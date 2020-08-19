Brickbat: Judge Not That Ye Be Not Judged

Harris County, Texas, Civil District Court Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after going to the home of her husband's girlfriend, parking her car in the driveway and honking her horn, then shooting at the woman after she came out. Smoots-Thomas has been suspended from duties since last year after being charged with 10 counts of wire fraud after prosecutors said she used campaign funds to pay for jewelry and other luxury items as well as her mortgage. Nevertheless, Smoots-Thomas is running for re-election.