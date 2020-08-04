Voting

Trump's Warnings About Voting by Mail Mix Reasonable Concerns With Fanciful Conspiracy Theories

New York City's primary election fiasco reveals gross incompetence rather than fraud.

mail-ballot-Newscom
(T.J. Roth/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Donald Trump's main beef against wide use of mail-in ballots is that it creates "a great Voter Fraud scenario," allowing Democrats to "cheat in elections" and deprive Republicans such as himself of their just victories. While the evidence of such a scheme is hard to find, the president recently has voiced a more realistic concern: that a flood of mail-in ballots from Americans worried about visiting polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will overwhelm vote counters, delay the announcement of results, and create lingering uncertainty about who won.

The experience with the recent primary elections in New York City, which was woefully unprepared to tabulate mail-in ballots, shows this danger is more than a figment of the president's imagination. Six weeks after those elections, the votes are still being counted.

New York Times story about the fiasco, which it says has fed fears of a "November Nightmare," identifies several problems. Notwithstanding the likelihood that COVID-19 anxiety would result in an unusually large number of mail-in ballots—about 400,000, it turned out—the city's Board of Elections did not have enough workers. Some 34,000 ballots were sent to New Yorkers the day before the June 23 primary, giving them insufficient time to vote. Thousands of ballots were discarded because of "minor errors." Thousands more were not counted because the U.S. Postal Service did a haphazard job of postmarking the prepaid envelopes, which was required to document that ballots were cast before the deadline.

The upshot of this incompetence is that the Democratic candidate in New York's 12th Congressional District, which includes parts of three boroughs (Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn) and is currently represented by Carolyn Maloney, still has not been determined. Her leading challenger, Suraj Patel, currently trails her by a few thousand votes, meaning uncounted ballots could determine the outcome.

Votes also are still being counted in the 15th Congressional District, which includes part of the Bronx and is currently represented by José Serrano, who is not seeking re-election. The uncounted ballots are less likely to be decisive there, since New York City Councilman Ritchie Torres has "a comfortable lead" in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Yesterday a federal judge in Manhattan, responding to a lawsuit by Patel and other plaintiffs, ruled that the Board of Elections must count about 1,200 ballots received the day after the primary "without regard to whether such ballots are postmarked by June 23." U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres also said ballots postmarked by June 25, two days after the election, must be counted. The fate of votes disregarded because of "various small errors," such as ballot envelopes sealed with tape or lacking signatures, remains up in the air.

"This election is a canary in the coal mine," Patel told the Times. One obvious response is increased staffing. "This is logistics," said Democratic political consultant Bruce Gyory. "It isn't rocket science."

During a press conference yesterday, Trump mixed the legitimate concerns raised by New York City's bungling with his fanciful notion that voting by mail, which most states allowed without any special justification even before the pandemic, is a Democratic conspiracy to defeat him and other Republicans. "This was about six weeks ago, and they have no clue what's going on," he said. "They've lost ballots. There's fraudulent ballots….Nobody knows what's happening with the ballots and the lost ballots and the fraudulent ballots, I guess. I think you'd probably have to take the Carolyn Maloney race and run it over again. How can you do this? And this is a small race with literally thousands of people—small thousands—and it's all messed up."

Note that Trump simply assumes the existence of "fraudulent" ballots, which are one of his preemptive excuses for a defeat that looks increasingly likely. "There is no evidence that the New York primary results were tainted by criminal malfeasance, according to a wide array of election officials and campaign representatives," the Times says.

It is true that voting by mail is more vulnerable to fraud than voting in polling places, since the ballots can be stolen. "You can take thousands of ballots, put them together and just dump them down on somebody's desk after a certain period of time," Trump asserted yesterday.

Contrary to Trump's often repeated claims about "totally rigged" voting by mail, however, there is no evidence that the problem is widespread or that it has affected recent election outcomes. "Election fraud in the United States is very rare, but the most common type of such fraud in the United States involves absentee ballots," Rick Hasen, an election law expert at the University of California, Irvine, law school, told the Times in April. "Sensible rules for handling of absentee ballots make sense, not only to minimize the risk of ballot tampering but to ensure that voters cast valid ballots."

When he talks about the potential for fraud, Trump draws an arbitrary distinction between "absentee ballots," which he says are "great," and "universal mail-in ballots," which he says "have turned out to be a disaster." That would be news to the 33 states that have long offered no-excuse absentee ballots, including five where elections are conducted almost entirely by mail.

If the threat of systematic fraud is largely imaginary, so is Trump's belief that he has the power to do something about it. Yesterday a reporter asked him whether "an executive order on this" would be "appropriate." Trump's reply: "Well, I have the right to do it. We haven't gotten there yet, but we'll see what happens." Contrary to Trump's confidence in his own omnipotence, he does not have the authority to dictate voting procedures throughout the country, or to punish states that allow residents to use mail-in ballots by withholding congressionally appropriated funds, which he also has threatened to do.

Judging from historical evidence, Trump's assumption that voting by mail disadvantages Republicans is mistaken, and it is apt to become a self-fulfilling prophecy. The Washington Post notes that "President Trump's unfounded attacks on mail balloting are discouraging his own supporters from embracing the practice, according to polls and Republican leaders across the country, prompting growing alarm that one of the central strategies of his campaign is threatening GOP prospects in November." Republican officials report that voters are confused by Trump's distinction between good and bad absentee ballots, the Post says, and surveys show "a growing divide between Democrats and Republicans about the security of voting by mail, with Republicans saying they are far less likely to trust it in November."

It looks like Trump is belatedly recognizing the electoral threat posed by his own fulminations. "Florida's Voting system has been cleaned up," he tweeted today, "so in Florida I encourage all to request a Ballot & Vote by Mail!" If Trump's hyperbolic warnings about voting by mail suppress Republican turnout this fall, he will be the unwitting orchestrator of a scheme that did not exist until he started talking about it.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Kristian H.
    August.4.2020 at 2:41 pm

    In totally unrelated news, the USPS union has endorsed Joe Biden.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.4.2020 at 3:27 pm

      Could that be because the Trump-supporting postmaster general (who donated $2 million to Trump and holds $30-$75 million in assets with USPS competitors), who was appointed in June of this year, has stopped all overtime for USPS workers (a very unusual move), to cause mail delays so Trump could complain about the unreliability of mail delivery?

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.4.2020 at 2:45 pm

    Trump’s Warnings About Voting by Mail Mix Reasonable Concerns With Fanciful Conspiracy Theories

    Thank you, and honest headline.

    1. NashTiger
      August.4.2020 at 3:26 pm

      Of course, they couldn’t just be justified concerns

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.4.2020 at 2:47 pm

    I stand by my prediction: In three months we’ll start seeing editorials from the establishment media suggesting we delay the election.

    1. Kristian H.
      August.4.2020 at 2:49 pm

      Depends on how far back Joe Biden is. If it near or out of the margin of fraud, you’ll be correct.

      1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.4.2020 at 2:54 pm

        They’re starting with the “Joe Biden should not debate” schtick. And for the dumbest fucking reasons, too.

        1. Compelled Speechless
          August.4.2020 at 3:24 pm

          It’s not for dumb reasons. Not wanting your presidential candidate to be exposed as an unhinged dementia patient before he becomes the most powerful person in the world is nothing if not rational.

          1. Longtobefree
            August.4.2020 at 3:57 pm

            Yeah, but he won’t be president that long.
            A couple weeks to be sure the cabinet has the right make up, and drop the amendment 25 documents.
            Remember folks, if you vote for the democratic party electors, you are voting for the VP; who did not run any kind of campaign, but was anointed by the party elite based on sexist and (probably) racist criteria.

  4. Art Kumquat
    August.4.2020 at 2:51 pm

    Conspiracy theory? You think they won’t try to get rid of ballots in swing states that voted for trump? They tried everything else what in the world makes you think they will suddenly become ethical?

    Once the ballot leaves your hand it’s under their control. A ballot placed at a voting center box logically had less chance of tampering than one placed in the mail.

    Why is reason becoming so obtuse about reality? Is it deliberate or just pathological ignorance.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.4.2020 at 3:58 pm

      It can be both – – – – – –

  5. Lord of Strazele
    August.4.2020 at 2:52 pm

    “While the evidence of such a scheme is hard to find, the president recently has voiced a more realistic concern: that a flood of mail-in ballots from Americans worried about visiting polling places in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic will overwhelm vote counters.’

    Oh, did he voice his concern? Golly gee, it’s too bad the sack of shit doesnt hold public office and isn’t in a position to work with Congress to do something about it. We are so fucked by the way.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.4.2020 at 2:57 pm

      Elections are run by the states.

      1. mad.casual
        August.4.2020 at 3:28 pm

        Forget it. It’s an “Walking on water? Learn to swim Jackass!” criticism.

        He tweeted an open question, dropping an idea. He was accused of unilaterally proposing authoritarian action. Now that he was just voicing a concern, he’s just an ineffective concern troll.

  6. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    August.4.2020 at 2:53 pm

    People who take Donald Trump’s statements seriously — particularly when his self-interest is involved — do not deserve respect.

    They are society’s anti-social, deplorable, can’t-keep-up losers.

    If they refrain from voting from mail because Trump said something stupid about it, where is the problem?

  7. Ra's al Gore
    August.4.2020 at 2:55 pm

    Those responsible for delivering mail-in ballots just endorsed Joe Biden for President. Let that sink in.
    https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/dems-want-mail-in-voting-postal-union-just-endorsed-joe-biden/

    Republicans have been concerned about possible manipulation of a mail-in voting scheme, and their concerns may be valid. Several stories have recently surfaced about postal employees’ attempts to influence elections utilizing their positions in the mail chain.

    For example, this past week a letter carrier in Fort Bend County, Texas allegedly threw a box of sheriff’s campaign mailers into a dumpster.

    According to WFLA, a business owner observed the incident on surveillance video. It showed the postal worker exit a vehicle carrying a large box, then approach a trash container behind a gate, come out empty-handed and then drive away. Shortly afterward, a stack of campaign fliers for Sheriff Troy Nehls was found in the trash container.

    “A federal employee, taking this and throwing it in a dumpster,” he said. “Not a good day, not a good day for America. And we really don’t know, has this mail carrier done it before?”

  8. Ra's al Gore
    August.4.2020 at 2:56 pm

    “Election fraud in the United States is very rare, but the most common type of such fraud in the United States involves absentee ballots,”

    And vote by mail is absentee ballots with some of the protections (like you have to explicitly ask for one) removed.

  9. damikesc
    August.4.2020 at 2:57 pm

    There is no difference between absentee ballots (which must be requested) and just sending ballots to people, requested or otherwise?

    Seriously.

    You’re aware, given that somebody knows everybody will get a ballot, it’d be fairly easy to just drive around, open mailboxes, and take them.

    I know, it’s illegal. That frequently stops such things.

  10. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.4.2020 at 3:04 pm

    One question that I’ve posed, when ballots are rejected because signatures don’t match, is that considered fraud, potential fraud, or at least something that warrants an investigation?

    I know there was recently an article (which I previously linked) saying that young people don’t really ‘do’ signatures anymore, so their ballots are more likely to have mismatched signatures. But seriously, if a signature is sufficiently ‘off’ and that ballot is rejected, is there any followup to find out why the signature doesn’t match, or is that just ‘tossed out’ and the ‘fraud’ column isn’t checked?

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.4.2020 at 3:15 pm

      Nope, you have no idea what happens to your ballot once you put it in the mailbox and trust Democrat union members to not trash it like they trash mail all the time.

      1. Cronut
        August.4.2020 at 3:57 pm

        Just for kicks, I did a google search for postal carriers destroying mail, and it returned about 10 different stories from the past two or so years. One involved a guy who rented storage unit and hid mail in it,vand one guy threw mail out or hid it because he just didn’t feel like delivering mail anymore. Between those two stories, that’s over 10,000 pieces of mail not delivered. About 1/3 of it was first-class mail and packages.

        I don’t think it’s fair to say all mailmen are pieces of shit. My current mailman is delightful. However, the fact that there are even a handful of shitty mailmen fucking with people’s mail is enough to make widespread mail in voting a bad idea.

  11. JohannesDinkle
    August.4.2020 at 3:09 pm

    I live in Northern California. My wife and I both use mail-in ballots, which we had to provide proofs to get. However, we got ballots from renters who had lived at our address before we moved here on retirement. If you move out of state, which they did, and do not notify the election commission, which they did not bother to do, the state will continue to mail ballots until they have not been returned for two or three years.
    If you want to follow the advice of Pogo and ‘vote early and often,’ a person could forge a signature and just send it along. The post office doesn’t care and what are the chances of a signature comparison?
    All that is just for those who have ballots sent and moved along. Those who never asked for one and have moved along must be a much larger group.

    1. GivenABadName
      August.4.2020 at 3:22 pm

      Just fill them out proportionally based on political preferences in your county. You know, if it’s 75% D – 25% R and you get four extra ballots, that’s three ballots voting the D ticket and one voting the R ticket.

      Or you could fill them out all Libertarian. I mean, I would never advocate for fraud.

  12. GivenABadName
    August.4.2020 at 3:13 pm

    It may be that mail-in voting actually decreases the chances of voter fraud-by-hacking of the machines.

    The whole lack of digital election security makes me worry. Going in a Luddite all-paper direction could be good.

    Of course if there’s some other point in the chain of custody of each vote that’s vulnerable to being hacked, it might not help.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      August.4.2020 at 3:16 pm

      You leave off everyone knowing you got a ballot and when you got it. You are open to bribes and threats to vote, in your living room, for the candidate of someone else’s choice.

      Remember the “nice business here, hope nothing happens to it” BLM stories? “Nice legs your child has, hope nothing happens to them. How do we, BLM, get to watch you vote for?”

      1. GivenABadName
        August.4.2020 at 3:30 pm

        That makes sense. I did see the BLM/extortion articles. How has Washington state handled it so far? I keep reading that they have been using “all mail-in” balloting for years. I’ll have to look it up.

  13. Billy Bones
    August.4.2020 at 3:25 pm

    While I must take a huge leap of faith that when I show up to a poll station that my vote will be, in fact, counted. But at least there is at least a reasonable faith that it will be. There is absolutely nothing in the “Vote-By-Mail” scheme that makes me believe that my ballot will ever be counted. Personally, I am against any and all absentee ballots, with the exception of our military members. Have to travel for work on the day of the election? Reschedule, or don’t vote. Election Day is not a surprise to anyone. We all know when it occurs and can easily schedule around it (this is also why I have always supported “Election Day” being “Election Weekend”…Everyone has all day Saturday and Sunday to make it to the polls). But to entrust an organization who is bleeding funds like an open chest wound ($8B in losses last year) who has every reason to support one party over the other because one of those parties support a government bailout that will help keep their jobs/retirement funds is just asinine.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.4.2020 at 3:32 pm

      Absentee ballots usually favor Republicans (except for this year), so you are shooting yourself in the foot. Not really, though, because I am sure you will forget all about your opposition to absentee ballots when it once again favors Republicans.

    2. BillyG
      August.4.2020 at 3:37 pm

      Have to travel for work on the day of the election? Reschedule, or don’t vote.

      Unfortunately, that isn’t practical for many people. But as you say, its no longer election day. Heck, it’s not even election weekend or election month. It’s election season given polls opening in late September in some states. With that, there really is no need for absentee voting.

  14. BillyG
    August.4.2020 at 3:30 pm

    I’ll just leave this list of recent cases of election fraud, with sources, here.

    https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/yes-america-there-voter-fraud-these-recent-cases-prove-it

  15. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.4.2020 at 3:54 pm

    Massive explosion reported near port in Beirut.

  16. Sometimes a Great Notion
    August.4.2020 at 3:56 pm

    “This is logistics,” said Democratic political consultant Bruce Gyory. “It isn’t rocket science.”

    We’ve got logistics coming out of our ears! What we need is fighting spirit!

