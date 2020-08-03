Coronavirus

Face Masks Confuse Facial Recognition Technology

That's a good thing.

Americans can't agree on whether face masks are a good way to reduce the threat of transmitting COVID-19. We've even turned mask-donning into a symbol of partisan affiliation; those who would make them compulsory everywhere face off against those who refuse them under all circumstances. But we should at least be able to agree that face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance stateespecially now that the U.S. government has conceded that masks confuse the hell out of facial recognition technology.

"Using unmasked images, the most accurate algorithms fail to authenticate a person about 0.3% of the time," the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), a federal agency, reported last week. "Masked images raised even these top algorithms' failure rate to about 5%, while many otherwise competent algorithms failed between 20% to 50% of the time."

Notably, the NIST test focused on one-to-one matching of a face against a single photo, as you might do to unlock a cellphone or at a passport checkpoint. One-to-one systems are carried out under conditions of near-ideal lighting and camera placement, and so are more reliable than one-to-many matches of faces against databases that are conducted during surveillance of public places. Masks should be expected to be even more effective at increasing failure rates of one-to-many facial recognition systems.

"The more of the nose a mask covers, the lower the algorithm's accuracy," the NIST report adds of the digitally simulated coverings used in the study. "The study explored three levels of nose coverage—low, medium and high—finding that accuracy degrades with greater nose coverage."

Perhaps more surprisingly, black masks turned out to defeat matching algorithms more thoroughly than did light-blue masks. The researchers speculate that very dark and very light masks might confuse cameras' automatic light-exposure controls. So, the ninja look isn't just aesthetically pleasing, it's also practical from a privacy perspective.

The NIST report confirms fears voiced in a May 22 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notice that people could take advantage of mask-wearing to defeat surveillance efforts. Part of the recent BlueLeaks hack of law enforcement documents published by Distributed Denial of Secrets, the notice warned:

We assess the widespread use of masks for public safety could likely continue to impact the effectiveness of face recognition systems even after federal or state mandates for their use are withdrawn as portions of the general population will likely continue to voluntarily wear face coverings in public even after restrictions on social gatherings are lifted or until an effective COVID-19 vaccine is publicly available.

The notice also talked of other means of defeating facial recognition technology, including blue and green lasers to blind cameras, "clothing or accessories with images of faces, license plates, or pixelated images" to confuse algorithms, and specialized hats and other accessories that emit infrared light that can wash-out camera images.

I'll add here that I performed a casual experiment with an infrared flashlight clipped to the visor of a baseball cap, and my face was mostly obscured by a white blob on the image transmitted by a home-security camera.

Some clever entrepreneurs have deliberately targeted the market for surveillance-defeating fashion, producing dazzling eyeglasses and distracting clothing intended to drive facial recognition technology to distraction. The tactic is apparently effective, although perhaps at the price of making people look a bit like Elton John impersonators.

Now you can add to the list of effective anti-surveillance tools the fabric masks that some jurisdictions require us to wear in the name of  public health.

That government officials are going to end up awfully conflicted over whether to mandate or forbid masks in the years to come is obvious from the case of Hong Kong. Last October, the Hong Kong government banned the wearing of facial coverings in public places because pro-democracy demonstrators had adopted them to deter surveillance efforts by Chinese authorities. Now, the same officials require the wearing of masks in public places as part of efforts against the pandemic.

It's hard to be a control freak.

Similar concerns prevail in the U.S. as federal and state law enforcement agencies convert databases from sources including the U.S. State Department and state motor vehicle departments into a treasure trove of images against which to match surveillance of public places. As of last summer, the FBI had compiled a collection of 640 million faces to peruse.

Government officials may promote mask-wearing now but, as the DHS notice demonstrates, they're already worried about the effect that normalizing facial coverings has on high-tech surveillance programs. It could be frustrating to spend years developing sophisticated algorithms, and networks of cameras connected to vast databases, only to see the expensive effort thwarted by the popularization of the bandit look.

That's not to say that face masks are necessarily an absolute check on surveillance. As the NIST report points out, concealing the face to one extent or another reduces the reliability of facial recognition technology, but it doesn't completely eliminate matches.

Some security companies—particularly those serving China's police state—claim that their facial recognition technology can work around masks by matching images of people's eyes. "But the system struggles to identify people with both a mask and sunglasses," Reuters reports.

NIST plans to assess such mask-accommodating technology in the near future.

"We have begun by focusing on how an algorithm developed before the pandemic might be affected by subjects wearing face masks," says Mei Ngan, an author of the report. "Later this summer, we plan to test the accuracy of algorithms that were intentionally developed with masked faces in mind."

NIST also plans to test one-to-many searches to assess the impact of face masks on surveillance of public places.

For privacy-minded people who are skeptical of public health arguments in favor of face masks, the pandemic may prove to be less of a reason to wear face coverings than an excuse to do just that. And we may as well throw in sunglasses and a hat, just to be sure.

  1. speedylee
    August.3.2020 at 12:37 pm

    Don’t try to recognize me without my consent. And also don’t force me to wear a mask. Simple.

  2. Longtobefree
    August.3.2020 at 12:40 pm

    In related news, Reason is investigating rumors that the sun may rise in the east tomorrow.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.3.2020 at 1:06 pm

      It may seem silly to say that masks are good for privacy and freedom, but there have been some colossally stupid takes on this from prominent libertarians. Like when Jeffrey Tucker wrote that masks will become a symbol of slavery. Lol.

      1. Longtobefree
        August.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

        Well, if there is a democratic sweep this November, we may find the stimulus package after that will include free mandated masks complete with bar code.

      2. Nardz
        August.3.2020 at 1:41 pm

        Wear your mask, subject.

        Free people don’t accept muzzles

        1. sarcasmic
          August.3.2020 at 1:45 pm

          You do understand that there is a difference between being mandated to wear masks, and businesses choosing to ask their customers to wear masks, don’t you?

          Mandates are an overreach of power.

          Refusing to wear a mask under any circumstance is being a dick.

          And there’s a lot of room in the middle.

      3. Sevo
        August.3.2020 at 1:43 pm

        “…Lol.”

        Stay on your knees, scumbag.

  3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.3.2020 at 12:53 pm

    On the plus side, maybe this is what will convince the control freaks to back off of their mask mandate bullshit.

    1. John
      August.3.2020 at 1:03 pm

      Hell no. They are too drunk on power and conformity to ever give that up. I don’t think even the wuflu dying out will get rid of masks. These people are fucking craven morons.

      1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
        August.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

        At this point the only likely means of getting the progs to back off will be them dying off. A lot of them.

        Although if anyone here knows of a better alternative, I would love to hear it.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.3.2020 at 1:07 pm

      People knew 100 years ago that masks are a good idea during a pandemic. Check out this pic from 1918, everyone is wearing a mask.

      1. sarcasmic
        August.3.2020 at 1:11 pm

        Look at all those Democrats. Not a single Trump voter in the stands.

      2. John
        August.3.2020 at 1:15 pm

        So what? They wore a mask to a college football game. That is a far cry from wearing a mask every time they stepped out of their houses, which is what these idiots want.

        And they also practiced segregation and believed in phrenology a hundred years ago. Do you plan to bring those back too?

        How can anyone think you are making a clever point here?

        1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
          August.3.2020 at 1:17 pm

          Nobody is demanding that you wear a mask every time you step out of the house. Rather, common courtesy demands that you wear one when you enter a business with other people in it, especially when the owner of the business asks you to wear one.

          1. sarcasmic
            August.3.2020 at 1:20 pm

            “Rather, common courtesy demands that you wear one when you enter a business with other people in it, especially when the owner of the business asks you to wear one.”

            Only if you’re a sniveling liberal who plans to vote for Biden! Real men, as in Trump voters, will never be forced to wear masks! You can make them wear a mask when you wrap it around their cold, dead faces!

            MAGA 2020!

            Sarcasm aside, I completely agree with you.

            1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
              August.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

              Thanks, brother.

              1. John
                August.3.2020 at 1:22 pm

                I believe the proper term is citizen or comrade. If you conformist pieces of shit are going to be conformist pieces of shit, get your terms straight.

                1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
                  August.3.2020 at 1:24 pm

                  Are you so angry because you have all that extra work these days, what with the DHS getting sued left and right?

                  1. John
                    August.3.2020 at 1:28 pm

                    I am angry because my way of life and my freedom has been taken by retards like you. There is not enough contempt to hold people like you in. You traded away your freedom at the drop of a hat so you could conform and virtue signal and avoid a virtually nonexistent risk. It is pathetic. And people like you are unworthy of living in a free society.

                    1. sarcasmic
                      August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

                      Mask mandates are an anathema to freedom. No denying that. But if a business owner feels that it will make their customers safe, then you should respect them and cover your face. If you don’t then that just makes you a dick.

                    2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
                      August.3.2020 at 1:40 pm

                      Where I live, it’s our progtarded governor requiring masks, by proclamation. He appears to have codified this into law unilaterally. Without the state legislature even meeting.

                      This is the democrat way. Anyone who votes for these people is a traitor to the republic.

          2. John
            August.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

            Nobody is demanding that you wear a mask every time you step out of the house.

            Lots of people are

            https://coronavirus.dc.gov/maskorder#:~:text=of%20this%20Order%3A-,1.,person%20is%20wearing%20a%20mask.

            And common curtesy demands that you mind your own fucking business. If you are so terrified, wear a hazmat suit. It is your right. It is also my right to choose not to. Common sense demands I tell you to go fuck yourself and take your fucking police state and shove it up your ass.

            1. sarcasmic
              August.3.2020 at 1:25 pm

              The part you seem to be missing is that you don’t wear a mask for you. It’s not going to do a thing to protect you from the virus. The point is to stop you from spreading it should you have it. It’s for the people around you. If you want to be a inconsiderate prick for political reasons, go for it. It just makes you a moron.

              1. John
                August.3.2020 at 1:26 pm

                The part you are missing is that no one owes you wearing a mask. If it terrifies you that much, don’t go out. I don’t owe you precautions to adjust to your level of risk. Go fuck yourself.

                1. sarcasmic
                  August.3.2020 at 1:29 pm

                  Did you miss the part where the mask doesn’t protect you? That means that the point of wearing it is not because you’re terrified, it’s because you’re not an inconsiderate prick who would spread germs in order to show off your politics.

                  You’re probably one of those I read about in the Daily Mail who goes around coughing on people to prove you really are going to vote for Trump.

              2. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
                August.3.2020 at 1:42 pm

                Masks barely stop anything and create a false sense of safety. You do understand that things like viruses and bacteria pass right through cloth, right? Or do simple concepts related to molecular biology escape you?

                1. sarcasmic
                  August.3.2020 at 1:48 pm

                  The virus becomes airborne when droplets of saliva containing the virus go out into the air. The point of a face covering is to stop that potentially virus-laden mist coming out of your pie hole.

              3. Sevo
                August.3.2020 at 1:46 pm

                “The part you seem to be missing is that you don’t wear a mask for you…”

                Fuck you, you cowardly piece of lefty shit.
                Scared? got crawl in a hole and stay there. Your health is YOUR responsibility, not mine.

                1. sarcasmic
                  August.3.2020 at 1:49 pm

                  Um….. yeah. Sure. Because I said I’m afraid to go places and wear a mask all the time. Oh wait, I said none of that. Go hump your man of straw.

          3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
            August.3.2020 at 1:24 pm

            Nobody is demanding that you wear a mask every time you step out of the house.

            That’s… not entirely true:

            Starting Friday, every Washingtonian must wear a facial covering when in a public space, as mandated by the public health order signed by Wiesman. This includes both indoor and outdoor public spaces.

            “The science is clear that when we use face coverings, we limit the spread of droplets being passed on to others when we talk, cough or sneeze. While some of us are wearing face coverings in public, we must increase usage to best control the virus. Washington’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if, together, we act safely and follow health recommendations,” Wiesman said.

            Now, you could get all “ackshyually” and note the ‘public space’. So no, I don’t have to wear a mask if I stand on my front porch, but according to the Governor’s rule, I must be wearing one the second I step through my front gate.

            1. John
              August.3.2020 at 1:25 pm

              Don’t bother him with your bouregious facts and logic. It is revolutionary truth that matters.

            2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
              August.3.2020 at 1:28 pm

              Ok, I was wrong. Some places are demanding that. I don’t support that.

              1. John
                August.3.2020 at 1:30 pm

                Yes you do. If you don’t support it being illegal not to wear a mask, then what is your point?

                1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
                  August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

                  That it’s common courtesy to wear a mask when you are around other people.

                  1. Shitlord of the Woodchippers
                    August.3.2020 at 1:44 pm

                    You might have an argument for it being a ‘courtesy’ which is a subjective concept. Objectively, it is medically almost useless, and like likely creates more problem than it solves.

                2. sarcasmic
                  August.3.2020 at 1:34 pm

                  I strongly oppose mask mandates. Stores around here have signs saying “Because of an executive order from the governor, all customers must wear a face covering” which is the same as “It’s not our idea, sorry folks, but the governor is a cunt.”

                  Before the mandate I would only wear a mask if there was a sign on the door. Now all doors have a sign, and that sucks.

          4. Longtobefree
            August.3.2020 at 1:25 pm

            “Nobody is demanding that you wear a mask every time you step out of the house.”

            Unless you live in a peoples republic?
            https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/california-mask-fines-coronavirus-beverly-santa-monica/2399855/

          5. Juice
            August.3.2020 at 1:26 pm

            Nobody is demanding that you wear a mask every time you step out of the house.

            $1000 fine in DC

          6. AlbertP
            August.3.2020 at 1:51 pm

            +

        2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
          August.3.2020 at 1:19 pm

          And they also practiced segregation and believed in phrenology a hundred years ago. Do you plan to bring those back too?

          I’ll make sure to bring this up next time you complain about how things were so much better in the past.

          1. John
            August.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

            If I ever appeal to the past as an authority, please do. Since unlike you, I am not a fucking moron, you will be waiting a long time to do that.

            1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
              August.3.2020 at 1:25 pm

              John, your whole existence is just appeals to the past.

              1. John
                August.3.2020 at 1:29 pm

                No. Just because you are too stupid and ignorant to ever win an argument doesn’t mean I appeal to the past. It just means you are stupid and ignorant.

      3. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        August.3.2020 at 1:53 pm

        There were also a lot of people who protested wearing masks back then too, with many of the same arguments as today wrt civil liberties. It’s not like everyone just magically agreed 102 years ago*. Most of the disagreements back then were about whether the government should have the authority to order people to wear them. Last I checked authoritarian governments ordering people around, even in the name of “Science,” instead of trusting them to make their own assessment of risks and act accordingly was something libertarians were usually against.

        It helped that government was generally less ham-fisted about it back then (“Don’t wear masks, they’re not effective! No, wear the masks, just don’t hoard them we need them for first responders! No fuck it, everyone is required to wear a damn mask or else we’ll encourage people to call the cops – the very same cops we’ve been accusing of SySteMiC RaCiSm for the last 2 months – on you!”). I also suspect there weren’t nearly as many obnoxious Karens who would pepper spray people for not wearing masks while pic-nicking in a park back then. IOW, people were a lot less full retard about it.

        *One can learn a lot in the Five second it takes to google “did people protest being required to wear masks during the 1918 spanish flu pandemic.”

  4. sarcasmic
    August.3.2020 at 12:58 pm

    “For privacy-minded people who are skeptical of public health arguments in favor of face masks, the pandemic may prove to be less of a reason to wear face coverings than an excuse to do just that. And we may as well throw in sunglasses and a hat, just to be sure.”

    I go shopping with a baseball cap, Ray Bans, and a bandanna over my face. You know, to make people feel comfortable and safe.

    1. speedylee
      August.3.2020 at 1:01 pm

      My husband wears a cowboy hat and a bandana. I think it’s why most people don’t ask him to pull the mask up even though it’s mandated. He looks like he’s going to rob a bank last century.

  5. John
    August.3.2020 at 1:04 pm

    https://nypost.com/2020/07/14/teens-are-dressing-up-as-mask-wearing-grandmas-to-score-alcohol/

    Kids are also using the masks to buy booze under 21. This gives me hope that Gen Z will turn out better than Generation Retard Millennial has.

  6. Dillinger
    August.3.2020 at 1:14 pm

    >>we should at least be able to agree that face coverings are a great way to defeat the surveillance state

    lol there’s no agreeing anymore dude.

    1. Don't look at me!
      August.3.2020 at 1:28 pm

      Ooh yay! A 5% error rate. Victory.

  7. Juice
    August.3.2020 at 1:20 pm

    But now they’re starting to give me a sore throat. On the weekend, if I have to go to multiple stores and have one on for a total of more than about 30 minutes, I start to get a sore throat. Yes, the masks are clean going on. The soreness goes away after a while, but it’s no fun. I have to take a break every once and a while.

    1. sarcasmic
      August.3.2020 at 1:22 pm

      That’s why I use bandannas instead of masks.

      1. Juice
        August.3.2020 at 1:28 pm

        I usually wear one of those stretchy tubes that just hangs over your nose and drapes over your face. I guess it’s just re-inhaling my moist breath that does it.

        1. sarcasmic
          August.3.2020 at 1:36 pm

          I’m quite sure that it is. Bandannas allow for more air. I’ve got some of those disposable blue things and those suck. Try going cowboy style. It might help.

    2. John
      August.3.2020 at 1:24 pm

      They are unhealthy as all get out. And they do nothing to stop the spread of the virus that not going out if you have a fever and covering your nose with a handkerchief when you sneeze would not. But they allow idiots like Chipper to virtue signal and create a police state. So, they have that going for them.

    3. Longtobefree
      August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

      Next time you are in a grocery store, pick up some cheesecloth.
      Use a single layer to make a mask.
      Since the CDC only recommends “cloth face coverings”, you are compliant.
      Problem solved.

      The one time I tried a conventional “cloth face covering”, My O2 percentage dropped by 6 points in less than 5 minutes, and I left the place.
      With my friend Mr. Cheese, I can go up to 20 minutes before the gag reflex really cuts in.

  8. BillyG
    August.3.2020 at 1:21 pm

    I wonder what would happen if they tested against masks with noses/mouths printed on. How well would it work if I had the nose/mouth/chin of Elvis or Humphrey Bogart?

    1. Longtobefree
      August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

      Use Pelosi

    2. Don't look at me!
      August.3.2020 at 1:33 pm

      Clown masks for the win!

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      August.3.2020 at 1:54 pm

      There are masks with a gorilla nose/mouth on them. I’m trying very hard not to make an inappropriate comment about that.

  9. Juice
    August.3.2020 at 1:23 pm

    It’s hard to be a control freak.

    What are you talking about? They forbid wearing them and were able to punish people for wearing them. Then they mandated them and are able to punish people for not wearing them. At what point in any of this was their ability to punish people for disobeying made difficult?

  10. Jerryskids
    August.3.2020 at 1:27 pm

    No one knows what it’s like to be the bad man, to be the sad man.

  11. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

    Hey, an actual peaceful protest that didn’t make the major daily.

    Firsthand witnesses told the Lynnwood Times that a neighbor tipped off residents to dozens of vehicles traversing the street of the private residence of Best. Neighbors aware of Best’s physical home location, established a perimeter to protect her home from possible mischief. Best was not home at the time of the incident.

    A crowd of about 200 persons, mostly white men and women in their twenties, were dressed in black with masks and black hoods and carried signs that read “Black Lives Matter.” Black Lives Matter protestors shouted profanity and insults at neighbors, took license plate information on vehicles, took pictures of homes, and asked little kids who lived in the neighborhood what schools they attended.

    Other BLM protesters carrying large duffle bags attempted to make their way to Chief Best’s private residence. When confronted by neighbors to show the content of the large duffle bags, protesters refused to cooperate. There were no reports of any physical altercations.

    Just so you know the context, “Best” is Carmen Best, Seattle Police Chief.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      August.3.2020 at 1:31 pm

      She actually gets protection from a different county and different neighbors not in Seattle. Irony? I’ll let you decide.

    2. Longtobefree
      August.3.2020 at 1:32 pm

      So Seattle still has police?

      1. Don't look at me!
        August.3.2020 at 1:36 pm

        Sounds like the chief blew town, so probably not.

        1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
          August.3.2020 at 1:38 pm

          The Chief is smart. She doesn’t live in Seattle.

      2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
        August.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

        Well, it has Carmen Best standing outside the Seattle City Council Drum Circle, jumping up and down saying, “Uhh, hang on a second…” while the council draws up its plans to eliminate the department.

  12. Nardz
    August.3.2020 at 1:37 pm

    Face masks, in relation to the virus, have one main purpose: to impose sensory stimuli that represents what is essentially an otherwise imaginary threat, thus justifying totalitarian measures in response and reinforcing social conditioning.

    This is where they have improved their game from the global warming excuse – they figured out a way to make us FEEL and SEE the “threat”.

  13. sarcasmic
    August.3.2020 at 1:41 pm

    2020: The year the world became muffled.

