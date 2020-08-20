Police in Schools

Study: More Cops in Schools Lead to Harsher Discipline, Don't Make School Safer

"Our findings suggest that increasing SRO staffing in schools does not improve school safety and that increasing exclusionary responses to school discipline incidents increases the criminalization of school discipline."

(CBS 17)

Increasing the number of police in schools doesn't make school safer and leads to harsher discipline for infractions, according to a new study in the journal Criminology & Public Policy.

The longitudinal study, published by researchers at the University of Maryland and the firm Westat, looked at disciplinary offenses at 33 public middle and high schools in California that increased their number of school resource officers (SROs) in 2013 or 2014, and then compared them over time with 72 similar schools that did not. The study found that increasing the number of SROs led to both immediate and persistent increases in the number of drug and weapon offenses and the number of exclusionary disciplinary actions against students.

While the initial bump in offenses could be explained simply as an effect of increased policing, the boost in recorded crimes and exclusionary responses persisted for 20 months in the schools studied. The researchers say this suggests that rather than deter crime in schools, increasing the number of SROs leads to more "formal responses to behaviors that otherwise would have been undetected or handled informally."

"Our findings suggest that increasing SRO staffing in schools does not improve school safety and that increasing exclusionary responses to school discipline incidents increases the criminalization of school discipline," Denise Gottfredson, professor emerita at the University of Maryland Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice, said in a statement.

The study's findings come as school districts across the country are reconsidering the use of SROs in the wake of national demands for policing reforms. The number of police in schools has skyrocketed in schools over the past four decades, first in response to drugs and then mass shootings. Police departments and organizations like the National Association of School Resource Officers argue that well-trained SROs act as liaisons between the school and police department.

Earlier this month, Chicago Public Schools slashed its school police budget by more than half. So far, San Francisco is the largest school district to move toward defunding its SRO program. The Oakland school board also voted unanimously to eliminate the district's police department and shift its $2.5 million budget to student support services. Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Charlottesville, and Portland, Oregon, have also ended or suspended relationships with local police.

Civil liberties groups and disability advocates have long argued that increases in school police and zero-tolerance policies for petty disturbances have fueled the "school-to-prison" pipeline and led to disproportionate enforcement against minorities and students with disabilities. (The study did not find a significant change in criminal referrals and exclusionary actions against special needs students.)

As with policing at large, viral videos of excessive force and small children being arrested have sparked national outrage.

Last week, body camera footage emerged showing police officers in Key West, Florida, trying and failing to handcuff an eight-year-old boy, whose wrists were too small for the cuffs. And an Orlando SRO made headlines last September when he arrested a six-year-old girl. 

In February, a school resource officer at a high school in Camden, Arkansas, was relieved of duty after video showed him putting a student in a chokehold and lifting the student off the ground. Last December, a North Carolina SRO was fired after he brutally body-slammed a middle-schooler. In November, a Broward County sheriff's deputy in Florida was arrested and charged with child abuse after a video showed him body-slamming a 15-year-old girl at a special needs school.

Chicago activists who want to defund the school system's police program have cited a 2019 video in which Chicago police officers kick, punch, and tase a 16-year-old girl.

The study recommends that "educational decision-makers seeking to enhance school safety consider the many alternatives to programs that require regular police presence in schools."

C.J. Ciaramella is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Just Say'n
    August.20.2020 at 3:25 pm

    “Chicago activists who want to defund the school system’s police program have cited a 2019 video in which Chicago police officers kick, punch, and tase a 16-year-old girl.”

    It’s a little odd that CJ doesn’t mention that the votes at local schools in Chicago on removing police failed everywhere except at magnet schools. Could it be that not everyone attends a wealthy suburban school district?

    1. John
      August.20.2020 at 3:34 pm

      For every case of the police assaulting a student there are hundreds or maybe even thousands of cases of students assaulting other students often in much more brutal ways than this. If you are a kid victimized by other kids, that is just too damn bad I guess. Reason views you as just another egg in the big gay Libertarian omelette

      1. Just Say'n
        August.20.2020 at 3:41 pm

        I don’t really care about if it’s bad or good to have cops in schools. What I’m saying is that if the people who attend that school want cops, so be it.

        What CJ is doing is trying to pretend like every local community in America is just like the affluent white suburb where he grew-up in. And so in this instance, “local control bad” and “decentralization bad”. This will change as soon as a local school district wants to end sex segregated sports, but watch it return real fast when a state wants to ban local school districts from ending sex segregated sports.

  2. Eddy
    August.20.2020 at 3:39 pm

    If schools made it a priority to kick out the disruptive students, ignoring the customary screams of “unfairness” and “racism,” maybe things wouldn’t get to the point where they have to call in cops.

    1. Rat on a train
      August.20.2020 at 4:37 pm

      Children will test boundaries. How much of the disruptive behavior is because they don’t fear the consequences from the school or their parents?

      1. Dillinger
        August.20.2020 at 4:41 pm

        entirely all of my disruptive behavior is *still* because I don’t fear the consequences

  3. JesseAz
    August.20.2020 at 3:40 pm

    Is this harsher disclose before or after Obama ended the school to prison pipeline?

  4. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
    August.20.2020 at 3:40 pm

    SROs result in an increase in disciplinary action because the schools themselves often can’t (or won’t) discipline the kids, so the SRO is the only vehicle for discipline. Without SROs at a lot of schools, kids face no authority and no repercussions for their actions which doesn’t result in a good learning environment.

    We can get rid of SROs when school is no longer mandatory and schools can easily expel kids who consistently cause problems. But if we’re going to force kids who don’t want to go to school to go anyways, and the schools aren’t allowed to discipline them in any real way, then we need SROs.

  5. DajjaI
    August.20.2020 at 3:42 pm

    Good. SROs only endanger the children. The Parkland SRO was accused of sexually harassing one of the victims of the shooting, and he also called the shooter ‘crazy boy’. It’s easy to imagine how these people instigate vulnerable kids to conflict.

    I’ve argued with people online who support these programs and they regularly refer to kids as ‘feral’ and ‘violent’. And no one tells this this is unacceptable (other than me). They have contempt for kids and think that some kids are destined for a life of crime. Get these people out of the schools.

    Having said that, security staff hired directly by the school (not the police) are a better option if necessary.

    1. Just Say'n
      August.20.2020 at 3:54 pm

      This is what “libertarian paternalism” looks like.

      “You’re too stupid to decide what’s best for your schools. I have studies to back-up my position- you only have real world experience.”

      1. DajjaI
        August.20.2020 at 3:58 pm

        Like I said, if they want security they should hire it themselves (so the employees are accountable to the school not the police). And I don’t have to remind you that the CBC voted for Biden’s harsh drug laws. Sometimes people don’t learn from their mistakes.

        1. Just Say'n
          August.20.2020 at 4:00 pm

          “And I don’t have to remind you that the CBC voted for Biden’s harsh drug laws.”

          Sure, but so did almost every caucus in Congress. I get what you’re trying to say, though.

          1. Just Say'n
            August.20.2020 at 4:10 pm

            And for the record, I completely agree with you on the security guard notion and personally I would not send my kid to a school filled with cops. At the same time, I can understand people in different situations who cannot afford to not send their kid to the local school district and want some kind of protection from them. Different strokes for different folks.

            Sorry about the original snotty reply

  6. Ken Shultz
    August.20.2020 at 3:42 pm

    There were crazy violent kids in private school, when I was a kid, too, but one of the differences in private school was that they’d get kicked out. I’m not sure they can do that in public schools, can they? It may be easier to institutionalize them in the criminal justice system than it is to kick them out of school.

    Some kids really shouldn’t be allowed in with the general population. Part of the problem with the inclusiveness of public institutions is that they’re so inclusive. If you need police there for one half of one percent of the kids who are violent, then you’ve got two violent kids for every 200 in the student body. That’s no good.

    Meanwhile, what do you do with the merely disruptive, non-violent kids in public school if you can’t kick them out for talking in class, etc.? How do you stop them from talking in class–especially if their parents don’t care? I guess some of this stuff is cultural . . .

    Anybody ever notice that the kids who talked during class were typically the kids whose parents never took them to church? Sitting still and being quiet doesn’t come naturally, but you may have to teach kids to stop sucking their thumbs and picking their noses, too.

    Make it easy for schools to kick kids out for being disruptive, and I bet it becomes much less necessary to have cops in the schools–and the movie theater. The children of non-church going shit-heads, whose parents never bothered to teach them how to shut up, may have brought down the movie industry!

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.20.2020 at 3:44 pm

      .005 * 200= 1 violent kid.

      Excuse my math.

    2. Dillinger
      August.20.2020 at 4:42 pm

      >>not sure they can do that in public schools

      in the 80s they were sent to the Vo-Tech or a drool school.

  7. Curly4
    August.20.2020 at 3:51 pm

    . . . While the initial bump in offenses could be explained simply as an effect of increased policing, the boost in recorded crimes and exclusionary responses persisted for 20 months in the schools studied. The researchers say this suggests that rather than deter crime in schools, increasing the number of SROs leads to more “formal responses to behaviors that otherwise would have been undetected or handled informally.” . . .

    The questions is is the number of SRO revealing the crimes that are being committed while without the SRO these same crimes are not being revealed? I would say that these crimes are still happening without the SRO but it is not known to the school officials so the student gets away with it.
    Another way this could be checked is is the students commiting more crimes after school with or without the SRO? If the students have have the weapons or drugs but the school does not take the weapons or drugs from the student when the student leaves school is that student with the weapon or the drugs either using the weapon to commit a crime or is the student with the drugs making a sale of the school after they leave the school.

  8. Jerryskids
    August.20.2020 at 3:56 pm

    Increasing the number of police in schools doesn’t make school safer and leads to harsher discipline for infractions, according to a new study in the journal Criminology & Public Policy.

    So what’s your point? Police aren’t put in schools to keep them safer, they’re put there because school administrators have abdicated any responsibility for disciplining students and you can’t kick the little fuckers out. Hell, you’ve got third-graders that talk shit to teachers and disrupt classes because they know teachers can’t do shit about it. And God forbid the school loses the funding that comes with having a warm body in a seat. So they pawn off the responsibility on the cops, who are not well-trained or equipped for this sort of job, just like they’re not well-trained or equipped to handle people with mental health issues. Cops only know one directive, obey or die, so that’s what they go with. And the school gets to act all innocent in the outcome.

  9. D-Pizzle
    August.20.2020 at 4:20 pm

    “Student Resource Officer,” an Orwellian title if ever there was one.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.20.2020 at 4:25 pm

      It makes them sound like soylent green.

  10. Art Kumquat
    August.20.2020 at 4:41 pm

    Don’t put your kids in public school.

