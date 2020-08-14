Election 2020

Don't Blame Donald Trump if the Post Office Loses Your Vote

Even if all presidential votes were cast through the mail and sent on the same day, they would amount to 30 percent of a single day's volume.

|

newman2
(Seinfeld, YouTube Screencap)

By now you've probably heard that President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy "are sabotaging democracy in plain sight" through a mix of nefarious ploys, ranging from removing "blue Post Office drop boxes" to scrapping mail-sorting machines to allegedly mandating a slowdown in delivering the mail. The upshot of the chatter is that Trump, fearful of losing the election in November, is supposedly doing everything possible to block what is expected to be a historically high level of mail-in ballots. (Meanwhile, the president has been stoking his own conspiracy theories by preemptively declaring the upcoming vote "the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.")

The truth is far less incendiary, though still troubling. As USA Today concluded in a fact-check of various rumors floating around,

it is false to say mail is intentionally being slowed, despite reports that a new USPS [United States Postal Service] system might inherently cause delays. The Trump administration said the president did not direct USPS to slow down its deliveries, and USA TODAY found no evidence of that claim being true either.

In any case, as NPR and other outlets have reported, the president has said he'd sign a bill including more funding for the Postal Service, including aid dedicated to processing any surge in mail-in votes.

Here's a little bit of math that should give voters succor. In 2016, about 140 million total votes were cast in the presidential election, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, with "nearly 24 percent…cast using by-mail absentee voting." Due to Covid-19 concerns, the percentage of mail-in and absentee ballots will almost surely be higher this time around—possibly as high as 70 percent of all votes cast. Assume, for the sake of argument, that the same number of votes will be cast this year as in 2016. Even if all voters used the mail and posted their ballots on exactly the same day, that would comprise only 30 percent of the amount of mail the USPS says it processes every single day.

So if the USPS screws up delivering votes in a timely and efficient manner this fall, it won't be because of any sinister actions by the White House. It will be because of longstanding, well-documented managerial and cultural problems that gave rise to such stock portrayals of letter carriers as Seinfeld's Newman and Cheers' Cliff Clavin. As Reason's Eric Boehm has documented, it may take weeks or even months for a final tally of all votes this fall; depending on the closeness of the race on Election Day, that waiting period may be excrutiating to live through. But that has less to do with the USPS and more to do with local and state voting boards.

For those who are interested in the post office's chronically bad performance and "unsustainable" situation, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has produced a long list of studies on where the problems come from and how they might be addressed. The short version is that Congress has blocked all sorts of serious reforms to an operation that has seen a 33 percent decline in mail volume since 2006.

Related video: From 2017, here's "Why We Should Privatize the Postal Service."

NEXT: Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Mother's lament
    August.14.2020 at 3:42 pm

    It’s like Gillespie has been purposefully refuting all of White Knight and Tony’s arguments in his columns the last few weeks.

    1. Traci
      August.14.2020 at 4:04 pm

      I quit working at shoprite and now I make $65-85 per/h. How? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new…NVd after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.

      Here’s what I do……………..► Cash Mony System

      1. julia kane
        August.14.2020 at 4:33 pm

        I am making $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbour advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now.YZJ I experience masses freedom now that i’m my non-public boss. that is

        what I do……Money90

  2. Bubba Jones
    August.14.2020 at 3:44 pm

    I’m more alarmed/amused by the very high rate that mail in ballots are rejected on the basis of missing postmarks, delayed return, blah blah blah.

    Should be fun!

  3. Eddy
    August.14.2020 at 4:02 pm

    “Don’t Blame Donald Trump if…”

    I stopped reading right there. I reserve the right to blame Donald Trump for anything and everything. Sorry if that offends the Trumpista cultists.

    /sarc

  4. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.14.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Mail-in votes are not a concern because of the USPS.

    Mail-in votes are a concern because there’s no way to know for sure that the intended voter got the ballot, and the intended voter was the one who sent in the ballot.

    It’s a system ripe for rigging no matter how perfectly the Postal Service does its job.

    1. Rich
      August.14.2020 at 4:10 pm

      How about if voters go to their closest COVID testing station, present a valid photo ID, and receive a mail-in ballot?

      *** bites lip ***

  5. Rich
    August.14.2020 at 4:07 pm

    The Trump administration said the president did not direct USPS to slow down its deliveries, and USA TODAY found no evidence of that claim being true either.

    But he *could* have, and that’s all counts.

  6. Art Kumquat
    August.14.2020 at 4:07 pm

    If you get a mail ballot drop it off in your county drop box. Otherwise go to a polling place as most states have early voting anyway. If you wait until the last minute that is your problem.

    As always feel free to not vote by voting libertarian. But if you have any beliefs that include freedom of speech, firearms ownership and 2A rights, religious freedoms, capitalism and free markets, maintaining economic competitiveness, secure borders then you have only one choice because the libertarians cannot win and the democrats will take away your rights and punish you for your beliefs.

  7. Ben_
    August.14.2020 at 4:07 pm

    Is the entire staff at Reason deranged except Nick Gillespie?

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.14.2020 at 4:53 pm

      Even the insane can have moments of lucidity.

    2. Mother's lament
      August.14.2020 at 4:59 pm

      Nick’s jacket is writing all his pieces this month. Banging them out on an old fashioned typewriter in a cabin in Montana, with only a carton of Camels and a case of Glenfiddich for company.
      Nick himself is partying in Ibiza with Robby, Suderman and ENB, Covid be damned. They all rented mint green Vespa’s and now dance away the evenings at some of the hottest clubs, guzzling Sangria and Pink Pussy Slams.
      Welch wanted to go too, but his mom wouldn’t let him.

  8. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    August.14.2020 at 4:08 pm

    I laughed my ass off at Jamie Lee Curtis’ tweet which included a photo of a mail truck being carried on a flatbed; she said that because the driver was wearing a red hat it must mean that Trump is having the Post Office’s trucks stolen to sabotage the election.

    Being stuck in the bubble of rich celebrities, she may be unaware that trucks sometimes break down and have to be serviced.

  9. Longtobefree
    August.14.2020 at 4:19 pm

    If it safe enough to buy lottery tickets, it is safe enough to vote. Period.

    1. Rich
      August.14.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Beautiful.

      And if it is safe enough to protest, it is safe enough to vote.

  10. Dillinger
    August.14.2020 at 4:42 pm

    >>it is false to say mail is intentionally being slowed

    then they’re morons across the board because I just mailed something Dallas –> STL and it took seven fucking days …

  11. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.14.2020 at 4:54 pm

    Why do we have a Postmaster General but not a Mixmaster General?

  12. Fancy Pants
    August.14.2020 at 4:56 pm

    At this point they should just do a twitter poll.

Please to post comments