Madison Cawthorn, Nazi?

A Jezebel hit piece unfairly smears a 25-year-old Republican candidate for Congress.

(Screenshot via Madison Cawthorn)

Madison Cawthorn is a 25-year-old motivational speaker running for Congress in North Carolina as a Republican. He has a compelling life story—he survived a horrific car crash that left him wheelchair-bound, ending his plans to become a Marine—and a fresh face. If elected, he would be the youngest member of Congress in history.

His campaign rhetoric reflects his youth, as well as the sloganeering and rah-rah patriotism of the #MAGA era. It's all "I love America too much to let the squad destroy it," and "A Patriot revolution is on the rise," and "America needs more Young Patriots in Congress and less Socialists." (Fewer socialists would be a goal worth supporting, indeed.)

A recent piece by Jezebel's Esther Wang attempts to poke holes in Cawthorn's alleged professional accomplishments and the narrative he tells about himself. Wang asserts that Cawthorn was rejected from the Naval Academy not because of his accident but prior to it, and that despite billing himself as a successful businessman, Cawthorn is not actually a real estate investor at all.

Since these are not particularly exciting revelations, Wang also goes to great lengths to paint Cawthorn as some sort of closeted white supremacist. Indeed, the very second sentence of the piece contains the out-of-absolutely-nowhere claim that his hair is "swept back and gelled a la Richard Spencer." Cawthorn has hair—you know who else had hair?

Wang then notes several increasingly thin pieces of evidence that Cawthorn might be alt-right adjacent. The most damning of these is that Cawthorn apparently thought it was a good idea to take a picture of himself touring Hitler's vacation house in 2017, adding this caption for Instagram: "The vacation house of the Führer. Seeing the Eagles Nest has been on my bucket list for a while, it did not disappoint. Strange to hear so many laughs and share a good time with my brother where only 79 years ago a supreme evil shared laughs and good times with his compatriots." It's a truly cringeworthy comment, but one that strikes me as a failed attempt at perspective—in the vein of those moving dance-at-Auschwitz videos—rather than an endorsement of Hitler.

The rest of the evidence is even less convincing. Cawthorn has a Betsy Ross flag, and some white nationalists like the Betsy Ross flag. Cawthorn really likes the acronym "SPQR," which stands for "the Senate and the Roman Republic," something that white nationalists have recently appropriated. It would surprise me if Cawthorn knew that these have become alt-right symbols, just as it would surprise most people to learn that making the OK gesture will get them branded as white nationalists by hate-group watchers.

Again, if the criticism of Cawthorn is that he's immature, out of his depth, or exaggerating his accomplishments, these are fine points. But Wang titled her article, "My Dark Journey Into the Soul of a Model Young Republican Candidate." Reported pieces that aspire to be "dark journeys into the soul" probably should not rest upon somebody's haircut resembling some other sinister person's haircut—which is a false smear, in any case.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Gray_Jay
    August.11.2020 at 1:03 pm

    Jezebel is still around?

    What’s the likely intersection between the set of Jezebel readers and the set of people voting for a Republican Congressman in North Carolina?

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 1:13 pm

      Publications like Jezebel exist to feed the neurosis and soothe the consciences of their leftist reader base. Knowing that a Congressman they would never vote for anyway representing a place they would never live is really a Nazi, allows leftists to feel good about themselves and know they are the “good people” fighting the forces of intolerance and evil. Without a steady diet of this sort of thing, the average leftist might start to think for themselves and question the ideology. No one wants that.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        August.11.2020 at 1:34 pm

        Thus, virtue signaling.

    2. perlchpr
      August.11.2020 at 1:47 pm

      I heard the white nationalists have started using the term “intersectional feminism” to refer to their beliefs. Let’s see if the Jezebel crowd can avoid getting rooked by the 4chan crowd this go around!

  2. Seamus
    August.11.2020 at 1:07 pm

    Of course he’s a Nazi. He’s running as a Republican, isn’t he?

  3. John
    August.11.2020 at 1:08 pm

    I don’t think the comment about the Eagle’s Nest is cringe worthy at all. It is morbid but people are morbid. People have always had a morbid curiosity about murder and evil. His having that curiosity doesn’t mean he thinks Hitler wasn’t evil, anymore than someone visiting Lenin’s tomb and remarking on the contrast of having a nice day out as a tourist with seeing the body of the most evil man of the 20th Century is a communist.

    Idiots like the author of the Jezebel piece think they are being clever and making their political opponents illegitimate by associating them with Nazis and such. In reality, by making such absurd slanders, they are in fact making Nazis legitimate by associating them with obviously reasonable people. If this guy is a Nazi, then a whole lot of other people are Nazis. And if so many reasonable people are Nazis, then maybe the Nazis are not so unreasonable. That is the sort of thinking that results from calling reasonable people Nazis. Idiots like the Wang, are making an in kind contribution towards the return of actual white supremacy. Way to go dumb ass.

    1. JFree
      August.11.2020 at 1:25 pm

      Wotta surprise. In a world of ‘lesser evils’, the only thing that is ever compared the wrong DeRp side is Godwin’s law and gulags. And always with complete seriousness

    2. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.11.2020 at 1:25 pm

      In addition to all that, he even called Hitler “a supreme evil” in his comment so he clearly wasn’t endorsing anything Hitler did. Only a complete moron would think otherwise.

      1. JWatts
        August.11.2020 at 1:45 pm

        “Only a complete moron would think otherwise.”

        I used to consider that a high bar, but not so much any more.

    3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      August.11.2020 at 2:04 pm

      ” Idiots like the author of the Jezebel piece think they are being clever and making their political opponents illegitimate by associating them with Nazis and such. ”

      Cawthorn associates himself with “Nazis and such,” you bigoted rube. You object to a writer who reports the details, an inconvenience for white supremacists..

  4. Jerryskids
    August.11.2020 at 1:12 pm

    Jezebel? Really? You’re reduced to commenting on some shit Jezebel said? Must really be a slow news day. I’m embarrassed for you, Robby, you could have at least picked up the National Enquirer.

    1. Jerryskids
      August.11.2020 at 1:15 pm

      Wait, is it National Enquirer or National Inquirer? What’s the difference between an inquirer and an enquirer?

      1. John
        August.11.2020 at 1:20 pm

        It is the National Enquirer with an “E”.

        An “enquirer” is ” enquirer – someone who asks a question. asker, inquirer, querier, questioner. cross-examiner, cross-questioner – someone who questions a witness carefully”

        An “Inquirer” is “An inquirer is a person who asks for information about something or someone.”

        It is a subtle difference but an important one. By saying they are the “Enquirer” and not the “Inquirer”, they are saying they don’t just ask for information but question and exam things carefully.

        Oddly, a supermarket tabloid seems to have a better grasp on the proper meaning of words than the entire mainstream news media. I can’t see the New York Times or the Washington Post ever grasping that sort of linguistic nuance these days.

        1. sarcasmic
          August.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

          Like affect vs effect.

  5. Jerry B.
    August.11.2020 at 1:15 pm

    If you’re looking really hard for Nazis, you’ll find Nazis, even if there aren’t any.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.11.2020 at 1:36 pm

      “If you’r looking really hard for _______, you’ll find ________ even if there aren’t any.”

      Goes for pretty much anything.

      1. perlchpr
        August.11.2020 at 1:49 pm

        I’m looking for gold coins! I’m looking for gold coins!

        How long does this take, typically? 😀

  6. JFree
    August.11.2020 at 1:16 pm

    What is really obvious is that DeRps – whether candidate or journalist or policy wonk or whatever – are stupid and incapable of learning at an age where learning is the smartest thing they could do. And apparently really proud of simply repeating memes and agitprop and posing

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

      So in a comment that is a long string of buzz words and agitprop insults you accuse people of being “stupid and incapable of learning at an age where learning is the smartest thing they could do. And apparently really proud of simply repeating memes and agitprop and posing”.

      Rarely do you find such pitch perfect irony. Wow.

      1. JFree
        August.11.2020 at 1:29 pm

        I’m not 25.

        But no surprise you find it very soothing for a 25 year old to be as retardedly catatonic as your grandfather

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          August.11.2020 at 1:37 pm

          Hm, did it again, didn’t he?

  7. Ra's al Gore
    August.11.2020 at 1:16 pm

    Jezebel does realize we have kids rioting all over the country explicitly demanding Communism, by name, despite the 100 million it killed in the last century, doesn’t it?

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.11.2020 at 1:31 pm

      That’s a feature, not a bug.

  8.  Dillinger
    August.11.2020 at 1:17 pm

    >>A recent piece by Jezebel

    Why would we care?

  9.  Jun Fan
    August.11.2020 at 1:19 pm

    It’s a truly cringeworthy comment

    It is?

    1. John
      August.11.2020 at 1:22 pm

      It isn’t at all. But it is Soave so he had to find something to throw to the left.

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        August.11.2020 at 1:33 pm

        And people were mad when Bernie got criticized for praising Castro’s reading program. The whole argument was “well just because he’s admiring one thing about the guy doesn’t mean he’s a communist!”

        And here we are, where making a comment about Hitler’s vacation home makes you a Nazi.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          August.11.2020 at 1:43 pm

          Well apparently it still plays with some [Jezebel] audiences.

          And of course I always understood Jezebel to mean whore.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      August.11.2020 at 1:50 pm

      A little cringeworthy I’d say. Not to the level of truly, mind you. The beginning of it gets the cringes tightening but they relax once you get to the “supreme evil” part. Could have rephrased the the statement but its Instagram post not a well thought out prose. Guess he doesn’t have 40+ senior editors on staff like some publications.

  10. AlbertP
    August.11.2020 at 1:21 pm

    “…..you know who else had hair?”
    I used to have hair. Therefore….

  11. Reverendcaptain
    August.11.2020 at 1:28 pm

    people with common sense need to start dismissing out of hand any claims of white supremacist symbols, slogans, hand gestures etc unless they were clearly created and exclusively used by those people. Even trying to explain the origin of anything like that is giving credence to the ridiculous idiots that have managed to make people lose their minds over OK signs.
    Just fucking stop it. Call people out when they try this in the future.
    Do what we used to do when people around us were acting like morons, tell them to shut the fuck up.
    And stop giving 4chan more reason to giggle when people fall for their pranks.

  12. Quo Usque Tandem
    August.11.2020 at 1:41 pm

    SPQR: The Senate and People of the Roman Republic.

    So that is now added to the list of white supremacist symbols, just like my Betsy Ross Flag and flashing an “OK” sign.

    Just keeps expanding.

  14. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.11.2020 at 1:43 pm

    A Jezebel hit piece unfairly

    Is Jezebel still a thing?

    1. Fist of Etiquette
      August.11.2020 at 1:56 pm

      The Jezebel consumer isn’t voting for him anyway.

  15. Dillinger
    August.11.2020 at 1:48 pm

    >>Cawthorn has a Betsy Ross flag, and some white nationalists like the Betsy Ross flag.

    Betsy Ross was a Quaker. Quakers were abolitionists. all 17 “white nationalists” and Kapernick are idiots.

  16. lap83
    August.11.2020 at 1:55 pm

    “It’s a truly cringeworthy comment, but one that strikes me as a failed attempt at perspective”

    Like anything any 25 year old says.

    1. lap83
      August.11.2020 at 1:59 pm

      “Madison Cawthorn is a 25-year-old motivational speaker running for Congress in North Carolina as a Republican.  He has a compelling life story—he survived a horrific car crash that left him wheelchair-bound, ending his plans to become a Marine—and a fresh face. If elected, he would be the youngest member of Congress in history.”

      Everything you need to know about this is in his bio. Progressives must be insane with jealousy that this guy is not on their team.

  17. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    August.11.2020 at 2:01 pm

    ” It would surprise me if Cawthorn knew that these have become alt-right symbols, ”

    Why, Robby? Because you believe joking about a “dream” visit to Hitler’s room indicates revulsion toward right-wing bigots, or because you have special gifts that make you a “clinger whisperer” able to divine the inner thoughts of your fellow conservative culture war casualties?

    1. Person 2
      August.11.2020 at 2:07 pm

    2. Mickey Rat
      August.11.2020 at 2:07 pm

      Describing Hitler and his cronies as “supreme evil” does not seem to indicate affinity towards them.

    3. Union of Concerned Socks
      August.11.2020 at 2:09 pm

      Project more, Rev.

  18. Mickey Rat
    August.11.2020 at 2:05 pm

    The alt-right has some impressive cooties if they can taint “Old Glory” and the motto of the Roman Republic by merely liking them.

    These things have other meanings and inspirations. Why concede such power to such a vaguely defined fringe group?

  19. Person 2
    August.11.2020 at 2:08 pm

  20. Union of Concerned Socks
    August.11.2020 at 2:09 pm

    if the criticism of Cawthorn is that he’s immature, out of his depth, or exaggerating his accomplishments, these are fine points.

    Madison Cawthorn is immature, out of his depth, and exaggerating his accomplishments.

    Esther Wang is immature, out of her depth, and exaggerating her accomplishments.

    Anybody else?

Please to post comments