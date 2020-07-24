Federalism

Where's Republican Federalism During Trump's Urban Invasions?

A president from a party supposedly committed to restraining the federal government is now sending enforcers to cities over local objections.

(Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom)

There's no question that the federal agents arresting protesters in Portland, Oregon, are acting against the wishes of state and local authorities. The mayor of Portland and the governor of Oregon both asked the Trump administration to remove its troops, and officials from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security refused. That reflects poorly on an executive branch in the hands of a political party supposedly committed to letting state and local governments take the lead on most issues.

The controversy began with reports of federal officers driving through the streets of Portland in unmarked minivans and arresting protesters. Some face charges, but others are briefly detained and then released.

Local officials and people in the streets may be at odds over racial tensions and police conduct, but nobody invited the feds to join the party. "Keep your troops in your own buildings, or have them leave our city," Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler told the feds last week.

"I told acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets," Oregon Governor Kate Brown said. "His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes."

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf's response really was pretty confrontational. "The city of Portland has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city," Wolf said. "This siege can end if state and local officials decide to take appropriate action instead of refusing to enforce the law."

Federal officials do have the authority and responsibility to protect federal property. But Wolf's statement goes well beyond that, reiterating an "offer to assist local and state leaders to bring an end to the violence perpetuated by anarchists."

President Trump is clear, too, that federal agents are in Portland to do more than protect courthouses and office buildings.

"We're going to have more federal law enforcement—that, I can tell you," Trump remarked this week. "In Portland, they've done a fantastic job. They've been there three days, and they really have done a fantastic job in very short period of time. No problem. They grab them; a lot of people in jail. They're leaders. These are anarchists. These are not protestors. People say 'protestors'; these people are anarchists. These are people that hate our country. And we're not going to let it go forward."

What if local officials don't want the feds there?

"The governor and the mayor and the senators out there, they're afraid of these people.  That's the reason they don't want us to help them," Trump dismissively added.

Whether or not state and local officials are up to handling sometimes-violent protests on their own, dismissing their right to handle local issues their own way is remarkable for a Republican president. After all, Trump represents a political party that to this day officially prefers state and local decision-making over federal policy.

"The Constitution gives the federal government very few powers, and they are specifically enumerated; the states and the people retain authority over all unenumerated powers," states the Republican Party platform of 2016, which the GOP readopted this year. "In obedience to that principle, we condemn the current Administration's unconstitutional expansion into areas beyond those specifically enumerated, including bullying of state and local governments in matters ranging from voter identification (ID) laws to immigration, from healthcare programs to land use decisions, and from forced education curricula to school restroom policies."

It's very difficult to reconcile the Republican Party's condemnation of "unconstitutional expansion into areas beyond those specifically enumerated, including bullying of state and local governments," with an announced intention to deploy federal law enforcement agents against protesters in Portland over the protests of the governor and the mayor, and to expand federal intervention elsewhere—apparently starting with Chicago and Albuquerque‚despite local objections. It just looks like just another example of bullying to add to the list.

How do the feds justify forcing their way in? The administration hasn't said, but maybe by leveraging the expanded leeway the courts allow the federal government within 100 miles of the border, or maybe through stretched-to-the-breaking-point interpretations of other laws regarding federal authority.

State and local officials definitely aren't pleased.

"The majority of the protests have been peaceful and aimed at improving our communities. Where this is not the case, it still does not justify the use of federal forces. Unilaterally deploying these paramilitary-type forces into our cities is wholly inconsistent with our system of democracy and our most basic values," the mayors of Seattle, Atlanta, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Kansas City, Missouri, and Portland, Oregon, wrote to Wolf and Attorney General William Barr this week. "We urge you to take immediate action to withdraw your forces and agree to no further unilateral deployments in our cities."

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner went a step further, promising that "anyone, including federal law enforcement, who unlawfully assaults and kidnaps people will face criminal charges from my office."

None of this is to say that state and local officials are necessarily the best people to handle any given problem. Nothing guarantees that mayors are more competent than presidents. Protests for changes in the way law enforcement does its business are concentrated in large cities where officials presided over the creation of often abusive and largely unaccountable police departments. Those departments are now, awkwardly, tasked with keeping the cap on protests against them.

Mayor Wheeler of Portland seems particularly hapless. He's long been accused of supporting left-wing rioters, but protesters now march through the streets cursing his name. The guy can't win.

But it's not the place for the federal government to muscle aside local authorities when they don't do their jobs in ways that federal officials might prefer. "The Constitution gives the federal government very few powers, and they are specifically enumerated," as the GOP itself points out.

The need for federal restraint is especially true when the president makes it clear that partisan posturing is behind his desire to send in federal forces.

"Look at what's going on" in cities where federal agents will be sent, snorted Trump as he explained his rationale for intervention. "All run by Democrats, all run by very liberal Democrats. All run, really, by radical left."

So much for the Republican Party's espoused belief that "Every violation of state sovereignty by federal officials is not merely a transgression of one unit of government against another; it is an assault on the liberties of individual Americans."

  1. Brian
    July.24.2020 at 10:13 am

    Now, you look at the origin of the US and the constitution, it’s clear, to be sure, that the founders intended a very limited federal government with specific, enumerated powers, and reserving all other powers to the states.

    And we’ve been told, in no uncertain terms, by progressives and other fans of powerful central governments, that this is either a quaint or racist notion, either too backwards for modern nations, or the last refuge of slave holders. And, thus, anyone complaining about federal overreach could be safely and justly ignored. “Didn’t the Civil War settle this?” Is a not uncommonly heard phrase.

    The same people now call on their long forsaken states rights to complain about the federal government putting an end to illegal, violent rioting?

    There’s more than one flavor of hypocrite here.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      July.24.2020 at 10:17 am

      Lefties and their propagandists in the media should know that the federal government defending federal property in states is perfectly within the purview of federal power.

      Democrats know this perfectly well since they attacked federal property in South Carolina to start the Civil War in 1861.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        July.24.2020 at 10:20 am

        I love to bring up how Democrats started Civil War 1.0 and are starting Civil war 2.0

        Two ass whoopings in 160 years is some lesson.

        Democrats were desperate to keep slavery and maintain their agrarian ways.

        Democrats are desperate to keep slavery and maintain their agrarian ways today.

  2. loveconstitution1789
    July.24.2020 at 10:15 am

    poor unreason staff.

    The dont know what the US Constitution says.

    As someone said yesterday in the comments section. Lefties are NOT fighting for civil rights or freedoms. Lefties are fighting to install their version of a totalitarian regime in Washington DC.

    The Lefties and their media propagandists are some crafty Nazis.

  3. Wearenotperfect
    July.24.2020 at 10:31 am

    “Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf’s response really was pretty confrontational.” His response was, Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV!

    1. Juice
      July.24.2020 at 11:11 am

      Chad Wolf? Seriously?

  4. Michael Ejercito
    July.24.2020 at 10:33 am

    There’s no question that the federal agents arresting protesters in Portland, Oregon, are acting against the wishes of state and local authorities.

    There is no question that federal agents do not need the wishes of state and local authorities to arrest people on suspicion of federal crimes.

    How do the feds justify forcing their way in? The administration hasn’t said, but maybe by leveraging the expanded leeway the courts allow the federal government within 100 miles of the border, or maybe through stretched-to-the-breaking-point interpretations of other laws regarding federal authority.

    Federal agents have the authority to arrest people anywhere in the United States.

  5. Flatulus
    July.24.2020 at 10:40 am

    I’ll break this down so that even Reason staff can understand:

    – Article III, Section 1 authorizes the federal government to establish courts to enforce federal law;

    – Article I, Section 8 includes the “necessary and proper clause,” which, among other things, authorizes the federal government to purchase land and build courthouses, as well as to protect same;

    – Article VI includes the “supremacy clause,” which provides that Federal law trumps state and local law.

    The upshot is that the federal government absolutely has the authority to enforce federal law over the objections of state and local officials. This is basic American civics, and I haven’t heard one Reason writer get it right, yet. I expect this shit from the Shikha and Elizabeth Abortion Brown, but god damn, et tu, Tuccille?

    1. Michael Ejercito
      July.24.2020 at 10:46 am

      It is like they embraced the crazy!

      1. Mother's lament
        July.24.2020 at 11:08 am

        It is a Faustian bargain the Reasonistas make. They want to ensure clique respectability and maintain access to cocktail parties. But, they make themselves look immature, small-minded, & worse, to the non-ideological general public.
        History is not going to look kindly on these whores.

    2. tlapp
      July.24.2020 at 10:50 am

      Not only the right to protect those Federal Buildings but an absolute responsibility to do so. More and more the Articles here are no more than the peanut gallery taking potshots.
      Easy to do but accomplishes nothing.

      How about getting more Libertarian leaning in congress and the Senate and not the Amash who backed impeachment based on lies, trampling of constitutional rights and abuse of power.

  6. Old Mex (completely illegal)
    July.24.2020 at 10:51 am

    “Where’s Republican Federalism”

    OMFG what kind of fucking idiot still thinks

    1) either party actually does what they claim they will

    2) accusations of hypocrisy are legitimate criticisms

    1. Juice
      July.24.2020 at 11:12 am

      It’s legitimate criticism. It’s just not an effective argument.

    2. Social Justice is neither
      July.24.2020 at 11:15 am

      Right, leftists should be allowed to assault people in the streets and destroy and loot any business or property they want. Doing anything you want to anyone or anything without consequence is what liberty is all about according to the leftist libertarian mantra as espoused by Antifa and their compatriots

  7. Dillinger
    July.24.2020 at 10:55 am

    >>A president from a party

    T has little to do with D.C.’s (R). Most of American (R) has little to do with D.C.’s (R)

  8. Art Kumquat
    July.24.2020 at 10:56 am

    Federal buildings parks and monuments are not state property so yes the federal government can send in their own security to enforce the law.

    State governments and city councils like Portland are obviously too scared to stand up and do the job.

    Reason doesn’t seem to understand the difference.

  9. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    July.24.2020 at 10:58 am

    I agree that federal LEOs should be restricted to their proper roles (mind, I don’t think they should exist at all, but here in the real world I must deal with them existing). If the mayors don’t want any help, fine–then they completely own the results, I hope they realize.

    Now, unlike our leftist friends, I want this policy to apply all the time.

  10. lap83
    July.24.2020 at 11:02 am

    Trump’s urban invasions are mostly peaceful

    That is like the third time I’ve made that joke and I’m getting bored of it. Is this how brainwashing works? Trying to win an endurance race against absurdity and losing after it stops being funny?

    1. Idle Hands
      July.24.2020 at 11:03 am

      most murders are mostly peaceful most of the time.

  11. Mother's lament
    July.24.2020 at 11:02 am

    “Trumps urban invasions”
    What a weaselly statement.
    They’re protecting federal fucking buildings, the taxpayers property, because insane lefty mayors won’t stop the Peaceful Protesters from trying to burn federal employees alive in them. Maybe the federal government shouldn’t have built them in the first place, but allowing spoiled monsters to burn them isn’t a viable option either.

    Mayor Wheeler of Portland seems particularly hapless. He’s long been accused of supporting left-wing rioters, but protesters now march through the streets cursing his name. The guy can’t win.
    He’s as hapless as Robespierre and Trotsky. He willfully fed the wolves and shouldn’t be surprised when they turn back on him.

  12. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    July.24.2020 at 11:05 am

    the federal government is now sending enforcers to cities over local objections

    Like Little Rock? (IIRC)

  13. Kevin Smith
    July.24.2020 at 11:07 am

    “That reflects poorly on an executive branch in the hands of a political party supposedly committed to letting state and local governments take the lead on most issues.”

    I agree, but does it not also reflect poorly on state and local authorities who belong to a political party committed to having the federal government take the lead on everything?

  14. Red Rocks White Privilege
    July.24.2020 at 11:18 am

    “Bro the communists are getting arrested bro you have to really care please bro what about freedom bro yeah I know these people hate you and would hurt you and your family and take your shit if they had the chance but please bro please care what about libertarian values bro please bro what if you’re next dude think about it man go fight it out with ex-special forces and ranger batt guys so we can free the demiqueer non-binary anarchocommunists bro who’s going to do drag queen story hour or get you fired for your tweets bro come on man be real.”

