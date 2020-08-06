Reason Roundup

'Cancel Culture' at U.S. Colleges Not Getting Worse, Say Liberal Professors. Conservative Colleagues Disagree.

Plus: Georgia makes it a hate crime to damage police property, SCOTUS denies relief to prisoners, Trump escalates war on Chinese apps, study casts doubt on "diversity training," coronavirus in schools, and more…

(Kristy-Anne Glubish/Design Pics/Newscom)

Political science professors polled on academic freedom and campus censorship. How bad is "cancel culture" in academia? Not too big of a problem, say more liberal-leaning professors in a survey analysis published by Harvard's Pippa Norris, a professor of political science and director of the Electoral Integrity Project. Their conservative colleagues, however, disagree—at least in the U.S. and other affluent, post-industrial countries. Results skewed just the opposite in less wealthy and developed countries.

Media coverage and commentary suggest that academic freedom is diminishing, notes Norris. She wanted to know if "systematic empirical evidence" supported the narrative of "a pervasive 'cancel culture' taking hold of academic life in many countries."

To find out, Norris looked at data from the World of Political Science, 2019, whose respondents included 2,446 academics in 102 countries. This included 1,245 responses "from political scientists studying or working in 23 affluent post-industrial societies (including the U.S., Europe, and Australasia)."

Norris first delved into the political identities of these professors. "Survey data confirmed the left-wing skew in the discipline of political science," states the study, which also stressed that "the extent of the imbalance should not be exaggerated," since most people were closer to the center than the poles.

Worldwide, a majority of political scientists surveyed—58 percent—described themselves as moderately left and 27 percent called themselves moderately right. Fourteen percent claimed the far left mantle, while just two percent called themselves far right.

Things skewed more strongly left when confined to respondents studying or working in the United States:

Two-thirds of American political scientists (65%) saw themselves as moderate left on the ideological scale, which an additional small group (15%) located themselves as far left. By contrast, overall one fifth (20%) saw themselves as moderate right, but almost no respondents saw themselves as 'far right'.

Of course, an "ideological skew in higher education … does not necessarily imply growing intolerance for alternative values and beliefs, limiting intellectual debate and pluralism," as Norris points out. The next phase of the study was to examine "on the basis of their personal experiences, do many political scientists feel that restrictions on academic freedom of speech, pressures for ideological conformity, and politically correct speech have worsened in recent years?"

To answer this second question, Norris constructed a "Cancel Culture Index." Whether a respondent identified as left or right significantly and consistently "predicted scores on this index," she found—though "the effects varied in direction by the type of society under comparison."

In the U.S. and 23 comparable societies, "self-identified right-wing political scientists were most likely to report personal experience of a worsening cancel culture. By contrast, among those studying and working in universities and colleges in the 78 developing societies, it was the self-identified left-wing scholars who reported a worsening cancel culture."

Read the whole paper here, or check out Norris' highlights on Twitter.

FREE MARKETS

"Let's not mince words: This is the Mafia's business model," writes Julian Sanchez, senior fellow at the Cato Institute, of Trump's recent actions toward the app TikTok and its parent company ByteDance. More here.

Now, the Trump administration is signaling an escalation in its war on Chinese apps. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke Wednesday of wanting to get not just TikTok but also "WeChat and others" off of U.S. phones.

FREE MINDS

Does "diversity training" work? New research suggests no. Tel Aviv University sociologist Alexandra Kalev—who "used to think that diversity training was effective, that it felt like common sense"—and her research team analyzed findings on diversity training programs at 800 companies over 30 years.

"The effect of bias training is very weak if you look at the long run. A company is better off doing nothing than mandatory diversity training," Kalev told the BBC World Service program The Inquiry. Here's how it sums up Kalev and her team's findings:

Firstly, they found that this training normalises the message that implicit bias is everywhere and so we are all biased. "If I am interviewing black and white candidates it can be normal that I will feel more attracted or have a better gut feeling regarding the white candidates."

They also found that people react negatively to efforts to control them, and often they perceive diversity training as such. Kalev points out that they hear from trainers that people often respond to diversity training with anger and resistance.

"So basically force-feeding anti-bias breeds more bias," Kalev said.

COVID-19 BEHIND BARS

SCOTUS denies relief to prisoners trapped in dens of COVID-19. "The Supreme Court on Wednesday night said a California sheriff does not have to comply with a lower-court order requiring accommodations at a county jail experiencing a coronavirus outbreak," The Washington Post reports:

The court's vote was 5 to 4, with the court's liberals in dissent. It follows a pattern of the court staying out of the way of local and state officials who are dealing with the pandemic, and most often Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. holds the controlling vote.

As is the custom in such emergency requests, the majority did not explain the reasoning for allowing Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes out from a district court judge's order.

COVID-19 IN SCHOOLS

Several states where schools are starting to re-open for in-person classes are already seeing COVID-19 cases among students, though it's not clear if these infections were acquired in school. "Several students in the Corinth School District in Mississippi have been infected with COVID-19 a little over a week after in-person classes resumed," leading to more than 100 students being told to quarantine, reports CNN.

In Tennessee, where "nearly 50 school districts have started the school year as of Wednesday—the majority of them in-person," there have been "at least 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases connected to schools."

And at Thales Academy in Wake Forest, North Carolina, a system of eight private schools that Vice President Mike Pence applauded last week, some students and teachers are now being told to stay home after a fourth-grader came down with a case of COVID-19 (not thought to be caught at school).

PROTECTING & SERVING

Georgia makes it a hate crime to damage police property. Georgia is raising criminal penalties for people who intimidate or harm a police officer or damage any police property. "House Bill 838 creates a new crime: bias-motivated intimidation, which would apply to the death or serious bodily injury of a police officer, firefighter or emergency medical technician" as well as "any time someone causes more than $500 in damage to property owned by police, firefighters, or emergency medical technicians because of 'actual or perceived employment as a first responder,'" reports the Associated Press. "The crime is punishable by one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. The measure says the sentence must be stacked atop any other criminal conviction and can't be served at the same time and that each violation must be a separate crime."

QUICK HITS

• Denying people access to basic sanitation measures… you know, for public health:

• What's going on with New York City's "traveler registration checkpoints"?

• Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have all pulled a video posted by President Donald Trump or his re-election campaign. The video "includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation," a Facebook spokesperson said.

• A new study looks at COVID-19 transmission on commercial flights and offers some relatively reassuring statistics. Passengers "have about a 1/4300 chance of getting Covid-19 on a full 2-hour flight—that is, about 1 in 4,300 passengers will pick up the virus, on average," Bloomberg News writes. "The odds of getting the virus are about half that, 1/7,700, if airlines leave the middle seat empty. [The author] has posted his results as a not-yet-peer-reviewed preprint."

• New York City saw three straight days with no reported coronavirus deaths.

• COVID-19 testing is going down in the U.S. "An Associated Press analysis found that the number of tests per day slid 3.6% over the past two weeks to 750,000, with the count falling in 22 states."

• What happens when we can't socialize outside anymore?

• It's time to change the way we talk about and address domestic violence, The Atlantic suggests.

• U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) won Tuesday's Democratic primary election (as of yesterday morning, the race had not yet been called).

• The FBI raided YouTube star Jake Paul's California home yesterday.

• An Ohio county prosecutor admitted in federal court to trading legal services for meth.

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: August 6, 1792

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:49 am

    The FBI raided YouTube star Jake Paul’s California home yesterday.

    Smashed his follow button.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.6.2020 at 10:07 am

      Hello.

      “Of course, an “ideological skew in higher education … does not necessarily imply growing intolerance for alternative values and beliefs, limiting intellectual debate and pluralism,”

      /Bugs Bunny raised eyebrow skeptical look.

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 10:18 am

        Just because everyone thinks exactly the same thing and anyone who doesn’t has long since been fired, doesn’t mean colleges are intolerant.

        That is literally what they are saying.

        1. JesseAz
          August.6.2020 at 10:26 am

          She didn’t even wade into the insular peer review systems that are also present. This would require understanding that a fixed peer review system is another way to kill counter thought.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            August.6.2020 at 10:36 am

            What would a “fixed peer review system” be? Ideological affirmative action?

    3. darkflame
      August.6.2020 at 10:30 am

      they’re making a big deal about seizing “several high power rifles”. Not sure why exactly unless its for optics, as far as I know being a gun owner isn’t against the law (unlike rioting)

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:50 am

    An Ohio county prosecutor admitted in federal court to trading legal services for meth.

    Take that, Florida.

    1. Anomalous
      August.6.2020 at 9:58 am

      She broke bad.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:32 am

      I miss Kamala’s principled fucking her way to the top.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:51 am

    New York City saw three straight days with no reported coronavirus deaths.

    Cuomo/de Blasio 2020

    1. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:18 am

      Dead men tell no tales.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:52 am

    A new study looks at COVID-19 transmission on commercial flights and offers some relatively reassuring statistics.

    Why don’t they make the whole lockdown out of the black box material?

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:53 am

    COVID-19 testing is going down in the U.S.

    Why bother at this point.

  6. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:53 am

    What happens when we can’t socialize outside anymore?

    Winter is coming.

    1. Earth Skeptic
      August.6.2020 at 10:11 am

      And then cannibalism.

  8. JesseAz
    August.6.2020 at 9:54 am

    Almost 20% of mail in ballots were considered undeliverable in the latest Las Vegas, Clark County elections. Yet this is the recipe Democrats are asking for the whole country to take part in for a federal election just a few months away.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/08/05/las-vegas-over-223k-mail-in-ballots-bounced-as-undeliverable-in-recent-primary-election/

    1. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 9:54 am

      This is on top of the 84k ballots disqualified in NYC’s primary election.

      https://nypost.com/2020/08/05/84000-mail-in-ballots-disqualified-in-nyc-primary-election/

    2. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 9:56 am

      Over the last decade 28 million ballots have gone missing in elections.

      https://publicinterestlegal.org/blog/report-28-million-mail-ballots-went-missing-in-past-decade/

      In a race that is expected to be won by a few percentage points in a few states… what confidence does anybody have with mail in voting? Especially the “Everyone gets a ballot” variety even when they don’t sign up. That is the type of election most prone to fraud. A simple bribe to a mail carrier could tip the election.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.6.2020 at 10:05 am

        A simple bribe to a mail carrier could tip the election.

        And of course your criticism of mail-in voting is based on paranoid fantasies.

        There ARE real concerns about mail-in voting. Like polling stations being overwhelmed with having to count so many votes (like in NY State) or ballots being mailed out incorrectly, or ballots being discarded for very trivial reasons like superficial differences in signatures. But no, you go straight to “MY MAILMAN IS A DEMOCRAT OPERATIVE” crapola. Maybe you can stop bitching about it for one moment and think of ways to make mail-in voting more secure. That is if you actually want a fair and secure election in the first place. Maybe all you want to do is shit on the electoral process no matter what.

        1. Sevo
          August.6.2020 at 10:14 am

          “…And of course your criticism of mail-in voting is based on paranoid fantasies…”

          28 million ballot missing is a fantasy?
          What you’re smoking, I don’t want; makes you stupid.

        2. JesseAz
          August.6.2020 at 10:27 am

          Holy fucking shit are you stupid. My criticism is open and clear. It is literally stated in the 3 posts I made on the subject . no wonder you think 2+2=5.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            August.6.2020 at 10:34 am

            You are lying about your claims about me, because you’ve picked up the right-wing media habit that if you just repeat something often enough, that it will somehow become “close enough” to the truth. I never said 2 + 2 = 5, ever. You are a lying shithead as usual.

            And Jesse maybe you can offer any constructive suggestion AT ALL for how to conduct a secure mail-in voting system, since that is where we are headed. All you do is bitch and moan and offer paranoid delusions about bribing mailmen.

          2. FireDrake
            August.6.2020 at 10:36 am

            Your stat is BS.

            “The EAC defines “unknown” ballots as those that “were not returned by voter, spoiled, returned as undeliverable, or otherwise unable to be tracked by your office.”

            You are counting ballots ‘not returned by voter’ as ‘missing’ and therefore a problem. Simply saying people didn’t return there ballots is like counting everybody who registers but doesn’t go to the polls as possible fraud.

            I’m just so shocked that a high % of people don’t return their mail-in ballot and that the % goes down in presidential election years and up in non-presidential election years. Sort of mirrors the way people vote in person, doesn’t it.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:54 am

    What’s going on with New York City’s “traveler registration checkpoints”?

    They’re not sending NYC their best and brightest.

    1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
      August.6.2020 at 10:16 am

      Some of them, I’m sure, are good people.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.6.2020 at 10:22 am

        At least the ones returning from the funeral for John Lewis.

  10. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.6.2020 at 9:55 am

    “SCOTUS denies relief to prisoners trapped in dens of COVID-19.”

    Ugh. The common sense thing to do is obviously to #EmptyThePrisons.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:12 am

      They should give prisoners masks. They are super effective.

      1. Earth Skeptic
        August.6.2020 at 10:23 am

        Or join antifa.

    2. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:35 am

      Aren’t prisons the ideal “lockdown” model?

  11. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:56 am

    L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings.

    The Rona isn’t spread by 5G, it’s the electricity!

    1. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:13 am

      Government monopoly on life-essential services. What could go wrong?

  12. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.6.2020 at 9:56 am

    Well well well.
    “America’s Sheriff” is back from the dead.

    https://kjzz.org/content/1606946/republican-nomination-maricopa-county-sheriff-too-close-call

    1. Anomalous
      August.6.2020 at 10:03 am

      Well, he’s 88 years old, so not for long, I’m hoping.

    2. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 10:04 am

      Yes, but you believe 2+2=5.

      1. Nardz
        August.6.2020 at 10:07 am

        Such a great representation of the mass psychosis the left is going through

        1. JesseAz
          August.6.2020 at 10:08 am

          Narratives and Feelz over Facts. You don’t have to educate yourself when you declare every truth to be your lived truth. It’s the lazy, fat person’s way out. See Jeff.

          1. Earth Skeptic
            August.6.2020 at 10:15 am

            Actually, you do have to constantly education yourself on the ever-changing progressive values. How else will you know the daily intersectionality score card, and which public figures to cancel?

        2. chemjeff radical individualist
          August.6.2020 at 10:30 am

          Mass psychosis huh? Why don’t you tell us again how PizzaGate is real, Nardz

      2. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.6.2020 at 10:08 am

        That’s Tulpa-level, Jesse. 1/10

        1. JesseAz
          August.6.2020 at 10:10 am

          You defended it over a half dozen times yesterday.

          Constantly.

          You claimed 2+2=5 in both base 5 and base 6. You are an idiot.

          This is just more proof of your idiocy.

          Do you want to take back your assertion that 2+2=5? I mean it isn’t like it was actually an example of Nazi propaganda that James Lindsay purposefully seeded to get the post modern assholes to demonstrate their ignorance. But you actually defended that ignorance. And then you blamed it as being a “right wing” talking point.

          You literally defended 2+2=5 a half dozen times.

          1. chemjeff radical individualist
            August.6.2020 at 10:29 am

            No, I never said 2 + 2 = 5, in any base. You are lying, as usual. If you believe otherwise, then post where I ever said so.

            I pointed out that the mathematics that you learned is not as certain as real mathematics is.
            2 + 2 = 4 in a base 10 system. 2 + 2 equals other things in other bases.

            Why should base 10 be the normative system upon which we conduct our mathematics? Why not base 5 or base 60? THAT was the point that I was trying to get across. But that went past your feeble brain because, when you aren’t constantly shilling for Team Red, you are trying to score as many attack points as you can so as to remain in good standing with the mean grrlz club.

  13. Longtobefree
    August.6.2020 at 9:57 am

    “The video “includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19, which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson said.”

    Which is a flat out lie, deliberately changing the actual video.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:57 am

    Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube have all pulled a video posted by President Donald Trump or his re-election campaign.

    Suddenly I want to see this video.

    1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
      August.6.2020 at 10:30 am

      *waves hand*

      You don’t need to see the actual video. Your betters have already determined that it contains wrongthink on your behalf. Move along, “citizen.”

  15. JesseAz
    August.6.2020 at 9:57 am

    Authoritarian governments will use any excuse they can to impose their will. From Garcetti in LA threatening to cut off power/electricity based purely on political motivations for those who dare cross him, to DeBlasio granting exemptions to favored entities like BLM, and now in London where Councils will use condemnation powers to destroy old housing to sell land to politically connected friends.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2020/08/04/councilscan-demolish-contaminated-buildings-new-powers-stop/

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      August.6.2020 at 10:01 am

      Authoritarian governments will use any excuse they can to impose their will.

      Like declaring a bogus national emergency in order to bypass Congress’ power of the purse and build a stupid border wall?

      1. JesseAz
        August.6.2020 at 10:05 am

        You believe 2+2=5. And you love cookies more than your risk posture against covid.

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          August.6.2020 at 10:06 am

          Weak, Jesse. Very weak. You’re not even trying to defend Trump here.

          1. JesseAz
            August.6.2020 at 10:08 am

            Shocking isn’t it. Maybe you’re TDS finally made you realize I don’t defend Trump. I attack the left for the quick descent into marxism. I attack post modernism. I attack the things that actually have a risk to this country. Meanwhile you defend all of those things.

            Corruption will always exist in government which is why I actually want to reduce its power overall. You seem to be fine with authoritarianism as you keep threatening other people with government action if they don’t reduce your risk in life.

            1. chemjeff radical individualist
              August.6.2020 at 10:17 am

              Oh bullshit Jesse. You are this place’s biggest Team Red shill. Any criticism of Trump is met with both-sides-ism or whataboutism or deflection or – rarely – an actual attempt at a defense of Trump on his merits. On this one you can’t even so now you are suddenly this brave libertarian. Oh fuck off.

              why I actually want to reduce its power overall.

              Except when it comes to throwing people in jail for burning flags, or government serving as some “fairness watchdog” on the Internet, or government spending bazillions on the military, or government surveilling every business to make sure they only hire the ‘correct’ people with the ‘correct’ papers, or government taxing every one who has the temerity to freely trade with countries deemed by the right wing as ‘bad’. Sure you really want to reduce the size of government alright.

      2. Nardz
        August.6.2020 at 10:10 am

        Jeff seems to think building a border wall is equivalent to forcing hundreds of thousands of small businesses to close (and into bankruptcy), destroying the jobs of tens of millions of people, fining/arresting people for not wearing a mask, and imprisoning people in their homes “for the common good”

        1. chemjeff radical individualist
          August.6.2020 at 10:24 am

          Actually, Jeff seems to think that there’s authoritarian shitheads that inhabit both Team Red and Team Blue, and too many of the brave “libertarians” around here only seem to care about the authoritarians on Team Blue and turn a blind eye to the authoritarians on Team Red.

  16. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.6.2020 at 9:58 am

    So how is that swamp draining going? Let’s check in…

    https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/05/former-clients-of-acting-homeland-security-chief-chad-wolf-get-millions-in-dhs-contracts.html

    Oh.

    1. Lord of Strazele
      August.6.2020 at 10:12 am

      Trump’s administration is full of lobbyists. Apparently the most ever. The exact opposite of “draining the swamp” but anyone with half a brain saw this coming. Jesus fucking christ. We need a special tax on these grifters and these Wall Street thieves. These crooks are radicalizing me. If I were Biden I would hunt these mfers down with the FBI the minute I took office.

      1. Sevo
        August.6.2020 at 10:16 am

        “…If I were Biden I would hunt these mfers down with the FBI the minute I took office…”

        Instead, his handlers will take the money; he’ll never know anything about it.

      2. Tom Bombadil
        August.6.2020 at 10:22 am

        “If I were Biden”

        If you were Biden, you’d spend most of your day wiping drool from your chin.

      3. Earth Skeptic
        August.6.2020 at 10:27 am

        Why wait for the inauguration? The FBI has demonstrated abilities to compile or create “intelligence” even before the election is over.

      4. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        August.6.2020 at 10:34 am

        If I were Biden I would hunt these mfers down with the FBI the minute I took office.

        Too bad the real Biden will just continue the grift.

  17. JesseAz
    August.6.2020 at 9:58 am

    And it continues. Now that everyone has given up their freedoms due to a cold, the slow march to authoritarianism continues unabated from the left.

    Michigan has formally declared racism a disease and is now using said designation to require political indoctrination in the form of implicit bias training to all government workers.

    https://www.nationalreview.com/news/mich-gov-orders-state-employees-to-conduct-implicit-bias-training-declares-racism-a-public-health-crisis/

    1. JohannesDinkle
      August.6.2020 at 10:19 am

      California is passing AB 1460, which requires anyone wanting a degree from a Cal State university to take one of four ethnic studies classes. Of course, a smart student will just regurgitate what she has heard and get a passing grade, as has been the resort of so many for so many years. But I wonder, in this age of tweets and cancelling if that student were overheard expressing illegal views privately, would she then get a failing grade? For not having true beliefs?

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 9:59 am

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday night said a California sheriff does not have to comply with a lower-court order requiring accommodations at a county jail experiencing a coronavirus outbreak…

    If the sheriff moves you to Rona Ward duty, you know you’re not well liked in the department.

  19. chemjeff radical individualist
    August.6.2020 at 9:59 am

    Speaking of ‘cancel culture’….
    https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/black-cartoonist-comic-race-relations-coronavirus-cited-as-offensive-005724128.html

    1. JesseAz
      August.6.2020 at 10:06 am

      Yes, that is the side you openly support. You’re shocked that they begin infighting with each other? She wasn’t taken down by the right-wing, but by the left wing. Odd you skipped over the articles explaining that.

      1. chemjeff radical individualist
        August.6.2020 at 10:25 am

        I didn’t say she was taken down by the right wing, Jesse.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
      August.6.2020 at 10:09 am

      That cartoon remisd me of sinefeld
      “does the cartoonist offend you as someone who is white?”
      “no the cartoon offends me as someone who likes humor”

  20. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.6.2020 at 9:59 am

    “So basically force-feeding anti-bias breeds more bias,” Kalev said.

    Wow. Who could have possibly seen that coming?

  21. JesseAz
    August.6.2020 at 10:00 am

    The political prosecution against the McCloskey’s continues to become public. From the D.A. office meddling with evidence to now reports of the Police refusing to sign statements and relenting after multiple pressure attempts from the D.A.

    Please continue defending this one sarcasmic.

    https://bearingarms.com/tom-k/2020/08/05/refused-to-sign-prosecution-docs/

  22. Earth Skeptic
    August.6.2020 at 10:01 am

    “They also found that people react negatively to efforts to control them, and often they perceive diversity training as such. Kalev points out that they hear from trainers that people often respond to diversity training with anger and resistance.”

    Where are these “people” who resist external controls, and can we get some to boost the US population character?

  23. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.6.2020 at 10:01 am

    “Trump escalates war on Chinese apps”

    Totally indefensible. Russia, not China, attacked us in 2016. But Drumpf and his supporters seize on the #TrumpVirus’s alleged Chinese origins to paint that country as the villain.

    #LibertariansAgainstSinophobia
    #LibertariansForGettingToughWithRussia

  24. JesseAz
    August.6.2020 at 10:04 am

    There is a strange trend from half of the “libertarians” on this site where they believe coercion and authoritarianism only comes at the hands of government. They claim that censorship is just fine and dandy if done at the behest of a corporation, even when said corporation has broad ownership of the media landscape. They seem to have completely ignored what fascism actually is. They turn a blind eye to open collusion between corporations with loud voices and much power under the guise “it isn’t the government doing it.” They ignore things like Soros openly gaining control of local D.A. offices in order to politically enforcing laws. They ignore Steyer offering free employees to friendly governments to push agendas in various AG offices. They ignore members of the EPA colluding with political groups in Sue and Settle programs. They ignore Obama directing settlement funds to friendly political non profits. They ignore the open collusion between democrats and major media outlets, especially social media outlets.

    Why this rant? Because another example of this just occurred yesterday with Twitter taking down a Trump Campaign account. (Along with Facebook pulling paid for ads from the same group). All over an opinion of kids not being at high risk from Covid (supported by most of the scientific community).

    The person Twitter sent out to send this message? Kamela Harris’ long time press secretary.

    https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2020/08/06/twitter-staffer-who-announced-trump-censorship-used-to-work-for-kamala-harris-n758440

    1. AlbertP
      August.6.2020 at 10:17 am

      “There is a strange trend from half of the “libertarians” on this site where they believe coercion and authoritarianism only comes at the hands of government. They claim that censorship is just fine and dandy if done at the behest of a corporation, even when said corporation has broad ownership of the media landscape.”

      I am not sure they “like” it. Just that they recognize that is isn’t illegal or unconstitutional. Imagine the alternative, where private individuals were forced to post stuff they didn’t agree with. Taken to a logical extreme, a hardware store owner would not be able to refuse to hang a campaign poster in their window, even if the owner disagreed with everything the campaign poster said.

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 10:27 am

        They are unwilling to even criticize it much less do anything about it. So, whether they “like it” or not is really irrelevant. They support the existence of it and will do nothing to change it. So, the result is the same either way.

        But I think a decent number of libertarians are just leftists who like pot and still at some level long for the security that central control gives them and as an expression of utter contempt they hold for most Americans. Being Libertarians, they are happy to see that firm hand on the tiller come from corporations.

        1. AlbertP
          August.6.2020 at 10:36 am

          Okay. Let me put it this way: the first amendment also protects the right not to be COMPELLED to speak. If the government forces a entity (an individual, or group of individuals) to publish something they disagree with, then the government is in violation of the first amendment. This applies, equally, to everyone, whether the aforementioned hardware store, a privately-operated web page, or a corporation. Note: I wish people didn’t see the need to censor those who disagreed with them, but the alternative (compelled speech) is far worse.

  25. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.6.2020 at 10:04 am

    Diversity training doest work? It’s not like it was a scam ment to bilk companies out of millions (billions?) of dollars! My world is shattered. Next they will tell me that the SPLC was only set up to scam white who feel guilty about being white.

    1. Sevo
      August.6.2020 at 10:17 am

      You expect Jesse Jackson to earn a living?

  26. AlbertP
    August.6.2020 at 10:06 am

    “‘So basically force-feeding anti-bias breeds more bias,” Kalev said,”‘

    This is a surprise?

  27. Ken Shultz
    August.6.2020 at 10:06 am

    So, what’s holding up the “stimulus” bill?

    The $600 extra unemployment benefit is getting a lot of press. Word has it that the Republicans have offered to split the difference with the Democrats and bring the extra benefit down to $400 from the $200 they were proposing. That’s not really a big deal.

    The real big deal is over the Democrats’ insistence on aid to the states. The Republicans are proposing $1 trillion in this bill, but the Democrats want $3.5 trillion–with $1 trillion of the difference in the form of aid to the states. The Democrats are trying to use the coronavirus as an excuse to save states with out of control pension obligations, like California, Illinois, and New York, at the expense of federal taxpayers everywhere else in the country. It is absolutely imperative that the Republicans do not relent on this.

    There will never be a time when these governments are so flush with cash that they decide to cut spending. The only, only, only time they will ever slash their spending (especially on their outrageously generous state employee pensions) is when all their tax revenue dries up during a recession. And that’s exactly where we are right now. This is fiscal conservatism in action. This is when we decide whether we want small government.

    The other thing the Democrats want to do is get rid of the $10,000 cap on the deduction for state income taxes that Trump and the Republicans implemented a few years ago. The ability to deduct state income taxes is another way that states like California and New York can effectively spend federal taxpayer money on their own residents. We might as well tax the hell out of our people–since it just comes out of the money that would go to the federal government anyway!

    “WASHINGTON—Rep. Tom Suozzi (D., N.Y.) knows his bid to repeal the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions is a long shot for inclusion in any final coronavirus-relief bill. He has seen the mockery from Republicans, who criticize Democrats for proposing a tax cut for the rich.

    But for Mr. Suozzi, restoring the tax break is urgent, central to New York’s ability to keep high-income residents from fleeing and to finance a progressive state government that can respond effectively to the pandemic.

    “We’re losing taxpayers when we need them most,” he said. “The people who can’t afford to move or just don’t want to move are the ones left behind holding the bag.”

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/blue-state-tax-break-becomes-a-flashpoint-in-coronavirus-relief-bill-11596619801

    Did it ever occur to the state of New York that they might cut spending instead?

    1. Lord of Strazele
      August.6.2020 at 10:20 am

      Does it occur to you that “red states” are biggest leeches? They contribute the least and take the most.

      1. John
        August.6.2020 at 10:23 am

        Then cut the size of the federal government. I don’t think anyone here would object to that. As far as red states versus blue states, it is the blue states who demand this giant government. If it works out that they end up having to pay for that government and those who object to it get the benefit, so what? Maybe the blue states should get smarter and stop doing that? As it is, they must like it that way or they wouldn’t demand so much federal government. So basically, fuck off. You assholes wanted it this way.

        1. Lord of Strazele
          August.6.2020 at 10:28 am

          No, the Democrats should serve the Republicans their own medicine and draft the tax codes in such a way to punish states that elect Republicans.

      2. Ken Shultz
        August.6.2020 at 10:29 am

        “Does it occur to you that “red states” are biggest leeches? They contribute the least and take the most.”

        States don’t pay income taxes, individuals do–and it doesn’t matter what state they reside in. They’re all taxed on an individual basis at the same marginal rate.

        Because more individuals reside in California, more income tends to come from California in absolute terms than comes from other states with lower populations, but so what? Neither California nor any other state pays taxes to the federal government.

        1. Lord of Strazele
          August.6.2020 at 10:37 am

          That’ll be a good point to make if Republicans try to allege the federal tax code discriminates against their constituents. I’m thinking making the federal income tax dependent on state income tax. The less you pay in state income the more you pay in federal income and vice versa.

    2. Ken Shultz
      August.6.2020 at 10:24 am

      Meanwhile, get a load of this: California’s top marginal tax rate is 13.3%. They’re considering a bill right now in Sacramento that would add surtaxes on millionaires that would bring their effective tax rate up to 54%.

      “The proposal would raise taxes on California millionaires, and result in a top tax rate of nearly 54% for federal and state taxes for the highest earners.

      The plan follows proposals in New York state to raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for a widening budget deficit.

      —-CNBC, July 30, 2020

      https://www.cnbc.com/2020/07/30/tax-hike-on-california-millionaires-would-create-54percent-tax-rate.html

      If the cap on state income tax deductions is suspended or goes away, California and New York will almost certainly start taxing the hell out of their states’ entrepreneurs–and the real victims of those taxes will be residents in other states, whose tax dollars will be used to finance the operations of the federal government in lieu of the income taxes deducted from federal taxes in California and New York state.

      You think it’s outrageous that California squanders so much money on a bullet train to nowhere? Well, if you don’t live in California, and the federal deduction for state income taxes is no longer capped at $10,000 a year, then the joke will be on you–since you’re the one that will really pay for it. You think it’s outrageous that California, Illinois, and New York state have out of control unfunded pension obligations? Well federal taxpayers in Florida, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and other states will be the ones paying for those obligations if the Democrats get their $1 trillion aid to states package through and they’re able to get rid of the cap on income tax deductions.

  28. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 10:08 am

    Several states where schools are starting to re-open for in-person classes are already seeing COVID-19 cases among students…

    DeVos killing students on her way out the door!

  29. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 10:10 am

    House Bill 838 creates a new crime: bias-motivated intimidation, which would apply to the death or serious bodily injury of a police officer…

    Protect our most vulnerable citizens.

  30. Rufus The Monocled
    August.6.2020 at 10:11 am

    “The Winter Will Be Worse
    When socializing outside gets harder in much of the U.S., daily life will get more dismal, and the virus might spread even further.”

    Alternate title: Why Sweden was right.

    Someone is gonna have to tell the pant shitters coronaviruses stick around all year round and this may very well be the case here. It’s not like the flu that disappears and reappears.

    In other words, true leaders and enlightened minds explain to the population we need to learn to live with it.

    Instead we get doubling down of bad policies and fear mongering (see Cuomo omfg the kids will die!).

    Dr. Tegnell’s position from the onset was just about the most courageous in all this. He didn’t fool himself or his country.

  31. speedylee
    August.6.2020 at 10:11 am

    Imagine if the entire nation knew every single instance a kid got a cold when school starts.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      August.6.2020 at 10:25 am

      Pithy and correct.

  32. Rufus The Monocled
    August.6.2020 at 10:14 am

    “Several states where schools are starting to re-open for in-person classes are already seeing COVID-19 cases among students,”

    OF COURSE there will be increases. WE LOCKED DOWN and closed schools. The virus is still swirling and in need of hosts. If you want it to spread you want it to burn through the healthy.

    Jesus, I’m an ignorant moron and understand this.

    We really need to stop fixating on the fricken cases as if the world is ending.

    MOVE FORWARD and face this down with true strength.

  33. Rufus The Monocled
    August.6.2020 at 10:15 am

    “So basically force-feeding anti-bias breeds more bias,”

    /face palm.

    We needed a study to state the duh?

  34. Tom Bombadil
    August.6.2020 at 10:16 am

    Covid -19 is less dangerous to kids than almost anything else on this planet.

    This is one of the most important and relevant facts impacting public policy today.

    It would be nice if Reason could mention it.

    1. John
      August.6.2020 at 10:20 am

      If it doesn’t involve open borders, praising Antifa, or Orange Man Bad, reason isn’t interested.

      1. Tom Bombadil
        August.6.2020 at 10:27 am

        It is revealing and damning what Reason does not report. Across the board.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.6.2020 at 10:32 am

      My fear, and I think I can speak with some authority here, is we’re going to waste energy on Covid when it’s influenza that poses the bigger threat to children come flu season.

      So far, daycares have been open since June and little to no cases.

      /crosses fingers.

      Not because we’re fear it. We fear the hysterical reactions of parents and officials more.

  35. John
    August.6.2020 at 10:20 am

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/washington-secrets/developed-countries-ban-mail-in-voting-us-would-be-laughing-stock-report

    Developed countries ban mail in voting. The US would be a laughing stock to embrace it. I believe “Banana Republic” has been the goal of the Democratic party since at least 2000.

  36. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.6.2020 at 10:20 am

    BREAKING: L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announces he is authorizing the city to shut off water and power to any houses or businesses that are hosting any parties or unauthorized large gatherings.

    Christ, what an asshole.

    1. John
      August.6.2020 at 10:21 am

      The power and water companies should just refuse to comply and tell him to fuck off.

      1. Tom Bombadil
        August.6.2020 at 10:28 am

        I think he’s their boss.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        August.6.2020 at 10:30 am

        Why? It’s a better approach then using cops.

      3. Rufus The Monocled
        August.6.2020 at 10:34 am

        Problem is, we see some Californians being the biggest mask cultists and act accordingly attacking people for not wearing them.

        So they probably applaud this measure and ‘thank’ Garcetti for ‘protecting them’.

        People are that stupid and weak.

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      August.6.2020 at 10:33 am

      Malice.

      Low IQ people only understand low IQ solutions.

  37. Emily_ashly
  38. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.6.2020 at 10:24 am

    What’s going on with New York City’s “traveler registration checkpoints”?

    Targeting Jews for holding a funeral for a rabbi wasn’t quite Nazi* enough for Mayor Willhelm. Now he’s adding “pepiere bitte” to the act.

    *Yes, I went there. And no, I don’t give a fuck.

  39. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.6.2020 at 10:24 am

    More bad economic news.

    Reason.com’s benefactor Charles Koch only earned $1,270,000,000 yesterday.

    That means he’s still down over $6 billion this year and is barely in the global top 20. It’s so unfair that Bezos and Gates and Zuckerberg and Ballmer and Page and Musk and Brin and Ellison and the Waltons are prospering just because their businesses can apparently work without open borders.

    #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch
    #50BillionIsntEnough

  40. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 10:27 am

    They also found that people react negatively to efforts to control them…

    WHAT?

  41. Fist of Etiquette
    August.6.2020 at 10:28 am

    How bad is “cancel culture” in academia? Not too big of a problem, say more liberal-leaning professors…

    LOL

  42. Emily_ashly
Please to post comments