        August.31.2020 at 4:19 pm

        Technically he can’t pass the crown until he becomes President.

        1. Fats of Fury
          August.31.2020 at 4:57 pm

          Without the prunes he can’t even pass a stool.

  13. XM
    August.31.2020 at 4:08 pm

    Biden’s staff funded bail for these rioters and looters. His entire party basically denied antifa even existed, then shifted to a new reality where the rioters are actually white nationalists. “Looting is wrong but Trump is causing it” is not either a conditional rejection of violence or a veiled threat. Violence continues if we don’t vote for Biden!

    The democrats hounded Trump for “not condemning white supremacy” in Charlottesville but remained silent as their foot soldiers lay waste to American cities and reject federal assistance. Biden does not want to denounce the violence, but his hands were forced and he had to tailor his message to not alienate his supporter, many of whom are rioting on the streets.

  14. Sidd Finch v2.01
    August.31.2020 at 4:09 pm

    The candidate has consistently praised the mainstream Black Lives Matter protests while steadfastly refusing to condone violence or lend support to the more radical political goals associated with the movement.

    If this was written by the hackiest PR person, how would it be different?

  15. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    August.31.2020 at 4:09 pm

    Doesn’t matter how right Robby is. What Trump is (probably) doing is making Joe come against the riots, which is to say, against BLM, Antifa, etc; which is to say, Trump has tricked Biden into putting down his base and depressing his voter turnout.

    Whether it will work or not is another matter.

    1. John
      August.31.2020 at 4:49 pm

      Trump isn’t tricking anyone. Biden’s base is a bunch of bat shit crazy terrorists trying to burn down the country. What candidate wouldn’t expect Biden to condemn the riots? Moreover, why shouldn’t any voter expect that of him regardless of what Trump does?

  16. Longtobefree
    August.31.2020 at 4:11 pm

    “You know my heart. You know my story, my family story. Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?”

    No. Actually you look like a senile old fool being used as a front for radical fascists who want to destroy the country. I am waiting for the leak of the already prepared amendment 25 statement that will anoint Kween Kamala as our ruler.

  17. Ra's al Gore
    August.31.2020 at 4:14 pm

    https://twitter.com/DailyCaller/status/1300452241703350274

    “Death to America” was chanted by the mob as they marched through Oakland, California starting fires and vandalizing businesses

    1. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:21 pm

      You righties sure love cancel culture! Did the people expressing their free speech hurt your whittle feelings? Toughen up snowflake.

      1. pickles
        August.31.2020 at 4:28 pm

        that’s a quote from the tweet

        1. KillAllRednecks
          August.31.2020 at 4:41 pm

          So?

      2. Longtobefree
        August.31.2020 at 4:40 pm

        You know, a bunch of snowflakes got together in the Donner pass a while back.

    2. Moonrocks
      August.31.2020 at 4:21 pm

      The Mid East meets the Mid West in California.

    3. Illocust
      August.31.2020 at 4:28 pm

      Really, their taking chants from literal terrorists now? Did no one in the crowd stop and think for exactly 0.2 seconds on how bad the optics are on that chant?

      1. lap83
        August.31.2020 at 4:37 pm

        BLM is supported by CAIR, so I don’t think they care about the optics

  18. Ben_
    August.31.2020 at 4:19 pm

    Voters don’t think Biden will support violence, they think he and his administration will wink at it and publicly denounce it while privately cheering it and giving violent leftists room to act, like they’ve been doing all summer.

  19. KillAllRednecks
    August.31.2020 at 4:19 pm

    The looney right has backed it self into a corner. “Violence is out of control! Biden’s America is violent!” How is it Biden’s fault when he’s currently just a candidate, former vp, and former senator? Trump’s currently President, and made the situation in Portland worse by sending in his DHS troops. Yes federal officials can defend federal property, but you need to look at common sense. Trump sending DHS troops to Portland invigorated the legit protesters and the knuckleheads causing problems. if Police in Portland stopped beating legit protesters, getting blue flu if a crime victim is liberal, and colluding with racist, far right protesters and criminals there wouldn’t be as many protesting. I come from a place of extreme privilege, and all my interactions with PPB have been negative. Some looked the other way, but only when it came to unjust laws. Apperantly armed robbery is not a high priority for Pigs right now, but pulling me over for changing lanes to quickly is. Also the cop didn’t wear a mask or social distance, which is a good indicator of his politics. It cracks me up that most cops claim to be conservative and want government to get out of THEIR LIVES. But if you go 1 mile over the speed limit, change lanes too quickly, or run a yellow light Cops should be able to detain you, search your car, and confiscate your stuff. They preach limited government and liberty yet are the biggest, worst of the worst overreaching, intrusive, nanny staters there are. “Not all cops are bad! So you can’t hate cops!” No one has ever put a gun to a pig’s head and forced them to become a pig. Pigs are like Mormons, they need to be exterminated.

    1. John
      August.31.2020 at 4:44 pm

      The 99% of the protesters who are knuckleheads causing problems are giving the 1% there to act as human shields a bad name.

      Portland leftist “We want the federal agents to leave!!”

      Sane observer, “Why are the federal agents in Portland?”

      Portland leftist, “because we are trying to burn down the federal courthouse”

      Sane observer, “have you thought about not doing that?”

      Of all of the stupidity and lies of your post, the funniest part of a deeply stupid and funny post, has to be the claim that the Portland cops are beating the protesters. Yeah, the cops are out beating the protesters. That is why they keep coming out and trying to burn everything down.

      What is it like to live in your head? Seriously, what thought process goes on that convinces yourself of this stuff? There is a PHD dissertation in abnormal psychology to be written trying to untangle whatever goes on in people like you’s head.

      1. KillAllRednecks
        August.31.2020 at 4:50 pm

        Are you in Portland or Oregon? The vast majority of protesters are not breaking any laws. The ones who are should be dealt with. There are plenty of videos online of cops beating protestors.

        What is it like in your head? Any facts that don’t confirm your far, far, far right worldview are “lies?” Please feel free to expose my “lies.” To be fair the way the kooky right wing media has distorted the situation in Portland it’s not your fault you don’t know what’s really happening.

        1. John
          August.31.2020 at 4:53 pm

          If that were true, there wouldn’t be any violence much less violence every night for months on end. If the vast majority of protestors are not violent, why are they not turning those who are over to the police and attacking the violent ones themselves?

          Moreover, if you are not violent, why are you going to a protest that you know will be violent and will have violent people at it? This has been going on for three months now every night. Anyone who shows up to protest even though every night has been violent for that long supports violence. If they are so offended by violence, why do they not stop showing up and let the cops arrest those who do and are?

          Stop fucking lying. Or if you want to lie, at least tell a lie that is not comically stupid.

        2. I, Woodchipper
          August.31.2020 at 4:56 pm

          This poor bastard is so deranged he’d vote for Trump if Trump was a D.

    2. OneSimpleLesson
      August.31.2020 at 4:44 pm

      You sound awfully looney yourself, KAR.

    3. Nachtwaechter Staater
      August.31.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Can’t tell.

      UBL sockpuppet
      or
      Actual Fucktard Proggie?

      1. John
        August.31.2020 at 4:47 pm

        Actual fucktard proggie. You can’t satirize these people. They really are this stupid and delusional. For a long time I hated Antifa and the far left. I still have no use for them but part of me feels sorry for them. As nasty and vicious as they are, it is pretty clear they are all mental defectives being manipulated and used by some seriously evil people on the left.

        1. KillAllRednecks
          August.31.2020 at 4:50 pm

          What exactly do you think is wrong with my post?

          1. OneSimpleLesson
            August.31.2020 at 4:52 pm

            Is your post and username hyperbole? Or should it be taken literally?
            Let’s start there.

          2. John
            August.31.2020 at 4:55 pm

            It is completely fucking delusional and every word of it is a lie. There have been violent riots going on in Portland for over 90 straight days. That isn’t caused by the police and it isn’t because “most people are peaceful”. That is because there is a violent mob that the city refuses to arrest and stop. It is that simple. There is something mentally wrong with anyone who can’t see that.

        2. KillAllRednecks
          August.31.2020 at 4:52 pm

          I’m not pro antifa btw. Don’t know where you got that. Most people(including proggie) in Portland don’t support Antifa.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.31.2020 at 4:48 pm

      Get up off of your damn knees.

  20. I, Woodchipper
    August.31.2020 at 4:22 pm

    Ask yourself, do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?

    Uhh… you and your VP candidate LITERALLY asked your supporters to bail out the rioters in Minnesota. Literally.

    Yes, you have a soft spot for rioters… when you think it’s good for you politically.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.31.2020 at 4:41 pm

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/31/meet-the-rioting-criminals-kamala-harris-helped-bail-out-of-jail/

    2. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:44 pm

      During the pandemic(and even after because it’s the right thing to do) cash bail should be reduced significantly or elimated for most crimes. If you haven’t been convicted of a crime why should you be extorted to get out of jail?

      1. OneSimpleLesson
        August.31.2020 at 4:45 pm

        Way to miss the whole. entire. point.

      2. JeremyR
        August.31.2020 at 4:51 pm

        The whole problem of bail is flawed.

        Were you arrested for a violent crime? Then you shouldn’t be out on bail, regardless of your ability to pay

        On the flip side, if it wasn’t a violent crime, then you shouldn’t be in jail, period.

        1. I, Woodchipper
          August.31.2020 at 4:54 pm

          ^ finally someone with some sense.

        2. John
          August.31.2020 at 4:56 pm

          Theft isn’t a violent crime. So, you think someone who steals shouldn’t go to jail? Wrong answer. Lots of non violent crimes have real victims and the people who do them deserve to go to jail.

  21. soldiermedic76
    August.31.2020 at 4:26 pm

    Six Democratic mayors in Minnesota have now endorsed Trump as a result of the riots and Biden’s platform.

    1. KillAllRednecks
      August.31.2020 at 4:45 pm

      Dozens of GOP politicians have endorsed Biden because they see Trump as unfit.

      1. I, Woodchipper
        August.31.2020 at 4:53 pm

        The neo-cons and warmongers are against trump? Wait a minute, I’m starting to like this guy….

  22. Ken Shultz
    August.31.2020 at 4:28 pm

    What took so long?

    P.S. Richard Nixon wasn’t a crook, and we know that’s a fact because he said so.

  23. Moderation4ever
    August.31.2020 at 4:29 pm

    Why is Joe Biden on the spot here? Isn’t the guy with the gasoline President Trump. I am sick to death of hearing how Joe Biden has to say of do something. Trump has spent almost 4 year telling of carnage and then bringing it on to us. But you know we expect that from Trump and we let it slide. We are not living in Biden’s America, we are living in a hellhole Trump created and that can change in November.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.31.2020 at 4:32 pm

      I’m still waiting for Kamala Harris to tell us whether she plans to take a knee during the national anthem if she’s elected Vice President.

      1. Longtobefree
        August.31.2020 at 4:42 pm

        Maybe, maybe not. But the anthem will not be played at her swearing in ceremony. At least no the anthem of the United States of America.

    2. I, Woodchipper
      August.31.2020 at 4:54 pm

      then bringing it on to us

      citation needed.

    3. I, Woodchipper
      August.31.2020 at 4:57 pm

      we are living in a hellhole Trump created

      Explain please.

  24. John
    August.31.2020 at 4:38 pm

    So far, to the extent that the violence is generating a backlash against the Black Lives Matter movement, it does not seem to be impacting Biden’s popularity. Nevertheless, Trump surrogates evidently believe the violence in several U.S. cities could be a winning issue, and are trying to spin them as “Biden riots.”

    Does Robby just not know what the word “nevertheless” means? It is meant to make a point of contrast when one point does not logically follow another. The fact that the riots have discredited the BLM movement and caused Biden to drop in the polls is why the Republicans think it is a winning issue. They don’t think it is a winning issue in spite of that, which is what your use of “Nevertheless” is saying.

    More than anything, the reason staff are just poor writers.

  25. Nachtwaechter Staater
    August.31.2020 at 4:40 pm

    NOW, to be sure, Robby.

    3 months ago?

  26. Longtobefree
    August.31.2020 at 4:43 pm

    90 days late. About right for Mr. On-top-of-things.

  27. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.31.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Joe Biden Condemns Riots: ‘Setting Fires Is Not Protesting’

    Joe would know. He was there when fire was discovered.

  28. John
    August.31.2020 at 4:46 pm

    So, he condemned rioting. That is nice. Now, what does he want to do to stop it? Does he think Ted Wheeler should accept federal aid? If not, then what does he think Wheeler should do?

    Condemning the riots is not enough. Biden needs to explain what he wants done to stop them and why Democratic mayors either refuse to stop them even though they are able or refuse federal help to stop them when they can’t.

  29. JeremyR
    August.31.2020 at 4:49 pm

    His VP literally asked for money to bail rioters out

    1. John
      August.31.2020 at 4:50 pm

      And no one in the Democratic Party said a fucking word against the riots until they realized it was hurting them in the polls. If the riots were helping them, the Democratic Party would still be cheering them on.

Please to post comments