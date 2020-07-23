Supreme Court

Should Congress Take Down Its Statue of Racist Chief Justice Roger Taney?

A bust of the Dred Scott author stands in the old Supreme Court chambers in the capitol.

(Everett Collection/Newscom)

Congress is currently weighing a bill that would remove the bust of Roger B. Taney that is on display in the old Supreme Court chambers inside the capitol. Taney, who served as chief justice of the United States from 1836 to 1864, is best known as the author of Dred Scott v. Sandford (1857), the notorious case which said that black Americans have "no rights which the white man was bound to respect."

Taney stands out as a uniquely odious figure in American history. One of the big questions in Dred Scott was whether Scott had standing as a U.S. citizen to sue in federal court. Taney's opinion rejected the idea of black citizenship outright.

Blacks "are not included, and were not intended to be included, under the word 'citizens' in the Constitution," Taney asserted. At the time of the founding, blacks "had for more than a century before been regarded as beings of an inferior order." In Taney's view, black Americans were entitled to nothing more than whatever cursory privileges "as those who held the power and the Government might choose to give them."

In addition to being wildly racist, Taney's argument was historically illiterate. As Justice Benjamin Curtis pointed out in his Dred Scott dissent, "at the time of the ratification of the Articles of Confederation, all free native-born inhabitants of the States of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and North Carolina, though descended from African slaves, were not only citizens of those States, but such of them as had the other necessary qualifications possessed the franchise of electors, on equal terms with other citizens."

What is more, Curtis noted, at the time of the ratification of the Constitution, "in some of the States, as we have seen, colored persons were among those qualified by law to act on this subject. These colored persons were not only included in the body of 'the people of the United States,' by whom the Constitution was ordained and established, but in at least five of the States they had the power to act, and countless did act, by their suffrages, upon the question of its adoption."

In other words, a number of black Americans were quite literally part of "We the People" at the exact moment when those famous words were enshrined in the Preamble to the Constitution. Taney's toxic interpretation not only violated constitutional text and history, but it retroactively wrote those patriots out of the constitutional system that they helped to found.

Congress later overturned Taney's villainous judgment when it enacted the legislation that became the 14th Amendment to the Constitution. Among other things, the amendment's Birthright Citizenship Clause rendered Dred Scott a dead letter.

Interestingly, one person who does not want to see the Taney statue removed from the capitol is Dred Scott's great-great-granddaughter, Lynne M. Jackson, the president and founder of the Dred Scott Heritage Society. As WUSA9 reports, Jackson would rather see a bust of Scott placed alongside the bust of Taney. The current statue resides in the "place where the Dred Scott case was decided," Jackson told the Associated Press. Having Taney "there by himself is lopsided."

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

  1. Dillinger
    July.23.2020 at 1:44 pm

    why erase Taney instead of forever shining light on his idiocy?

    1. JohannesDinkle
      July.23.2020 at 2:12 pm

      I agree…it is always useful to have an example to point to.

    2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.23.2020 at 2:18 pm

      You figure the people who object to removal of the statue would welcome installation of a placque indicating ‘this guy was a reprehensible bigot and a disgusting liar; thank goodness he is dead and his ideas discredited’?

    3. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.23.2020 at 2:25 pm

      Because the proggie totalitarians (see Kirkland, above) can’t bring back slavery and legal government discrimination without rewriting the past first.

    4. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      July.23.2020 at 2:30 pm

      Just look at that face. Does that look like the face of a racist to you?

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        July.23.2020 at 2:34 pm

        It looks like he’s having a stroke.

  2. tlapp
    July.23.2020 at 1:45 pm

    Ms. Jackson is correct. A chance to educate about history rather than erase it. Very wise indeed.

    1. King of NYC
      July.23.2020 at 2:32 pm

      I’m sorry Ms. Jackson. They are for real, and they will take that statue down regardless of what you think about it, without apologizing once let alone a trillion times. They will get their piece of the American pie and take their bite out. Notice that the day-by-day rulers can’t be too wrong; Ms. Jackson, their intentions are good. They wish they could become a magician to abracadabra all the sadder thoughts. So know this: Know that everything’s cool.

  3. Longtobefree
    July.23.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Equal justice mandates that the left and the right get to alternate choosing which statues/busts/images to erase from history.

  4. Agammamon
    July.23.2020 at 1:49 pm

    Should Congress Take Down Its Statue of Racist Chief Justice Roger Taney?

    Sure, why not? Take it down. Take it all down. Every statue, every painting of every agency head – burn it all down.

  5. Eddy
    July.23.2020 at 1:55 pm

    This is simply…

    …wait for it…

    statue-tory rape.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      July.23.2020 at 2:24 pm

      You should have save that for taking down a statue of a raisin pioneer.

    2. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      July.23.2020 at 2:32 pm

      I always suspected you were hiding some strange fetishes, Eddy.

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    July.23.2020 at 2:04 pm

    Congress is currently weighing a bill that would remove the bust of Roger B. Taney that is on display in the old Supreme Court chambers inside the capitol.

    Why would a representative body debate this democratically? Shouldn’t we just send in the Skinny Jean Army to pull it down while shouting “Death to Capitalism!”

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      July.23.2020 at 2:19 pm

      Bigots and clingers should have the right to participate in the debate before their preferences are stomped.

      1. Unicorn Abattoir
        July.23.2020 at 2:27 pm

        “before their preferences are stomped”

        Because you lust for totalitarianism.

      2. John
        July.23.2020 at 2:33 pm

        You are not stomping anyone there Tiger. Your caregivers really need to work on your violent fantasies. I suppose letting you have them probably makes you easier to handle by giving you an outlet, but long term they can’t be good for your obviously frail mental health and feeble intelligence.

  8. King of NYC
    July.23.2020 at 2:17 pm

    What’s this? The people who are most against the call to prettify the past with convenient damnatio memoriae is the Scott family itself?

    Well, I am shocked. Just as shocked as the fact that the people who are most loudly opposing the renaming of the Edmund Pettis bridge are the people who actually marched across it–including John Lewis, who argued eloquently against its renaming for himself as long as he breathed.

    But of course neither of these will prevail. Just like we know more about whether an emancipation statue is degrading to former slaves than the actual former slaves who commissioned it; we have advanced so much further in our knowledge of their dignity than the poor unenlightened Uncle Toms. And we can appreciate so much better the proper way to condemn the rebels’ treason than the actual men who tried to kill them for it for four years, and saw their own young friends killed by them before their eyes.

    And, of course, not even the most militant and radical black nationalist revolutionaries in the Civil Rights Era seemed to care very much about statues and building names, and they certainly didn’t seem to do very much complaining about how much such things were hurting their feelings and causing them pain. But, again, thank God we live in more enlightened times, times of more dignity and pride for the black man.

    1. John
      July.23.2020 at 2:36 pm

      Just like we know more about whether an emancipation statue is degrading to former slaves than the actual former slaves who commissioned it

      Such are the wages of raising an entire generation on “self esteem” and narcissism as one’s chief personal end. They have absolutely no concept of moral authority outside their own.

      If they did, they would understand that the people who actually did suffer as slaves get the final word on whether a statue they built is appropriate to commemorate their suffering. No one who wasn’t a slave themselves has any moral authority to object to how the people who were chose to memorialize their suffering and emancipation. Only the sort of self obsessed, narcissistic twits that the current woke generation are could ever think otherwise.

  9. Jerry B.
    July.23.2020 at 2:19 pm

    Considering that pretty much everybody famous in the U.S. was racist up to the middle of the 20th century (and plenty even after that), there’s not going to be many statues and monuments left.

    1. King of NYC
      July.23.2020 at 2:24 pm

      This guy was a real peach though. Dred Scott is the one decision that pretty much every scholar of every judicial philosophy agrees is quite possibly the worst decision ever. It really was that awful. It’s like being the one guy who told Jefferson to take the slavery bit out of the Declaration of Independence, that it actually articulated a more consistent and elegant natural law philosophy without it.

      1. AndyWingall
        July.23.2020 at 2:36 pm

        Did he actively murder people?

        1. John
          July.23.2020 at 2:43 pm

          No, but he claimed that every member of the black race was libel to be enslaved and that no state had the right to ban slavery since it was the natural state of the black race.

          That is not endorsing murder but it is endorsing universal and eternal slavery for an entire race such that voters are not even allowed to object. It may not be murder but it sure as hell isn’t good.

    2. Mother's lament
      July.23.2020 at 2:39 pm

      there’s not going to be many statues and monuments left

      Year Zero, coming soon.

  10. King of NYC
    July.23.2020 at 2:19 pm

    Fun Fact: Taney was the first Catholic Justice. So perhaps beheading the statue or burning it would be a more appropriate solution.

    1. Zeb
      July.23.2020 at 2:32 pm

      It’s hard to imagine a time before all Justices were required to be Catholic or Jewish.

      1. John
        July.23.2020 at 2:37 pm

        That made me laugh out loud Zeb. Well played. Bravo.

  11. Nardz
    July.23.2020 at 2:27 pm

    Who gives a fuck?

    Get a life, Root

    1. Nail
      July.23.2020 at 2:33 pm

      Correct response.

  12. AndyWingall
    July.23.2020 at 2:34 pm

    For every staue or whatever the woke crowd wants down or destroyed, those opposed get to erase what they dont like. If Riger Taney comes down, so must images of Che Guavera, a man who boasted about imprisoning and killing homosexuals.

    1. King of NYC
      July.23.2020 at 2:40 pm

      Hmmm, haven’t heard much of these Che-shirted assholes wreaking much havoc in the streets of Miami. I wonder why.

  13. Mother's lament
    July.23.2020 at 2:36 pm

    Taney supported Andrew Jackson’s presidential campaigns in 1824 and 1828, and he became a member of Jackson’s Democratic Party.
    Those awful, racist Republicans.

  14. John
    July.23.2020 at 2:42 pm

    This is a great example of why statues should not be torn down. Tanney is the sorriest part of an often sorry history of the US Supreme Court. If I were the Court, I would want the statue gone because I would not want anyone to know that such a vile man ever served on the Court or wrote an opinion as evil and ultimately damaging to the nation as Dred Scot.

    The court shouldn’t get that desire. The full history of the court, good, bad, and ugly should be memorialized and remembered.

    1. King of NYC
      July.23.2020 at 2:53 pm

      This is why I can’t fully condemn Pelosi for removing the “Confederate” speaker portraits. She was only following the lead of the original damnator, Paul Ryan. He was the first in history to remove a speaker’s portrait from the gallery, namely that of Denny Hastert.

      Every member of the House from here on in, should they ever be tempted to think too highly of themselves and their august institution, should have to stare at the picture of that kiddie diddler in the face, and think, “We made this man our leader.” But no, now they won’t have to. The walls don’t represent history as it happened. They represent history as the House wants to remember it and wants to think of itself. Oh well; at least they were smart enough to whitewash their dishonor in a way they actually got applauded for it. Give them at least that.

      1. John
        July.23.2020 at 3:04 pm

        I agree. I didn’t know they took Hassert’s picture down. That is complete bullshit. Hassert was the speaker of the house. If you are going to put the pictures of all the speakers up, he is entitled to have his on there. It is not a “speakers hall of fame”. It is a record of the men who held the office. You shouldn’t get to erase shit about the past you don’t like.

