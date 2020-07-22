Law

Is Congress Entitled to the Supreme Court's Deference?

SCOTUS is the least democratic branch. Is that a bad thing?

(Leah Millis - Pool via CNP / MEGA / Newscom)

University of California Berkeley law professor Jonathan Gould and Columbia University law professor Olatunde C.A. Johnson have raised the alarm about what they see as a scary new threat in American politics. "The past decade," they write in The Atlantic, "has witnessed a dangerous trend: a Supreme Court that expresses deep suspicion of Congress's competence and motives."

Gould and Johnson point to a few recent cases as evidence, including Seila Law v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (2020), in which the Court declared the single-director structure of the congressionally created Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to be unconstitutional. According to their argument, the Supreme Court has no business second-guessing these sorts of statutory and regulatory schemes designed by Congress. They also fault the Court for acting in a way that undermines the ostensible will of the majority. "Congress's members are far more representative of the American people than are the Supreme Court's nine justices," they write. "In failing to trust Congress, the Court gives greater weight to its own judgment than that of the more democratically accountable Congress."

Surprisingly, they fail to mention United States v. Windsor (2013), the landmark gay rights ruling in which the Supreme Court invalidated a central component of the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, a federal law that was duly passed by Congress with broad bipartisan support. It seems to me that any principled case for greater judicial deference to "democratically accountable" lawmakers would necessarily also have to find fault with the Court's decidedly non-majoritarian approach in Windsor. Perhaps Gould and Johnson will clarify that they oppose Windsor too.

Gould and Johnson are also worried about the jurisprudence of Justice Neil Gorsuch. Specifically, they fret about Gorsuch's "influential dissent" in Gundy v. United States (2019), in which he "sought to limit Congress's power to delegate authority to federal agencies."

At issue in Gundy was the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 2006 (SORNA), a federal law which, among other things, requires convicted sex offenders to register, check in periodically in person, and share personal information with the authorities.

The law also said this: "The Attorney General shall have the authority to specify the applicability of the requirements of this subchapter to sex offenders convicted before the enactment of this chapter." In other words, Congress essentially gave the attorney general free rein when it came to deciding the fate of the estimated 500,000 individuals whose convictions predate SORNA's passage. Gorsuch's dissent in Gundy faulted his colleagues in the majority for letting Congress "hand off to the nation's chief prosecutor the power to write his own criminal code."

Gould and Johnson may not like the sound of it, but if Gorsuch's dissent had carried the day, Gundy would have gone down as a win for criminal justice reform advocates, who have long warned about the dangers of letting law enforcement officials define the scope of their own powers.

Damon Root is a senior editor at Reason and the author of Overruled: The Long War for Control of the U.S. Supreme Court (Palgrave Macmillan).

  1. Juice
    July.22.2020 at 3:29 pm

    “The Attorney General shall have the authority to specify the applicability of the requirements of this subchapter to sex offenders convicted before the enactment of this chapter.”

    Isn’t that a blatantly unconstitutional ex post facto law?

    1. Jerryskids
      July.22.2020 at 3:35 pm

      No more unconstitutional than the registry itself, which is essentially a life-time sentence for a crime that carries a much lesser penalty.

  2. albo
    July.22.2020 at 3:37 pm

    I think we the people can fix this by not electing idiots to Congress.

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      July.22.2020 at 3:51 pm

      Who are you going find smart people that are stupid enough to run for Congress?

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        July.22.2020 at 4:01 pm

        That deserves an honorable mention for best retort du jour

      2. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        July.22.2020 at 4:03 pm

        We’re in a society where everyone thinks getting paid to stay home and do nothing is a good idea. One could argue that the truly smart only work as much as needed to accomplish their goals, so staying home and collecting a check is the smartest move you could make if you’re not the ambitious type.

        Well, an even smarter person would realize that you can make 6 figures a year to do nothing at all if you can get elected to Congress. It’s like being unemployed, except you’re much better paid and a bunch of rubes respect you for it.

  3. Jerryskids
    July.22.2020 at 3:40 pm

    I’m sure Gould and Johnson had the same reservations about Brown v Board of Education regarding the Court second-guessing democratically elected state governments too.

  4. Jerryskids
    July.22.2020 at 3:44 pm

    “In failing to trust Congress, the Court gives greater weight to its own judgment than that of the more democratically accountable Congress.”

    Yep, that’s their fucking job in a *Republican* form of government specifically designed to guard against the tyranny of the majority you retarded mendacious Marxist fuckwits.

  5. Mickey Rat
    July.22.2020 at 3:48 pm

    Gould and Johnson do not really care about the proper authority of Congress. They care about defending the lack of accountability of the regulatory state bureaucracy, as that is where the real decisions of our government are made now. Which is why they do not criticize Windsor which expanded that authority despite Congress not authorizing it.

  6. Commenter_XY
    July.22.2020 at 3:48 pm

    Defer to Congress?

    One of the early congressmen put it best: The Congress is like a bunch of pigs. You must hit them in the snout to make them stop.

    And someone remind the professors that we do not live in a democracy. We live in a Federal Republic. That actually means something.

  7. Art Kumquat
    July.22.2020 at 3:51 pm

    I wonder why there isn’t more here at Reason on Joe Biden’s extensive voting record. To wit he voted for the AUMF and subsequent invasions of Iraq, Afghanistan, and of course as VP supported invasions of Libya, Syria, Pakistani airspace, and drone bombing of more. He voted for the DoMA and supported it right up until his team decided it was politically unpalatable. He voted for the Patriot Act and supported renewals as VP.

    In short he the exact opposite of everything libertarians claim to be for and a strict authoritarian. Realizing Trump is not your cup of tea, can you honestly say he is worse given Biden’s voting record on civil rights and his support of foreign wars. His support of increasing the welfare state and new laws like the green new deal.

    But it’s basically crickets here while TDS rages on. Oh whatever, they are going to vote for Jo anyway so who cares I guess.

    1. albo
      July.22.2020 at 3:54 pm

      Are you worried that the Reason staff and their readers are going to vote for Biden?

  8. Quo Usque Tandem
    July.22.2020 at 4:06 pm

    “…the Supreme Court has no business second-guessing these sorts of statutory and regulatory schemes designed by Congress. They also fault the Court for acting in a way that undermines the ostensible will of the majority. “Congress’s members are far more representative of the American people than are the Supreme Court’s nine justices,” they write. “In failing to trust Congress, the Court gives greater weight to its own judgment than that of the more democratically accountable Congress.”

    And this from professors at leading law schools? I’m no Constitutional scholar, but something about this being a republic, Constitutionally guaranteed rights, and bulwarks against a tyranny of the majority come to mind; or is all that just old school ersatz? What do we have a court for again?

