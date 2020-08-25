The Volokh Conspiracy

Justifying a Moral Duty to Vote is a Lot Harder than You Might Think

Political philosopher Jason Brennan explains why.

In the midst of the 2020 election, Americans are bitterly divided over a wide range of political issues. But there is broad agreement that we have a duty to vote, if at all possible—at least barring some kind of dire exigent circumstances. The idea that we have a moral duty to vote is so taken for granted that many think that it's just obviously right, and don't bother to provide an argument for it. But, as it turns out, the existence of a moral duty to vote is far from obvious, and justifying it turns out to be much harder than many people think. Georgetown political philosopher Jason Brennan, a leading academic critic of the idea, has a good summary of the reasons why it is difficult to defend well:

1. Overcome the particularity problem: It's not enough to point to some general duty, G, which you argue people possess, and then to point out that voting is a way of satisfying G. It's not even enough to show that voting is the best way to satisfy G. You need to show voting is the obligatory way of satisfying G.

For instance, suppose someone says, "You should exercise civic virtue, therefore vote!" The problem–which should be obvious but for some reason isn't–is that there are lots of ways of exhibiting civic virtue other than by voting. Indeed, voting isn't even especially good.

Even if voting were the best, that wouldn't obviously make it obligatory. Suppose you have a duty to do productive work…. Maybe the best job you could take, given your talents, is medical doctor. But that doesn't mean you are obligated to be a medical doctor…..

2. You need to deal with bad voters and bad voting: Most defenders of the duty to vote think there is merely a general duty to vote some way, not a specific duty to vote well, for the better side. But then your argument for a duty to vote nevertheless needs to explain, carefully, why the voters for the worse parties or worse candidates aren't doing something morally bad and wrong…..

Many of the supposed arguments for a general duty to vote seem to imply that you must vote well, not merely that you must vote.

3. You need to follow the consequences of your argument. For instance, as [Geoffrey] Brennan and Lomasky have pointed out, one popular argument for a duty to vote leads to absurd conclusions. "If no one voted, it'd be a disaster, therefore you should vote." First, it wouldn't be a disaster, but secondly, notice the argument works even better for farming: "If no one farmed, we would all starve to death, therefore you should be a farmer…."

4. Don't magically assume that voters know the right way to vote and that voting well is easy. It isn't. Read up on voter psychology, which says most people just follow what others do and for most people, politics is not about policy…. Consider how hard it is to be informed, not merely of the particulars, but of the social science needed to understand causation. Consider how difficult it is to predict what politicians will do if elected….

All of the above points are well taken. I would add a few more.

First, if you want to argue not only that you have a duty to vote, but that voting should be made mandatory, you have to meet an even higher burden of proof. In addition to showing that there is a moral duty to vote, you must prove that it is an important enough duty to justify coercive enforcement, with all the attendant risks that go along with the use of force by the state.

For example, if the authorities are going to track down and arrest violators (or even just impose fines on them), you will increase the number of encounters between citizens and police where they latter might use excessive force, engage in racial profiling, or commit other abuses. The benefits of mandatory voting, whatever they might be, have to be great enough to outweigh these very real costs.

Second, let's say that your goal in promoting increased turnout is to make sure that the "right" party or candidate wins. For example, perhaps you believe that the Democrats have far better policies than the Republicans, and they are more likely to win if there is higher turnout. That's a perfectly reasonable view! But if that is your reason for urging more people to vote, you are not actually making an argument for a general duty to vote. You're just saying it would be good if more people voted conditional on their voting the right way. If conditions changed such that higher turnout benefits the "wrong" party rather than the right one, you should (if you are consistent) prefer lower turnout in that world. Consider the following two hypothetical scenarios:

A. Turnout is very high (say 90%) but your preferred party and policies almost always lose. The quality of government policy is considerably worse than it would be if election outcomes were different.

B. Turnout is much lower (say 40%), but your preferred party and policies almost always win. The quality of policy is much better than it would be if turnout were higher.

If you prefer B to A, there's nothing wrong with that. But it means you either don't really believe there is a general obligation to vote, or that any such obligation is weak enough to be readily outweighed by the goal of improving public policy. It also means that most people actually do not have an obligation to vote if the real world is more like scenario B than A.

Finally, it's worth emphasizing, as Jason recognizes, that bad voting can often be worse than no voting at all. I summarized the reasons why here:

[M]ost advocates of compulsory voting [and also of a duty to vote that is not mandatory]… contend that going to the polls is a duty we owe society, in order to make the political system work better. But this overlooks crucial ways in which it might actually make the system worse. On average, those who choose not to vote are even less well-informed about politics and public policy than current voters are. If they are forced to go to the polls, they will exacerbate the already severe problem of political ignorance. When relatively ignorant voters go to the polls, they aren't doing the rest of society a favor. They are instead inflicting harm on us by making poor choices and incentivizing politicians to cater to their ignorance.

Admittedly, there are some situations where political ignorance can actually be beneficial, and ignorant voters might make better decisions than more knowledgeable ones. I discuss a few such scenarios in my book on political ignorance. But such cases are unusual exceptions. Most of the time, the most ignorant potential voters can better serve society by staying home on election day than by voting….

What is true of voters who are simply ignorant also applies to the many who may be relatively knowledgeable, but are highly biased in their evaluation of the facts they learn about, acting like "political fans" cheering on their side rather than as truth- seekers.

The problem with ignorant and biased voting is not just that it might enable the "wrong" candidate or party to win out of the choices before the electorate, but that it also reduces the quality of those choices to begin with. Politicians and parties that know they are facing a largely ignorant electorate, with lots of "political fans," are likely to run on platforms that seek to cater to that ignorance and bias. Donald Trump did so in a particularly dramatic and extreme way in 2016. But more conventional politicians also routinely use similar tactics, even if in less extreme ways. The result is a general degradation in the quality of government policy and political discourse. Whichever party ends up winning, we all end up losing compared to what might be achieved in a world where political ignorance and bias were  not so seere.

There are steps people can take to become more knowledgeable and less biased voters. But those who haven't made the effort to do so may, at least in many situations, benefit society more by not voting, and instead carrying out their civic duty in some other way.

Many argue that we can overcome political ignorance and voter bias through effective use of "information shortcuts" and increased civic education. This turns out to be a much tougher task than advocates assume. I discuss some of the reasons why in greater detail in Chapters 4 and 7 of my book Democracy and Political Ignorance. But if you take this view, you at least have to concede that no one has a duty to vote unless and until they have gotten the necessary education, learned how to use information shortcuts well, or some combination of both.

One of the strengths of Julia Maskivker's important recent book defending a duty to vote is that she recognizes the force of many of the above criticisms. Among other things, she agrees that there is no duty to vote unless the person has become reasonably well-informed about the relevant issues.  She in fact argues that most citizens have a duty to both vote and become well-informed. In my view, she substantially underestimates the difficulty of the latter, and the extent to which it can be overcome by a combination of shortcuts, education, and reform of the media. But even if  Maskivker, it follows that most people do not  have any duty to vote until such time as we have actually achieved the necessary increases in political knowledge (though they may, on this view, be morally culpable for failing to increase their knowledge).

It might still be possible to justify a moral duty to vote. But it's a much tougher task than most people tend to assume.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    August.25.2020 at 4:23 pm

    Do you really want everyone voting?

    1. Krychek_2
      August.25.2020 at 5:00 pm

      I don’t think voting should be mandatory but I also don’t think the government should put artificial roadblocks up to make voting more difficult.

      1. Dr. Ed 2
        August.25.2020 at 5:15 pm

        That’s not what I said, and you know it.

  2. rsteinmetz
    August.25.2020 at 4:29 pm

    I am not fond of you Ignorant Voter thesis. I find most people vote according to the community they belong to. Most turn out the vote efforts are decidedly partisan, attempting to get more of “our” people to vote than the “other guys” people.

    I have however tried to vote in almost all elections since I became eligible, however in the 2016 Presidential Election I consciously decided not to vote for either major party candidate and decided voting for a third party would be a waste of effort.

  3. Lee Moore
    August.25.2020 at 4:30 pm

    Missing from the list is consciencious objection. Voters elect governments. Governments impose things on the unwilling by force. Maybe you don’t want to be complicit in that use of force.

    The Tweedledum Party is dead set on hunting down and imprisoning weed smokers.

    The Tweedledee Party is dead set on hunting down and imprisoning pronoun misusers.

    One of the two is gonna win, and maybe you don’t want to accept any responsibility for either imprisoned weed smokers, or imprisoned pronoun misusers.

    1. Krychek_2
      August.25.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Lee, in my youth I would have agreed with you that there isn’t a dime’s worth of difference between the two parties. In fact, I used to be a libertarian.

      That was before the GOP put us trillions in debt, gave us a judiciary that allows the police to do pretty much whatever they want, allowed our infrastructure to go to hell, started the Iraq war, and created the Department of Homeland Security. And that’s just the issues I suspect you and I agree on.

      Even if the threat to imprison pronoun misusers weren’t a gross exaggeration and that were actually looming on the horizon, after Trump, the Tweedeldum/Tweedledee claim is just ridiculous. Yeah, with the Democrats in power, you might have to pay a little more in taxes so poor children can have health care, but I’ll take it, and would even if I didn’t agree with single payer health care.

  4. Bob from Ohio
    August.25.2020 at 4:45 pm

    Free citizens can vote or not vote, their choice.

    A single vote has as much effect as yelling at the manager to pull the starter.

  5. Hyman Rosen
    August.25.2020 at 4:48 pm

    The moral duty to vote is similar to the moral duty to serve on juries. It prevents a professional “voting class” from assuming perpetual control over government. We see this all the time when murderous cops ask for trial by judge, not by jury. They know that the “judicial class” will be on their side, whereas the public would be on the side of justice.

    That fact that politicians know this and must pander to the great unwashed is the purpose of the system, not its drawback. Your endless “political ignorance” posts are as tiresome as the “What’s the Matter with Kansas?” arguments. Voting based on vague feelings, or as a part of your community, or by flipping a coin, is as valid as voting by deep study of the issues. It’s the responsibility of the people seeking votes to make arguments that will attract voters to their cause. To the extent that they cannot do this, that is their problem.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    August.25.2020 at 4:52 pm

    I would have thought it was virtually impossible, so, no, it’s not harder than I’d think.

  7. Sam Gompers
    August.25.2020 at 4:54 pm

    The political class has had two hundred years to rig the system, now American politicians are re-elected on rates not far from Saddam’s Iraq and the USSR in it’s glory days.

    Further we have even seen American Congressional seats passed around to family members as if it were a hereditary title.

    Voting doesn’t matter. The political class is an entrenched as the Federal class is rich.

    1. Dr. Ed 2
      August.25.2020 at 5:18 pm

      Umm, watch Joe-Joe-Joe Kennedy loose a primary next week.

      Well, the primary is Sept 1st.
      Maybe we’ll have results by November 1st.

  8. AmosArch
    August.25.2020 at 4:54 pm

    Not voting can be making a choice just as valid as voting. GetoutthevoteTM is largely pushed by people who believe larger (and more uninformed) voting pools will benefit Democrats. If suddenly it became clear this would help conservatives instead they’d drop this like a stinky potato.

    Get out the vote? How about get out the informed vote?

  9. jdgalt1
    August.25.2020 at 4:59 pm

    It seems to me that a lot of voters, when they vote, make their choice in stupid ways. Why would I want to urge those people to bother?

    There is also the problem that in many races, it is not possible to vote well, either because no acceptable candidate is running, or (in the case of candidates for judge or sheriff) because candidates won’t state their policies, and there is no easily available record of their decisions in office.

  10. PFSchaffner
    August.25.2020 at 5:01 pm

    Consider the case of a voter who votes at random, or on a near-random basis (“I’ll vote for everyone whose last names begins with ‘S-‘”). Is that person being dutiful? Does any benefit accrue from that vote? The only benefit I can think of is that by enlarging the active electorate, that vote conveys to the winner a certain measure of apparent legitimacy that might otherwise be lacking. A winner with 90% turnout might well seem more legitimate than one with 10% turnout, and that *might* be a good thing when revolution or contempt for government threatens. Dictators know that very well, which is why they tend to win with 90% turnout.

  11. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.25.2020 at 5:11 pm

    But there is broad agreement that we have a duty to vote, if at all possible

    And you know this because election turnouts are routinely north of 90%?

    This assertion is stupid on its face. Voting is a right, not a duty– not a moral one, not a civic one, and certainly not a legal one.

  12. librarian
    August.25.2020 at 5:13 pm

    The arguments above apply better to primary elections than to general elections.

    That is because in general elections you only have two choices, between the two parties. The finer issues of candidate quality and policy priorities have already been largely determined by the primary voters.

    Unrelatedly, the duty to vote is a duty to endorse democracy and the American way. A high participation rate demonstrates that our democracy is run by the people, at large.

Please to post comments