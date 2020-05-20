The Volokh Conspiracy

Trump's Threat to Withhold Federal Funds from States that Expand Voting By Mail Highlights Growing Menace to Federalism and Separation of Powers

A president who can attach his own new conditions to federal grants to states could use that power to undermine state autonomy on many issues - especially now that federal spending has been massively expanded during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier today, President Trump threatened to withhold federal grants from the states of Michigan and Nevada if they proceed with plans to expand vote-by-mail options in order to make it safer to vote in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear what specific funds Trump has in mind, or even whether he has any meaningful plan to make good on the threat at all. Still, the danger that the White House can use the threat of withholding grants to bully the states should be taken seriously. If the president is able to impose his own new conditions on federal grants to states and localities, it would be a serious threat to both federalism and separation of powers. The vast expansion of federal spending and state dependence thereon during the coronavirus crisis has made this an even more serious danger than before.

To my knowledge, there are no federal grants to Michigan, Nevada, or other states that Congress has conditioned on forbidding or severely restricting voting by mail. The extent of mail voting is one of of many aspects of election administration that the Constitution largely leaves to state governments.

In my view, expanding vote by mail makes excellent sense at a time when in-person voting could risk spreading a deadly disease, particularly among elderly voters and poll workers, who are especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. Empirical evidence undercuts claims that postal voting is particularly prone to fraud, or that it necessarily advantages one party over the other. In this 2014 post, I criticized claims that allowing early voting by mail exacerbates the problem of political ignorance.

But whether expanding mail voting is a good idea or not, the president has no authority to use federal grants to pressure states on the issue. The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to allocate federal spending, including imposing conditions on state and local government grant recipients. Supreme Court precedent also imposes constraints on those conditions to protect state autonomy, most notably that any onditions  "unambiguously" stated in the text of the law "so that the States can knowingly decide whether or not to accept those funds,"  not added later by the president or by creative judicial interpretation of vague statutes.

If the president can get around such restrictions and impose his own new conditions on federal grants to state government, he could use that power to bully states and localities on a wide range of issues. Conservatives who might be happy to see Trump wield that authority should ask how they would feel when Joe Biden (or some other future Democratic president) does the same thing. The same tools Trump uses to pressure blue and purple states can easily be turned against red states. Either way, centrally enforced homogeneity will undermine the variation in state policy that is crucial to coexistence in a diverse and deeply divided nation.

Those tempted to dismiss Trump's threat as mere bluster should recall this is far from the first time the administration has tried to bully states and localities by usurping the spending power. In a long series of "sanctuary city" cases, Trump has repeatedly tried to use that tactic to force state and local governments to cooperate with his immigration agenda. Nearly all court decisions on the issue (with one notable exception) have so far rejected the administration's tactics on the ground that Trump cannot impose spending conditions that were not authorized by Congress.

Many of the sanctuary city cases involved administration efforts to withhold relatively modest-size federal law enforcement grants. But the threat to federalism and separation of powers goes far beyond that specific case. The same tactics used by the administration in sanctuary cities cases, can also be used to coerce states and localities by threatening to withhold far more significant federal grants.

Congress, of course, also sometimes adopts ill-advised grant conditions. But the need to build up majorities in two houses representing a range of diverse interests makes it harder to enact sweeping new conditions, and provides some protection for the autonomy of politically diverse states. The president can act more aggressively and faces fewer such constraints.

The vast expansion of federal spending during the ongoing coronavirus crisis exacerbates the danger posed by executive usurpation in this sphere. Thanks to that expansion and the catastrophic decline in states' own tax revenue,  state and local governments are now more dependent on federal aid than at any time in living memory. In that state of affairs, a president empowered to attach his own new conditions to federal grants will have more opportunity to abuse that authority than ever.

Ideally, we should limit the danger by taking steps to ensure a quick recovery, while also carefully limiting proposed bailouts of states to those that are genuinely needed to deal with the emergency. But we must reckon with the possibility that the crisis will continue for a long time, and that massive expansions of federal spending will continue along with it.

If that happens, growing state dependency on federal grants will almost unavoidably have serious negative effects. For example, it will diminish state incentives to compete for residents who "vote with their feet," since one of the main incentives for such competition is the desire for new tax revenue—which will be less pressing the more states can instead get money from Washington.

As long as the crisis continues, we cannot prevent all such problems, or even come close to it. But vigilant enforcement constitutional constraints on presidential attempts to usurp the spending power can forestall at least one threat to federalism and separation of powers.

This specific threat by Trump may ultimately come to nothing. But even if he does not act on it, this probably isn't the last we have heard of presidential efforts to exploit the coronavirus crisis to attach new conditions to federal grants to state governments, thereby circumventing Congress and gaining new leverage over states and localities.

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University.

  1. DWB
    May.20.2020 at 4:11 pm

    Give it up … The Babylon Bee you’ll never be.

  2. Dr. Ed
    May.20.2020 at 4:17 pm

    I seem to remember Obama doing EXACTLY this — several “Dear Colleague” letters from the US Dept of Education to state K-12 officials come to mind.

    How was that different???

    1. santamonica811
      May.20.2020 at 4:22 pm

      I remember Obama being harshly criticized for those letters. Just as Trump is being criticized for this. In my opinion, trying to steal an election by suppressing votes, plus intruding on states’ rights, is more important than how colleges deal with internal disciplinary problems, but I get that others might find what the colleges were doing more objectionable…that’s a good-faith disagreement.

      So, I think your point is: Both Obama and Trump were doing really bad things, and it’s great that Obama was criticized and Trump is now being criticized. Right? Because it’s hard to read that from your post . . . you almost seem to be defending Trump for his latest despicable actions. You might want to clean that up, to make your actual stance more clear.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        May.20.2020 at 4:28 pm

        I think maybe the point is that Obama got criticized, and none the less was permitted to do it. Are you suggesting that Trump should only face verbal obstacles?

        1. Krychek_2
          May.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

          I think the point is that whenever Trump is criticized, there are some who seem to think “But Obama” or “But Hillary” is somehow relevant. I can just see Dr. Ed as a criminal defense attorney: “But Your Honor, other defendants did bad things.” OK, so what?

          Neither Obama nor Hillary are president. Trump is. So whatever bad things they may have done, or would have done, none of them is relevant to a current abuse of power.

  3. Brett Bellmore
    May.20.2020 at 4:27 pm

    “To my knowledge, there are no federal grants to Michigan, Nevada, or other states that Congress has conditioned on forbidding or severely restricting voting by mail.”

    I’d have to see exactly what the rationale was if they went so far as doing this, but are you sure there aren’t any federal grants conditioned on something general like ballot security?

    1. regexp
      May.20.2020 at 4:41 pm

      any federal grants conditioned on something general like ballot security?

      There is plenty of evidence available that states that vote by mail does not decrease or increase vote fraud. Which is already extremely rare in the US. There is one documented case that caused the election results to be thrown out which was for the North Carolina’s 9th District. And of course it was caused by a Republican.

      It should also be noted that requiring an ID to vote also doesn’t decrease or increase vote fraud. Nor does it increase the integrity of the election.

  4. M L
    May.20.2020 at 4:34 pm

    The menace to federalism is not that the federal government imposes conditions on funds that it gives to the states (whether to thwart Democrat voter fraud or any other reason). The menace to federalism is that states are dependent on federal funds.

    This is just part and parcel of the wholesale usurpation of power by the federal government. In 1859 federal spending was around $2.70 per person, per year, or $80 adjusted for inflation. And with that money, the federal government was able to provide a common defense and carry out the limited powers delegated to it by the States under Article I of the constitution. Today that number is around $11,000, all of it for no good reason.

  5. mydisplayname
    May.20.2020 at 4:43 pm

    If, as some (in particular, as some in the Obama administration have argued in writing), the President already has the statutory authority to close post roads and to operate post services as he sees fit, why are funding concerns even an issue? President Trump is, if nothing more, a master of misdirection: drawing attention away from existing statutory authority is perhaps a tactic — a golden apple for the fairest Somin among us.

  6. regexp
    May.20.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Every State in the Union offers some sort of Vote by Mail. But it comes down to the restrictions placed on who can do so. Ironically – NY had one of the more stringent requirements on who could vote by mail. Until recently.

