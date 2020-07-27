The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

The View from Inside Portland's Federal Courthouse

These are not "peaceful protests."

|The Volokh Conspiracy |

Most media coverage of the protests and riots in Portland (and other cities) is from the vantage point of those outside federal properties, in and among the protesters. Many of these reports characterize the protests as "peaceful" or "largely" so.

The AP's Mike Balsamo has posted a valuable twitter thread on his experience inside the federal courthouse in Portland. From this vantage point, the protests are anything but peaceful. As Balsamo documents, the federal agents inside the courthouse have come under assault on a nightly basis. It is worth a read.

Advertisement

NEXT: Are These the Folks You Want Policing Your City?

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    July.27.2020 at 1:28 pm

    “Most media coverage of the protests and riots in Portland (and other cities) is from the vantage point of those outside federal properties, in and among the protesters. Many of these reports characterize the protests as “peaceful” or “largely” so.”

    And they’re characterizing them that way despite it being perfectly obvious from the outside, too, that the riots are not peaceful.

  2. Maximus Cunctator
    July.27.2020 at 1:36 pm

    It seems to me that MSM implicitly relies on a woke definition of “violent protest.” In that parlance (newspeak?), “violence” comprises only acts directed at people — not property. So any riot aimed at businesses or public buildings, but not primarily at persons, are then by definition not “violent” but escalate and become violent only if protestors are met with police opposition — in which case “violence” might erupt, and are then caused by the police denying a peaceful destruction of property belonging to capitalists and white power mongers. Get with it, folks. It’s a new world out there.

  3. NToJ
    July.27.2020 at 1:37 pm

    I don’t support the President’s improvident decision to send in federal agents from outside of Portland, into Portland. That said, can someone who supports the protesters explain to me what the point is of attacking the fence, night after night? Or setting fires, or using sling shots to launch things at US Marshals, or trying to blind them with lasers? It seems to me that the only reason the violent people are there is to fuck with the feds. Which has nothing to do with protesting, that’s just finding your enemy on their battleground. And if it’s symbolic to “protest” at a police station, or federal courthouse, why do you have to tear fences down? Fences don’t stop shouts. Shout away.

    Also why would you protest at a federal courthouse re: police violence, anyway? The federal courthouse is where you’d file a 1983 lawsuit to enforce the CRA. Seems like the worst target.

    1. bernard11
      July.27.2020 at 2:08 pm

      I support the protestors because, as Balsano points out,

      Everyone I spoke to this weekend acknowledged there were different groups of protesters — by day, there are mostly peaceful protesters who want to effect meaningful change, but by the middle of the night, nearly all of those people are gone and the violence really picks up.

      For another view of events in Portland, see here.

      It is true that some protesters are violent. Some start small trash fires. Others paint graffiti, including “kill pigs” and “kill cops,” or hurl water bottles or firecrackers at federal agents. Some protesters point lasers at officers and in one case a man allegedly hit an agent with a hammer.

      Such violence is wrong and plays into Trump’s narrative. ….

      But it’s also true that the vast majority of those in the crowds each evening are peaceful. They sing about racial justice, chant “Feds out now” and try to protect their city from violent intruders dispatched by Trump.

      In any case, it seems likely that the feds have stoked the violence, and that that was the purpose of sending them.

  4. Jimmy the Dane
    July.27.2020 at 1:48 pm

    The downplaying of rioters shooting live fireworks at buildings and officers is outrageous. Beside the fact that it is straight up assault and dangerous, the media is treating it like the same as standing there holding a sign.

    Also, the Feds have tried several times to put up a fence to protect the courthouse and every time the rioters have ripped it down or moved it. So don’t give me that line about the Feds are inciting this or overreacting when their perimeter is breached.

    1. JohannesDinkle
      July.27.2020 at 2:00 pm

      Suppose you are a truly peaceful protestor. Someone standing beside you lights and throws a Molotov cocktail at the Federal building, while another pitches a bottle of ice at a cop’s head. You just continue to stand there with your sign, being peaceful.
      If someone beat a man beside you would you still just stand by? If they shot someone?
      Standing by, not voicing objections to violent acts sort of makes you a willing participant.

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        July.27.2020 at 2:07 pm

        If I am at a protest where someone cracks out a fire bomb I am not going to stick around to see what happens.

Please to post comments