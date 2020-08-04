Cancel Culture

Auburn University Is Considering Unhiring a Professor for Tweeting a Swear Word

The right also has an affinity for cancel culture.

3410439398_7b480538d0_o
("Samford Hall Pano" by drjoshuawhitman is licensed under CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

Jesse Goldberg, an incoming professor at Auburn University, recently took to Twitter to criticize the police: "Fuck cops. Fuck every single one," he said. Now there's a good chance Goldberg will no longer be teaching at Auburn in the fall.

Goldberg, who is to begin a position as a part-time instructor in American literature and composition, made the remarks in response to a July 28 tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) detailing New York Police Department officers allegedly detaining a protester in an unmarked van, as was seen in Portland.

Goldberg set his tweets to private but not before Auburn caught wind of them. The university has since labeled the sentiment hate speech and threatened to terminate his contract.

"As stated earlier this week, Mr. Goldberg's comments on social media are inexcusable and completely antithetical to the Auburn Creed," the university said in a statement. "Higher education is built upon the premise of the free expression of ideas and academic dialogue, but Auburn has not and will never support views that exclude or disrespect others, including hateful speech that degrades law enforcement professionals." They added that Goldberg "was hired on a temporary, non-tenure-track assignment."

I agree that Goldberg's use of profanity was coarse and tasteless,  but Auburn's chosen response is a manifestation of the same cancel culture that conservatives typically decry.

It's also against the law. "At public universities anywhere in the country, faculty members have a First Amendment right to speak on matters of public concern, even if others find that expression deeply offensive," writes Adam Steinbaugh of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a nonpartisan organization that defends free speech on college campuses, in an open letter to Auburn. "At Alabama institutions, they also enjoy a right under state law to 'take positions on public controversies,' and it is not the 'role' of the institution to suppress 'unwelcome, disagreeable, or offensive' ideas and opinions. And at Auburn in particular (which has earned a 'green light' rating from FIRE), university policy grants faculty the right to 'speak or write on matters of public interest' without 'institutional censorship or discipline.'"

That a state Republican lawmaker also called for Goldberg's dismissal on ideological grounds is instructive. "You wonder how our society raised a bunch of communist [sic] that hate our country? Here is one of the main sources of the problems in our society. Universities!" wrote Alabama Rep. Brett Easterbrook (R–065) on Facebook. "Not all college professors are complete liberals that are educated beyond their understanding, but here is a prime example. He also thinks we should abolish a society that could have prisons. Simply release all prisoners? Obviously he has no idea what type of people are in those prisons and yet he is educating our youth."

In other words, it's not just about Goldberg's strong language, but his ideas and conservatives' willingness to tolerate them. Yet many right-leaning folks have pushed back against that sort of cancel culture in recent years, particularly on college campuses.

Consider the case of Mike Adams, formerly a tenured professor at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW), who killed himself two weeks ago after finalizing a separation agreement with the school. He, too, had inspired backlash over his tweets, though they were of a conservative persuasion.

"When someone kills a cop you know his last words were probably either 'Allahu Akbar' or 'Black Lives Matter,'" he tweeted in August of 2016. His incendiary tone did not die down over the years. "This evening I ate pizza and drank beer with six guys at a six seat table top. I almost felt like a free man who was not living in the slave state of North Carolina," he wrote in May of this year. "Massa Cooper, let my people go!"

That last tweet led to his departure from the school.

Adams, like Goldberg, had a vulgar and unproductive way of expressing some of his views. He was also a defender of free speech on campus.

Social media culture may have led to a race to the bottom to see who can be the most inflammatory when defending their own positions. But we can't elevate the debate by banishing those we disagree with from the public sphere—something Auburn apparently doesn't understand.

Billy Binion is an assistant editor at Reason.

  1. Art Kumquat
    August.4.2020 at 10:41 am

    Billy Billy Billy Billy…..cancelling leftists and communists is time tested to make society a better place. That a university is considering it is surprising to be sure. Let me be clear that i don’t care if they are part of the homeless crowd eating out of soup kitchens. I just don’t want them in positions of power or education.

    1. chemjeff radical individualist
      August.4.2020 at 10:56 am

      Because society would be a better place if it was ideologically conformist. Got it.

      1. Mother's lament
        August.4.2020 at 11:11 am

        You’ve been arguing for ideological conformity for the last two years. Refreshing to learn that you’ve had a change of heart.

  2. Lord of Strazele
    August.4.2020 at 10:46 am

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) has called on Wall Street regulators to probe the trading activity of investors in Kodak, whose share price has surged in recent days after an announcement by President Trump of a $765 government financing deal to make critical drug ingredients.

    Shares of Kodak rose nearly 25 percent the day before the massive deal was made public, and the volume of trading far outpaced the company’s average. The dramatic stock surge prompted Warren to write to Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton, asking for answers concerning potential insider trading.

    “To the extent that the individuals who traded in Kodak stock were privy to any nonpublic information, how and from whom did they obtain this information?” she wrote in a letter dated Monday as first reported by Roll Call. “Did any individuals with knowledge of the loan deliberately or inadvertently share information with anyone inside or outside of Kodak who was not authorized to have the information

  3. Mother's lament
    August.4.2020 at 11:08 am

    – Unhiring a Professor for Tweeting a Swear Word.

    – Jesse Goldberg, an incoming professor at Auburn University, recently took to Twitter to criticize the police: “Fuck cops. Fuck every single one,”

    Pretty sure it wasn’t just the swear.
    Also;

    Auburn University = The right

    Hahahahahaha

  4. Dillinger
    August.4.2020 at 11:10 am

    >>labeled the sentiment hate speech

    Police are a protected class from words?

  5. Ragnarredbeard
    August.4.2020 at 11:17 am

    “It’s also against the law. “At public universities anywhere in the country, faculty members have a First Amendment right to speak on matters of public concern, even if others find that expression deeply offensive,” writes Adam Steinbaugh of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE), a nonpartisan organization that defends free speech on college campuses, in an open letter to Auburn.”

    Would note that freedom of speech is directly tied to the academic environment, and Goldberg wasn’t in class. Auburn is clearly within the law to boot his stupid ass.

  6. Vernon Depner
    August.4.2020 at 11:19 am

    Is it possible that Aubern administration were troubled by the outrageous slander against police officers and not just the dirty word?

  7. Vernon Depner
    August.4.2020 at 11:20 am

    Adams didn’t kill himself.

